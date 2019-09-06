Business
Labour’s fret over heightens insecurity
…as NUPENG, PENGASSAN indict politicians
The growing wave of insecurity across the country has risen to a disturbing dimension as various units of organized labour keep expressing frustration over the development.
Kidnap for ransom, which has become more prevalent, has become a touchy issue for labour leaders as the security of workers is becoming threatened by the day.
Just a few weeks after the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) raised the alarm in Kano, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) also raised concern over the situation during the week, especially following the position occupied by their members as oil and gas workers in the society.
Speaking on the dangerous trend that is putting the country on edge, the President of PENGASSAN, Mr Ndukaku Ohaeri, and his NUPENG counterpart, Mr Williams Akporeha, expressed sadness that the union even lost a member to the criminals a about two weeks ago.
They observed that the unfortunate situation had given rise to unprecedented loos of faith and confidence in the nation, giving room for calls for alternative lines of action that are irresponsible and unpatriotic by some parochial and selfish interest groups.
According to Ohaeri, “we are utterly saddened by the activities of bandits in all sections of the country.
“Every day, headlines, locally and globally, are replete with gory stories of killings, kidnapping, ritualism, cultism, human trafficking, rape, and all sorts.
“We are deeply dumbfounded by the boldness and brazen manner that these bandits carry out their nefarious activities, ranging from intimidation, bombings, suicide attacks, raping of school girls and women to mention, but a few.
“Sadly, these nefarious acts have painted Nigeria in bad light, with serious implications for the much desired national development and growth. Frankly speaking, no nation can make any serious progress when lives of people (citizens and foreigners) are constantly in danger.
“Some politicians and political office holders are also contributors in no small measure to this security challenge bedeviling our nation as a result of their desperate bid for power, which gives rise to the proliferation of guns and creation of armed thugs across the land.”
He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and security agencies responsible for securing lives and property to rise up to the occasion by stemming the ugly tide of insecurity.
He said that the mandate given to the government was sacred and required much more than any political affiliation or consideration.
“Government must be seen to be capable, committed and consistent in discharging its responsibilities, the very basic of security of lives and property.
“Nevertheless, we will not renege in doing our best to support the government as we are aware that the success and prosperity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility,’’ he said.
Ohaeri also called on the government to rearrange its security architecture for optimal performance, so that Nigerians could experience the much desired peace and security of lives and property.
Also, Apkoreha said that both unions decided to organise the conference as the first step to raising an alarm over insecurity in the country.
According to him, if nothing was done, both unions will review their positions.
Prior to their public outcry, the NLC had resolved to convene a national security summit to discuss the current security challenges facing the nation.
Rising from its National Executive Council meeting in Kano recently, NLC bemoaned the spate of insecurity, delay in implementing the new national minimum wage, infrastructure decay and neglect which have continued to undermine national economic development in Nigeria.
The NEC meeting highlighted increasing insecurity, poor state of public infrastructure, and dwindling performance of the national economy and urged government to rise up to its responsibility to safe guard lives and property in the country,
In a communiqué signed by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of NLC and Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, General Secretary, it noted that the NLC was alarmed at the confessions of a recently arrested bandit, who disclosed that helicopters dropped weapons for criminals, thus suggesting possible collusion between criminal elements and big-time financiers of criminality.
“The NEC noted that there has been an increase in the wave of insecurity in Nigeria especially as marked by resurgence in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, communal clashes and Boko Haram attacks.
The NEC also observed that most of the victims of the renewed security breaches in the country were workers and poor citizens.
The NEC noted with alarm the impact of the rising wave of criminality on the lives of citizens and the socio-economic conditions in Nigeria particularly its consequences for the attraction and retention of foreign investment.
It, therefore, reiterated that the primary responsibility of government is the security of lives and property.
“On this premise, the NEC called on government at all levels in the country to rein in current resurgence in criminality and brigandage. The NEC called for improvement in the quality and quantity of policing deployed for the security of citizens and property. NEC emphasised the need for improved intelligence gathering and the use of technology as being of utmost importance as effective measures in the fight against crime, brigandage and terrorism,” NLC noted.
The communiqué resolved that the NLC would convene a national security summit to dispassionately engage the current challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and proffer sustainable solutions.
