Magu: EFCC nabs female suspect on FBI list
- Suspect received N656m from deal
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected female internet fraudster on the list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.
The EFCC is accusing the suspect of stealing her victims’ identification numbers and forwarding same to “collaborator” in the United States.
At the last count, the anti-graft agency alleged that the suspect had received N656,371,490 as “cuts” from the fraudulent transactions.
The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who made the disclosure at a briefing in Benin, the Edo State capital, however, withheld the suspect’s identify, as investigations were ongoing.
Magu, who spoke through the Zonal Head, Muhtar Bello, added that 113 internet fraud suspects were arrested in Edo, Delta and Ondo states, in the last eight months.
He also disclosed that 53 convictions were also secured.
A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted Magu as saying that the arrested suspect, “is involved in obtaining/stealing People’s identification information which she forward to her American collaborator.
“Her collaborator uses it to file for fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service. She received as her cut, 185 Bitcoin which by current market value is N656,371,490.”
Magu said from January to August 2019, 113 internet fraud suspects were arrested in Edo, Delta and Ondo states.
He said: “Over 30 exotic cars were confiscated from the suspects. Other items recovered from them are lap tops computers, mobile phones flash, drive, internet modem and charms.”
Meanwhile, Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the State High Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted four internet fraudsters.
The convicts – Adeoye Oriyomi, Onabule Adedokun Kenny, Osei Amankwa Isaac and Sodeindene Oluwatosin – were arraigned by the EFCC, Lagos office, on one-count separate charges bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.
The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that on Friday the convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.
In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, E. S. Okon, informed the court that the convicts willingly entered into a ‘plea bargain agreement’ with the commission.
The fact of the cases were reviewed wherein the convicts made extra-judicial statements confessing to committing the crimes.
Items recovered from the convicts, which include a car, five mobile phones, and four laptops, were also highlighted by the prosecutor.
Okon, however, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants according to the plea bargain agreements entered into by them.
Counsel to the convicts, Z. S. Makinde and Ikhide Daniels, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as they were first time offenders and that they were remorseful about the crime committed.
Justice Oshodi, however, convicted the defendants but gave them an ‘option of fine’ of N200,000 each, which must be paid within 60 days from the day of judgement.
He also ordered that the convicts must undertake a sizx-month community service at Old People’s Home, Yaba, Lagos and that there must be monthly report from the community service unit to the court as to ensure proper supervision.
All items recovered from the convicts were forfeited to the Federal Government.
Oshodi, however, said the convicts shall be imprisoned for a term of one year if the fine was not paid within 60 days and that the term shall commence from the day of default.
Xenophobic attacks: Angry Nigerians attack Shoprite, MTN offices
N
igerians yesterday protested the xenophobic killings of their countrymen in South Africa.
The spontaneous protest took place in some major cities across the country. The protesters attacked some businesses believed to have South African interest such as Shoprite and MTN offices. One person was reportedly shot dead at Ajah, Lagos during the protest.
The protesters, who attacked Shoprite at Ajah, said that destruction of South African firms would continue as long as Nigerians were not safe in South Africa.
It was learnt that the angry protesters burnt a police patrol vehicle after the police allegedly shot one of the protesters dead.
Following the reports of attacks in South African company across the state metropolis, the Shoprite located inside the Ikeja Mall, Alausa, was hurriedly shut down with staff locked inside.
Buyers were prevented from entering the mall while movement in and out of the Shoprite was halted
In the last couple of days a notice denouncing the xenophobic attacks in South Africa was placed at the entrances of the Shoprite. It reads: “Dear customers, we condemn the xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa in its entirety. These attacks are totally incompatible with the values of our company and we are not in any way in support of it.”
One of the sales representatives at the Shoprite, Ikeja, told New Telegraph that they couldn’t continue operation because of the possible attack by angry Nigerians.
“Many of the protesters may not remember that we are all Nigerians working for the South African firm. The best thing is to shut operation for now,” the female sales representative said.
Following reports of attacks and possible destruction of the properties belonging to the South African firms across the country, the South African telecommunications company, MTN, closed some of its outlets for fear of attacks by angry Nigerians.
The protesters later made attempt to enter the Shoprite at Ikeja, but were prevented by riot policemen.
Instead the protesters started throwing stones into the mall and damaging the windows and doors.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the attacks.
The PPRO said immediately the command received the distress call, a combined team of policemen from Ajuwe Area Command, Anti-Riot Mobile Policemen, Rapid Response Squad and Task Force officials were deployed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order.
