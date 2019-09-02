Lawmakers lampoon critics of N139bn NASS’ budget

M

embers of the National Assembly have said that the public criticism against the institution, over its N139 billion budget for the 2019 fiscal year was borne out of ignorance and misinformation.

They also noted that the insinuation that the budget was for the 469 members of the apex legislative assembly, was misleading and mischievous, saying that those peddling the rumour were doing that to smear the politicians for no just cause.

Some of them, who reacted to the public criticism that the budget of the legislative body was overbloated, urged Nigerians, particularly the elite to endeavour to get their information right before making conclusions on issues of national interest.

A former spokesman of the Senate and Deputy Senate Leader, Dr. Aliyu Sabi, expressed concerns that most of the rumours that cause public distrust for lawmakers were usually provoked by the elite.

He regretted that the elite, which should be in better position to carry the right information and educate the uninformed and the illiterate populace on critical issues of governance, was the one helping to fuel disaffection in the system by feeding the minds of the uninformed with false information or half truths.

Sabi explained that the N139 billion National Assembly budget for 2019 was not only for the lawmakers but for the National Assembly Service Commission; the Bureaucracy, National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies and the Public Complaints Commission.

The legislator also pointed out that part of the budget would be used to hire experts who used to advise them and analyse complex issues for informed and productive decision-making.

He instead, asserted that the National Assembly was actually being underfunded, stressing that people should not unnecessarily condemn or criticise the apex assembly with unfounded and non-factual information.

He said: “This is gross misinformation. National Assembly has 469 lawmakers, each with at least five aides; add the over 5,000 legislative workers, add over 500 workers of the National Assembly Service Commission.

“Also bear in mind the numerous committee activities each of the 469 legislators and the international liaison activities with other global lawmaking institutions”.

In his own reaction, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, stated that it had become imperative for Nigerians of all strata to be properly informed on the workings of the Legislature, and the issue of National Assembly budget, to end negative public opinions against the body.

He said that it was a great irony that most false and destructive information being peddled in the country usually originated from the educated class, who chose to propagate such and create conflict in the polity.

“It is unfortunate that the people who are supposed to help educate the illiterate and the uninformed Nigerians are the ones peddling falsehood and causing disaffection against the parliament and the parliamentarians.

“Therefore, relevant ministries and agencies of government have a responsibility to enlighten Nigerians on the workings of different governmental organizations particularly the parliament.”

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market, Hon. Anayo Edwin, also regretted that the National Assembly was being accused of having a bogus budget, when indeed, the budget would not be enough for effective operations of the federal parliament.

The National Assembly has been under attack, that it deliberately gave itself a very big budget of N139 billion while some other establishments of government have meager allocations.