Prior to the proposed security summit, the NEC resolved that NLC would hold rallies across Nigeria to sensitise government and citizens on the need to urgently arrest the current drift in security.
Aviation
FG approves airport for Ebonyi
Federal Government on Friday approved Governor Dave Umahi’s request for the construction of a new International Airport in Ebonyi State.
With the approval all is now set for the smooth take-off of the construction of the airport in Oriuzor, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.
The new airport when completed is expected to help in opening up the Southeast as well as neighbouring Cross River and Benue States in the South-South and North-Central zones.
Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika conveyed the approval in a letter to Umahi.
In the letter, signed on his behalf by the Director Safety and
Technical Policy of the Ministry, Capt T A Alkali, the Minister said the approval followed the visit of a technical team from the ministry and its agencies to the state on inspection of the proposed site for the airport.
“I am directed to convey approval of the Honourable Minister of
Aviation for the construction of a state owned/financed International Airport on the inspected site,” he wrote.
The minister, however, noted that the approval was subject to the state government’s fulfilment of certain requirements.
Business
MTN Nigeria shares hit 3-month high after partial reopening
Shares of MTN Nigeria hit a three-month high on Friday after the telecoms company’s offices partially reopened following a shutdown due to anti-South African attacks in the West African country.
The local units of South Africa’s MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite, closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked following days of riots in their home country chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.
The violence in South Africa has strained relations between Africa’s two biggest economies, with Nigeria saying on Thursday it would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria.
MTN Nigeria said its stores remained closed on Friday but skeletal office operations were resuming, its spokesman said, adding that staff were asked to stay at home for safety reasons.
Shoprite stores remained shut except for one in an upmarket area of the capital Abuja, a manager there said.
Shares in MTN, Nigeria’s second-biggest listed firm, rose 5.03% to 139.80 naira each, a level last seen in June. Johannesburg-listed Shoprite shares were up 1.8%.
Prior to the shutdown, the telecoms firm last week launched a mobile money transfer service, targeting Nigerians without bank accounts, and said it planned to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the Central Bank, reports Reuters.
Business
…reclassifies Oando as low price stock
The Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE) has announced the reclassification of Oando Plc from medium priced stock to low priced stock effective Thursday, September 5, 2019 (yesterday).
This is in compliance to Rule 15.29: Pricing Methodology, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Dealing Members’ Rules).
According to a statement from the NSE, Oando dropped below the N5 mark on April 30, 2019, and traded below N5 up till close of business on 30 August 2019.
Low priced stocks are securities that have traded below N5 per share in four out of the last six months period. For upward or downward movements in price to occur on any low priced stock that is priced at below N5 and listed on the NSE, stockbrokers are required to trade a minimum volume of 100,000 units and tick size of N0.01kobo.
Following conclusion of investigation, SEC had directed among others the resignation of the affected board members, and also barred the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Adewale Tinubu, and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO) Mr. Omamofe Boyo, from being directors of public companies for a period of five years.
The SEC also directed the convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting on or before July 1, 2019, to appoint new directors.
These among others are part of measures to address identified violations in the company.
According to the SEC, “following the receipt of two petitions by the commission in 2017, investigations were conducted into the activities of Oando Plc (a company listed on the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges).
Business
NSE extends decline by N33bn
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following the sell- off that have pervaded the stock market.
The local bourse recorded 13 gainers against 17 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 67.55 basis points or 0.25 per cent to close at 27,252.09 index points as against 27.319.64 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N33 billion from N13.290 trillion the previous day to N13.257 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of133.3 million shares exchanged in 2,561deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 47.4 million shares exchanged by investors in 344 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTBank k Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.
Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 35..7 million shares in 993 deals.
Business
Weak naira fuels high building materials’ cost
Reprieve seems to be far from low income Nigerian seeking roof over their heads as flexible foreign exchange still triggers high cost of building materials in property market.
According to the President of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu, weak naira to the dollar is responsible for high building material cost in the country, especially imported items for home finishing.
This, among other factors, according to the built environment expert, is being reflected in the cost of delivering new homes, making them unaffodable for the target group.
Currently, one dollar is being exchange for N365.00 in the market.
To reduce building material cost, the president of NIOB said that one critical area government must look at was how to increase the value of naira through local material manufacturing for export.
