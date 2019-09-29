News
Literacy through native languages, vehicle to Nigeria’s technological revolution –NINLAN Director
Since its establishment 26 years ago by Decree 117 of 1993, now Act 50 laws of the federation of Nigeria, the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba has remained one of the untapped transformation hubs in Nigeria and could be practically tagged a sleeping giant.
Established to serve as centre for producing the appropriate manpower for the teaching of Nigerian Languages, as a radical solution to perennial problem of lack of teachers for Nigerian Languages, NINLAN occupies 209.5 hectares of land along the Aba/Opobo/Azumini road in Obingwa LGA of Abia State.
The Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu, told Sunday Telegraph that aside teaching Nigerian Languages, that NINLAN has the capability to solve Nigerian perennial problem of proper development technological concept from classrooms.
Emejulu pointed out that the institute can change Nigeria’s backwardness in technology by introducing mass literacy through the local languages which will enable the creation of home grown technology through the development of scientific concepts with the native languages.
He, however, lamented that NINLAN is facing so many problems that keep weighing it down since its establishment and said that if such problems are tackled properly, Nigeria will stand together with the Asian Tigers to tell a story of her own in technological revolution.
Challenges Currently Facing NINLAN
(1) Award of Degree Programme
Emejulu said that the biggest stumbling block facing NINLAN is its quest to achieve the mandate to award degrees, a function clearly set for it by the Act establishing it.
In his words: “The award of degrees must have the final approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), which is the norm in Nigeria. In the case of NINLAN, the Commission has not permitted it to commence its degree programme because of an issue it raises with NINLAN Act.
“Initially NUC said institute didn’t award degrees, that has been proven not to be quite correct because today in Nigeria, Police Academy is a degree awarding institution, Nigerian Defence Academy is also a degree awarding institution.
“They are never called universities for them to award degrees. What’s important is the mandate and the law that established it. For NINLAN, the enabling Act makes it a degree awarding institution and that is what is important.
“They don’t talk about it anymore. Currently they said that the law of NINLAN provided for Academic Board instead of a Senate, that the Act has to be amended to reflect Senate instead of Academic Board.
“That’s where we are today. In universities the bodies that oversee their functions are called the Senate, but for me it’s a matter of semantics. What matters are their functions.
“But all the same, on May 9, 2019, the Federal Ministry of Education hosted a round table to discuss the amended of our Act to replace ‘Academic Board with ‘Senate’ which is the current pre-condition given for the approval of our degree programme.
“The delay in the commencement of the institute’s degree programme is a huge setback for the institute because it is the degree programme that will boost the institute’s students’ population.
“NINLAN has all it takes to award degrees in the relevant subjects enjoined by its law, including qualified academics in the subject areas. It is on the record that it was this crop of lecturers in the institute that produced B.A. and B.Ed graduates for the University of Nigeria (UNN), from 2007-2014, when the institute was put under the UNN.
“If anything, the situation has since improved, as many of the lecturers are now PhD holders and Associate Professors in their areas of specialisation, which was not the case when UNN ran the institute.
“In 2017, the NUC asked us to go for affiliation with University of Uyo to commence degree programmes while waiting for our direct programmes to commence.
“We worked very hard and expended our lean resources and in the end, achieved affiliation with UNIUYO for programmes in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Linguistics, Efik, Ibibio, Education and Communication Arts, only for the same NUC to refuse to endorse it on the ground that UNIUYO does not offer Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.
“It directed us to seek affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for Igbo, Lagos State University for Yoruba and Bayero University, Kano for Hausa which we are currently working on.”
(2) Exclusion from TETFUND
Emejulu went on to say that aside, delay in their degree programme, the institute has other biting problems which include: its exclusion together with other inter-university centres from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) beneficiaries.
“We have four inter university centres in Nigeria – Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos State, Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno State, National Mathematics Centre, Abuja and the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba.
“In Nigeria today, tertiary institutions are alive by the grace of TETFUND. If you go to any campus, be it federal or state, university, polytechnic or college of education, all the structures you see, you’ll see it boldly written TETFUND with the year.
