First ladies’ pet projects: From better life to life assured

The story of first ladies’ pet projects

FELIX NWANERI writes on pet projects of past and present Nigeria’s first ladies, with promises of empowerment and better life for women and children that have remained a mirage over the years

T

he First Lady phenomenon seems to have come to stay in Nigeria as part of the polity. Perhaps, copied from the United States (U.S.) where the use of the title, First Lady to describe the spouse of an executive first began in the early days of the republic, the office of the First Lady is not recognised by the Nigerian Constitution though wives of presidents and governors have over time continued to enjoy public acknowledgement and some perks.

However, this has generated lots of controversies among stakeholders, who not only see such office as an illegality, but a drain on the nation’s resources. From a mere status in the First and Second Republics, the First Lady phenomenon has metamorphosed to a power broking one.

The office, particularly, became part of Nigeria’s polity in 1986 through the wife of the then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, late Mariam. Since then, wives of subsequent leaders, military or civilian, have not only continued to glamourise the position, but have gone ahead to strengthen it.

As a result of this, the title, which has no mention anywhere in the Nigerian Constitution has become a trend at all levels of government in Nigeria – federal, states and even the local councils.

And despite the fact that formal budgetary provisions are not made for this office, it is very generously funded with public funds. Also, the various first ladies are allocated a retinue of aides, who are paid from public funds. Besides these are beside their pet projects, which are equally funded by the government as well as funds from individuals, corporate bodies and donor agencies.

Like in the Babangida era, when the then First Lady introduced the Better Life programme, it has become the norm for spouses of successive presidents and governors to introduce one form of pet project or the other. However, many have argued that these pet projects are avenues to siphon public funds as they make little or no impact on the lives of the people even as they fizzle out once the spouses of their initiators leave office.

Apart from the Better Life Programme, which ceased to exist after Babangida relinquished power in 1993, other pet projects by former first ladies’ since then include Family Support Programme/Family Economic Advancement Programme by Maryam Abacha (late General Sani Abacha’s wife) and Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative by Hon. Justice Fati Abubakar (General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s wife).

Others are Child Care Trust Programme by late Mrs. Stella Obasanjo (former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife); International Cancer Centre project by Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua (late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s wife) and most recently, Women for Change Initiative by Dame Patience Jonathan (immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife).

The pet projects are however not limited to wives of presidents and governors. Some wives of vice presidents and deputy governors have also at various times initiated theirs. Like those of the first ladies, most of them equally fizzled out immediately the respective spouses of their initiators left office. An example is the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) by Hajia Titi Abubakar (wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar).

These pet projects, which have spanned over decades and kept changing names though the same package, have all promised change, empowerment, better life, and everything imaginable for women and children.

But, the questions many have asked are: What exactly are these programmes all about? Are they just avenues for first ladies to seek relevance for their office, buy time and have something to do besides having tea and dinner parties with their friends and ladies-in-waiting? Do these projects actually touch and change the lives of women and children, whom they are mostly meant for?

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who, at a time, stirred the honest nest with his call for the scrapping of the Office of the First Lady, described the position as an “office of confusion,” which adds to the reckless spending by the respective levels of government.

According to him, “it costs an average of N2 billion to run the Office of the First in a state annually and all the office does is to create confusion. If you do away with it, you have saved a state government of N2 billion and N72 billion for all 36 states, annually.”

Perhaps, it was against this backdrop of wastage that most political analysts and observers, in 2012, hailed the recommendation by the Justice Alfa Belgore Presidential Committee on the Review of Outstanding Constitutional Issues that the office of the First Lady be scrapped.

The committee’s report read in part: “The committee noted, the response on the Office of the First Lady and recommends that since the office does not operate under any legal framework, that the operation and funding (both in kind and cash) of such offices at all levels of government should be discouraged and abolished forthwith.”

Despite the praise that greeted the recommendation, it was never implemented and the debate for and against the office has continued to dominate the political space since then. While there seems to be a consensus on its scrap, a political school is of the belief that the fact that the Office of the Lady is not provided for in the constitution does not make it illegal.

