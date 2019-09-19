Lobi, Kwara Utd in Gov Okowa Pre-Season Tourney final

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare yesterday said that his ministry required a budgetary provision is N1.2 billion annually to maintain existing public stadia across the country.

Dare stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the government would however explore options to bridge the gaps owing to budgetary constraints.

The Sports minister explained that government may consider concessioning to the private sector so as to ensure proper maintenance in line with international best practices.

There has been public concerns about the poor state of infrastructure in some stadia across the country and maintenance of stadia in the country, and the financial implications in their construction.

According to the minister: “Government is serious about renovating sports facilities in the country, especially the dilapidated federal stadia across the country, but to maintain any of the public stadia scattered across the country, it will cost nothing less than N1.2billion,” he noted.

Speaking on preparations for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan, Dare said plans to send most of the coaches to countries with better facilities to further hone their technical knowledge have begun.

His words:“Morocco outing will serve as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation. Team Nigeria finished second at Rabat, Morocco behind Egypt at the just concluded African Games. Nigeria won a total of 121 medals: 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze.

“North African country, Egypt emerged top on the medal table with 99 gold medals, 96 silver and 69 bronze to bring their total medals to 264. South Africa came third with a total of 87 medals.

“Team Nigeria has only seven weeks to prepare, if they had a longer period to prepare they would have done better.

“So there is a lesson learnt from there, the athletes will leave for the Doha outing on Saturday, the outcome will determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari will soon host Team Nigeria which finished second at the just concluded African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

He said that letters have been written and a decision will soon be taken on the appropriate date for the reception which will also include D’Tigers and D’Tigeress.

Dare said that Morocco outing will serve as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation.

Team Nigeria finished second at Rabat, Morocco behind Egypt the the just concluded African Games and Nigeria won a total of 121 medals: 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze.

The North African country, Egypt, emerged top on the medals table with 102 gold, 96 silver and 69 bronze to bring their total medals to 273.

South Africa came third with a total of 87 medals.

While explaining that Team Nigeria only had seven weeks to prepare for the African Games in Morocco, Dare said that Nigeria would have done better if it had a longer period to prepare.

“So there is a lesson learnt from there,” he said.

Dare said the athletes will leave for the Doha Meet on Saturday, adding that the outcome will determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics in Tokyo.

Like this: Like Loading...