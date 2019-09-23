BREAKING NEWS
Lionel Messi beats Ronaldo, van Dijk to FIFA Best Award
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats to ‘launch formal Trump impeachment inquiry’
US Democrats will open a formal impeachment hearing into President Donald Trump over claims that he sought political help from Ukraine, US media reports say.
The decision by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who had resisted such moves, follows growing demands from party members, reports the BBC.
More details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Report: Ghana foils ‘coup plot’
Ghanaian security forces have arrested and are questioning three alleged coup plotters after their plans to target the presidency were foiled.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Ghana’s government said the plot had “the ultimate aim of destabilising the country”.
Military personnel were involved in obtaining weapons, the statement said.
According to the government, the group were aiming to recruit and radicalise a base of young people.
A stash of weapons and ammunition was found following 15 months of surveillance.
This included six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 IEDs, two AK47 magazines and one long knife.
Computer equipment, a voice recorder and a Ghanaian passport were also among the list of items seized.
Security analysts have downplayed the claims of a coup plot, saying the group lacked the weapons and mass movement required.
The government statement said the three men arrested, named as Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, had set up a group targeting young people.
Known as Take Action Ghana (TAG), the aim was to mobilise the youth for “nation-building”.
But this was a guise for their intention to “build a support base of youth, and radicalise them against the political authority in Ghana”.
The alleged coup plotters, one of whom is a doctor, had started procuring weapons and improvised explosive devices.
The statement said they procured some chemicals that were to be used to concoct weapons from a hospital.
The government has also accused military personnel of plotting to obtain weapons.
The BBC’s Favour Nunoo in the capital, Accra, said that although there is a lot of dissatisfaction in Ghana at the moment, this alleged plot still comes as a surprise.
When President Nana Afuko-Addo was elected at the end of 2016, he promised he would do all in his power to live up to voters’ hopes and expectations. But those hopes and expectations were high and have not been met, our correspondent said.
Ghana will go the polls in next year, reports the BBC.
BREAKING NEWS
Court ruling: UK Speaker orders MPs back to Parliament
The Speaker of the UK House of Parliament has ordered MPs back to work after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the house for five weeks was unlawful.
A total of 11 judges at the Supreme Court in London made the historic decision that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not have asked the Queen to prorogue parliament until October 14.
The justices were asked to determine whether the PM’s advice to the Queen was ‘justiciable’ – capable of challenge in the courts – and, if so, whether it was lawful.
They unanimously agreed the advice was justiciable. They also unanimously agreed that the prorogue was unlawful, reports metro.co.uk.
In a statement, Speaker John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.
“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.
“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.
“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”
BREAKING NEWS
Johnson wrong to suspend Parliament, court rules
Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled.
Johnson suspended – or prorogued – Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow a Queen’s Speech to outline his new policies.
But the UK’s highest court said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties.
The court’s president, Lady Hale, said: “The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme.”
She said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices was that Parliament had not been prorogued – the decision was null and of no effect – and it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next, reports the BBC.
BREAKING NEWS
JUST IN: Osinbajo presides over National Economic Council meeting
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.
In a tweet by Mr. Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Prof. Osinbajo, NEC is the constitutional body that advises the President on the coordination of the economic affairs of the country.
He noted that state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and some members of the Federal Executive Council were in attendance.
“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is now presiding over the monthly National Economic Council, NEC meeting with state governors, CBN governor and some members of the FEC,” he tweeted.
He then added that: “NEC is the constitutional body that advises the President on the coordination of economic affairs of the Nigerian federation.
“NEC under the leadership of Prof Osinbajo between 2015 to April 2019 passed 173 resolutions in 38 meetings.
“Some of the resolutions include the approval of $650 million seed funding as the Federal Government established Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.
“NEC also approved Community Policing in Nigeria as well as synergy among security agencies in a bid to improve intelligence gathering and end internal security crisis which included kidnapping.
“The Council approved the National Transformation Livestock Plan (NLTP) which was launched by the Vice President in Adamawa on September 10.
“NEC under Osinbajo’s leadership approved Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinics to help MSME with loans, materials and to make the process of doing business easy.”
BREAKING NEWS
Court winds up P&ID, Nigerian affilliate, orders forfeiture of firms’ assets to FG
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted and subsequently ordered the winding up of Process and Industrial Development Limited and its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Limited, for charges of fraud and tax evasion in respect of the contract leading to the recent controversial judgment of a British court empowering the firm to seize about $9.6bn worth of Nigerian assets.
Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment also ordered the forfeiture of “the assets and properties” of the two firms to the Nigerian government.
The judge made the orders shortly after the two firms, through their representatives, pleaded guilty to the 11 counts instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
While P&ID Limited incorporated in British Virgin Island was represented in the dock by its Commercial Director, Mohammad Kuchazi, P&ID Nigeria Limited was represented by Adamu Usman, who is also a lawyer.
Both men pleaded guilty on behalf of the companies to all the 11 counts read to them before Justice Ekwo on Thursday.
Kuchazi was represented by his lawyer, Dandison Akurunwua, while Usman represented himself.
They were accused of among others, fraudulently claiming to have acquired land from the Cross River State Government in 2010 for the gas supply project agreement which led to the $9.6bn judgment.
After the defendants pleaded guilty to the 11 counts, an EFCC investigator, Usman Babangida, was called to the witness box for review of facts which was not opposed by the defence.
The judge then went on to pronounce the two firms represented by the two men guilty.
Trending
-
News4 hours ago
Buhari must remove terrorist tag on IPOB, group tells UN
-
News4 hours ago
Appeal Court reserves judgement in Dino’s appeal
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Alleged graft: Protesters storm Lagos Assembly, demand probe of Ambode
-
Politics16 hours ago
Imo Tribunal ruling: AA, Nwosu head to Appeal Court
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
IBB varsity robbery: Two students hospitalised, 7 arrested
-
Top Stories16 hours ago
Oyetola nominates Femi, Bisi Akande’s son, Egbemode, 33 others as Commissioners, Special Advisers
-
Aviation23 hours ago
Boeing to start paying compensation to families of victims killed in 737 Max crashes
-
News18 hours ago
Court strikes out DSS application to detain Sowore