“You hardly see any new capital projects in our campuses that are built without TETFUND backing. So, for an institution to exist without TETFUND backing is a disaster.
“So, we’ve worked in the last couple of years to achieve TETFUND coverage for NINLAN and unfortunately we have been told in simple language that the only way we can get TETFUND coverage is by the amendment of the TETFUND Act to mention Inter University Centres. So, that’s very important.”
(3) Non-release of Take-off Grant or Any Special Grant
Emejulu also said that NINLAN has issues with the non-release of take-off grant or any special capital grant to the institute from inception to date.
According to him: “When institutions are established, they usually get large sums as take-off grant to enable it set up facilities. NINLAN inherited the Assets and Liabilities of the defunct Federal School of Arts and Science (FESAS).
“The Prof. Ayo Bamgboshe Committee set up by the then Minister of Education, Prof. Aliyu Babatunde Fafunwa that led to the creation of NINLAN in 1993 recommended a take-off grant to enable the institute rehabilitate some of these facilities and build new ones.
“In the vast empty lands and bushes around us here, there are abandoned structures dating back to the FESAS era. These have not been completed because we’ve not received take-off grant or any special grant to help us.”
Emejulu also listed lack of needed infrastructure, literature, language laboratory and most importantly perimeter fencing which he said is allowing for a lot of encroachment and even invasion by herdsmen as part of the urgent issues that need to be addressed at the institution.
He also added lack of vehicles and office equipment and the general lack of interest of Nigerians in speaking, learning or promoting indigenous languages, even their own mother tongue as part of the things that rub off on the public acceptance of and recognition of NINLAN.
He, therefore, sought for a N20 billion grant from the Federal Government to enable the institute to erect structures, equip offices and acquire necessary human and material resources to cater for the envisaged increase in student population.
Emejulu also solicited for the support of every Nigerian, lawmakers, especially those from South East and precisely Abia state, well-meaning Nigerians and organisations that have interest for the survival of Nigerian languages and homemade technology to support NINLAN to make it happen.
Efforts made to keep the institute moving amidst its challenges
Emejulu said that while efforts are afoot to bring the degree programme to fruition, the institute has now got the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), to commence NCE programmes.
He said: “I’m therefore happy to announce that NINLAN will commence its NCE programme this 2019/2020 academic year in various courses, namely: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Kanuri, Efik, Tiv, Fulfulde, English Language, General Education, Business Education, French, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Agricultural Science, Social Studies, Primary Education and Early Childhood Care and Education.”
He noted that the graduates of the NCE programme will join the institute’s degree programme through direct entry admission when it takes off.
Emejulu also said that having achieved the certification to run NCE programmes, NINLAN will start admitting students physically this year as it already has its name in the JAMB data base.
He added that NINLAN is waiting for its code that will grant it access to JAMB website to begin to admit students and by next year, it will boldly reflect on JAMB Brochure to make it easier for prospective students to choose NINLAN for their NCE programme.
How NINLAN plans to bring technological advancement in Nigeria
The Executive Director explained that there is a conclusion of plans to secure approval from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), for the running of National Diploma Programmes for the 2020/2021 Academic year.
“We’ve made initial contacts and we’re hoping on that. One of the reasons we are eager to keep our mandate as given by our Act for running NCE, Diploma and Degree Programmes is that it gives us the latitude to actually make Nigeria a literate country through mass literacy and to develop its own technology and have its own technological revolution just like the Asian Tigers that have developed their technologies and their economies by using their languages.
“No country has industrialised on the whims of foreign or imported language. Japan had to go back to its own language to industrialise. Nigeria needs to go back to its languages to get its people activate their God given talents and creative energy to begin to develop.
“With our National Diploma programmes, we’re going to have technological programmes combined with various Nigerian languages so that we will have experts in these areas who are also fluent speakers of their languages who are able to tap into the resources and gem concepts in their different languages.
“We have what it takes to use our languages to make a breakthrough. A lot has happened and a lot is happening here. We don’t have to wait until everything is complete in our languages. The Asians didn’t wait. The English language you have today is the greatest borrower of all languages in the world.
