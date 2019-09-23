Metro and Crime
Lightning kills 36 cows on Ondo community’s sacred mountain
A
t least 36 cows were at the weekend struck dead by lightning at Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The cows were said to have been led to the mountain top of the community known as Oke-Owa by Fulani herdsmen. The mount is regarded as a sacred groove where the annual rituals of the community take place.
When New Telegraph correspondent visited the scene of the incident, which took about 35 minutes’ walk to reach the zenith of the mountain, the dead cows, including calves, scattered everywhere. The tents erected by the herdsmen were there.
A source in the community described the incident as the wrath of the community’s gods on the herdsmen.
According to him, the herdsmen desecrated the sacred groove which is forbidden in the town.
It was learnt that the Fulani herdsmen, who were said to have been occupying the mountain top in the last five days ago, had been warned by the community’s chiefs to stay away from the mountain before the disaster struck.
The community was said to have been alerted by one of the community’s hunters in the early hours of yesterday.
Speaking on the development, High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare kingdom, described the incident as an act of God.
Olaniran said it was not the first time such would happen to those who desecrated the grove.
He said: “We were there this morning and we saw about 36 cows dead apart from the ones inside the bush. It has happened and there is nothing we can do, we regard it as the act of God which nobody can query.
“There are occasions like that but not as massive as we have it now. Some individuals who desecrated the land in the past did witness thunderbolt attack. This is what happens when you desecrate any part of Ijare particularly the sacrifice places, the grove.
“The place where the cows died is called ‘Owa’ normally visited once in a year by the Olujare, where he will stay for a day. He will be there for seclusion to perform some traditional rites and no individuals are allowed to go to that place. Five days before the incident, we learnt that Fulani men were there. They carried woods to build their tent. We said that they were taking over the land from us, and we prayed to God to save us, to intervene because we don’t want anything to desecrate the place. It is a very special place as far as Ijare community is concerned.”
While saying that it was forbidden for anyone to touch the dead cows, the Sapetu disclosed that one of the monarchs of the community never made it back alive when he went on the mountain in seclusion.
He added: “The dead cows will be there forever. It is part of the history in our land for people to see as testimony in future that such things happen. A whole Oba was buried there alive and heaven did not fall not to talk of ordinary cows.
“When it happened, some chiefs and I went to the police station to make an official report. The police are aware of it; even DPO came to the palace and we explained to him. He confirmed that it was thunderbolt attack; that it wasn’t human being’s handiwork.”
Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, described the incident as a natural disaster.
Metro and Crime
Internet fraudster: I bought N125m houses during my NYSC
…stole N500m in five years, say security agents
A 30-year-old electrical engineering graduate, Victor Ojionu, has told security agents that during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) he bought two buildings for N125 million.
Ojionu, who graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said he became an internet fraudster in 2015, during his NYSC in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.
He said: “I learnt the internet fraud business in 2015 during my NYSC days in Cross Rivers State. I bought a house worth N60 million from the deal before I relocated to Abuja, where I bought another house for N65 million.
“What I do is mainly on the Alibaba site, where I trade with hacked credits cards. I buy my goods in China and sell them in Ghana. I bring the proceeds to Nigeria, where I have invested large portion of it on properties.”
Ojionu is presently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Security agents said Ojionu specialised in hacking into credits cards belonging to Nigerians and foreign nationals.
He was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, for stealing over N500 million, within five years.
The suspect was later handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.
Ojionu was alleged to have succeeded in defrauding his victims using a popular online retail site, Amazon.Com, where he allegedly sells books.
A security agent said: “The suspect designed a payment portal, known as Payoneer, which he linked to his book selling website on, Amazon.Com. He steals credits cards details and identities of its owner using his Payoneer, his payment portal.
“Once Ojionu succeeds in stealing the credit cards details of his victims, he would proceed in buying baby diapers, wipers, wristwatches and other expensive items from another online retail store, Alibaba.Com in China, and he would send the purchased items to Ghana, where they would be sold to his waiting buyers. After the items have been sold, Ojionu would travel to Ghana, retrieve his money from his buyers and send the proceeds to Nigeria through a Bureau de Change operator. Ojionu has succeeded in buying two expensive cars, three mansions in Abuja, Cross Rivers and Imo states. The suspect also has a property under construction at Dabo Estate at Life Camp area of Abuja.”
