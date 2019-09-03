LASU, insurance firm partner on students’ training

Prof. Iche Ukpai Kalu, the Vice-Chancellor of Evangel University, Ebonyi State in this interview with UCHENNA INYA blames the high level of graduates’ unemployment on nation’s economy managers, among other issues

The level of graduate unemployment is increasing yearly, while universities keep on churning out graduates. What do you think is responsible for this?

Specifically, the purpose of university education is to educate, and when the students are properly educated it is expected that such graduates should be able to excel in any field. And, of course, the country can only grow when it has educated population.

But, the irony of it all is that those managing the nation’s economy are responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the country. If the economy is well managed, of course, there will be a boost in employment drive, but if the economy is not properly managed, there is tendency that there will be high rate of unemployment and that is what is happening in the country presently. So, they should run the economy in such a way that there will be employment for youths and graduates of higher institutions.

What we are doing is to run programmes that will enable students and position them to team up with their other colleagues in order to engage themselves, rather looking for jobs that may never come. Apart from the fact that the National Universities Commission (NUC) is insisting that universities must train students in entrepreneurship courses or programmes, as a university, we also look into areas that when our students graduated it will become easier for them to start up their businesses. This is necessary because if the government could not employ them, they should be able to employ themselves.

Apart from the entrepreneurial programmes that are now compulsory in universities for graduates to survive the country’s unemployment situation, what are the other programmes introduced to equip the graduates for the world of work?

Really, this university, as part of its core values and vision, is to train the total man and for that reason, every student admitted into the institution is made to attend the chapel. The students may go to the chapel, not to sing or clap, but they should open their ears to listen to what we are teaching. For instance, if we continue to repeat it in their ears that corruption is bad, when they graduate from here it will be in stick to their brain and subconscious. So, that is part of the things we do in the university to inculcate in the students good virtues and conduct.

Besides, the university is currently having four colleges that offer a number of degree programmes. These are the College of Science, Management Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences, as well as the College of Health Sciences. The College of Health Sciences came on board when I assumed office as Vice-Chancellor.

We offer courses such as Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Radiation Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health because we know that in time past, Ebonyi State was at a time regarded as a state with health issues such as tapeworm and guinea worm, among other diseases. Despite that these diseases have been totally eradicated, we again realised that the state was once regarded and classified some years back as an educationally disadvantaged state, as a university we then realise the need that we should introduce some courses that are not available in some Nigerian universities in order to address some of these shortcomings. At least we want to bring the programmes closer to the people of the state, and other Nigerians as the case may be.

Secondly, we also saw the need that we should offer programmes that will enable our students before their graduation to be gainfully employment, even when they go outside the country. We know that courses in the health sector are highly sought for in the United States and United Kingdom. Students that graduate in courses like Radiograph and Radiation Science will readily secure jobs outside the country more than those in other courses.

More importantly, we also believe that when we train our students to be employable, they will come back to remember their alma mater.

The fact also remains that universities are ranked these days based on their products. This is part of the criteria for ranking of universities worldwide. What I am saying is that if this university produces a graduate that win a noble prize, I can assure you that we will rank among the best in the world.

It is in view of this understanding that we want to raise our Accounting programme to five years so that our students in their fifth year can sit and pass the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) examinations. We also want our students in health sciences and nursing to pass their professional examinations as Registered Nurse, Registered Mid-Wives before graduation, and the same way in which we want those in Radiograph and Radiation Sciences to pass their professional examinations in United Kingdom, as well as those in Medical Laboratory and Nursing Sciences. So, this is the direction we are moving so that we wouldn’t be doing what others are doing.

Private universities are not benefiting from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) grants, what is your take on this?

Yes, but the Federal government needed to support all universities either public or private. They may not give us the percentage of the funds given to public universities to privately owned universities. The government should ensure some signs of appreciation to those who have denied themselves of the use of funds that they made in establishing these universities to complement the efforts of the government in educating Nigerians.

Let me also add here that in establishing a university, no matter the fees charged, the proprietor it cannot recover or recoup what he or she had spent or is spending on the institution throughout one’s lifetime.

But, private universities are charging high school fees, unlike their public counterparts

Unfortunately, private universities are being criticised for charging very high fees. Imagine a university that started with N10 billion, how much fees will the students pay for the proprietor to recover the capital invested on physical infrastructure, facilities and personnel put into the university so as to run smoothly.

For instance, you have to pay a high salary and other bills monthly and you still try as much as possible to meet the requirements of the National Universities Commission because education, especially university education is a highly regulated industry. You have to meet the demands of the benchmark standards put in place by the Commission for you to successfully run and operate as a university.

But, if the Federal Government allows us access to TETFund, it will go a long way in helping our staff to attend international conferences, carry out cutting-edge research that we cannot afford to fund ordinarily because of funds.

To me, there is injustice in the system, concerning TETFund, which the Federal Government must look into. They may not give out the percentage of the funds they give to public universities to private universities, but they should appreciate those who denied themselves of the use of funds that they made in establishing these private universities.

So, those who established private universities are making enormous sacrifices for the growth of the country and the government should support these universities. Both public and private universities should be supported if the government really wants the country to make meaningful progress. I don’t mean they should pay their salaries, and I didn’t say they should advertise for them.

All companies in the country are paying tax for development of education and contributing to TETFund, should the tax paid by private organisations operating in Nigeria not be utilised or enjoyed by the students in private universities? I think there is injustice in that. You don’t need to look at the proprietors of these institutions, but the students who are also Nigerian students, and citizens of the country in the first instance.

This institution is a faith-based university and there are chances that there will be undue influence from leadership of the church, the owner of the university. How do you manage such?

Let me say that I have the grace and favour that the authorities and owners of this university are highly educated people. The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, has two PhDs in Sociology and Political Science. Based on this he knows what the running of a university entails.

Again, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Sam Egwu, was at a time a lecturer, a two-term governor of the state and a Minister of Education. So, he understands the rules. The university is lucky that these persons understand the problems. They understand that there are things you must do and there are things you must not do. But there are issues in which they bring their influence to bear, and we carry them out with understanding.

Like they directed that they don’t want female students in this university to wear trousers. We love this rule as a faith-based university and we have implemented it because we believe in this.

Cultism has been a phenomenon in universities across the country. How has the institution been able to handle this social menace and others?

Cultism is actually a problem on Nigerian university campuses across the country but measures have been put in place by the management to fight this. We don’t tolerate cultism and other forms of social vices in the university. Sometime in the last academic session, we found out that some students were attending meetings outside the university campus, and we had to expel them from the university.

Of course, we have zero tolerance for anything cultism here because this place is a prayer ground and knowledge incubator and so we do not see why any student should be a cultist in the university. It is not tolerated at all. And, if we find anything like it, we will send such students away without any form of hesitation.

God has been helping us and we have been curtailing the menace on our campus. At the university, there are several Christian organisations, particularly the Christ Ambassadors Students’ Outreach, which is an Assemblies of God students forum in all the universities across the country and if we found out that any student is leaving the campus to attend a meeting outside, we take action immediately. The type of freedom that exists in public universities does not exist here. We do not allow our female students to go to male hostels, and vice versa.

