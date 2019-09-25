Lingering Minimum Wage question

W

hen on April 18 this year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new National Minimum Wage bill into law, many Nigerians had thought that a new lease of life had come for workers in the country.

It is five months now that the bill was signed into law but workers are still waiting for its implementation. The bill was passed by the National Assembly on March 18 and transmitted to the president on April 2. Since then, the whole country has waited for the implementation to take off, all to no avail.

The inability of the government to implement the new wage structure emanates from disagreement with workers on the mode of implementation, the percentage increase for different classes of workers across the federation.

It is instructive that some states across the country, such as Kano, Kaduna, Anambra, Lagos, among others, have consented to paying the new wage, while others are still looking at their finances to know whether they will pay or not. But the signing of the bill into law in April made it mandatory for all tiers of public and private sectors of the economy to implement it.

But last week, something strange happened. At a time Nigerians and the whole world thought that the issue of minimum wage has been rested, it emerged that negotiation between the government and workers on the matter had broken down.

This came to the fore when the organised labour, under the auspices of Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), said that it would not serve any fresh notice before embarking on strike over the new national minimum wage.

TUS Acting Chairman, Comrade Anchaver Simon, said it had become imperative to alert the general public that all efforts by the trade unions to persuade the government to implement the new wage had proved abortive.

He said that the members of the group at the Federal and 36 States Public Services would down tools without further notice.

The dispute now is about the consequential adjustment of the new wage to accommodate all categories of workers.

“The Consequential Adjustment Committee two weeks ago agreed that the proposal of the TUS that salary of officers on grade levels 07-14 should be increased by 29 per cent and those of officers on grade levels 15-17 by 24 per cent vis-a-vis that of government side of 10 per cent for officers on Grade levels 07-14, 5.5 per cent for those on Grade Level 15-17… but when the meeting reconvened on Monday 16th September the government officials brought a fresh proposal of 11 per cent pay rise for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 instead of its earlier position of 10 per cent and 6.5 per cent for those on grade levels 15-17 instead of the former 5.5 per cent.”

By that, TUS asserted that the government was not serious about paying workers a new National Minimum Wage and adequate consequential adjustment, but preferred taking the trade unions for a ride.

The union, which said that the Trade Union Congress of Nigerian (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been briefed on the breakdown of negotiation, pleaded with Nigerians to beg the government to implement the minimum wage with the consequential adjustment arising from it.

We recall that when Buhari signed the bill into law in April, his then aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang stated that the implementation of the new law starts immediately.

Buhari had late last year, while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple, expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of the new Wage structure.

We are worried that five months after the signing of the law and six months after the passing of the executive bill by the National Assembly, the country is still being threatened by an industrial action by workers over an issue many thought had been concluded.

We find it hard to believe that the welfare of Nigerian workers is being toyed with by back and forth movements from the government.

For a government that is much committed to the fight against corruption, payment of workers a reasonable wage should be a priority. That is one way of discouraging corruption from the roots.

We do not believe that the N30,000 minimum wage is even enough to take workers home. But since it has been agreed that that is what the government can honestly pay, we believe that all obstacles to its full implementation should be removed with dispatch.

We are aware that the economy has not been favourable to the Nigerian workers for decades now. With the planned increase of the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, it only means more pressure on the workers. We also know that the National Assembly members and the executive are not paid based on minimum wage. It is the same for governments at the state and local government levels.

We do not therefore see why the issue has not been resolved by now. It is important that the government takes the matter seriously and give it the urgent dispatch it deserves to avert an unnecessary strike action over a simple matter.

