Mainstreaming women in mediation, conflict resolution
The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria, in collaboration with other organisations, recently launched the Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative to ensure the inclusion of the female folk in mediation and conflict resolution in the country. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
Mediation is a dynamic, structured, interactive process where a neutral third party assists disputing parties in resolving conflict through the use of specialized communication and negotiation techniques. To avoid the recurrence of patterns of marginalization, oppression and neglected grievances that drive groups to conflict in the first place, an inclusive approach to conflict resolution is often considered key.
It is against this background that Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria, in collaboration with Norwegian Agency For Development Cooperation (NORAD) and Forum Syd of Sweden has supported and launched “The Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative” to enable women engage with different stakeholders in moving mediation forward.
In Nigeria, this is the first platform for women mediation. It is part of peace process where a third party is assumed to be neutral and dialogue with the two conflicting parties to settle their grievances.
While important gains have been made in the implementation of UNSCR 1325, formal peace processes have lagged behind in effectively engaging and meaningfully involving women as members of the teams facilitating and leading peace processes. Much more needs to be done to further realize the optimal benefits of having women as mediators and in other substantive roles in peace processes.
Research shows that between 1990 and 2017, women constituted only two per cent of mediators, eight per cent of negotiators, and five per cent of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.
Current formal peace processes often remain largely male-dominated, while women are simply seen as victims and/or are often not given enough space to engage effectively in peace processes.
There has been marked improvement in inclusivity. However, challenges still exist that impede the involvement of women in peace processes. Some of these challenges include lack of access to formal processes by women mediators or women with mediation expertise. Sometimes, women lack the capacity and experience in mediating conflicts, and this locks them out from opportunities to be involved in mediation efforts.
Country Director, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria and Co-coordinator Nigerian Women Mediators Collaborative Initiative, Joy Onyesoh, said there are insufficient trained women mediators in most African countries.
Even where they exist, they are mostly involved at the grassroots and in local mediation efforts, but absent in high-profile mediation or negotiations.
“Other times, women mediators are locked out due to basic discrimination. In most contexts, patriarchy continues to play a key role in excluding women from formal and informal peace processes. Further to this, culture, perception and beliefs play a key role in entrenching the exclusion of women in peace processes.
“Also in some contexts, peace processes have been – and continue to be – highly militarised with a heavy security-oriented approach, which has been considered a man’s world, further discouraging women from getting more involved.
“Evidence has proven that militaristic approach has never resolved conflicts. Rather, dialogue and negotiation are key in conflict resolution. For peace initiatives to remain sustainable in the long term, women and women’s rights must be included in every level of the process”. Onyesoh noted.
Speaking with Inside Abuja on the motivation behind the launch of the initiative, Onyesoh said it was aimed at having an inclusive governance in peace process where women and men are seated on the table as complementary partners in pushing for an inclusive peace.
“I always take the analogy of a bird flying with one wing. It is not possible. Women have been left behind for too long and where there is violence or conflict, women and children bear the effect. It is only proper that they are involved in the process of dialogue before the conflict runs to a violent one and this has not been the case.
“Most of the time, women are relegated to domestic space. We are not using the capacity women have in transforming conflict but when you reflect back to some of the indigenous institutions we have, women have always been involved in one way or the other.
“What we are saying now is how to look at some of our indigenous mediation practices and institutions; how we can build the prerequisite skills for today and to have data base of women that have capacity in different areas of expertise of mediation so that these women can be accessed in a structured way. We also want to come up with comprehensive reports and analysis of what is going on in different context.
Onyesoh noted that, “we have them at track one, track two and three. Track three is the mediation that happens at the community level, whereas track one is the highest level of mediation where we have just 2 per cent of women at that level and we are saying that we need to build the skills of women and we also need to open up opportunity because, it’s one thing to build up skill, it’s another thing for them to be recognized.
“At the end of the day, the society I dream of and envision is one that is very inclusive, such that the different groups of men and women are all involved in governance and making decision within the society. When everyone is involved, you can now take the idea from different people and make the society work for everybody rather than having a society that is exclusive with certain kind of people and power restricted to certain set of people. I want to see a society that is equitable, gender sensitive and inclusive” she concluded.
Director Political Affairs, ECOWAS, Aderemi Ajibewa, who delivered a good will message at the programme, said the ECOWAS Commission was pleased to be part of the launch.
“As a regional organisation promoting dialogue and pacific resolution of conflict, the ECOWAS commission is indeed pleased to be part of the launch of Nigerian Women Mediator Collaborative Initiative that has the objective of bridging the gap of women’s mediation and peace processes through among others, building strategic linkages with regional and international organisations,” Ajibewa said.
Losing sleep over insecurity
A recent report emanating from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Command of the Nigerian Police Force, that over 100 persons suspected to be one chance robbers have been arrested within the territory has heightened anxiety among residents of Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports
A few weeks ago, a staff of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Abayomi Adigun, was declared missing. Adigun, according to his employers, was recently transferred from Ilorin to join the ‘Kakaaki ‘ production crew at the corporate headquarters of the broadcast station in Abuja.
Few days after he disappeared and could not be reached by his colleagues, family and friends, his lifeless body, riddled with wounds was found in a ditch along the Kubwa/AYA Expressway in Abuja.
The body was said to have been found by a team of police detectives after three days of intense search along Kubwa expressway. Apart from several stab wounds noticed on his body, it was also reported that some of his vital organs had been removed by the unknown assailants.
Adigun was a victim of suspected “one-chance” operators in Abuja.
On the day Adigun went missing, Inside Abuja learnt that he took a cab from Kubwa, a satellite town to AYA, where he was to board a keke (tricycle) to his office located on Paduma Hills, Asokoro.
Although many commuters had been victims of these robbers operating in taxi cabs around Abuja, the death of Adigun has reawakened the consciousness of residents and compelled the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) and security agencies to seek measure that could ensure security of lives and properties and restore public confidence.
Inside Abuja gathered that there have been many unresolved cases of both ‘One Chance’ robbery and kidnapping in the city. Several victims, who survived the attacks are still counting their losses.
In a bid to arrest the ugly situation, Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, recently convened an emergency security meeting, involving all critical stakeholders, including the heads of the police, military and paramilitary formations in the FCT as well as Area Council Chairmen and religious leaders.
During the security meeting, Bello assured residents that the FCTA would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police, the military and paramilitary organisations in the FCT that are charged with the task of keeping the city secure.
While giving a marching order to security agencies to combat the criminals and curb the crimes, he also said that security matters should not be left to the law enforcement agencies alone.