Trouble started for Ojionu after one of his victims alerted the police and the EFCC about the theft of his credit card details. The complaint further noted that money, running into millions of naira, was removed from his account.
The complaint wrote a petition to the IG, Mohammed Adamu, who then instructed Kyari and his unit to investigate the matter. The suspect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the EFCC.
The IRT operatives trailed Ojionu to one of his mansions in Abuja, where he was apprehended.
Metro and Crime
Again, two killed in Edo cult clashes
Two more people have been killed in the onging cult clashes in Auchi, the Federal Polytechnic host community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.
The latest killing, which occurred on Sunday, brought the number of victims to three since rival cult groups engaged in a bloody fight on Saturday last week.
In the latest attack, two persons, one who was a graduate who recently passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Irale Obas, were hacked to death on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Iyakpi, near Auchi, the headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area.
The two victims were killed at different locations in Iyakpi community, following the earlier killing of a popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Sikiru Jeliu, on Saturday night.
The killings were sparked by the gruesome murder of a brother of the leader of one of the confraternities.
It was learnt that the leader of one of the rival cult groups was the target by the other, but his younger brother, who happened to be his look-alike, was hacked to death instead.
The incident, which occurred about a fortnight ago, sparked the cult war between members of the Aye and Jurist confraternity.
Sadly, youths in the once peaceful community have gone underground as they are now the targets.
Also, commercial activities are now at low ebb in the busy community which has served as home to most students of Auchi Polytechnic.
Residents now shut their doors and businesses as early as 7p.m. because of fear of reprisal by the rampaging groups.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshobugie, yesterday exonerated students of the institution from the bloody attacks.
Oshobugie said the incident was among indigenes of the nearby community.
He added that the students had been on vacation after the end of their examinations.
But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, did not pick his calls yesterday to confirm the latest killing.
Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, did not answer calls put through to his mobile phones.
Metro and Crime
Herders kill community leader, two women in Plateau
Herdsmen said to be of Fulani extraction yesterday killed three people at Hukke village, Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Zongo, said in a statement yesterday that the two women and a community leader were killed.
The attack came barely two days after a peace agreement was signed between the leaders of the Fulani herdsmen and Irigwe leaders organised by the Plateau Peace Building Agency to mark the International Day of Peace with the theme: “Climate Action for Peace, Promoting Healing, Forgiveness and Reconciliation,” at Miango Town Hall.
“Today, 23/09/2019 by 8.15a.m., Fulani herdsmen killed three people at Hukke village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
“Two women and a community leader were killed. The attack was a surprise to us after we agreed to accept peace process by the Plateau State Peace Building Agency last Saturday.
“Names of the decease are Mrs. Ladi Wuh (45), Mrs. Laraba Audu (36-year-old deaf) and Elder Musa Yevuh (40), community leader of Hukke,” Zongo said.
He said the suspected Fulani herdsmen came for the attack from Funture village in Bassa Local Government Area.
Zongo said they would continue to be peaceful and law-abiding. He, however, urged government to be more responsible in protecting lives and property of rural communities.
It was learnt that the Miango people of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have since 2010 continued to suffer incessant attacks from gunmen.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Tyopev, could not be reached to confirm the attack.
Metro and Crime
For N135,500 bill, hospital detains mother, baby
…husband flees because wife refuses to sell child
A 23-year-old mother, Mrs. Ruth Ekechukwu, and her new born baby, have been abandoned in hospital by her husband.
After the pains of delivering through Caesarean Section, Ruth has been held in the hospital, feeding from hand to mouth, because she could not pay her hospital bills.
Ruth, who spoke with our correspondent at the Saint Mary’s Hospital, Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, where she was delivered of a baby girl on June 12, said the hospital had stopped taking care of her and her baby because of her inability to settle her hospital bill of N135,500.
Through sobs, she said her husband abandoned her and her baby when she resisted his plan of transferring the new born to a relative for a fee.
She alleged that her husband suggested that giving the child to his relative in exchange for money would solve their financial challenges.
Ruth added that when she opposed her husband’s plan, he abandoned her in the hospital.
It’s now three months since her husband walked away and left her in the hospital without help. To make matters worse, the hospital has withdrawn its services and is no longer taking care of the mother and her new baby.
“In spite of this, the hospital insists that I must settle the bill before we would be allowed to leave the facility,” she added.