Though members of this political school acknowledged that one of the problems with the office is that Nigerians have allowed their experiences with some former power-hungry and corrupt first ladies to inform their judgement on the issue, they argued that the question of legitimacy could be addressed if the people can engage in conversations devoid of the usual venom, hypocrisy, sexism and ignorance.

They cited the Office of the Chief of Staff, which was nowhere mentioned in the constitution, but has become an integral part of the executive both at the federal and state levels. “If there is legislation and a budgetary provision recognising the office of the spouse either at national or state level, then there will be more transparency and accountability around their activities,” members of this school argued.

Predicating their argument on the U.S. experience, they further opined that the Office of the First Lady of the U.S. evolved over time. It is not in the American constitution, and for many years the office was not funded, except for the use of seconded, temporary staff. But all this changed in November 1978, when President Jimmy Carter approved Public Law 95-570, which provided for the First Lady’s budget and staff.

But, till today, debates still rage in the U.S. about the various occupants of the office, their politics, choices, their value addition or subtraction and so on, but there is consensus that the office itself has come to stay and it does have a vital role to play. Apart from serving as hostess of the White House, it is also in charge of all social and ceremonial events of the White House.

The U.S. First Lady has her own staff that includes the White House Social Secretary, a Chief of Staff, Press Secretary, Chief Floral Designer and Executive Chef, among others.

But, brilliant as the argument for the legalisation of the office of the First Lady in Nigeria may sound, critics, who maintained that it should be done away with, described it as an aberration. They particularly decried the rate at which an office that has no constitutional backing is being used by to carry out sensitive state functions.

To these analysts, although some past first ladies had at different times initiated projects that were specifically aimed at women and children, their impact were never felt as envisaged as the high point of most of them was sharing of foodstuff and perhaps clothing to women or donation of sewing machines, grinding machines and provision of small scale loans for the purpose of setting up petty trades, whereas they were relegated to the background as a result governments policies.

Maryam Babangida: Better Life Programme for Rural Women

The Better Life Programme for Rural Women (BLP) was initiated in September 1986 by Mrs. Maryam Babangida, whose spouse, General Ibrahim Babangida, was Nigeria’s head of state from 1985 to 1993.

The programme was one of the numerous strategic institutional approaches put in place to solve some of the identified challenges facing a considerable portion of the population then.

BLP championed women issues vigorously and sought to improve the quality of life and status of rural women by creating awareness among them as well encouraged them to realise, utilize and develop their potentials for a more fulfilling life.

The programme was launched in Abuja after which every state and local government in Nigeria launched its own chapter and it operated through committees organised along village, districts, local government areas, state and federal levels.

The objectives of the programme include: To raise the social consciousness of women about their right and roles, as well as their social, political and economic responsibilities; to sensitize, motivate and mobilise women for a more positive and fulfilling life; to encourage women to work together for better understanding and the resolution of their problems and to give basic education and train women in various skills and techniques to enable them to understand and participate more effectively in programs and activities in their communities.

Others were” To encourage, solicit, and strongly support, programmes and public policies and government action on matters of gender equity and equality, women empowerment, political participation in governance, human rights and health issues; to seek, encourage, and support, credible and qualified women civil society organisation for avid participation in the design, implementation and monitoring/evaluation of macro-economic reforms and politics and development administration; to collaborate with government, donor and international non-governmental organisations to organise conferences, workshops and seminars and generate knowledge products that will facilitate knowledge on current best practices and lessons of experience in gender mainstreaming in government and budgetary procedures.

At the inception of the programme, critics argued that BLP was an exercise in futility and publicity, exhibitionist showpiece meant at dragging attention to Mrs. Babangida and other elite women who ran it. Also, the composition of the organizing committee comprising of wives of service chiefs and elite women depicted that the elite women were working for and not with the rural and local women.

However, in reality, the programme went beyond the mere parade of flamboyant attire of the elite women. Key areas in which BLP made appreciable marks were awareness on the plight of women; economic improvement for women through creation of cooperatives and other associations as bases for rendering assistance to the women in productive ventures and mobilizing women to participate in immunization against children diseases.

