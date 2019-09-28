Lagos govt seals new partnership with travel writers’ body

Lagos State government has declared readiness to unlock its huge tourism potential as it renewed partnership with the travel and tourism media with a view to effectively mining the sector.

Making the pledge, while receiving members of theAssociation of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET), who had paid a courtesy call to her office in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, newly-appointed Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, also announced that it is now ‘a new dawn for tourism and people of the state,’ as she reached an agreement with the travel writers, urging them ‘to work with her ministry in achieving the new mandate.’

Also on hand to receive the ANJET members at the Alausa Secretariat office, was Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Arts and Culture, Bonu Solomon Saanu.

“My mandate from Governor Sanwo- Olu, is very clear and it is to ensure that we achieve success in making Lagos the number one tourism and entertainment centre of the world. Therefore, it is now a new dawn for tourism in Lagos in terms of driving development and we are prepared to turn things inside and outside,’’ the commissioner said. While disclosing that tourism is the next revenue base of the state, the vision, according to her, remains to be the top tourists’ destination in the world.

The commissioner, therefore, called on members of ANJET to partner with her in achieving this goal, as ‘the role of the media is very crucial, especially that of the travel and tourism writers.’ “ANJET is essential in putting the state on the global tourism map and earning her visibility, hence the need to collaborate with the body in the discharge of her mandate. My office is open to them. We are also set to unveil the agenda of the tourism and culture ministry in the coming days,” Adebolu remarked.

As part of this partnership, the commissioner pledged the support of the ministry towards the successful hosting of the body’s tourism seminar, which is scheduled to hold on October 8 at Eko Hotel and Suites, while accepting to grace the event as special guest of honour.

Earlier, leader of the ANJET delegation, congratulated the commissioner on her appointment and pledged the commitment of the association in working with her office towards achieving the state government’s mandate and vision on tourism.

This is also as the delegation expressed gratitude to the commissioner for hosting them, even as they promised to play their role in ensuring the success of the newly-forged partnership, which, according to the ANJET leader, will be ‘taken with all seriousness.’ The group, therefore, tasked the commissioner to live up to her promise and move with a high sense of urgency and responsibility as the ‘job ahead is challenging but not insurmountable.’