In his words: “It is almost impossible for security agencies to be everywhere one hundred per cent. So, every resident in a way is also a security officer. So, it is very important for residents to be vigilant and to be very conscious of their personal security.
“If for instance, you see a vehicle without number plates, it means that vehicle is not registered and can be used for criminal activities. Please, report to the relevant authorities.”
According to Bello, the insecurity challengers were not peculiar to the nation’s capital. He noted that in comparison to several cities around the world, FCT remained quite safe.
While acknowledging that there were indeed two incidences of kidnappings over the past few weeks, the Minister said both victims had been rescued.
He called on residents not to be swayed by rumours or unverified news trending online but to confirm their veracity before circulating. Bello noted that fake news or false security information has the capacity to lead to breach of the peace.
FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who also confirmed the incidents of kidnapping and other acts of criminality, said that there will be more deployment of officers and men across the city to combat crime.
He revealed that they were also intensifying both vehicular and foot patrols to ensure more visibility of officers and men of the Force around the identified black spots in the city.
Ciroma however, reiterated the need for a robust collaboration between the police and the citizenry. He said this method has succeeded in curbing criminality in the Area Councils, especially Abaji, where information provided by the citizens stopped a kidnapping ring which operated between Kogi State and the FCT.
On the menace of “One Chance” robbers, the police commissioner said that the criminals perpetrated their acts by using unregistered and unpainted taxis. He said that the police was collaborating with the FCT Directorate of Road Transport Services to apprehend the criminals. He also revealed that a unit within the CID was created specifically to combat the menace and so far, over 100 suspected one chance perpetrators have been arrested and their vehicles impounded.
A victim of one chance robbery, Mrs. Faith Uchebundu, recounted her ordeals in the hand of the daredevil men of the underworld.
The woman, who said she sells clothing materials in Nyanya Market, but lives in Asokoro village , said she entered a commercial unpainted taxi one evening, after she closed for the day without knowing that the car also had hand bag snatchers.
She said that while the car was in motion and approaching the popular Abacha Barracks, two young men, whom she thought were fellow passengers, asked the driver to stop before the bridge, a very lonely place.
According to her, while the driver pulled over to the side of the road close to the bridge for the two men to alight, they immediately pulled out knives and demanded that all the passengers surrender their personal belongings.
Uchebundu, who confessed to have developed unspeakable fears because of the knives the men brandished, immediately surrendered her handbag, containing the money she realized from the market, her two phones, ATM card and other valuables.
“As soon as the men alighted from the car, one of them was dipping his hand into his pocket pretending that he wanted to pay the driver, but ended up pulling out knives and ordering all the passengers to surrender their bags and phones.
“While one of them was standing close to the driver to ensure that he does not zoom off, the second person was snatching bags and other valuables from passengers.
“My handbag that contained about N11,000, ATM, two phones and other items were lost to the thieves. They also collected things from other passengers. We quickly moved to AYA Police station in Asokoro and reported the incident”, she said.
Now some communities are even experiencing uneasy calm and palpable anxiety, following the activities of the kidnappers and other criminals that are on the prowl on a daily basis across Abuja.
Pegi community in Kuje Area Council, had also cried out over kidnapping and several threats to lives within their area.
While many said they wished to relocate from the place to a safer zone with their family members, others appear to have been stranded and resigned to fate.
The community leaders raised the alarm, after two persons were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen within the area.
While the search for the kidnapped citizens was said to be on going, the news that the men of the underworld were demanding for N50million ransom before releasing their captives, has left the people further devastated and confused.
Boosting performance of HMOs
Over time, Health Management Organisations (HMOs), have come under fire for contributing largely to the poor performance of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). REGINA OTOKPA reports on efforts to reposition the scheme
About a year ago, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was always in the news for the wrong reasons. The scheme had been linked to financial irregularities and power struggle, which grossly caused a drift resulting in poor service delivery.
In order to change the ugly narrative emanating from the Scheme, on July 1st, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Prof. Mohammed Sambo as the new Executive Secretary of the NHIS to reinvigorate the scheme in line with its mandate.
Armed with a passion to rebrand and reposition the NHIS to make quality healthcare delivery accessible to all, Sambo has begun series of reforms to transform the Scheme into a result oriented public institution well positioned for its mandate as a catalyst for national socio-economic and human capital development.
Within this last three months, the Scheme has embarked on what the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, described as a “process of rapid appraisals, to identify the challenges militating against growth and progress in the system.”
To this end, there have been series of multi-lateral strategic stakeholder engagements to reform the Scheme.
One major player in the delivery of health services to the beneficiaries of the NHIS, are the Health Management Organisations (HMOs). They do not only manage funds from the NHIS, they serve as a go between the beneficiaries and the hospitals also referred to as health care providers.
The HMOs, who pay hospitals monthly for care provided to participants after collecting a quarterly upfront from the agency, had in the past operated freely without checks. However, there have been series of complaints for poor service delivery.
Expressing displeasure over the series of complaints on the poor performance of HMOs in the country, Ehanire, recently issued a directive to operators of HMOs to critically examine their operations and carry out internal reforms within and among themselves.
Speaking at a strategic stakeholders engagement, Ehanire, who pointed out that the several complaints of poor quality care and service delivery were damaging the reputation of the scheme, warned that any form of anomaly in the delivery of quality health care service to enrollees of the NHIS would no longer be accepted.
Represented by the Director, Hospital Services of the ministry, Dr. Joseph Amedu, he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to rejuvenating all organs and units for an unfettered performance, in order to ensure citizens’ access to social and economic benefits in line with his administrations Next Level Agenda.
He urged all stakeholders in the sector to take advantage of the ongoing reforms in the NHIS and engage in frank conversations with the view to addressing the issues that clogged the wheels of the scheme in the past.
In his words: “Let me at this juncture call on all of you, operators of the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), to use this opportunity to review your operations and business processes.
“Reports reaching me indicate that an overwhelming percentage of enrollees and health care providers have expressed grave concerns over the performance of HMOs, with areas of the concerns including, but not limited to; non-remittance of payments to healthcare providers, poor customer service delivery and inaccessibility to enrollees at critical moments of need.
“The collective results of these and many other cases of service failure in the industry are poor service delivery, poor quality of care and a worrisome reputation damage for the Scheme.
“Let it be noted today, ladies and gentlemen, that these anomalies are no longer acceptable because this government is determined to get it right with NHIS, in view of its status as a strategic tool for effective and efficient healthcare delivery system in the country.”
Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, who spoke to Inside Abuja, explained that the meeting with the HMOs was part of the ongoing process to reposition the Scheme to ensure not only quality healthcare service delivery to all enrollees, but also to meet the target of Universal Health Coverage by 2030.
Commenting on enrollees’ complaints which he said was linked to transparency and accountability in the scheme’s operations, he gave assurances that the Scheme was working hard to achieve a maximum result in addressing concerns from all quarters.
“That is why we organised a stakeholder meeting with the enrollees. We have articulated their views; we have also met with the providers and today, we are meeting with the HMOs so as to get their own challenges from their own perspectives.
“At the end of today’s exercise, we are going to triangulate all the information that we have gathered from all the stakeholders and come up with practical solutions that will address each and every bit of the problem to reposition the NHIS,” he said.
However, a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Kayode Obembe, has said the issues confronting the Scheme was non-compliance by HMOs and healthcare providers to laid down rules and regulations guiding the scheme.
s”The healthcare providers are bringing bills far more than what the government is paying to us (HMOs).“Government pays N112.5 per enrollee every month and when you multiply that amount with the number of enrollees in a hospital, it can amount to maybe N1.3 million for instance. But the hospital will come up with a bill up to N10 million which is way higher than what the government is paying. This is what happens when you hear people crying that HMOs are owing. It’s part of the abuse of guidelines.
“When you bring these matters up with the NHIS office in Abuja, the erring stakeholders will still not adhere to cautions. They will say nobody can dictate to them what to do.
“Everybody is supposed to comply with the rules. It’s like a bank not complying with the rules of the Central Bank. The NHIS is our own Central Bank. They are the arbiter and when we take the case to them, everybody is supposed to comply.
“Until we make every stakeholder obey rules of the business, we are not going anywhere.”
The NHIS boss, who agreed that noncompliance to NHIS guidelines was a major part of the issues confronting successes of the scheme, told INSIDE ABUJA that, “if every player works in line with the regulations, I think all the NHIS problems will be dealt with. The HMOs and providers need to play by the rules so that enrollees will get the desired services they deserve.”
Combating disease outbreaks
The 4th NCDC/NFELTP annual scientific conference was held recently to engage critical thinking and discussions on how to drive the future of applied epidemiology in the face of old and emerging disease outbreaks. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Infectious diseases threats have been proven not to be constant; they keep changing and viruses keep spreading. As such, the need for a continuous research to better understand the changing dynamics of diseases cannot be over emphasized.
This is one of the major reasons why the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), organised the annual conference as a platform to engage public health officials and epidemiologist from across the globe to share new acquired knowledge. The conference also provided an opportunity to share new scientific methods, experiences, failures, success stories and lessons learnt, with a view to learning something new and driving precise public health decisions.
Alongside the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (NFELTP), this year’s Conference, with the theme, ‘Applied Epidemiology: Providing Evidence for Public Health Action’, was centred on 11 main themes including outbreak investigation, emergency preparedness and response, vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization strategies, surveillance and information management systems, neglected tropical diseases, malaria and other vector-borne diseases, risk communication, and public health systems strengthening.
The various speakers harped on the importance of field epidemiologists in confronting the daunting challenge of disease outbreaks and other public health threats at the local, state and federal levels
Field epidemiologists as health professionals, work at the forefront of disease surveillance, response, and control. They are often the backbone of disease control during outbreaks of infectious diseases in any country.
Nigeria has been suffering what the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, described as “large annual outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera, measles as well as clusters of cases of yellow fever, meningitis and monkeypox,” in various places, due to the changing environment and population dynamics.
But with the work of the NCDC, there is an improved capability to detect infectious cases.
Highlighting some of the Centre’s success stories, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olurunnimbe Mamora, noted that “during the 2014-2016 Ebola pandemic, apart from curtailing the spread locally, NCDC’s technical staff and NFELTP-trained field epidemiologists also supported other affected West African countries to successfully control the pandemic. Also, the program has been critical to Nigeria’s successful control of various disease outbreaks, such as cerebrospinal meningitis, Lassa fever, measles, yellow fever, cholera, and monkeypox over the years.”
He said that one way to further ride on the NCDC’s successes, was to urgently build and consistently work on improving resilient health systems to prevent, prepare, detect, respond to and control these infectious disease outbreaks.
Stressing on the need to embrace applied epidemiology, which has become a critical function for public health action, Mamora told INSIDE ABUJA that “field epidemiologists, laboratory scientists, managing physicians and nurses, programme managers and all health workers form a critical part of a resilient health system.”
But these are not the only diseases receiving attention at the moment.
Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who revealed that the agency had commenced the developing of surveillance guidelines for anthrax and brucellosis with support from Global Implementation Solutions, described both conditions as “two important zoonotic diseases.”
INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that majority of work presented during the conference, would end up as major review publications which will regrow and create something new.
In order to live up to its vision as a science driven agency, Ihekweazu disclosed that about 20 graduates of the advanced learning programme were already working within the NCDC.
The Nigerian field epidemiology programme, now in its 11th year, has over 300 graduates.
However, surveillance at entry points remains a very crucial issue in controlling disease outbreaks in Africa. Even though the Africa Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), through its Regional Technical Coordinator and Senior Resident Advisor, Dr. Patrick Nguku, has pledged continued assistance to the Ministries of Health in Africa to build stronger, more effective and sustainable programmes, the body has urged African governments to pay more attention to disease surveillance at airports and all other entry points in and out of their countries.
Another important call for action this time from the United States Center for Disease Control, is the establishment of a standard health institution where field epidemiologists can be trained in order to strengthen health security.
An official of the centre, Bolu Omotayo, who made the call, advised the Federal Government to make available, both material and human resources for disease control, added to always being prepared to tackle disease outbreaks within the country and at the borders.
Recognising women in humanitarian response
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Christian Aid Nigeria and several women groups recently launched Women in Humanitarian Response in Nigeria Initiative in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
The humanitarian crisis that has engulfed Nigeria, especially the North-East and North Central regions in the last decade has left about 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. The most affected and vulnerable are women and children. This is in addition to the existing unequal power dynamics and exclusion that continue to play out against women in most communities.
Local women and women-led organizations are playing valuable roles in addressing the effects of the crisis as they bring valuable skills and assets to localized humanitarian response.
Despite the immeasurable contributions of women in humanitarian responses, they are not accorded adequate recognition and deserved support in the humanitarian architecture.
This informed the launch of the Women in Humanitarian Response in Nigeria Initiative to provide women led NGOs with a unique opportunity to partner and to further support the development of women humanitarians.