Also, through the BLP, Mrs. Babangida was able to complete a lot of projects. She built the Center for Women Development from resources realized from the lunching of BLP. The building was formally commissioned at Abuja in 1992.

She equally lobbied the AFRC (Armed Forces Ruling Council) to establish the National Women Commission, which was formally established by the promulgation of Decree 30 of 1989. The commission successfully hosted the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference on the integration of women in development.

Despite these feats, BLP’s demise was inevitable as it went into extinction, when its benefactor (General Babangida) bowed out of power on August 27, 1993. Before then (1990), a Lagos based lawyer and rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (now late) had filed a suit at a Lagos High Court and prayed it to compel Mrs. Babangida to disclose the sources of funds for used for the BLP fair.

He also asked the court to also declare that Mrs. Babangida, apart from being the wife of President Babangida, has no constitutional function or duty, or power vested in her to embark on political, economic, or functional programme like the BLP. General Babangida was joined in the suit as a co-defendant, but Fawehinmi lost the suit.

Maryam Abacha: Family Support Programme

The Family Support Programme (FSP) and Family Support Trust Fund (FSTF) were instituted by Maryam Abacha, who succeeded Mrs. Babangida as First Lady after her spouse, General Sanni Abacha,

From Better Life to Future Assured

sacked the Interim National Government put in place by General Babangida and headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan. The main objective of the FSP was to improve the standard of living of Nigerians through the family unit on health, education, agriculture, income generation, disability and destitution. Other areas of interest included issues affecting children and widows and national peace. And for proper documentation and accountability, Mrs. Ababcha affiliated the FSP to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Social Development. The FSTF, which was launched in 1994, on its part, was instrumental in the construction of the National Women and Children Hospital, Abuja.

However, like Mrs. Babangida’s BLP, Maryam Abacha stopped identifying with FSP and FSTF, following the demise of her husband in August 1998. But she later disclosed in a media interview that her consolation is that some of the projects initiated through the programmes were sustained by administrations that succeeded her spouse’s regime. “I did those projects on government basis. They are still there. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not change the names, neither did subsequent presidents.

The African First Ladies Peace Mission is still there, the Poverty Alleviation Programme, the National Programme on Immunisation, the Family Support Programme, the Family Support Basic Education Programme and the Family Economic Advancement Programme are all there. These are projects and programmes that touched the lives of the people, particularly women.

“The National Hospital is there and so are the other hospitals around the country. I never did any programme for my personal benefit, but for the government and the people of the country. So, today, in my personal capacity, on whether I’m still embarking on these projects, I am no longer in government, so I am not embarking on such projects. I tried my best as the then First Lady to bring about all-round development, particularly for women in the rural areas. We did extensive reach-out to the rural populace and touched lives in the remote areas of the country,” she said.

Fati Abubakar:

Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative The trend of pet projects by first ladies was sustained Justice Fati Abubakar, wife of General Abudulsalami Abubakar, who succeeded General Abacha. In line her professional background (Law), Mrs. Abubakar established the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA).

Apart from being First Lady between June 1998 and May 1999, she served as Chief Judge of Niger State between 2013 and 2016. WRAPA was established to advance and protect the rights of women as provided by national laws and policies, regional and international treaties and agreement through an integrated approach that entrenches respect for the human dignity of the woman as well as her inclusion in decisions that affect her life and the development of her community.

But, unlike other pet projects, which went into extinction after their respective initiators left office, WRAPA is functioning till date.

A check by New Telegraph showed that it has an office at 19, Monrovia Street, Off Aminu Kano Way, Wuse II Abuja; offices and coordinators in some states of the federation and a functional website – https://wrapanigeria.org. Listed on its website as Board of Trustees, which Justice Abubakar serves as its chairman, are some eminent Nigerians.