Ruth called on Nigerians to come to her aid because she was finding it extremely difficult to feed herself and her baby; and importantly, her child was still too vulnerable to be left in the present condition, exposed to mosquitoes and infections.
Ruth pleaded with Nigerians to lend a helping hand.
She said: “I have managed and struggled to keep myself and my baby alive for three months, I do not know how much longer I can cope. I feel pained because my baby does not deserve what her parents have put her through.
“My husband is jobless and cannot afford the hospital bill even if he wanted to pay, but abandoning me and my baby because I refused to sell my baby for money came to me as a shock.”
Metro and Crime
Sanwo-Olu mourns as Oniru dies at 82
Oniru of Iruland, Lagos, Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, has died at the age of 82 years.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday expressed his condolence to the Oniru Royal Family and the people of Lagos over Oba Oniru’s death yesterday.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commiserated with the Oniru Royal Family and people of the state, while describing the late monarch as “a very important Lagosian and a patriotic Nigerian” who passionately channeled his energy and traditional leadership towards building a prosperous state.
His death, the governor said, was a huge loss to Lagos and the nation in general.
He said: “On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, I commiserate with the Oniru Royal Family on the transition of His Royal Highness, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, who joined his forebears. His service to the state and country at large will remain his enduring legacy.
“While we hoped the late monarch would be with us as we roll out our strategy towards a ‘Greater Lagos’, Oba Oniru today breathed his last and left legacies that will remain valuable in our effort to build the Lagos of our dream.
“We take solace in his esteemed advice and regular admonition from which our government drew strength to lift our people and improve their welfare. I pray that Almighty God repose the soul of the late monarch and grant the Oniru Royal Family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Metro and Crime
Police rescue Corps member kidnapped in Jos
A Youth Corps member, serving in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Miss Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi, has been rescued from her abductors by the Police.
The Corp member, with registration number PL/19B/1423, was said to have been abducted from her home in Jos where she is carrying out her primary assignment by suspected kidnappers.
Confirming the incident, Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna said the victim has been rescued unhurt but could not confirm if any ransome was paid.
New Telegraph learnt that the victim Nkechi was said to be abducted on Monday at about 4:30am at her place of abode near AA Garden, Rukuba Road in Jos North.
It has was also learnt that her suspected abductors had contacted her family members to demanded a ransom of N5 million for her safe release.
Metro and Crime
One-chance robber arrested in Ogun
…gang rapes, steals victim’s pants
P
olice in Ogun State have arrested a suspected member of “one chance” robbery syndicate allegedly terrorising commuters on the Sango-Owode-Idiroko Road.
The suspect, Abiodun Makinde, along with others still at large, had allegedly robbed two women of N517,000 and mobile phones in a commercial vehicle.
The criminals were said to have brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced their victims to surrender their belongings.
The women, Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola, were later pushed out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained injuries.
But while returning from a nearby hospital where they had gone for treatment, the women sighted and identified Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them.
The victims raised the alarm and policemen promptly responded and arrested the suspect.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident yesterday.
He said the suspect confessed to participating in two robbery incidents.
The robbery incidents occurred on September 12 and 13 in Atan Ota area.
Oyeyemi added that on getting to the police station, another woman, who had earlier complained of similar robbery, identified Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her and also made away with her pants.
He said: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call made by the duo of Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola who complained that they both boarded a cab from Owode to Sango, but on getting to Olokopupo area of Atan-Ota, two men they met in the car suddenly brought out knives and other dangerous weapons with which they forced them to surrender their belongings.
“The sum of N37,000 and N480,000 was collected from each of them as well as their Techno phones after which they were pushed out of the moving vehicle consequent upon which they sustained various degrees of injury.
“They subsequently found their way to a nearby hospital for treatment but while coming from the hospital, they sighted and identified Abiodun Makinde as one of the hoodlums who robbed them, hence they raised the alarm.
“The alarm they raised attracted the DPO, Atan-Ota, SP Abiodun Salau, who was on routine patrol of the area with his men and they raced to the scene where the suspect was arrested with the help of members of the public.
“On getting to the station, one woman (name withheld) who had earlier complained of similar incident also identified the suspect as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her on the 12th of September and made away with her pants. The suspect has confessed participating in the two robbery incidents.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.
Metro and Crime
Many injured in Lagos auto crashes
S
everal people were injured yesterday in auto crashes in parts of the Lagos metropolis.