Convener of the event, Mimidoo Achakpa, noted that during and after every crisis, people are forcibly displaced and there is extreme hardship comprising insecurity, sexual exploitation and abuse, restricted mobility, gender based violence, hunger and livelihood disruption leading to poverty.
The impact is usually more on women and children. Girls are more likely to opt out of education, and due to lack of healthcare in humanitarian settings, women’s health and reproductive health needs are impacted.
“Women over time, have stepped in to alleviate some of these hardships by playing very important roles as responders during crises situations, usually through unpaid work for their families, communities and humanitarian settings.
“They put their lives at risk in extreme circumstances and most times, at personal as well as individual organizational levels. These contributions are not accorded adequate recognition and given deserved support in the humanitarian architecture. Therefore, a key means of involving women in ways that potentially allow them to set the agenda for humanitarian response is for international responders to work in partnership with local women’s organizations,” she said.
Achapa explained that during crisis, the power relations that operate between international agencies with relatively high levels of resources and authority on local organizations, can so often lead to a sense of ‘unequal partnership’, and to mission drift for the local organization during the crisis. She said that in spite of this inequality, local women’s organization can provide invaluable expert insights into the needs and priorities of women in the area which can at best, lead to effective short-term response that empowers women into the longer term, enabling genuine transformation.
“To ensure transformative change for women and girls at a point of increasingly more complex and protracted crises around the world and a global backlash against women’s rights, we need to ensure that local women’s organizations receive recognition and financial support to exert leadership and provide expertise across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus ” she said.
Executive Director of Christian Aid Worldwide, Amanda Mukwashi, stressed that when disaster and conflict hit, the people who bear the brunt of it are women and children.
“When they are fleeing, it is the women who have to carry the children. When others are sick in the community, it is the women who respond. When food has to be shared, it is the women that share it. When there is no shelter, it is the women that protect the children. Hence, a lot of positive things happen when you have a woman in position;” she said.
She narrated her experiences during a visit to IDPs in Maiduguri, stating that the Internally Displaced Persons she met in Maiduguri were not strangers.
“I probably may not know their names but they look like me. It is just that I am polished. They are women like me; they need dignity, they need their wellbeing taken care of and they need respect like me. The temporary shelter they live in collapses when it rains heavily; the children are not in school.
“One thing I realized while talking to the IDPs in Maiduguri is that, if our solution in Maiduguri are going to be sustainable, if we are going to build the livelihood and resilience of those communities, those women cannot be seen only as passive victims and recipient of solution.
“Those women need to come into the decision making space; they need to come into the conversation; they need to tell those in power that the solution is not working for them because they know what their issues are since they live in it.
“For us as Christian Aids, localization is not just about funding, or capacity building but it’s about recognition that all human being were created equal. We need to work for those that are affected. They need funding, they need capacity building in terms of skills and information, tools that they can use to engage with other women. Localization is about respect,” she stressed.
Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, represented by Paul Dasinmi, appreciated the organizers of the event, adding that it would go a long way in charting a course in women participation at developing a nation, especially in Nigeria.
Similarly, wife of the Benue State governor, Eunice Ortom, represented by Elizabeth Jeiyol, bemoaned that the central states and Benue State particularly, are challenged by herdsmen invasion and attacks on farming communities which has led to humanitarian crisis in the state.
She said that due to the shallow nature of the River Benue, many parts of the state become flooded at the height of the rainy season, especially with the release of waters by the Cameroonian authorities. These and other pockets of internal issues have added to the humanitarian needs.
“There are 483, 692 displaced persons in Benue State at the moment of which, women and children constitute over 280, 500 representing nearly 60 per cent of the total population of displaced persons. The objective of this initiative which includes, to promote security, gender mainstreaming and access to justice for women and children in humanitarian crisis situation are timeliest. There is a need for women to come together and forge strong partnership in humanitarian work,” she said.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, admitted that, notwithstanding the inadequate recognition accorded to womanhood in Nigeria, it was disheartening to note that incidences of gender based violence (GBV) is exacerbated by weak legislation and enforcement mechanisms, lack of effective programming of GBV and the inefficient handling of GBV issues by security personnel and other actors in the field.
These abuses, if unchecked, she said, could inflict deep psychological scars and damage the health of women and girls in general including their reproductive and sexual health and in some instances, results in death. According to her, violence against women has the most pervasive yet least recognized human rights abuse in the world.
A call for fitness, healthy living
The World Health Organisation (WHO), last Saturday, drew out over 6,000 residents of Abuja, to take part in the second edition of its annual exercise and healthy living programme tagged: Health For All Challenge: Walk the Talk. REGINA OTOKPA was there
Every morning, between 5:30am to 7.00am, you find men, women and youths jogging or taking a walk along the streets of Abuja. These excludes those in the formal gymnasiums, doing regular work out sessions, either once a day or both morning and evenings.
Saturdays however, are more intense; some of the highways, streets, paedestrian bridges, fields, empty spaces, all indoor and outdoor gymnasiums witness a lot of activities. The traffic is from people working out either to shed off some weight or just to stay healthy. Majority of persons who know the importance of regular exercises have already made it a routine.
As part of its commitment to a Universal Health for all, the WHO, led by its Officer in Charge (OIC), Dr. Clement Peters, led about 6,500 residents of Abuja for a walk and run within the Central Business District, and a dance aerobics session at the Millennium Park.
Also in attendance were the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon; the President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki; officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, and its counterpart, Ministry of Youths and Sports.
Peters, who was excited about the success of the second edition, is already looking forward to reviewing the annual event to a monthly one. He told INSIDE ABUJA that “participation from the government and UN agencies, participation from the public is very high. We have achieved a lot.
“What we need to do is to make sure we sustain this walk to be something we can do every month, to come together and walk. This will help us deliver health care in the country.”
On her part, the President Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki, who usually looks forward to learning new dance steps during the dance aerobic sessions, maintained that engaging in regular and routine exercises would go a long way in curbing a good number of non-communicable diseases, which were claiming Nigerians in their numbers.
Saraki, who as usual was fully kitted for the day, said that this year’s walk the talk was “an extremely successful edition. Last year we had over 4,000 persons walk, run and carry out some few exercises. This year, I think we have about 6,500 persons.
“The challenge is to make everybody aware of the benefits of regular exercises to their health. We advise that everybody should walk at least 35 minutes, three times a week.
“It curbs diabetes. It curbs heart disease. It curbs obesity and it just generally makes you feel much better. The health for all challenge aims at universal health coverage for all citizens as soon as we can but we have a deadline of 2030.
