Lessons from 2019 African Games

Governors of the North- West geo-political zone recently granted amnesty to cattle rustlers and bandits who have been terrorising their states. This is part of measures geared towards restoring peace and reviving socio-economic activities in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states.

The governors disclosed this in a communique read at the end of a one-day security and reconciliation meeting held in Katsina. The meeting had in attendance the governors, security agencies, vigilante and volunteer groups, as well as herdsmen and farmers.

In the communique, the governors resolved that henceforth, no member of a vigilante or volunteer group should attack or kill any herdsman, while the herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go about their normal businesses without molestation, provided they do not bear arms.

The bandits have been directed to surrender their weapons and immediately release all kidnapped persons in their custody. In addition, bandits who rustled animals from communities have been directed to return them to government or the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) immediately.

The governors also called for sacrifice and commitment to peace from all sides, pledging that the states would intensify efforts to provide necessities such as hospitals, schools and grazing reserves for the herders to make their lives more meaningful.

They expressed concern that herders were always roaming around with their animals, thereby exposing them to different kinds of hazards, which would be avoided when grazing reserves are created and the herders settle in one place in the zone.

It is interesting that these resolutions are coming from the governors who are constitutionally regarded as the Chief Security Officers (CSOs) in their respective states.

It is also instructive that these resolutions were adopted in the presence of the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, who has the primary responsibility for internal security through the maintenance of law and order across the country. We must commend these governors for taking this bold initiative, even though their intervention has been long overdue.

We observe with pains that this effort is coming after thousands of Nigerians have been slaughtered and despatched to their early graves as a result of the violent conflicts involving herdsmen, bandits and farmers, not only on the North-West but in other parts of Nigeria.

We think that these governors and other stakeholders ought to have risen to this challenge long before now rather than waiting until the crisis gets to their region. For several years, the North- West had looked on like spectators at a football match while these herders ravaged farmlands and forests in other parts of Nigeria.

In the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, these herders and bandits turned their weapons against the host communities where they grazed their cattle.

They took over ancestral lands, including sacred groves, sacked communities, killed the men and raped their wives and daughters, all in the name of seeking pasture and water for their cattle. One would have expected these governors to have spoken up on this conflict with as much frankness then as they have done now.

Beyond the moral questions surrounding this move, we wish to remind our dear governors that offering amnesty to a group of bandits is a very serious matter that goes beyond political rhetoric.

By implication, the governors have officially granted pardon to and forgiven these bandits who were either into cattle rustling or involved in the raiding of communities and killing of their inhabitants to take over their lands. It means that government has taken a common stand to forgive every wrongdoing and obliterate all legal encumbrances of these offences. In offering amnesty to the bandits, we must not forget that they operated much like the Boko Haram insurgents in the North- East, which has links with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

It is therefore important that those who declared the amnesty must think through it thoroughly to avoid sweeping the salient issues driving the conflict under the carpet. Banditry, cattle rustling and farmer-herder clashes in various communities are serious security issues that should be addressed from its roots before the amnesty can be meaningful and realistic.

Has the thorny issue of indigeneship and right to ownership of land, which is at the core of this conflict, been resolved? Has the involvement of these bandits in the vast goldmines of Zamfara been thoroughly investigated and resolved? What are the real terms of this amnesty? How many bandits are being targeted and where are they located? Who is mopping up the arms and where are these weapons likely to end up? Which of the security agencies is supervising the amnesty programme and what are the timelines? Are there provisions for disarmament, demobilisation, deradicalisation and re-integration of these armed groups into the society?

Are the grazing reserves, which the governors pledged to build for the roaming herders ready? Do we know the real identities of the people whom we propose to resettle in these grazing reserves? Our dear governors in the North-West must provide realistic answers to these posers before they can clink their glasses and toast to their latest discovery.

They would be operating in self-delusion if they believe that those declarations in their communique will do magic. They must go beyond the political theatrics and moral persuasions by looking beyond the surface of this turbulent water.

They must ensure that they worked closely with the security agencies or employed the services of private security experts to review the various security threats in the region and understand them properly. It is only then that they can design effective remedies to resolving them permanently