A DAF truck marked GRR 175XA carrying steel and another truck with unknown registration number crashed on the Otedola bridge.
The driver of the DAF truck reportedly lost control and rammed into another stationary truck, leaving yet to be ascertained number of persons injured.
The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident.
He said there was no loss of life but a driver was seriously injured.
In the same vein, at Mushin, a Mack truck loaded with plywood got stuck in a pothole which made its consignment to fall on a commercial bus otherwise called Danfo. The accident led to gridlock which lasted several hours.
While the emergency agency officials were struggling to rescue the passengers in the bus and remove the plywood, another trailer fully loaded with sand broke down at the same spot but on the other side of the road which grounded movement in the axis.
“There were no loss of lives nor injuries sustained in the incidents as LASEMA aided by officers of the Nigeria Police and supported by the bystanders, recovered the goods and vehicles off the road for free vehicular activities,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
Meanwhile, there was a fire outbreak at Number 80/82, Okoye Street, Bucknor Estate, Transformer bus stop, Ejigbo, about 11.50p.m., on Saturday.
Investigation shwoed that a warehouse where used generators and vehicles are stored was engulfed by fire.
However, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.
The fire was put out by the combined efforts of the Lagos State fire service and other emergency responders.
No casualty was recorded.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen abduct IYC stalwart, three others in Rivers hospital
G
unmen yesterday abducted a chieftain of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Robert Igali, and three others at Elele community in Rivers State.
Igali is the younger brother of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State.
The kidnap victims were on a visit to accident victims in hospital.
The accident victims, a witness said, were returning from the marriage ceremony of one of the aides of the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency (Bayelsa State) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Preye Oseke.
The victims were returning from the marriage ceremony held in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State when the bus they boarded got involved in an accident.
Igali and three of his friends, on hearing the news, rushed to the scene of the accident from Yenagoa. They were reportedly kidnapped at Madonna University Teaching Hospital in Elele community where the accident victims were receiving treatment.
Another witness said one of the accident victims, Mr. Prince Ekete, died on the spot.
Another victim of the accident, said to be responding to treatment at the time of filing this report, Miss Dini Adiva, took to her Facebook wall a few hours later.
She wrote: “I see you all, I can’t reply all your posts & messages for now but I am grateful.
“Also pray for those that were kidnapped while trying to make arrangements to move us from Madonna University, Elele to Yenagoa that they come out unhurt.
“This is a trying time for me and I know it will pass. I appreciate all your love and support, I’m yet to seat upright and walk, it will take me some time. Ebinebo Stample and others too are recuperating well.”
The kidnappers were said to have lured Igali and his friends to a bush within the Madonna Teaching Hospital with a phone call that the mobile phones of the accident’s victims were with them (gunmen).
Upon getting to the spot, the gunmen came out with AK47 rifles and abducted them. They threatened to kill them.
The kidnappers, according to sources, have contacted the family of Igali, and have asked for N5 million for the victims.
Metro and Crime
Five die, six injured in Ekiti auto crash
A
t least five people lost their lives in an auto crash which occurred on Saturday evening on Ikere Road in Ekiti State.
Other passengers sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred about 5p.m.
The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace bus, belonging to Ekiti State Market Women, Omuo-Ekiti, reportedly somersaulted thrice before it landed in the bush.
Three of the occupants died on the spot and their bodies were evacuated to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, while six others who sustained injuries were taken to various hospitals by sympathisers.
Two others later died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Caleb Ikechuckwu, confirmed the incident.
He said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue while those injured were taken to hospital.
The occupants of the bus were said to be returning from a wedding before the incident occurred.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
Police rescue Corps member kidnapped in Jos
-
News11 hours ago
Osinbajo’s travails: Yoruba gradually being turned to slaves, Akintoye
-
Education19 hours ago
El-Rufa’i keeps promise, enrols son in public primary school
-
Business23 hours ago
Thousands stranded as British travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapses
-
News22 hours ago
Election: Canada’s Trudeau vows to cut cellphone bills
-
Arts & Entertainments22 hours ago
Billy Porter makes history with Emmy win
-
News22 hours ago
Election: Canada’s Trudeau vows to cut cellphone bills
-
News20 hours ago
Collapsed classroom kills seven children, injures 57 in Kenya