He said: “I don’t have the record that someone was killed there. If there is any, we are going to make it known to the public.”
Also, some angry youths yesterday invaded an MTN shop located on Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
The attackers broke into the crowded shop at about 2.30p.m., and destroyed windows and a glass door.
“They ordered people out, destroyed computers, and took away cash and customers’ phones,” a sales lady, who pleaded anonymity, said.
She said nobody was hurt during the attack because they all ran out of the shop through the backdoor.
It was not yet clear if the attack was an isolated incident as authorities and the police were yet to speak on it.
The state PPRO, Odiko MacDon, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.
However, a politician, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the attack as unfortunate and misdirected.
He said: “The attack on the MTN shop in Uyo is most unfortunate and misdirected because neither the building nor the computers belong to the South African people or government, even the people working there are our brothers and sisters.”
To prevent attack on their businesses, a Shoprite mall located on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street and MTN located on Bode Thomas, Surulere had to close early for business following the protest by the angry youth.
The youth who were mainly males expressed their displeasure at the way South Africans were attacking Nigerians in their country.
They called on the Federal Government to take proactive diplomatic actions that would stop how most Nigerians were being maltreated in South Africa.
One of the protesters said “enough is enough”, adding that it was high time that President Muhammadu Buhari did something about the situation before they (youths) take the law into their own hands.
One of the MTN officials who begged for anonymity said that they opened at 8a.m., yesterday just like any other day until he got a call saying that the neighbouring mall: Shoprite, was under attack and that they (MTN) should close shop as soon as possible.
“We were scared and that led us to shut down the premises at about 2p.m., and asked all our staff to go home,” he said.
The fear of attacks by Nigerian youths yesterday forced Shoprite Polo Mall in Enugu to shut down indefinitely.
Games shop, which also shares the same building with Shoprite, equally shut its doors to its customers yesterday evening.
Both business concerns are owned by South Africans.
Policemen and other security agents were trying to maintain law and order around the complex.
When contacted, the state PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, promised to get back to our correspondent but never did at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, shoppers who spoke with New Telegraph, said they were tired of attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and were heading to Roban Stores, a Nigerian indigenous shopping mall also in Enugu, to do their shopping.
An official of Shoprite, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said management of the company ordered the shutting down of the shop as a precautionary measure when they heard reports of attack on one of their shops in Lagos.
In Oyo State, youths protested at the Dugbe branches of Shoprite and Stanbic IBTC Bank.
A witness told New Telegraph that about 50 protesters stormed Shoprite at Dube about 5p.m. and protested against persistent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The management of Odu’a Investments Company Limited, owners of the mall housing Shoprite, reportedly called the police immediately the protesters were got there. The police immediately took over the premises.
Similar protest was also carried out by youths at the Ring Road Shoprite branch in Ibadan.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government yesterday appealed to Nigerians not to attack South African companies operating in Nigeria in retaliation for the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, described as deeply disturbing the reports that some Nigerians, angered by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, have started attacking South African companies in Nigeria.
He said that targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, were Nigerians.
Mohammed said the majority of the workers in the South African companies operating in Nigeria were also Nigerians, meaning that it is Nigerian workers who would be hardest hit if such companies were forced to shut down for fear of attacks.
The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was already taking decisive measures to put an end to the persistent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.
Reacting to the attack in South Africa, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, owners of DSTV and GoTv, Mr. John Ugbe, condemned the attack, saying the firm was committed to uniting Africans through its programming and cultural initiatives.
“We advocate equality and condemn all forms of discrimination. The on-going violence in South Africa against foreign nationals is against the spirit of Africans and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent.
“We embrace and celebrate the diversity of varied nationalities, traditions, culture and religions from across the continent and beyond. This is demonstrated through our multinational staff complement, our multicultural supply chain, as well as the local and international content that we showcase on both our DSTV and GoTv platforms. We believe Africa’s full potential can only be realised through dialogue, peace and unity,” Ugbe said in a statement.
Also, the MTN Nigeria Plc. condemned the xenophobic attacks, killings and looting of shops and properties belonging to Nigerians and other foreigners residing in South Africa.
“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterates our unequivocal condemnation of all violence.
“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law,” MTN said in a statement.
Also yesterday, The Lagos State government condemned the attacks on Shoprite Complexes at Jakande and Sangotedo area of Ajah.
