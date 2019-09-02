Liquidity: Underwriters battle N34bn cash decline

About 3,000 megawatts of electricity are stranded in Nigeria, a country that grossly under supplies millions of its citizens. Adeola Yusuf looks at the impact of 100 transmission and distribution projects executed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) across the country and many other power challenges

All the 36 states in Nigeria were, last Friday, plunged into nationwide blackout caused by another total collapse of the national grid.

The collapse, which is the ninth in the last eight months, rocked the country a few weeks after the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, lamented in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state, that about 3, 000megawatt of electricity is stranded in the country.

Nigeria, a country of about 180 million people, has been caught in the web of under-supply of power to its citizens.

So, when Ugbo, the NDPHC boss, announced in August that his company had completed 100 transmission and distribution projects across the country in the last four years, many Nigerians were as surprised as excited.

This is because the company known by majority of people for its intervention in the National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) was not originally founded for the construction of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

At the inauguration of a 2x60MVA, 132/33kV sub-station and associated 132kV transmission lines constructed by the company in Abeokuta, Ugbo said that the project was part of intervention projects by the company to boost power supply across the country.

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government has said that all is not well with the electricity supply chain in Nigeria.

While in Abeokuta for the project launch, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, capped this belief with a declaration of plans to recapitalise assets in the distribution stratum of the power industry.

Osinbajo, who acknowledge efforts by NDPHC to change this narrative, maintained that lack of infrastructure for distribution was hampering successes so far recorded in generation and transmission strata of the power industry.

Memory lane

Stating that eight of the 10 power plants in the National Integrated Power Project portfolio had been connected to the national grid, the NDPHC boss said, “between May 2015 and now, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, about 30 NIPP transmission projects inherited by the administration have been completed while over 70 distribution projects have also been completed across the six geo political zones of the country.”

The NDPHC boss announced that the Awka 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Anambra State and Adiabo 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Cross River State would be inaugurated in the next few months.

Ugbo said: “We shall also in the same period be commissioning major distribution injection substations at Misau and Darazu in Bauchi State, Kumo in Gombe State and Agaye in Niger State.”

According to him, the projects are in fulfillment of President Buhari’s commitment to improved access to electricity by Nigerians.

Grid collapse

These efforts by the NDPHC, it was gathered, are seriously being undermined by a lot of factors including shortage of gas and the incessant collapse of the national grid.

While the company had also begun intervention in gas supply, the national grid experienced another collapse at the weekend, which showed that the NDPHC intervention in transmission was not wrongly placed.

The National Electricity Transmission System also known as power grid suffered a major collapse on Friday, plunging the country into blackout.

The collapse, which is the ninth system failure between January and August, 2019, was, according to checks by New Telegraph, first confirmed on Twitter by distribution companies (Discos), whose coverage areas were rocked by the blackout.

Ikeja Electric said on its Twitter page on Friday that the collapse resulted to outage in all its network coverage areas.

While appealing to customers in a tweet, the Disco said “there is presently power outage due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Thank you for your understanding.”

This position was also corroborated by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on its Twitter page, saying “the present power outage is due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Supply to be restored soon. Please bear with us.”

Although the grid was later partly restored, Lagos and major cities in the country suffered blackout for more than six hours.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the collapse through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, at the weekend.

Although she, as usual, stated that investigation had begun by the company on the real cause of the collapse, Mbah maintained that TCN engineers worked round the clock to fix the problem.

History of grid collapse in 2019

Before last Friday’s incident, the nation’s power grid, it would be recalled, recorded its eighth total collapse in July, plunging consumers across the country into blackout for some hours.

Government-owned TCN, which manages the grid, blamed electricity distribution companies for the system failure, which it said occurred in the morning.

The grid suffered four total collapses in January and one each in February, April and May, according to the system operator.

Announcing the eight collapse, which occurred last July, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc had stated on its Twitter handle in July, “the present loss of supply in the entire South-East is as a result of a system collapse, which occurred at 09.21 am of today, June 30, 2019.”

“This is as a result of a fire outbreak on Benin 330KV transmission line reactor. As a result of this unfortunate development, there is zero supply to all customers in our franchise areas as all our injection substations are affected,” it added.

Another Disco, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc, also informed its customers about the system failure from the national grid.

“We are currently experiencing a system collapse from the national grid, hence the power outage in our franchise states. Normal supply to our customers will resume as soon as the national grid is back up and stable,” it said on Twitter.

