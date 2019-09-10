Low-income housing challenge takes centre stage

Who says low income earning Nigerians can’t have access to one and two bedroom apartments at the cost of between N1.9 million and N2.5 million? How this can be possible has been given practical demonstration by professionals. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

High cost of housing units in the country is triggering tension among accommodation seeking Nigerians, especially the poor and low income earners, who are already outside the affordable housing equation due to low purchasing power.

Reasons not limited to high cost of building materials, land, labour, processing of documents and low income have always been listed as inhibiting factors making over 64.2 per cent of urban dwellers live in slum.

Despite this, many real estate developers concentrate on building top-notch houses in rich neighborhoods across the country, while there is acute scarcity of low-income housing in down towns.

This scenario has really escalated the nation’s housing crisis.

While many developers and government housing agencies are finding it tough to deliver one and two bedroom apartments to low- income group at a price less than N5million and N10 million per unit, some real estate developers are taking up the affodable housing challenge to build the same units at lesser cost.

Determined not to pay lip service to the issue, one of the developers and Managing Director of Assured Group, Mr. Adewunmi Okupe, said he had taken up the challenge to deliver one and two bedroom flats at N1.9million and N2.5million respectively.

“I already have models developed in this direction,” he said.

Justifying the affordable home challenge, Okupe said the inspiration came to him having failed to secure financial support from mortgage banks to build homes for people.

Due to this, he said he had to design a private mortgage process to bring hope to the people “because increasing percentage of them have home ownership out of their reach.”

He added that he took up the challenge to enable him contribute his quota to ensure that all income earners could have access to decent homes they could reasonably afford to pay for.

“To offer practical advice to other developers to be able to build affordable homes. I need to talk based on practical experience and not theory,” he said.

Fundamentals

Okupe disclosed that he was going to introduce alternative building materials to reduce the construction costs for the benefit of all.

“Yes, one bedroom is possible at N1.9 million and two bedroom at N2.5 million,” he said.

On the fundamentals, the real estate developer said he explored the use of good alternative building materials such as stabilized bricks, precast intels, minimised plastering and effecient architectural design to achieve the targets.

According to him, “the model I have in mind is to allow homeowners pay one quarter (1/4 to 1/3) of the cost over three to four years with monthly payments not exceeding 1/3 of monthly salary.

“Building is provided by developer immediately this mark is reached. Home owner moves in and pays balance over 10 to 25 years.”

For other developers, who might want to follow the way to reduce homelessness among Nigerians, he advised them to provide houses tailored to the income group they want to serve, which is the low income earners.

Besides, he said the target could be achieved by encouraging and giving private mortgage with low interest and repayment period that is long-termed.

“Deposits could be allowed over time, say three to four years,” he said.

However, he added that the calculations did not take into cognisance land, which cost depends on location.

He said: “But an average of N1million could be allowed for land and infrastructure.”

Okupe posited that cost of approval and title would not pose any threat to the scheme, but was concerned about delay in processing by the relevant authorities.

“But problem with title is the delay in processing by relevant authorities. Some take up to years to release title,” he said.

For private developers to build this kind of accommodation without having their profit margins encroached, Okupe advised that they might need to delay gratification in order to make it easy for home owners.

For affordable housing programme model to work effectively, the managing director of Assured Group urged goverment to provide the enabling environment by providing infrastructure for cheap land and granting of title on time.

He wants government to set up satellite towns with job opportunities in the area.

On his part, President of Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria, Alhaji Adamu Baba Mohammed, said the his members were also looking at local building materials as alternative to produce cheap houses in all the states of the federation.

He called on state governments to provide enough funds for the housing agencies to deliver on their mandate.

Deficit

To bridge housing deficit, Nigeria is expected to produce one million houses per year for the next 20 years. But estimates by experts show that both government and private developers can only produce 30,000 housing units leaving a shortfall of 70,000 units.

The decline is also evident in Federal Government’s budget for housing in the last three years as documents showed that from N141billion in 2017 and 35.4 billion in 2018, the amount declined to N30billion in 2019.

Some of the housing experts are of the opinion that a few available low-cost housing units in major cities are not low, thereby making accessibility difficult.

Managing Director, Millard Fuller Foundation, Mr. Sam Odia, urged affordable housing developers to also collaborate to influence government policies and programmes regarding housing at the National Assembly level.

In his presentation on, ‘Housing Co-operatives & Housing Microfinance,’ recently, he lamented that vast majority of Nigerians were excluded from current housing financing arrangements.

According to him, for affordable housing programmes to be truly successful, innovative and inclusive solutions were needed, warning that typical mortgage arrangements could not work for low-income earners who did not have regular sources of income.

Odia urged developers and housing finance bodies to ensure that bottlenecks to accessing loans from mortgage banks were removed by providing alternative routes to accessing the National Housing Fund.

On funds mobilisation for affordable housing, he is of the opinion that a demand-driven approach should be taken to bridge the housing gap by leveraging on the large number of members that cooperatives provide.

“Those aspiring to own homes should be made to participate in cooperative arrangements through equity savings – a set contribution designated for members for home ownership,” he said.

Lagos Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr . Bisi Adedire, blamed poor renumeration, high interest rate, collateral bottleneck, unfavourable conditions of loan repayment and short-term nature of funds among reasons low-income earners are not benefiting from mortgage.

Adedire stated that apart from low income of many Nigerians, stringent conditions attached to mortgage loans and collateral requirement were hard to meet by low-come people.

“People cannot meet up with collateral requirement to guarantee their payment. Also the condition of payment is not favorable, couple with interest rate,”

Adedire explained further that high cost of houses was another obstacle, adding that workers in the informal sector were not captured by most mortgage institutions.

Govt efforts

Prepared to tackle housing deficit head-on, the Managing Director of Family Homes Fund (FHF) Limited, Mr. Femi Adewole, said the fund had initiated working relationship with 14 state government, more than 20 developers, four commercial banks and three mortgage banks to enhance home ownership among Nigerians.

The fund targets 500,000 new homes for Nigerians in five years.

Adewole disclosed that the fund had concluded arrangement to launch a financing system that would assist low-income group to access finance/mortgages with ease and in a shorter time for home ownership.

On how to ensure that real low-income earners have access to housing units, he said: “We are very conscious of the difficulty faced by the low-income group in accessing finance for home purchasing. For this reason, we will launch a financing system that will assist them to access mortgages with ease and in a shorter time.”

In ensuring that buyers get access to financing, the FHF boss said banks would need to give competitive interest rates to ensure that low-income group is not side-lined.

The Family Homes Fund Limited is a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority as founding shareholders with aim to address the country’s housing deficit.

Last line

Every available alternative must be explored to ensure that low-income Nigerians are housed.