The Commissioner for Informantion and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement that the attacks were against the Nigerian spirit of accommodation and benevolence that the country in general and Lagos State in particular was noted for.
He said: “The Federal Government is in dialogue with South African Authorities to stop this obnoxious act. We appeal to our compatriots to eschew violence and any unlawful acts.”
“The Lagos State Government wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere where businesses are conducted without hindrances.”
Stealing: Dad burns son to death in A’Ibom
- Housewife remanded for beating six-year-old daughter to death
A
35-year-old man, Mr. Idorenyin Essien, has been arrested for allegedly burning his son to death in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists yesterday.
He said the incident occurred last Friday at Afia Nsit community, Eket Local Government Area.
MacDon said Essien was arrested at his residence in Afia Nsit, noting that the case would be charged to court immediately.
A community leader of Afia Nsit, Mr. Effiong Okon, alleged that the incident occurred when the victim (Essien’s son), a minor, stole N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food to eat.
He said: “When the father came back home, the neighbour reported the matter to him. After refunding the money to the neighbour and scolded his son, Essien quickly sent him to buy kerosene for him and the unsuspecting son ran to buy kerosene for his father.
“But the son did not know that the father was going to use the kerosene and burn him. Essien called his son and tied his hands and legs in the front of his house, poured the kerosene on him and set him ablaze.”
The community leader lamented how Essien watched his own son burn.
He noted that it was when the boy was rushed to the hospital but did not make it that the community alerted the police and Essien was arrested.
Meanwhile, a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered that a 37-year-old woman, Elizabeth Akinola, who allegedly beat her daughter to death, be remanded in prison custody.
The Chief Magistrate, Victoria Bob-Manuel, who gave the order, also directed that the case file to be transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The police prosecutor, Sergeant Suleiman Abdulateef, filed a seven-paragraph motion of notice and for the defendant to be remanded in police custody.
Akinola was arranged on a two-count charge bordering on murder and physical assault.
The charge sheet reads: “That you, Elizabeth Akinola, ‘f’ and one Felix Babalola now at huge, on 21/08/2019, about 2.30p.m., at Iro Street, Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District, did conspire with each other to commit felony to wit murder and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.
“That you, Elizabeth Akinola, ‘f’ and one Felix Babalola, now at large, on same date, time and place, in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did beat one Testimony Awe ‘f,’ aged about six years old, with cane which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”
However, the defendant’s counsel, Isreal Balogun, opposed the application made by the prosecutor praying the court to give his team more time to file a counter-affidavit.
Ruling on the application, Bob-Manuel ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and subsequently adjourned the case till October 9, 2019.
In August 2019, the couple allegedly beat their four-year-old daughter, Testimony, to death after which she was rushed by her mother to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMED), Akure Annex.
With the confirmation that Testimony died on arrival, the mother of fled the hospital premises with the body of her daughter. She was later arrested at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Internet fraud: EFCC arrests three suspects on FBI’s list
A
buja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters on the list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.
The anti-graft agency said while two of the suspects, Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu, were arrested in a joint operation with the FBI, the third suspect was arrested by an independent team of operatives.
Head of Abuja zonal office of the EFCC, Mr. Aminu Aliyu, at a press briefing to highlight the commission’s activities, also disclosed that a total of N423,006,987.92, $39,253 and €2330 had been recovered.
Aliyu added that during the period under review, 293 arrests were made, while over 465 cases were currently being investigated.
A total of 21 convictions were secured by the Cyber Crime Unit, he added.
“Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which two suspects indicted on the list released by the FBI are in our custody. On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment.
“Under my leadership, the zone has stayed focused on the commission’s vision and goal to ensure that we fight corruption to the end. In line with that and in accordance with the acting chairman’s mission, the zone has strategised plans aimed at preventing, investigating and prosecuting financial and economic crimes. I make bold to say that this has yielded fruitful results.
“From January 2019 till date, our relentless anti-corruption stance saw us secure 33 convictions. We currently carry out collaborative operations with other zones and it has resulted to about 293 arrests and over 465 cases are currently under investigations. Of these arrests and investigations, 90 arrests were made mostly through intelligence gathering, 21 convictions were secured by the Cyber Crime Unit and 110 cases are still under investigation,” Aliyu said.
On the recoveries made so far, he said: “We have also been able to recover a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.
“Notably, from January to August 2019, recovered funds stand at N423,006,987.92; $39,253 and €2330.