“It’s the greatest inheritor of terms from other languages. They are not ashamed to do it. They take what you have that they like and add to their own they move on. We don’t have to wait anymore. We simply have not allowed ourselves to fill confident enough to move ahead with our languages.
“We feel our languages are inadequate. We are already developing software that will help students in mining Information from their languages. You’ll be amazed that there’s no concept in the world currently that you cannot capture with an Igbo word and other Nigerian native languages. We just have to get going.
“We included some of those courses like biology, mathematics as part of courses because there’s no way we can develop home grown technology without knowing those science courses.
“By mastering those subjects and your language, you can now begin to marry the two and develop scientific concepts in your mother tongue. When you do that, you multiply your ability to be productive scientifically because you’re now thinking with your real native language and native intelligence.
“Currently, our native intelligence is separated from our language of use, language of thought and language of research. So, you’re not achieving at an optimum level. We need these things.
“The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has made such statements concerning teaching scientific subjects in our native languages and we at NINLAN are saying we are ready for that.
“We want to produce a core of NCE, Diploma and Degree holders that are not just like the others, but are able to make our languages productive instruments for research and science and technology.”
Reform Labour Act to criminalise casualization, PSI tells FG
A group, Public Service International (PSI), has called on the Federal Government to reform the Labour Act, especially Section 7, in order to criminalise casualisation of workers in the country.
The PSI is a global union federation with 684 trade unions from 152 countries as affiliates, representing over 30 million workers in social services and healthcare.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day workshop in Maiduguri, Borno State, PSI’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) said the reform was necessary to introduce conditions and provide stiffer penalties for employers that indulged in casualisation of work or outsourcing of employment.
The communiqué, which was signed by PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab region, Sani Baba, urged the government to also strengthen the labour inspectorate division of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, to ensure regular visit to corporate entities to ascertain their compliance with employment regulations in the country’s labour laws.
According to PSI, the trade union movement must continue to struggle against precarious employment in all ramifications, going by the fact that precarious employment did not guarantee job stability in the future.
The communiqué further recommended that; “Nigeria should ratify Convention 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards) as a boost to already existing legal framework and labour standards against the casualisation of work.
“We call on the ILO and the United Nations through its relevant organs and institutions to designate casualisation of work as a crime against humanity, to guarantee job stability and the future.”
PPA, PPP’ll strengthen Nigeria’s economic development – Nnachi
S
enator Ama Nnachi has tasked the Senate to strengthen the Procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who is representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the apex legislative chamber, made the call while commenting on the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate, which was comprehensively debated and adopted Thursday, last week.
He said that the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the pivotal role they would play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Nnachi observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needed immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to the lawmaker, the law as presently structured would give room for capital flight as the investors doing business in the country would keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of the economy and the citizenry.
He said: “The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair; so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have local content aspect of that procurement but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill so that we can strengthen the procurement Act.
“Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So, the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth
Shift work raises risk of poor mental health
S
cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said people who work night shifts or varied schedules that disrupt their sleep may be more likely to develop depression than individuals with 9-to-5 jobs.
According to the findings of a research review published in the ‘American Journal of Public Health,’ shift workers were 28 per cent more likely to experience mental health problems than people with consistent weekday work schedules.
Lead author of the study Luciana Torquati, a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK, said, shift-work altered the circadian rhythm, which is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Torquati said, “We know that shift-work alters the circadian rhythm.
“This disruption can make people moody and irritable, and lead to social isolation as shift-workers time-off matches family and friend’s work and life commitments.”
Torquati said the results suggested that workers and employees should be aware of the potential for work schedules to impact mental health.
Consequently, Torquati advised people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders to seek treatment.
Similarly, he urged such persons to exercise, get outside during daylight hours, and spend time with family and friends as these may help improve mood as well as limit social isolation that could worsen depression, according to Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep during night hours (absence of light) to recover from all the information it has processed during the day,” he said.
“Conversely, day light tells your brain it’s time to be awake and process information.
Torquati added, “With shift-work you turn this cycle upside down: process information and being awake at night, sleep during the day, and this means that body functions that follow such cycle are disrupted.”