“This means affordable quality care that people can afford so that when they fall ill, it doesn’t plunge them into misery. I am delighted to support Dr. Tedros’s mission in the walk the talk challenge; this has gone across the world. I hope Nigeria is the biggest but next year we will do even better than this” she said.
Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, a Gym owner in Kubwa, a suburb in Abuja, Kelvin Ndubisi, who has over 70 persons registered at his gym, raised concerns on the misconceptions surrounding workouts. According to him, regular exercises should be everybody’s priority, not for shedding off weight or burning out calories, but for keeping fit.
“Majority of people have this notion that gyms, workouts are basically for the fat who wants to trim down. That is absolutely untrue. There are lots of slim teas and diets flying around if that is the case.
“Yes, regular physical activities burns off fat but most importantly, it improves health, keeps you immune from various non- communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disorder and diabetes. It can even correct some abnormalities not gotten from birth to mention but a few,” he said.
Towards commitment to national service, self-employment
A fortnight ago, the permanent orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) witnessed a unique passing out parade with lessons for the corps members. CALEB ONWE reports
What was designed to be a closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation Course for the Youths Corps members, turned into a ‘ recharging ‘ session to both the corps members and other people at the event.
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, who mounted the dais to take the salute from the seemingly exuberant youths during the parade, also dished out some words of admonition.
Her presence at the Orientation Camp was for an official function, but her demeanour showed some nostalgic appreciation of her yester-years experiences during the compulsory one-year national service.
Watching the Minister in a temporary activated military mode, as required by the occasion, it may be difficult linking her with any military training but one thing that was conspicuously available, was her comportment and dedication.
After the ritual of salute taking, closely and keenly observed by some regimented security personnel, and other dignitaries, the military mode was deactivated, giving way to a motherly voice that vibrated throughout the Camp.
Her voice even resonated stronger when she warned the youth to avoid the illusion of finding a ready-made job after their national service.
She told the youth that the easiest way to escape the scorching heat of the over saturated labour market, was to have entrepreneurial skills.
The Federal Government, she said, has created several windows of opportunity for young entrepreneurs, who may want to create wealth for generational empowerment.
Like a typical mother, who desires a bright future for her children, she wittingly urged youths to consider the option of channelling their energy and acquired knowledge and skills to creating employment, not just for themselves, but for others.
According to her, the Nigerian youth could escape the scourge of unemployment and create wealth, if only they make use of the skills acquired during the service year.
Aliyu noted that the corps members have been equipped with prerequisite knowledge through skills entrepreneurship development training to enable them become not only self-employed, but also employers of labour.
The minister also assured corps members that the FCT Administration would do all it could within the available resources to complement the efforts of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
From the tone of her voice, she appeared to be more favourably disposed to the idea of youths becoming self reliant and gainfully employed in their enterprises.
However, she pledged that her office would support in the area of corps welfare, while they strive to find their entrepreneurial bearing.
Having spoken passionately about job creation, self-reliance, and how youths could live meaningful lives and contribute vibrantly to nation building, it was now time to inculcate security consciousness into them.
Aliyu, apparently not a novice to the pains of child bearing and the traumatic experiences parents go through at the death of their children, warned the corps members to be sure that safety and security rules were not undermined.
“Let me remind you of the need to be security conscious. Always remember that you are your own best security. Report any case of threat to life and property to NYSC management and security agents and do not go about looking for trouble by engaging in unwholesome practices.”
Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the warning about personal safety stemmed from the fact that the crime wave within the nation’s capital was assuming a disturbing dimension.
The Commissioner of Police, in charge of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Command, Mr. Bala Ciroma, had alluded to the rising cases of crime in the territory.
Ciroma, who spoke recently at a Town Hall Meeting organised by FCT Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ ), also acknowledged that kidnapping, one chance robbery, ritual killing were rising within the nation’s capital.
Inside Abuja also gathered that the admonition about security consciousness was one subject that gained a lot of attention from the curious youths and other members of the public.
FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Walida Isa, gave assurances that the 2019 Batch B Stream 2 corps members would be rebranded within the context of national consciousness to prepare them to be useful tools and forces for the socio-economic development of Nigeria.
She commended development partners and FCT Area Councils for their support, just as she pledged that the directorate would not abuse the trust.
The NYSC coordinator however, tasked corps members on the relevance of teamwork, diligence and commitment as key to success, noting that success was not a “tea party”, but about hard-work and discipline.
“I charge you therefore to accept your postings as a challenge for integrity and self-mastery, and be exemplary wherever you find yourself.,” she added.
Renewed hopes as schools reopen
After more than two months of holiday, public and private schools reopen for academic activities in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI captures the current mood
In Nigeria, both private and public schools re-open every September for a new academic session. Expectedly, the month brings an increase in family budgets as parents enrol their children in schools at the commencement of a new academic session.
Though many parents are relieved that the holiday is over, a number of them are worried about the high cost of getting their children back to school. They have to contend with fee increment, high cost of books, change of uniforms, and others. According to some parents, it is a period that comes with numerous challenges, starting from school fees to the list of books and uniforms they are expected to buy for their children.
This year is not an exception to this annual ritual as parents have been visiting bookshops and kiddies shop in search of what to buy for their children. While some parents come around to window shop, others come, ready to get the items even at exorbitant prices.
Inside Abuja interviewed some parents who expressed concerns about the high cost of basic items such as food flask, water bottle, school bags and lunch boxes. They said the prices of the original brands have risen so high and there are so many fake items in the market which are being sold at cheaper rates.
To some parents, it is time of thinking on how to do school runs and meet other demands of their families. While some parents said they were prepared for all these, others stated that poor state of the economy has been frustrating their preparations for the new school season.
Some parents expressed delight that their wards would be entering new classes but lamented the hike in prices of “back to school items”, noting that shop-owners were taking advantage of the high demand to make quick profit.
Grace Ojoma is in the camp many parents wished to be. She said she was well prepared for the resumption of the 2019/2020 academic session.
“I don’t think it is something stressful if you have it all planned out because it is a normal thing that is supposed to happen as long as you have children. I don’t like impromptu preparation. So, I prepared in advance so that it does not meet me unawares,” she said.
Funke Olushola, a mother of four children said she is happy her children are going to new classes. According to her, new class means new items. Her children will change everything they used last year to a new one regardless of the fact that they are still in same school.