“Devices used by the suspects have been confiscated and the proceeds from these cybercrimes will be forfeited after convictions have been secured.
“We have further intensified our efforts in cracking down cybercrimes that have been traced down to Nigeria in collaboration with the FBI”
Residents trapped as Abia seals buildings in Aba
S
everal families and business owners have been trapped as officials of Abia State government yesterday sealed many buildings in Aba, the state commercial hub.
The exercise started on Thursday last week in Aba metropolis as several buildings were sealed on Jubilee Road and Okwunauka Street. Some of those sealed on Thursday have been unsealed after money allegedly exchanged hands.
From the notice pasted on the affected houses the sealing is being carried out by the state Ministry of Physical, Urban Planning and Infrastructural Development backed up by heavily armed mobile policemen.
The exercise started as early as 7a.m. when most parents and their children were yet to take breakfast and were yet to go out for the day’s activities.
Some agile young men, who are probably apprentices to some of the businessmen trapped inside the affected buildings, were jumping out from the gates when some of the policemen officers moved away from the affected buildings.
An inscription on the notice reads: “This property in contravention of Sections 2 and 8 of the Abia State of Nigeria Urban and Regional Planning Board and Planning Authorities Law 2005 and Law Nos. 4 of 2015 as amended is hereby sealed.
“Any person(s) including owner/occupier, neighbour(s) or passer(s)-by who unseals or attempts to unseal this building is in contravention of Section 8 of ABS-URPB&PA Laws Nos. 4 of 2015 as amended and liable to imprisonment or fine or both. Be warned! Keep off.”
Some of the residents decried the constant harassment of residents by the officials of government who they accused of acting without conscience and sympathy.
“How can someone who is reasonable seal a house while parents and children are still inside. I learnt they said the affected buildings had shops erected on their sanitary lanes.
“Must they use illegality to fight illegality? The same government and town planning authorities approved the building of those shops beside the buildings. The tenants they locked up inside don’t even do their business there and know nothing about those shops.
“My friend who is a banker was locked up in similar situation on Thursday last week. He managed to find space to move out. Later they had to pay N200,000, according to my friend, before it was unsealed. Today they have come again.
“You can ask them why they unsealed the buildings they sealed Thursday last week. All the buildings paid money ranging from N100,000 to N200,000,” a resident, Mr. Chukwuma Ekwueme, alleged.
Another resident, Paul Udenta, said: “Whenever government needs money badly, they will start intimidating people. If there are shops built on the sanitary lane why not demolish them? Why must they come up every time to collect money? Because of one shop, you locked up entire family in a four-storey building; is that not wickedness? They only need their N100,000 or N200,000 bribe and that is why you are seeing all these dramas.
“That shop pays for sanitation, security and other levies, but when they need money it becomes illegal. These residents they locked up inside, are they the landlords? Is this not imprisonment?
“There was no initial notice to remind people anything before they came to enforce this embarrassing exercise. Yes, almost all buildings here have one shop along the sanitary lane, but sealing up homes while people are still asleep is cruel.”
When contacted on the number on the notice, an official of the ministry said the sealing was for lack of regularisation of sanitary lane of all the sealed buildings.
The official, who craved anonymity, added that the people ought to register their sanitary lane with the Town Planning Authority.
The official, however, said that remind notice was sent to the buildings of which after 28 days resulted to an enforcement notice which after seven days will be followed by enforcement.
When asked for the way forward, the official said that those affected should go to the Aba South Town Planning Authority to know what to do.
Ogun communities protest alleged land grabbing, demand action from Abiodun
Residents of about 20 communities in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday, called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to enforce the provisions of the Anti-land Grabbing Law in the state.
The residents, who stormed the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta protesting the activities of suspected land grabbers in their areas, said effective implementation of the law will permanently address the problem.
The affected communities in Sagamu include Makun, Ewuoje, Ewulisa, Panuyi, Amitiku, Igbodorigi, Erelu, Dugbe, Ewulosi and Ijamade, among others.
Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, the protesters decried the invasion of their areas by land grabbers who allegedly had continued to destroy property worth millions of naira.
Led by Captain Michael Ade Shonubi (rtd), the protesters accused one Kamorudeen Lamina aka “Sir Kay Oluwo” of allegedly sponsoring vicious attacks by hoodlums on their communities, resulting in death and destruction.
Shonubi explained that several efforts to report the matter to police and other security agencies had failed to yield the desired results.
