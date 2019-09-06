Labour’s fret over heightens insecurity

…as NUPENG, PENGASSAN indict politicians

The growing wave of insecurity across the country has risen to a disturbing dimension as various units of organized labour keep expressing frustration over the development.

Kidnap for ransom, which has become more prevalent, has become a touchy issue for labour leaders as the security of workers is becoming threatened by the day.

Just a few weeks after the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) raised the alarm in Kano, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) also raised concern over the situation during the week, especially following the position occupied by their members as oil and gas workers in the society.

Speaking on the dangerous trend that is putting the country on edge, the President of PENGASSAN, Mr Ndukaku Ohaeri, and his NUPENG counterpart, Mr Williams Akporeha, expressed sadness that the union even lost a member to the criminals a about two weeks ago.

They observed that the unfortunate situation had given rise to unprecedented loos of faith and confidence in the nation, giving room for calls for alternative lines of action that are irresponsible and unpatriotic by some parochial and selfish interest groups.

According to Ohaeri, “we are utterly saddened by the activities of bandits in all sections of the country.

“Every day, headlines, locally and globally, are replete with gory stories of killings, kidnapping, ritualism, cultism, human trafficking, rape, and all sorts.

“We are deeply dumbfounded by the boldness and brazen manner that these bandits carry out their nefarious activities, ranging from intimidation, bombings, suicide attacks, raping of school girls and women to mention, but a few.

“Sadly, these nefarious acts have painted Nigeria in bad light, with serious implications for the much desired national development and growth. Frankly speaking, no nation can make any serious progress when lives of people (citizens and foreigners) are constantly in danger.

“Some politicians and political office holders are also contributors in no small measure to this security challenge bedeviling our nation as a result of their desperate bid for power, which gives rise to the proliferation of guns and creation of armed thugs across the land.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and security agencies responsible for securing lives and property to rise up to the occasion by stemming the ugly tide of insecurity.

He said that the mandate given to the government was sacred and required much more than any political affiliation or consideration.

“Government must be seen to be capable, committed and consistent in discharging its responsibilities, the very basic of security of lives and property.

“Nevertheless, we will not renege in doing our best to support the government as we are aware that the success and prosperity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility,’’ he said.

Ohaeri also called on the government to rearrange its security architecture for optimal performance, so that Nigerians could experience the much desired peace and security of lives and property.

Also, Apkoreha said that both unions decided to organise the conference as the first step to raising an alarm over insecurity in the country.

According to him, if nothing was done, both unions will review their positions.

Prior to their public outcry, the NLC had resolved to convene a national security summit to discuss the current security challenges facing the nation.

Rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Kano recently, NLC bemoaned the spate of insecurity, delay in implementing the new national minimum wage, infrastructure decay and neglect which have continued to undermine national economic development in Nigeria.

The NEC meeting highlighted increasing insecurity, poor state of public infrastructure, and dwindling performance of the national economy and urged government to rise up to its responsibility to safe guard lives and property in the country,

In a communiqué signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of NLC and Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, General Secretary, it noted that the NLC was alarmed at the confessions of a recently arrested bandit, who disclosed that helicopters dropped weapons for criminals, thus suggesting possible collusion between criminal elements and big-time financiers of criminality.

“The NEC noted that there has been an increase in the wave of insecurity in Nigeria especially as marked by resurgence in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, communal clashes and Boko Haram attacks.

The NEC also observed that most of the victims of the renewed security breaches in the country were workers and poor citizens.

The NEC noted with alarm the impact of the rising wave of criminality on the lives of citizens and the socio-economic conditions in Nigeria particularly its consequences for the attraction and retention of foreign investment.

It, therefore, reiterated that the primary responsibility of government is the security of lives and property.

“On this premise, the NEC called on government at all levels in the country to rein in current resurgence in criminality and brigandage. The NEC called for improvement in the quality and quantity of policing deployed for the security of citizens and property. NEC emphasised the need for improved intelligence gathering and the use of technology as being of utmost importance as effective measures in the fight against crime, brigandage and terrorism,” NLC noted.

The communiqué resolved that the NLC would convene a national security summit to dispassionately engage the current challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and proffer sustainable solutions.

Prior to the proposed security summit, the NEC resolved that NLC would hold rallies across Nigeria to sensitise government and citizens on the need to urgently arrest the current drift in security.