The TCN, in a statement, said that the system collapsed due to high voltage following a massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.

Reaction to infrastructural decay

The Federal Government had, through the NDPHC, earlier raised its power distribution system target to 7, 000mw.

A document by the company stated that the agency was working in collaboration with other stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has a distribution system capable of taking all the over 7, 000 mega watts of electricity currently being generated to consumers.

The greatest challenge of the industry at present, the document quoted the NDPHC boss to have said, is how to ensure that the distribution sub-sector becomes infrastructurally upgraded and capable of clearing virtually all that is generated, thus corroborating the earlier remarks by the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, that the major problem now is the capacity to locate and deliver all generated power to consumers in need.

Geregu Power Plant, according to Engr Ugbo, is made up of three units with an installed generation capacity of 450 mega watts, of which two are currently running as permitted due to gas and distribution constraints.

“You can’t fire the units at full capacity if they are not picking load. You have to either ramp down or shut down some units to ensure equilibrium.

“So the problem is not with TCN or GenCos; it is the under-demand for what is generated for distribution. The quantity of gas one gets determines how much you can fire. So we now do between 170 and 200mw, depending on whether it is peak or off-peak period,” he said.

The NDPHC boss added: “And that is the focus of the meeting here today. NDPHC as an intervention agency of the government, and the other stakeholders are focusing on the DisCos’ ability to take the load. As I speak, we have seven distribution projects in Kogi State here, which we hope will be completed and commissioned latest by the end of the first quarter of next year.

“This is aimed at helping the DisCos to get the generated power to consumers, and that is what is important.”

Emergence of NIPP/NDPHC

Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was formed in 2005 as the legal vehicle to implement the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) using private sector-orientated best business practices.

NDPHC is funded from the Excess Crude Account of government.

Shareholding structure is naturally in accordance with Section 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution and Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act. Cap A15, LFN 2004.

NIPP was originally designed around seven medium-sized gas fired power stations in the gas producing states of the Niger Delta.

The number of power plants later expanded to 10 with the addition of three others in Ogun, Ondo and Kogi states.

The critical transmission infrastructure needed to evacuate the added power into the national grid gave rise to the transmission projects.

To enable provision of adequate gas to fire the power plants, gas infrastructural projects were equally embarked upon and included within the framework of the NIPP.

A commitment to electrify host communities in the vicinity of the power stations and major sub-stations as well as ease power flow to the end –users across the country made it imperative to expand distribution capacity and infrastructure in the Disco zones.

Subjecting scope to review

The NDPHC has invested huge amount in thermal plants, which include Olorunsogo II Power Plant – Olorunsogo, Ogun State; Ogorode Power Plant – Sapele, Delta State; Omotosho II Power Plant – Ore, Ondo State; Geregu II Power Plant – Ajaokuta, Kogi State; Ihovbor Power Plant – Benin City, Edo State; Alaoji Power Plant – Aba, Abia State; Calabar Power Plant – Odukpani, Cross River State; Gbarain Power Plant – Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Omoku II Power Plant – Omoku, Rivers State; and the Egbema Power Plant – Egbema, Imo State.

Determined to ensure that its interventions in the power generation have the desired result, the company ventured into intervention programmes in the transmission and distribution strata of the power value chain.

The owner of 10 Thermal Power Plants in the country had, according to a document, intervened in the transmission with upgrade of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon from 132kV to 330kV DC Line– completed & energized; Turn-In-Turn-Out of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon 330kV DC Line – completed & energized; Turn-in/Turn-out at Asaba on 330kV SC 3rd Benin/Onitsha transmission line – completed & energized; Installation of 75MVAR Shunt Reactor at Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV substation.

Others include the completion of TCN 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kukwaba substation; 1X150 MVA, 330/132kV and 2X60MVA 132/33kV Lafia as well as 132kV DC Abakaliki – Ikom – Obudu Transmission Line.

The gas infrastructure by NDPHC also includes Gas Pipeline and Metering Station in Ihovbor, Gbarain, Egbema, Calabar, Oron, Sapele, Alaoji, Geregu and Omotoso. All are 100 per cent completed by the company.

Last line

Government and other stakeholders should join hands with NDPHC particularly on the issue of stranded power in Nigeria and other efforts to boost power supply in the country.