Police arraign teacher who allegedly shared nude pictures
A 40-year-old teacher, Emmanuel David, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with sending nude pictures and videos to his 14-year-old student.
David, whose residential address is unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of sexual harassment.
According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the mathematics teacher committed the offence between August 5 and 10 at Agege, Lagos.
Ayorinde said that the defendant sexually harassed his student by sending her love messages, pornographic pictures and videos and requesting for her nude pictures and videos through WhatsApp application.
“The defendant, a mathematics teacher, was making advances to his teenage student.
“He asked for her phone number and the girl, who does not have a phone, gave him her mother’s number, unknown to the defendant.
“The defendant started sending love messages and nude pictures, thinking he was chatting with the girl but her mother was reading all his messages.
“When he asked for the girl’s naked pictures and videos, the mother reported the case, and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.
The alleged offence contravened Section 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for three years’ imprisonment for sexual harassment. Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail the sum of N200,000 with two sureties.
Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until October 16 for mention.
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had done much to put the state on the path of progress in the last 100 days.
The party made the assertion is a statement issued by the state’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Salami
Salami who stated that the governor was fulfilling his electoral promises of a better Lagos, also noted that Lagos State residents are already feeling the great impact of the Sanwo-Olu administration.
“The last 100 days of the Sanwo-Olu administration have been very eventful. The governor has worked so hard to justify the mandate of the people. He is working in line with the wishes of the people. He is fulfilling his electoral promises. Lagos is getting better under Sanwo-Olu and residents should expect more of these better days,” he said.
Highlighting the achievements of Sanwo-Olu in the last 100 days, Salami said the present administration had taken practical steps to improve infrastructure within the period, adding that the government has fixed many bad roads across the state in order to ease movements of residents.
His words: ”The Sanwo-Olu administration is fixing roads a across the state in order to address the problem of gridlock and ease movement of residents in the state.
“The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is getting attention. The Pen Cinema Bridge is getting attention and so many impactful projects are getting accelerated attention by the Sanwo-Olu administration.
”The governor is working and the APC and residents are proud of what he has done in the last 100 days”
Salami also noted that the present administration had made great interventions in the health, education, transportation and other sectors in the last 100 days.
Bus kills father, son going for OAU post-UTME test
- Six die, 17 injured in Anambra auto crash
A luxury bus heading to Abuja from Akure yesterday crushed a father, his son and a commercial motorcyclist to death on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
The accident occurred at the RCC junction on the busy road.
This was as six people also lost their lives yesterday in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles at Agulu community on the Amawbia-Agulu Expressway in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The father had accompanied his son to sit for the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) test of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at a Distance Learning Centre at Moro in Ile-Ife, Osun State.
The father and son’s identities were, however, withheld in deference to the family while the commercial motorcyclist was identified simply as Mr. Sunday.
A witness said the bus, with registration number AAA 45 XW and belonging to Ekeson Transport Company, was heading against traffic when it ran into the motorcycle marked TTD 242 QJ, killing all the three.
The remains of the victims had since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) mortuary in Ile-Ife.
The Head of Operation of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Aderibigbe Odogiyan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said: “Immediately we heard about the incident, we quickly went there, but the victims had been taken to the mortuary.”
Odogiyan warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially driving against traffic.
He urged them to exercise patience while driving to minimise road crashes.
Meanwhile, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed this, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 17 other people sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred about 8a.m.
Kumapayi explained that the driver of the truck with registration number XB283MBA, lost control and rammed into three other vehicles.
He identified the other vehicles as a Toyota Space Wagon with registration number XC109UKP, Toyota Corolla, marked FST939AY and a Toyota Sienna with registration number ENU837CP.
The sector commander said that 23 people were involved in the accident.
He said: “Our rescue team arrived at the scene about 10.45a.m. after we were contacted.
“A total of 23 persons were involved in the crash. Six died – five males and a female – while 17 others sustained various degrees of injury.
“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in a general hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Agulu.’’
Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has visited the scene of the accident and the injured people in hospital.
He said: “It’s so unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this accident but we will ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment.
“The commissioner for health, who is a medical doctor, is also here to ensure that.
“It’s a very good road with no potholes but apparently, the truck, laden with steel and metal objects, lost control and hit other vehicles.
“I sympathise with the families of the dead. We will take good care of the injured.”
Customs has abandoned us, cries missing officer’s wife
Mrs. Basirat AbdulSalam, wife of Customs Assistant II Officer, AbdulSalam Rasheed, accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of keeping mum more than one year after her husband disappeared while on duty.