He pointed out that efforts by NIOB to woo foreign investors from the United States to the country for building material production recently was frustrated due to weak Nigerian currency when compared to the dollar.
He explained that when the price of materials is converted from dollar to naira, it becomes too expensive to bear for affordable housing production in the country.
He said:”When we went to builders’ show in the United States, one of the objectives was to bring investors to Nigeria on building materials, but by the time we compared prices of building materials and converted them to naira, it was huge.”
To really increase the value of Nigerian currency, Awobodu emphasised that it had become expedient for government to encourage local production of building materials for exportation.
“The best thing is to start manufacturing most of these things in Nigeria so that we will not be importing them, which was what China did to raise the value of their currency,” he said.
Market survey by New Telegraph showed that local building material cost is even 15 per cent higher than imported types due to energy and logistics costs.
As at the end of August 2019, a bag of 50 kilogramme of cement cost N1,560; granite -N90,000 per 20 tons; sharp sand -N45,000 per 20 tons; steel/ iron rods – N170 and N185,000 per tonnage depending on size; blocks – 180.00-N190.00 base on size and doors – N30,000 to150,000, among others
Further investigations showed that average selling price for one and two bedroom apartments in major Nigerian cities range between N4 million and N12 million, while many states are still finding it difficult to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 per month.
Awobodu said the greatest challenge before the government was how to improve the economy, noting that huge number of youths unemployment was intimidating.
The NIOB president explained that one of the sectors that could generate jobs for youths is construction, urging government and private sector to create jobs while deliberately checkmating influx of foreign artisans into the country.
For rapid economic recovery, the NIOB boss pointed out that steel companies were very germane for rejuvenation of the nation’s economy, expressing worry about the moribund state of Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.
While urging the present government to turn around the fortune of the moribund steel mill, he said: “For a project that is very crucial for the development of a nation’s steel sector to be moving round the circle without progress is very worrisome.”
“We are just lucky that the Indians and Chinese came with rolling mills . These are the rolling mills that have been helping the steel sector in the country, without them, the sector would have been in shamble,” he said.
If Ajaokuta Steel Company is rejuvenated, Awobodu said it would aid the manufacturing industry, improve naira’s value and the nation’ s foreign earnings.
He said: “Rather than importing ballet from abroad, we will get it right locally, get the iron ore right here, even those who are manufacturing steel base vehicles and other things will find them cheaper to operate.
“Invariably if the steel companies become very active, honestly prices of steel based materials will become affordable.”
Business
Border closure as succour for local rice processors
Recent closure of land borders across Nigeria has paved the way for local rice farmers and processors to reap bountifully from their investment. Taiwo Hassan reports
Indeed, the negative impact of smuggling of goods and agricultural produce via the country’s porous land borders has resulted to loss of billions of naira in revenue to the national economy.
Precisely, the rise in smuggling of agricultural produce through the Seme border in recent times has been a cause for concern for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and agric stakeholders because of its side effect on the country’s agriculture, manufacturing and economy at large.
According to an expert on Value Chain at UNIDO and a former Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, manufacturers and exporters of agric produce lose about 45 per cent of their revenue to porous borders and multiple checkpoints along Benin Republic and other Nigeria international highway.
He said that during the day, there are about 20 check-points from Mile 2 (Nigeria) to Seme border (Benin Republic), while at night, it increases to 40 check-points.
Isemede explained that these checkpoints were not helping the country’s economy and the private sector in any way, adding that security agencies at the checkpoints always collect bribes from motorists and transporters conveying goods to neighbouring countries.
Reason for border closure
Speaking on the border closure, President Buhari explained that the decision was not only for security reason but also for high smuggling of agricultural produce, mostly rice.
He code-named the exercise, ‘Ex-Swift Response.’
The restriction at Seme border followed the joint border security exercise ordered by the government, in a bid to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.
The exercise is being jointly conducted by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and military personnel under the coordination of Office of the National Security Adviser.
Buhari explained the rationale during an audience granted his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the margins of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan recently.
Rice smuggling
However, President Buhari during his 2018 New Year broadcast in Abuja said that rice importation would be stopped at the end of the year in order to pave the way for pursuing aggressively local rice production in the country.
Unfortunately, the plans to promote rice sufficiency in the country since the presidential pronouncement have suffered setbacks due to smuggling and importation of the commodity into the country.