They are Mallam Isma’ila Isa, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, Prof. Gambo Laraba Abdullahi, Amb. Judith Sefi Attah, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, Dr. Sani Sufi, Dr. Ifenne Enyantu and Saudatu Mahdi, who serves as Administrative and Programme Head responsible for the general administration of the organisation at the national level. Stella Obasanjo: Child Care Trust Mrs. Stella Obasanjo established the Child Care Trust (CCT) through which she cared for the underprivileged and disabled children after she became Nigeria’s First Lady, following the election of her husband, Chief Olusegun as president in 1999. Mrs. Obasanjo, who was First Lady until her demise in October 2005, also joined the campaign against female genital mutilation. On February 6, 2003, she declared the day the International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. Though her spouse declined funding her pet project, there is no doubt that Mrs. Obasanjo made a mark with the CCT. The Trust, which started operations from a hired apartment in Abuja, later expanded the scope of its operation to a permanent structure with more space and facilities. Its school, located in Bwari Local Council Area, an outskirt of Abuja, was built with proceeds from the the N600 million permanent site launch on August 22, 2002.

The school has classrooms, a health care centre, playgrounds as well as vocational training centres for special children, but is no more what it used to be – the number one centre that caters for children with disabilities in the sub-region. Lack of funds was said to have forced it to suspend operations at a time even as report had it that it presently survives on financial support from late Mrs. Obasanjo’s son, Muyiwa, who is based abroad. Turai Yar’Adua: International Cancer Centre Another pet project that offered hope for women at its launch on July 18, 2009, was International Cancer Centre.

The then First Lady, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, whose spouse Umaru Yar’Adua, was president from May 29, 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010, conceived the idea of building a cancer centre in the nation’s capital that will particularly cater for the poor.

“My resolve to stand up to the menace of cancer is occasioned by the devastating effects of the disease on our population. The more enlightened and financially capable among Nigerians suffering from cancer have been able to travel out to seek professional and medical attention in the form of diagnosis and treatments,” she said at a fundraising that was graced by eminent Nigerians, including President Yar’Adua. She added: “If cancer can take away the young the old, the rich, the not so rich and the poor, who then can be spared from the dreaded disease?

Cancer has maimed kills and has affected the quality of lives hence the need to take affirmative action. “The initiative has been on my mind for a long time. However, the reality of the day has made it imperative for me to take the big step. The centre will stand up as a flag ship in offering medical services. It will render services in diagnosis, treatment and research of cancer. It will prevent our collective pride and responsibility to one and other as Africa’s largest community. The disease doesn’t discriminate against the rich and the poor.”

At the end of the event, close to 10 billion was realized. Some of the big donors included Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who on behalf of his friends and associates donated N1.2 billion to the project. Other donors include eminent business man and entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated the sum of N1 billion on behalf of the Dangote Foundation.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum donated N720 million, while some former governors raised N40 million. Members of the National Assembly then were not left out as 15 of them donated a total sum of N7.5 million, while 34 members of the Katsina State House of Assembly also donated N5.1 million. Major stakeholders in the private sector also jostled to outwit themselves in the donation ceremony. The cancer centre was allocated 7.3 hectares of land along the Umaru Yar’Adua Express Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

Some imposing structures later sprang up at the site, but that seemed the end of the road for the dream project. The multi-billion naira project is now virtually abandoned. Patience Jonathan: Women for Change Initiative The coming to power by Goodluck Jonathan on May 5, 2010 after Yar‘Adua’s death, saw his wife Patience, launching her own pet project – Women for Change Initiative – on July 16, 2010. The project was launched in Abuja with fanfare, and according to Dame Jonathan, the idea of the project was spurred by need for the restoration of the dignity of womanhood in the country as well as support for women in leadership positions. She added that the convention on all forms of discrimination against women which Nigeria is a signatory to, already serves as a blueprint for all to follow and that violence, be it religious or ethnic, should be done away with because women are always at the receiving end.

Her words: “I am particularly concerned about the education of women, especially the girl-child, so that they can take their rightful position in the scheme of things.” Dame Jonathan urged women not to sit on the fence when it comes to taking decisions on violence-related issues, but to speak out against such vices for the good of the country, especially when it concerns their immediate family members. With a charge to wives of then governors to advise their husbands positively, especially in the appointment of women into elective positions and to spread her message of hope to the grassroots in order to bring about even development, the then First Lady averred: “My ultimate goal in all parts of the country is to enlighten women and children to encourage their husbands, so that we all live in peace with one another which brings about meaningful development.”