Rasheed was attached to the NCS Federal Operations, Lagos.
Basirat, who is a fulltime housewife, said she had been abandoned by the Customs since her husband got missing about a year ago.
She said Rasheed had gone on an operation with his colleagues on April 14, 2018 and in the process of carrying out their official duty, they were attacked by smugglers on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, immediately after the toll gate.
She said: “My husband and his colleagues who were also attached to the Federal Operations Unit, we were told, were attacked by smugglers during the operation. He was the one that drove the Customs’ official Hilux van, which was taken for the operation. In the process, the smugglers overwhelmed the officers and they had to run away. Because my husband was driving the vehicle, he was captured by the smugglers who had blocked the road. He was said to have been taken away by the smugglers.”
Basirat said the Customs never had the courtesy of visiting the family since her husband disappered.
She added: “I was forced to visit their office in Lagos with members of my husband’s family, his younger brother, AbdulWaheed, and their elder brother, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
“During the visit, we were told that they were working on the matter. They told us that the police have arrested about 12 people. They said they have even arrested the owner of the smuggled rice. We were even shown the vehicle that the smugglers used to load the rice. The rice was still inside the yellow van in their office in Ikeja. But since then, no one is giving us information about what is happening. They have never visited us once since I went there.”
Basirat said since her husband got missing, the responsibility for the upkeep of their six children including their school fees had been on her and some family members.
She said: “When my husband got missing our last born, twins, were less than six months. Till date, they are expected to start nursery school, I do not know where to even start from. We were told that they have stopped paying his salary since December 2018. Meanwhile, they are saying they cannot declare him dead yet as his body has not been found. So why then did they stop his salary?”
Also, AbdulWaheed said his visits to the Customs office had not yielded any result.
He said: “I am surprised at the levity with which the Customs have handled the matter. It is unfortunate that one of their operatives is missing and they have been so lackadaisical about it.
“They kept saying they are working on it, but information we got was that, top officials of Customs refused to take action on the day of the incident.”
AbdulWaheed said on one of the occasions that he visited the Customs office, he was informed that the command had done its duty on the matter, having reported to the police.
He added: “They said the matter is not in their hands again. The people said to have been arrested have been granted bail. The case is in a Magistrates’ Court. It was just marking time there. Even if they had killed him, we should have his body in order to have a closure. We lost our father a few years back but my 74-year-old mother is still there asking questions we have been unable to answer.”
The SA to the former Oyo State governor, Tunji, corroborated what the family said.
He said: “I think they have done the best they can under the circumstance by reporting to the police that has the power to investigate and prosecute. I visited the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State on the same issue and he assured me that they would do all that is humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved. His Excellency equally raised the matter with the former Inspector General of Police. Since then, we have not really made headway.
“Our major concern now is to know what became of him. Has he been killed? If they had killed him, can we just have his body in order to have a closure? I am particularly concerned that no one showed interest about the upkeep of his immediate family. Is that the way Customs handles such issues of its missing personnel? That is very unfortunate.”
Four passengers injured as BRT buses collide
Four people were injured yesterday when two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses collided at Asolo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.
But Primero Transport Services Limited, the operators of BRT, blamed the accident on motorcyclists illegally using the BRT lane.
Its Managing Director, Mr. Fola Tinubu, made the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following the collision of the two BRT buses.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), which shared photos from the accident scene on its official Twitter handle, said the collision occurred about 7.45a.m.
LASTMA said that the accident led to build-up of traffic around the area, adding that efforts were being made to remove the vehicles from the road at the time of the tweet.
Reacting to the accident, Tinubu said that government must do something fast about the menace of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, riding on BRT lanes.
The MD said that the accident was caused by commercial motorcyclists weaving in-between buses.
He said: “We need to do something about the Okada menace because if we don’t do something about it; this kind of thing will still occur again.
“The buses were trying to evade an Okada and that was when they collided with each other.”
Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.
He added: “There were some minor injuries and all the affected have been released from the hospital and everyone of them spoke out. We thank God for that.
“However, my big concern is this Okada menace. The way they ride is as if they have more than one life. Their weaving between buses needs to be addressed.
“Government just has to do something urgently about Okada on BRT lanes.”
An accident between a BRT bus and a truck claimed three lives and left many injured in Ikorodu on August 27.
Two staff of the BRT bus and a passenger were killed when the cement truck rammed into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.
The truck had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.