Indeed, there is no gainsaying that the country’s porous land borders remains the number one bottleneck facing the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s rice sufficiency policy as rice smugglers continue to invade different borders just to ring the commodity into the country.
Also, allegations have been leveled against some unscrupulous officials of the NCS over influx of smuggled rice into the country, following their inability to police the country’s land borders effectively.
Particularly, the issue of rice smuggling has been a cause for concern for rice investors who have been telling the government and its security agencies of the threat posed by smuggling and importation against their multi-billion naira investment in local rice production.
RIPAN’s stance on rice smuggling
Rice processors under the aegis of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), said the closure of Seme, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, would save the Federal Government about $400 million.
In support of the government’s action, they pegged the price of rice at N15,000 per bag of 50 kilogrammes (kg).
Acting Chairman, RIPAN, Alhaji Mohammed Maifata, told reporters during a press conference in Abuja recently that the association would sanction any rice processor (miller) that sells above the stipulated price.
The RIPAN chief said the ex-factory price of per-boiled rice consumed locally had been pegged at between N13,300 and N14,000 while the final retail price has been placed at N15,000.
The group, he noted, had written the Federal Government to express its commitment to keeping the price to the barest minimum, adding that the group had vowed to support government with intelligence by putting the reports of its surveillance team at the disposal of government.
On Seme border closure, he said the association was 100 per cent with the Federal Government, adding that this was the only way to ensure self-sufficiency in the commodity and for local investors to recoup their investment.
According to him, the closure of Benin Republic border will go a long way in curbing the menace of rice smuggling so that local producers would have a breather.
The group assured Nigerians that it had tasked its members to close the gap in rice supply, saying the nation’s demand for rice, which is four million metric tons per annum can be surpassed with the over five million metric tons jointly supplied by members of the association and outgrowers.
Recently, RIPAN explained that over 20 million bags of foreign rice, equivalent of one million metric tons, have been smuggled into Nigeria in the last three months.
MAN’s perspective
However, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) noted there was need for government to reconsider the Seme border closure, saying that the sudden closure was already taking a toll on the manufacturing sector negatively following the inability of its members to import critical goods for production.
President of the MAN, Mansur Ahmed,an Engineer said that complaints from its members revealed there was need for government to have a second look at the border closure in order to quell further rise in prices of foods in the country.
Ahmed noted that the association was already in discussions with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Nigeria Customs Services and relevant agencies of government on finding a lasting solution to the border closure because of its multifarious effects on the country’s manufacturing and the economy as a whole.
The MAN president acknowledged that government was right in its punitive action against influx of weapons by justifying the border closure but that there is also room for them to allow people doing genuine businesses to import goods into the country to contribute to growth and development.
Last line
There is no doubt that the Seme border closure is already fuelling increase in prices of food items and other goods in the country.
However, this is the only sacrifice Nigerians have to make for the country to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.
Business
Xenophobia: Ovia withdraws from WEF
Due to growing concern about the safety of the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens living in South Africa and to contribute his voice against the poor state of security regarding foreign nationals living in Africa, the Founder/Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, has withdrawn from further activities at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa 2019, taking place in South Africa.
In a statement, the lender said that before taking his exit, Mr. Ovia stressed the need for youth empowerment and better government policies to curb continual attacks on persons living within and outside Africa.
He emphasised that until positive change towards collective growth happened on this front, the continent would not reach its potential.
The Zenith Bank chairman added that full support should be rendered in vocational education of young persons living in not just Nigeria but Africa.
According to him, the Jim Ovia Foundation has taken up a stance on this issue, having empowered over 3,500 students and entrepreneurs since its inception.
He called on other members of the private sector to join hands and solve this menace plaguing the African continent.
Business
RMAFC: FIRS contributes 59.7% of federation account revenue
Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, has commended the efforts of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) towards revenue generation, stating that the agency contributed 59.7 per cent revenue to the Federation Account in the last three months.
Mbam made the disclosure yesterday when he led a team of RMAFC commissioners and other management members on a visit to FIRS headquarters in Abuja.
“I want to observe with pleasure that in the last three months, the FIRS has been the major contributor to the Federation Account. The average contribution from the FIRS in the last three months is about 59.7 per cent. In other words, more than half of the revenue shared to the three tiers of government comes from the FIRS. So, I thank you for that effort,” Mbam said.