“My children are still in the same school but it’s a tradition that none of them resumes fresh class with old items. What that implies is that we will change everything for the three of them. It’s not as if we I’m bragging or I have so much money but then, the children need to feel good when going to new classes,” she said.
Dora Ezekiel, a beautiful mother of two girls, who was at the Wuse market shopping for school items for her daughters said: “In as much as I try not to buy new things but you can’t help it. We are dealing with young children and as such you can’t have a perfect plan without altering it. In my own case anyway, I don’t buy everything because I don’t see any point buying what I have that is still in perfect condition. The economic reality has taught me to be wise on my expenditures”.
Joy Joseph advised that mothers should not put themselves under unnecessary pressure with trendy school bags if their children’s bags are still intact.
“New designs will always come yearly. I don’t encourage women to always buy new bags every year. Rather, they should buy a high quality bag that will serve for at least, three years before they change it. Parents should also develop maintenance culture. Let us try and make things easy for us and our husbands,” she urged.
For Gabriel Eze, a tricycle rider, it’s been sleepless night upon sleepless night since his five children vacated from school.
“I have not slept at night since school went on vacation because I still have outstanding fees of last term to pay and here is another academic session where I need to pay for books and other necessary school requirements for my five children that will be resuming on September 9, 2019. The more I try to save, the more I find myself spending it on their feeding since my wife lost her job as a result of the bad economy Nigeria is facing,” he said.
Speaking to some proprietors of private nursery and primary schools on their level of preparation for school resumption, they chorused that they were fully ready while praying that God should provide for parents to care for their children’s academic needs.
Proprietor of the Senate Academy, Kurudu FCT, Mr Mathew, said they are fully prepared to kick start the 2019/2020 academic session.
“We are fully ready to start the 2019/2020 academic session as we look forward to receiving our beautiful children back in school. I also pray that God should bless our parents, so that they can pay off their debts in order to start the new session on a clean slate because we can’t do much without money,” he said.
Some parents and private school owners have also reiterated the need for government to show commitment to the educational sector, by providing security in the schools to forestall kidnapping of pupils and teachers.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has urged the children to reciprocate the kind gestures of their parents by studying very hard and aiming high, so as to achieve their aspirations.
In her goodwill message to children ahead of the resumption of schools, she reminded them to be of good behaviour and be good ambassadors of their parents and families while in school.
“As you know, nothing good comes easy in life. You should aspire to excel in your studies and attain national and international recognition. We hope to see among you, future leaders, doctors, scientist, lawyers, nobel laureate and so on. This will not only bring joy to your parents but uplift the image of our nation.
“I also implore you to be obedient and respectful in line with our culture to your parents, teachers and elders in the community, watch less TV and read your books more,” she said.
Tallen however lamented that about 60 per cent of children of school age are out of school. According to her, the North East has the highest number of girls out of school of primary school age at 53.3 per cent while the South –East has the lowest number of girls out of school at 46.2 per cent. She lamented that getting out of school children back into education poses a massive challenge in the northern part of the country.
She noted also that all children deserve quality education irrespective of gender recognizing that, the girl child is a vulnerable member of the society who is confronted with several discriminatory practices from birth through childhood and into adulthood. She urged parents not to relent in their efforts in providing enabling environment for children to achieve their potentials.
Catching them young with entrepreneurial skills
With white collar jobs no longer forthcoming, especially for those without high level connections, poverty and unemployment are driving youths down the path of crime. REGINA OTOKPA takes a dip into the growing advocacy by parents and School Based Management Committees (SBMC) to expose children to entrepreneurial skills from a tender age
8
-year-old Bryan Chiazor loves to get busy with his hands. Every minute, he is calculating the next step to take in order to create something unique and how to attract more patronage to his products. With his 10-year-old elder brother, George, every piece of fabric no matter how small is useful.
From the making of wristbands, they graduated into producing bags, beads, purse and presently, they are learning how to make children’s wears. George, who is gifted in graphics, has drawn more clients to his parents cloth line business with his unique designs more than they could have ever imagined.
Bryan is in primary four and George in J.SS 1 but these young brothers already have an entrepreneurial mindset that amazes everyone who comes in contact with them. The beautiful part of their story is that besides using the income they generate to meet personal needs, they are more interested in supporting other children who are not so fortunate.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, Bryan said: “We feel excited and proud whenever we sell any of our products. I love spending my time making things I can sell to people. Sometimes, we assist our parents’ business with the little money we generate. Other times, we use our money to get what we need or what we want.
“We will like to see other children do this instead of begging on the streets.”
George explained that, “our parents are a great motivator. They said we could make use of our free time to make things that can help the world. So, we decided to try and make some of these stuffs.
“It’s important to learn these skills to teach other generations, for making money for ourselves and parents, and sometimes we help others in need.”
With so much faith in her kids, Mrs Blessing Chiazor and husband did not only figure out their children’s talents, but encouraged them towards developing those skills besides acquiring education in school.
“The whole idea is to be able to get them do something besides what they are being taught in school and I know that these kids are very good with their hands. So, we just tried to encourage them to do what they can. Again, instead of the holiday lessons to play away their time, we decided to push them into any handy thing that is available so they can become more useful in future rather than waiting to get a white collar job when they graduate,” the proud mum said.
Also working out his future from a tender age, 15-year-old Usman Abdulazeez, with the wise counsel of his mum, is today a Chief Executive Officer. Seeing a lot of unemployed graduates roaming the streets and the desire to be financially independent inspired him to start up a food business.
In a chat with Inside Abuja, Abdulazeez explained that, “learning these skills besides what I am being taught in school will push me further because those things we learn in school are not going to help us in the real world like relating with people and knowing how to do certain things.
“School in Nigeria is boring; our curriculum is limited but when you see other schools in different countries on YouTube, you realise that your school is really not doing anything to encourage you towards what you want to do in future.
“Every child should acquire skills. It will expand their way of thinking, put them ahead of their peers and help in other aspects of their life.”
Proffering a word of advice to the Government, the young CEO called for the establishment of skill acquisition centres and the inclusion of entrepreneurial studies into the primary school curriculum to expose children to basic skills including sewing, engineering, software development and designs.
“It should be made compulsory for all students because these skills can help them in the future. No matter what, don’t depend on your parents if you want to make money in the future,” he said.
The holidays have come and gone; while most children spent the last six weeks attending holiday lessons, some were acquiring skills, others played out the whole weeks while those who already have skills like the Chiazor brothers; George and Bryan who aspire to be a scientist and an artiste respectively and Abdulazeez who wants to go into renewable energy, devoted more time horning their skills and creating more meaningful outputs in their various businesses.
