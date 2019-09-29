Literacy through native languages, vehicle to Nigeria’s technological revolution –NINLAN Director

Since its establishment 26 years ago by Decree 117 of 1993, now Act 50 laws of the federation of Nigeria, the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba has remained one of the untapped transformation hubs in Nigeria and could be practically tagged a sleeping giant.

Established to serve as centre for producing the appropriate manpower for the teaching of Nigerian Languages, as a radical solution to perennial problem of lack of teachers for Nigerian Languages, NINLAN occupies 209.5 hectares of land along the Aba/Opobo/Azumini road in Obingwa LGA of Abia State.

The Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu, told Sunday Telegraph that aside teaching Nigerian Languages, that NINLAN has the capability to solve Nigerian perennial problem of proper development technological concept from classrooms.

Emejulu pointed out that the institute can change Nigeria’s backwardness in technology by introducing mass literacy through the local languages which will enable the creation of home grown technology through the development of scientific concepts with the native languages.

He, however, lamented that NINLAN is facing so many problems that keep weighing it down since its establishment and said that if such problems are tackled properly, Nigeria will stand together with the Asian Tigers to tell a story of her own in technological revolution.

Challenges Currently Facing NINLAN

(1) Award of Degree Programme

Emejulu said that the biggest stumbling block facing NINLAN is its quest to achieve the mandate to award degrees, a function clearly set for it by the Act establishing it.

In his words: “The award of degrees must have the final approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), which is the norm in Nigeria. In the case of NINLAN, the Commission has not permitted it to commence its degree programme because of an issue it raises with NINLAN Act.

“Initially NUC said institute didn’t award degrees, that has been proven not to be quite correct because today in Nigeria, Police Academy is a degree awarding institution, Nigerian Defence Academy is also a degree awarding institution.

“They are never called universities for them to award degrees. What’s important is the mandate and the law that established it. For NINLAN, the enabling Act makes it a degree awarding institution and that is what is important.

“They don’t talk about it anymore. Currently they said that the law of NINLAN provided for Academic Board instead of a Senate, that the Act has to be amended to reflect Senate instead of Academic Board.

“That’s where we are today. In universities the bodies that oversee their functions are called the Senate, but for me it’s a matter of semantics. What matters are their functions.

“But all the same, on May 9, 2019, the Federal Ministry of Education hosted a round table to discuss the amended of our Act to replace ‘Academic Board with ‘Senate’ which is the current pre-condition given for the approval of our degree programme.

“The delay in the commencement of the institute’s degree programme is a huge setback for the institute because it is the degree programme that will boost the institute’s students’ population.

“NINLAN has all it takes to award degrees in the relevant subjects enjoined by its law, including qualified academics in the subject areas. It is on the record that it was this crop of lecturers in the institute that produced B.A. and B.Ed graduates for the University of Nigeria (UNN), from 2007-2014, when the institute was put under the UNN.

“If anything, the situation has since improved, as many of the lecturers are now PhD holders and Associate Professors in their areas of specialisation, which was not the case when UNN ran the institute.

“In 2017, the NUC asked us to go for affiliation with University of Uyo to commence degree programmes while waiting for our direct programmes to commence.

“We worked very hard and expended our lean resources and in the end, achieved affiliation with UNIUYO for programmes in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Linguistics, Efik, Ibibio, Education and Communication Arts, only for the same NUC to refuse to endorse it on the ground that UNIUYO does not offer Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

“It directed us to seek affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for Igbo, Lagos State University for Yoruba and Bayero University, Kano for Hausa which we are currently working on.”

(2) Exclusion from TETFUND

Emejulu went on to say that aside, delay in their degree programme, the institute has other biting problems which include: its exclusion together with other inter-university centres from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) beneficiaries.

“We have four inter university centres in Nigeria – Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos State, Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State, National Mathematics Centre, Abuja and the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba.

“In Nigeria today, tertiary institutions are alive by the grace of TETFUND. If you go to any campus, be it federal or state, university, polytechnic or college of education, all the structures you see, you’ll see it boldly written TETFUND with the year.

“You hardly see any new capital projects in our campuses that are built without TETFUND backing. So, for an institution to exist without TETFUND backing is a disaster.

“So, we’ve worked in the last couple of years to achieve TETFUND coverage for NINLAN and unfortunately we have been told in simple language that the only way we can get TETFUND coverage is by the amendment of the TETFUND Act to mention Inter University Centres. So, that’s very important.”

(3) Non-release of Take-off Grant or Any Special Grant

Emejulu also said that NINLAN has issues with the non-release of take-off grant or any special capital grant to the institute from inception to date.