The RMAFC boss said the visit was to ensure that RMAFC commissioners and members of management understood the revenue landscape and familiarise themselves with major stakeholders of the commission.
“We are here to familiarise ourselves with your activities, to know areas of collaboration, your challenges, which we will also help to pass to the Federal Government.
“We also want to know where we can be of help. We are all working for the same government and our work is collaborative,” he added.
In his response, FIRS Chairman, Mr. Tunde Fowler, stated that the agency would continue to do its best to generate revenue to fund the three tiers of government.
“We have always told ourselves that the job we do is for the love of the country. We will continue to deliver quality services in tax administration in Nigeria.
“We are deploying technologies to make it easy for taxpayers to pay their taxes conveniently, even from the comfort of their homes or offices, download tax receipts and do other transaction with FIRS without visiting the tax office.
“We know the need for increased revenues to the government and we will continue do our best to fund the three tiers of government”, Fowler said.
While presenting a book on President Muhammadu Buhari titled: Taxpayers are King to Mbam, Fowler said that FIRS adopted the book to underscore the selfless service of President Buhari to Nigeria.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated an uncommon love for this country. His love for the country led him to the military where he served very well and become the Military Head of State. His passion for Nigeria prompted him to election to be a civilian president.
“He had gone as long as determining to lay down his life to look for the interest of the people of this country. The style of President Muhammadu Buhari is what we are adopting in FIRS. We make it clear to ourselves that our job must be for the love of the country” Fowler added.
Business
Xenophobia: TUC seeks stringent measures against South Africa
Following widespread xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa, organised labour under the auspices of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Federal Government to handle the situation decisively by applying stringent measures against the former apartheid enclave.
In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the leadership of the congress strongly condemned the unending xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals living and doing business in South Africa.
According to the statement signed by the President, TUC, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye FCIA, and the Secretary General, TUC, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, the non-chalant attitude displayed by the leadership and people of South Africa suggest that they have obviously forgotten the sacrifice Nigeria and other African countries did to achieve their freedom from apartheid.
It noted that the videos and pictures detailing graphic and gory treatments meted out to non- indigenes were disturbing enough for any country to take a serious position against South Africa and all that they represent.
“Nigerian government must adopt stringent diplomatic measures and also urge other African countries to follow suit. For us, the congress believes strongly that South African government is guilty of the dastardly act by association. The question is, what do they hope to achieve? How can killings go on for years without government bringing culprits to book? This is very unfortunate.
“Nigeria is a country that accommodates all and sundry. South African companies own several multi-billion dollar investments on our soils yet, we co-exist despite all the aggression against own people in their home country. To make issues worse these same companies are involved in anti-labour practices.
“For the same people to turn around to duhumanise and kill Nigerians is unacceptable. Not anymore. This must stop! This sacrifice is becoming too grave to bear. Evacuation of Nigerians must commence immediately. We must sound it again that it is the government’s responsibility to protect its nationals both internal and external. We must not shirk our responsibility to our citizens where ever they are. South Africans must know that no man or country has monopoly of violence. In as much as we wouldn’t want to repay evil with evil we should not also be pushed to the wall,” the statement added.
Business
NLC to FG: Stick to ILO terms on labour matters
Contrary to Federal Government’s preference to deal with labour issues on an ad-hoc basis, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised that it should adopt the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention, which recommends a tripartite body to address issues concerning workers.
President pf NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, while giving the advice in Abuja, also said there was need for a review of obsolete labour laws in the country to bring them up to date with international best practices.
He spoke at the inauguration of the International Lawyers Assisting Workers Network, stressing that reviewing such laws would make them more effective to defend the rights of workers across the country.
He said the absence of the Nigeria labour advisory council had relegated issues on workers’ rights to an ad hoc arrangement against the ILO conventions that employers, government and labour should sit at a round-table to address issues on workers.
The labour leaders noted that among the strongest pillars of democracy were the civil society groups and organised labour, adding that “once you weaken those two institutions, it then means that democracy itself will be weakened and the rule of law will also be weakened.”
The NLC president said the inauguration of the body would provide labour another opportunity to synergise as there have been a lot of changes in the world of work.