Every child, whether rich or poor, living in the urban or rural area, has a right to basic education. Sadly, a good number of children, especially in Northern Nigeria, are out of school. To help complement efforts of the Federal Government to reduce the massive number of over 10 million children without access to education, the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) through the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has carried out several interventions, which has resulted in a massive enrollment increase in several schools across the north.
One of such intervention is the all inclusive School Based Management Committee (SBMC) scheme, whose membership cut across community and religious leaders, artisans, an association of mothers and high level women, students, youths and men who are passionate about seeing an improvement in the teaching and learning of children within their communities.
It is on record that the SBMC scheme has continued to witness a positive impact but one thing that has continued to bother the committee is the rate of unemployment in the country and to worsen their situation, majority of graduates do not have a skill to fall back on.
As a result, a good number find themselves in crime, contributing to the social problems the country is currently grappling with.
Speaking to Inside Abuja at a DFID sponsored media dialogue, the chairman SBMC Zamfara State, Abubakar Dogo, said the solution to what he described as a “swell of unemployed youths” is the exposure of primary and secondary school students, especially those in the North, to entrepreneurial skills.
He argued that since western education was making students not learn the traditional skills mostly handed down from generation to generation, the SBMC are advocating for the introduction of entrepreneurial skills in basic education curriculum to enable students grow up with skills that can help them have a means of livelihood whether they are fortunate to get a white collar job or not.
“Instead of entrepreneurial studies in the universities, the best thing to do is to start early, catch them young, give your children skills at a very early age, so that they can grow into it and have what to do. That is what many countries do and you find out that by the time they get to the university, they are many things such as carpenters, electricians, plumbers, designers to help them earn a living.
“Education is all about life. It’s about living. You don’t just read and be literate and hold your certificate. It doesn’t make you live. Our children should be able to figure out what they can do to earn a living.
“That is why the SBMC is advocating give your child a skill; that will save us from the problem of unemployment otherwise there will continue to be a vicious circle. We’ll continue to do the same thing-produce more unemployable graduates and we will be in trouble because the population is growing, the number of graduates are growing; the numbers of universities are multiplying but we are on the same spot. That is the problem.
“The SBMCs are seriously advocating for this in our schools because one of the problems of western education is that it disorients the youths; they don’t learn the traditional skills and they end up not learning the new technological or entrepreneurial skills. So, when they finish the university, they can’t go back to the traditional skills. If their parents are blacksmiths, shoemakers, barbers or whatever they are, they don’t like that one but they have not acquired anything new to live on.
“Make sure your children are growing into something they can rely on to make a living. Otherwise, you are in trouble. Crimes, violence will follow it because young people are frustrated,” he advised
‘My near death experience in the hands of one chance robbers’
Many residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, have fallen prey to the activities of “One Chance” robbers, who operate using taxi cabs. CALEB ONWE reports on a recent incident
Saturday, August 24, 2019, was a blessed day to many people, but to Chief Jude Eze, it was a day that has left him with so much unpalatable memories. It was a date that his wife and children nearly lost their bread winner and benefactor to some mindless and cruel men of the underworld.
The entire family could have been left in great pains and inconsolable hearts but for divine intervention.
Eze, who is now left with a swollen mouth and eyes, is still having speech difficulty as a result of the torture he underwent during his encounter with the robbers. However, he managed to organize his thoughts when Inside Abuja crew bumped into his house in Jahi village, one of the squatter settlements in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Federal Capital Territory.
He said he went out on that fateful day in a high spirit to his place of work, without any premonition that he was going to meet any misfortune until the unfortunate drama began in the taxi cab.
According to Eze, he left his office at the close of work and headed home as usual but experienced some delays because of the scarcity of vehicles at the bus terminal.
In line with his daily routine, he had to trek from Utako to Berger Roundabout to catch a taxi to Dutse in Bwari Area Council. However, on this fateful day, the journey plans were not as seamless as expected, due to the fact that several commuters were stranded at bus stop.
When he eventually boarded one of the painted taxis that came his way, he thought he was home and dry but it turned out that he had fallen into a trap set by a criminal gang.
As at the time he entered the taxi, there were three men, including the driver already seated inside. He thought he was the third passenger as the car zoomed off, with the driver still waving for more passengers to come on board.
As no other person came to join them, the journey continued, but in less than five minutes, the man closest to him inside the car shifted suspiciously towards him. The shifting was done in a manner that Eze could not hold his peace, but questioned the move which earned him an instant slap.
It signalled the beginning of a horrible experience that lasted for hours. Eze narrates the ordeal thus: “It was a week today, that was last Saturday that I closed from work and went to Berger junction to get a taxi back home. Unfortunately, the car I entered which already had three passengers with the driver, I didn’t know that they were robbers.
“It was not long after the car left that spot, that the people I thought were my fellow passengers started some strange behaviours, and before I could start suspecting, they have descended on me, hitting me from all sides.
“The driver was driving with one hand and was using the second hand to hit me. The other three men were also hitting and slapping me on my head and face. The Mazda car was what they used. When they closed the car windows , I noticed the car windscreen was tinted. They were also playing music very loud in the car, that even if I had shouted, nobody would have heard my voice. The more I tried to raise my head up to know the direction I was being driven to by the robbers, the more they hit my face and head.
“The beating continued to the extent that I lost stamina and finally my consciousness, but before I completely lost consciousness, I remembered they asked me to give them my ATM card, which I surrendered without argument.
“I however, gave them the wrong password, which earned me more beatings, as I could not bear the pains coupled with blood that was already gushing out of my mouth, nose and eyes, I quickly called the right password for them.
“ By this time, they had also collected my phone and ordered me never to raise my head up in the car where I was held hostage by the men who were showing me gun and dagger at intervals.
“We got to a point and they threatened to kill me if they tried the password I gave them for my ATM card and it refuses to work.
“This drama continued with the abductors conversing without my contribution but I was following their discussion, since I understood the Igbo language they were speaking. I was however, forced to speak when I overheard them saying that it was time to waste me.
“All this while, all their conversation was in Igbo language. I only spoke up when I heard them talking about killing me. It was at that point that I quickly pleaded that they should not kill me, not push me out while the car was in motion.
“When they heard me speak Igbo language, they said, “so you are Igbo and you were fucking up all this while, bear with us, we are doing this because the country is tough”.
