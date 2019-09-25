Lagos-Ibadan rail project: Amaechi reprimands CCECC for slow work

M

inister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday reprimanded Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for slowing down the pace of work at the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Amaechi expressed disappointment over the discouraging development at the project site at the Ibadan terminal station of the contract during the monthly steering meeting/inspection tour of the project.

He pointed out that the Chinese contractor had been doing the construction work at very impressive speed, but regretted that it suddenly slowed down the progress of the contract drastically.

The minister, however, explained that the CCECC hinged its decision to slow the work on the fact that the immediately past administration was owing it some money, resulting in its inability to mobilise requisite workers and equipment to site.

He, however, said the Federal Government had paid up the said debt last Friday, urging the management team of the construction firm and the site engineers to double their efforts to make up for the time lost.

Pointing out that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved additional railway contract from Ibadan to Kano, Amaechi said the work had not commenced because the government was still discussing how to access the required loan from China.

He said the discussion was still on-going and that as soon as they conclude the loan arrangement, the Ibadan-Kano and Ibadan-Ilorin projects would commence.

The minister also explained why the Lagos-Apapa rail contract was being hindered, noting that urbanisation was responsible for the slow pace of work in that axis.

“CCECC has not done too well. I used the phrase too well because at a time, they did us proud by trying to push this job. They claimed that at the end of the last government, we were owing them some money, and that we had not given approvals for additional jobs.

“But that’s not an excuse because we would have still given the approval. So, they have slowed down so badly. We need to get then to that speed they were before the last government was dissolved.

“We paid them on Friday and the President and the cabinet have approved additional works; so they have no excuse.

“If we do get the loan for Ibadan-Kano, we won’t have delays. We can then start quickly from Kano to Kaduna and Ibadan to Ilorin, so that we can finish quickly,” he explained.

On the delay in the Iju-Apapa rail project, Amaechi said: “We have problem of urbanisation from Iju to Apapa. So, we will have to do with the issues of water pipes, gas and fuel pipes. There are big fuel pipes that if you cut them, there will be fuel scarcity, and if you cut water pipes, there will be scarcity of water.”