According to him: “When institutions are established, they usually get large sums as take-off grant to enable it set up facilities. NINLAN inherited the Assets and Liabilities of the defunct Federal School of Arts and Science (FESAS).

“The Prof. Ayo Bamgboshe Committee set up by the then Minister of Education, Prof. Aliyu Babatunde Fafunwa that led to the creation of NINLAN in 1993 recommended a take-off grant to enable the institute rehabilitate some of these facilities and build new ones.

“In the vast empty lands and bushes around us here, there are abandoned structures dating back to the FESAS era. These have not been completed because we’ve not received take-off grant or any special grant to help us.”

Emejulu also listed lack of needed infrastructure, literature, language laboratory and most importantly perimeter fencing which he said is allowing for a lot of encroachment and even invasion by herdsmen as part of the urgent issues that need to be addressed at the institution.

He also added lack of vehicles and office equipment and the general lack of interest of Nigerians in speaking, learning or promoting indigenous languages, even their own mother tongue as part of the things that rub off on the public acceptance of and recognition of NINLAN.

He, therefore, sought for a N20 billion grant from the Federal Government to enable the institute to erect structures, equip offices and acquire necessary human and material resources to cater for the envisaged increase in student population.

Emejulu also solicited for the support of every Nigerian, lawmakers, especially those from South East and precisely Abia state, well-meaning Nigerians and organisations that have interest for the survival of Nigerian languages and homemade technology to support NINLAN to make it happen.

Efforts made to keep the institute moving amidst its challenges

Emejulu said that while efforts are afoot to bring the degree programme to fruition, the institute has now got the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), to commence NCE programmes.

He said: “I’m therefore happy to announce that NINLAN will commence its NCE programme this 2019/2020 academic year in various courses, namely: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Kanuri, Efik, Tiv, Fulfulde, English Language, General Education, Business Education, French, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Agricultural Science, Social Studies, Primary Education and Early Childhood Care and Education.”

He noted that the graduates of the NCE programme will join the institute’s degree programme through direct entry admission when it takes off.

Emejulu also said that having achieved the certification to run NCE programmes, NINLAN will start admitting students physically this year as it already has its name in the JAMB data base.

He added that NINLAN is waiting for its code that will grant it access to JAMB website to begin to admit students and by next year, it will boldly reflect on JAMB Brochure to make it easier for prospective students to choose NINLAN for their NCE programme.

How NINLAN plans to bring technological advancement in Nigeria

The Executive Director explained that there is a conclusion of plans to secure approval from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), for the running of National Diploma Programmes for the 2020/2021 Academic year.

“We’ve made initial contacts and we’re hoping on that. One of the reasons we are eager to keep our mandate as given by our Act for running NCE, Diploma and Degree Programmes is that it gives us the latitude to actually make Nigeria a literate country through mass literacy and to develop its own technology and have its own technological revolution just like the Asian Tigers that have developed their technologies and their economies by using their languages.

“No country has industrialised on the whims of foreign or imported language. Japan had to go back to its own language to industrialise. Nigeria needs to go back to its languages to get its people activate their God given talents and creative energy to begin to develop.

“With our National Diploma programmes, we’re going to have technological programmes combined with various Nigerian languages so that we will have experts in these areas who are also fluent speakers of their languages who are able to tap into the resources and gem concepts in their different languages.

“We have what it takes to use our languages to make a breakthrough. A lot has happened and a lot is happening here. We don’t have to wait until everything is complete in our languages. The Asians didn’t wait. The English language you have today is the greatest borrower of all languages in the world.

“It’s the greatest inheritor of terms from other languages. They are not ashamed to do it. They take what you have that they like and add to their own they move on. We don’t have to wait anymore. We simply have not allowed ourselves to fill confident enough to move ahead with our languages.

“We feel our languages are inadequate. We are already developing software that will help students in mining Information from their languages. You’ll be amazed that there’s no concept in the world currently that you cannot capture with an Igbo word and other Nigerian native languages. We just have to get going.

“We included some of those courses like biology, mathematics as part of courses because there’s no way we can develop home grown technology without knowing those science courses.

“By mastering those subjects and your language, you can now begin to marry the two and develop scientific concepts in your mother tongue. When you do that, you multiply your ability to be productive scientifically because you’re now thinking with your real native language and native intelligence.

“Currently, our native intelligence is separated from our language of use, language of thought and language of research. So, you’re not achieving at an optimum level. We need these things.

“The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has made such statements concerning teaching scientific subjects in our native languages and we at NINLAN are saying we are ready for that.

“We want to produce a core of NCE, Diploma and Degree holders that are not just like the others, but are able to make our languages productive instruments for research and science and technology.”