“They reluctantly slowed down at a point and allowed me to go. I heard them say, drop him, let us go and look for a better victim. When I got down from the car, blood was still gushing out from my nostril, eyes and mouth. I managed to ask somebody to tell me where I was, and the “I tried severally to get a taxi that will take me to Jahi village where I live, but could not, because each driver that stopped where I was standing with my bleeding, they will zoomed off, saying I was a criminal.
“I managed to get a keke driver who pitied my condition and took me to a junction where I collected money from an Okada rider to pay him. After which, I boarded the Okada to my house. When I got home, my family members could not recognize me, because by then, my face had swollen up with my eyes covered.”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Mr Bala Ciroma, has admitted that the menace of ‘ one chance ‘ robbers has become one of the major sources of insecurity in the nation’s capital.
Ciroma said that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force was aware of the frequent incedents of the “One Chance” robbers and warned residents of Abuja to be security conscious as the criminals were on the prowl.
The FCT Police boss, who spoke at a Town Hall Meeting, organized by FCT chapter of Nigerian Union Journalists to address the challenges of insecurity, said the one chance robbery syndicates usually operated in unpainted taxi cabs.
Ciroma stated that the police had identified both the hideouts of these criminals and their operational methods and was working hard to flush them out of the city.
He urged residents to cooperate with all security agencies in finding a lasting solution to the menace of “one chance” robbers as well as other crimes.
Rewarding selflessness, empowering less privileged
The Unity Fountain, the popular village square in the heart of Abuja, recently played host to a multitude of personalities, including physically challenged persons, as a group, Juremi Foundation, honoured some security, paramilitary personnel and fallen heroes for their meritorious service. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Be it under the scorching sun or heavy rain, every day is a beautiful day for Sergeant Selbol Audu, the famous dancing traffic warden at Rita Lori Junction, in Garki 2. He adds grace and flavour while controlling traffic and directing vehicles with his smooth, effortless and unique dance moves.
A father of three and an indigene of Plateau State, Audu started the journey of a traffic warden 27 years ago as a constable with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), after his dreams of becoming a lawyer was shattered with the sudden death of his parents.
With a selfless spirit, he continued to devote his time and energy to his job, not minding the poor attitude of some Nigerians, who sometimes spit at him or talk down at him in the course of his duty. No little wonder, he has been gaining lots of recognition for himself including five awards from the House of Representatives, notable schools in the FCT and from other organisations.
Few days ago, Juremi foundation added another feather to his cap when he was singled out alongside few other men and women of the Nigerian police force and paramilitary, to recognise and show appreciation for a job well-done in their different capacities.
An excited Audu, who spoke to Inside Abuja, said his dream of projecting his image around the country has been fulfilled with the series of awards he has received. “Initially, I wanted to become a lawyer. I sat for IJMBE. I got admission but my parents died immediately. So, I decided since the Nigerian police which was part of the laws but I did not join the conventional police. I want to be a traffic warden who works in the city where I will get to know people and people will know me.
“This is the fifth time I will be honoured. I have served for almost 27 years. I feel great and happy. Wherever you find yourself, do it with all your might and in your capacity.”
With eight more years of active service to go, Sgt. Audu, who said he will miss the job when he retires, however maintained that he would not allow any of his children take after his footsteps career wise.
“I may not like my children to do this because they do not usually promote us like conventional policemen. I would have been an officer by now if I were a conventional policeman.”
Speaking to Inside Abuja, the founder Juremi fondation, Engr. Amen Rochas Okorocha, explained that the day was also a special day for honouring the gallant men of the NPF, who laid down their lives in the course of national duty, and also in reaching out to the downtrodden to give them a sense of belonging in society.
With lots of food items and empowerment packages such as sewing machines, cash and mobile phones, the foundation indeed put a smile on the faces of the mammoth crowd drawn from across all area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to him, the foundation through its skills acquisition centre located at Karonmajiji, has”trained over 60 persons for free; they have graduated and started their small shops all over Karonmajiji. We are already planning on expanding our scope.
“Everybody is important everybody can be somebody tomorrow all they need is a little push,” he said.
Supporting his son who was taking his footsteps, the former Governor of Imo State and presently a senator in the ninth Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was all smiles as he and his wife in the midst of the heavy downpour, shared in the moments and series of activities mapped out to make the day a memorable one.
According to him, it was everybody’s business to reach out to the less privileged and physically challenged in every little way to give them a sense of belonging in every way possible.
Commenting on his feats as a philanthropist, he told Inside Abuja that “I started this about 22 years ago and they said it was politics but I said then that if politics is giving help to the less privileged let everyone be a politician, so that it will be well with the society.
” I am happy to see my son do precisely what I was doing many years ago before I went into the establishment of schools. This is what is called the reach out and touch programme where we meet with the less privileged; those that have been neglected by society.
“This gives them a sense of belonging not even necessarily just the giving of material gifts but also we are able to interact with them and give them hope like giving hope to the hopeless.
“I am very happy my son, Juremi Foundation is doing this, giving to humanity and I expect that everyone in this country who is privileged, to do same to help the downtrodden. Our nation needs people of good spirit to help the poor. There are many of them around us. We could pretend they don’t exist but they exist; they are around us everywhere in every nook and cranny of this country.”
Commending the efforts of the foundation, one of the beneficiaries who is crippled, Adikko Musa, lamented the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of persons living with disabilities, especially at the rural areas.
“Government should pick a cue from Juremi foundation; they shouldn’t see it that it is only in the office they can operate. When they come out as Juremi has done, they will see the special needs of the special people and only then will they understand and follow the direction rather than stay in their offices and use other people.”
Also speaking, a visually impaired beneficiary, Adamu Abubakar, called on government to stop taking decisions on behalf of the disabled without consulting and allowing their voices be heard. While lamenting that the visually impaired were suffering within the FCT, he explained that they resort to begging in order to cater for their needs and family.
“We, blind people are suffering especially in the FCT. Some of us don’t like to go begging people for money. Rochas’ Foundation is supposed to tell our problems to government. They should ask us what we like and what we need.
“We know you have tried to help us the disabled in getting work to do, pay our children’s school fees but we are challenging our government and leaders to do the right thing. Let our voice be heard.”
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid more attention to persons living with disabilities in the country than any other President has ever done.
He disclosed that the procedure for the establishment of the disability commission was in full gear saying, “very soon, the commission will be established, governing council will be approved and by this time in few weeks’ time, things will have changed.
“We are very optimistic that the example the president has set is trickling down to all levels and we are raising the advocacy in this second tenure so that everybody that is supposed to be involved in the governance structure for the improvement of the lives of people living with disabilities will be encouraged without much compulsion or duress,”Ankeli said.