According to him, “This disruption of functions could result in irritability, nervousness, depressed mood, and ultimately mental disorders.”
The study found that shift workers were 33 per cent more likely to have depression than people who didn’t work nights or irregular schedules.
Similarly, they had a higher chance of developing anxiety, but in this case the difference was too small to rule out the possibility that it was due to chance. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how one feels, the way the fellow thinks and how the person acts. Depression, which is the leading cause of disability worldwide is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.
Women appeared particularly vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of shift work.
Compared to women who worked consistent weekday schedules, women who worked nights or split shifts were 78 per cent more likely to experience adverse mental health outcomes, the researchers said.
Men, however, didn’t appear to have an increased risk of mental health issues when they worked nights or irregular schedules.
To establish the link between shift work and poor mental health, the researchers examined data from seven previously published studies of work schedules and mental health involving a total of 28,438 participants
The WorkPlace Magazine debuts October 1
T
heWorkPlace Magazine, (TWP) a web-based magazine is set to debut tomorrow.
The digital magazine targeted at professionals globally is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within Africa continent.
Speaking on the launch, TWP Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, said “professionals are sure to derive value from reading and digesting the content as part of their professional development plan while organizations will find useful data and insights that can help to improve employee experience and ultimately business performance.”
Osideko went on: “The publication is aimed at providing access to homegrown data on Africa workplaces, promoting best practice sharing among African organisations, controlling the Africa narrative by Africa and most importantly promoting visibility of homegrown innovations.’’
The magazine has contents curated from over 50 successful Africa professionals including Jimi Tewe, Lanre Olusola, Tomini Oni, Funke Amobi, Jane Ergerton, Adeolu Akinyemi, Korede Asuni, Frank Banda, Niyi Adesanya, Tunde Usidame, Bayo Adekanmbi. Emmanuel Michael, Ogechi Adeola, Harry Akinola, Babatunde Afolabi and Tayo Bamiduro.
The magazine explores themes around the workplace, dissecting the different issues on the front burner of employee welfare. It includes sections such as Expert’s view, Professional Diaries, C- Suite Mentoring, HR Clinic, Personal Finance Column and Short Stories.
Osideko, is an alumnus of IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa and University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
INEC loses Taraba REC, Alhaji Baba Yusuf
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.
A statement by Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday in Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.
Oriarian-Anthony described the death as a great loss to the commission, adding that Yusuf would be buried on Sunday in Maiduguri.
She said the Commission would be represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.
”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010.
“He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”
Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Madam Beauty Ogere, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, on Sunday regained her freedom after spending 75 days in captivity.
She was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity.
The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.
The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.
Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian with others from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.
Samson’s elder brother, Dennis did not answer calls as at the time of filling in this report.
He had in the time past pleaded with relevant authorities to help secure the release of his mother as he said the last demand by the kidnappers for the release of his mother was N20 million.
Atiku mourns political activist, Stanley Nwabia
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday mourned late political activist, Stanley Nwabia.
In a tweet, he personally signed, Atiku said Nwabia’s death was sobering.
He tweeted: “It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia. A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.”
Nwabia is one of the well known social activists on social media, especially Twitter, where the news of his death has been trending.
Friend shoots Saudi King Salman’s bodyguard dead
The bodyguard of Saudi King Salman has been killed by one of his friends after a “personal dispute”, authorities say.
Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham was visiting a friend when he had a row with Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali on Saturday night.
A police statement said Ali left the house in Jeddah to return with a gun with which he opened fire.
He was shot dead after refusing to surrender to police, the statement said. Gen Fagham died of his wounds in hospital. Seven people were injured.
They include two people at the friend’s house Gen Fagham was visiting, as well as five security personnel involved in the shoot-out.
Gen Fagham was well known among Saudis reports the BBC.
He was close to King Salman and his long service included serving as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah, too.
Tributes on social media described him as a “hero” and “guardian angel”.
King Salman acceded to the throne in 2015 at the age of 79.
Many observers suggest that his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wields real power in Saudi Arabia.