No doubt, Dame Jonathan’s message of hope for women reverberated across the country as more women were appointed into public office by her spouse, but the fortunes of the Women for Change Initiative dwindled immediately she ceased being the First Lady on May 29, 2015, following her husband’s defeat in the presidential election by Muhammadu Buhari. Matters were made worse for the Women for Change Initiative, when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in November 2017 sealed up a property belonging to Dame Jonathan, located in Mabushi district of Abuja, were it operated from.

The same building was later sealed up and taken over by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which also accused the former First Lady of using the Women for Change Initiative to launder over N3.3 billion. The matter is still pending in court. Aisha Buhari: Future Assured Many had thought that President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power on May 29, 2015, will revisit the Belgore committee recommendation, when on assumption of office, he promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies.

A statement by the presidency, which then gave hope in this regard, read in part: “President Buhari promised that there would be a clear difference between the role played by his wife during his tenure and that played by many previous first ladies. All that ostentation, ubiquitousness and arrogance we have come to expect from the office are over and done with. Change has come. “The ideal platform from which she will be useful to Nigeria’s women and children is still being thought out. Once this has been concluded on, Mrs. Buhari’s role will become clearer to all Nigerians.

There will be nothing shady or hidden about it. There will be no access to public funds. It will be purely private and voluntary.” However, the President’s wife, Aisha like her predecessors had gone ahead to launch a pet project known as Future Assured. She said of the project: “I decided to come up with a project called ‘Future Assured’ to help in reducing maternal and infant mortality rate and support girl-child education. “The project is also to enlighten parents on how to restrain their children from being indoctrinated into social vices. Monitoring daily activities and control of every child is a unique family affair.

“We need to educate women on how to control their children in order to avoid a situation where they would fall victims of indoctrination to social vices inimical to the society.”

Future Assured, according to information on the project’s website –www.futureassured.org.ng – is a non-governmental organisation set up with the aim of advocating for the well-being of women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria. The information further had it that “as a key diver of our activities, Future Assured believes that every social indices can be influenced for good if the Health, Education and Economic Status of the Population are improved upon.

“Leveraging on her capacity as the Wife of the President of Nigeria, the founder of Future Assured, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, held consultative sessions with key national and international stakeholders and organisations working around the health of women and children, to discuss a way forward to improve the health indices in Nigeria.

“The stakeholders identified the need for high level champions to push for continued advocacy engagement with government and parliamentarians to improve the implementation of existing national RMNCH policies and plans, accountability to Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH) commitments (global and African) and increase budgets for overall health and research and produce Nigeria-specific knowledge products, disaggregated by state and highlighting challenges and required interventions.

“Mobilize active media participation in the Nigeria RMNCH advocacy process through a media event and site visit to a maternity hospital. This is intended to strengthen the media’s understanding of RMNCH and to encourage reporting of maternal and newborn health issues. Mobilize active community participation in RMNCH advocacy and raise awareness of the right to health through outreach, aimed at women, faith based groups and professional and community associations.

This strategy is intended to tackle the challenge posed by myths and misconceptions that limit the uptake of RMNCH services, particularly antenatal and immunization services at the grass-roots level.

“Future Assured has taken up the baton to create partnerships and high-level advocates from states across Nigeria on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) RMNCAH+N issues. The programme will work with Government MDAs, Private Sectors, CSOs, NGOs, development partners and other stakeholders to: “Advocating for the repositioning of health as a development issue use high level advocacy to mobilize the governors and their wives as state level champions; champion the momentum and movement with officials at all levels of government the need for accelerated implementation of RMNCAH+N programs to increase service provision and utilization.

“Mobilize families on the actions they can take to improve the health of mothers and children; influence investment in critical and high impact intervention areas in the health sector through high level advocacy and work with the private sector, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote accountability for the attainment of maternal, new born, child and adolescent health targets through the already existing institutions, mechanisms and initiatives.” Like pet projects of former first ladies, Mrs. Buhari’s Future Assured has so far registered its presence in areas of support to victims of insurgency, education women empowerment, medical outreach and protection of the rights of women and children, but whether it will survive the test of time, would be determined by May 2023, when tenure as First Lady elapses.

