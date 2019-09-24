Making NYG, NSF count for development

The National Youth Games was concluded in Ilorin, Kwara State last week Monday. A total of 3,893 athletes from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) competed in 34 sporting events.

A total of 238 up and coming athletes were discovered and they are to be nurtured by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports. We strongly hope this will happen.

However, Delta State emerged overall champions at the games with 104 medals to win for the record fifth time. Team Delta won 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals. And so, Delta has won all five editions of the game since its inception in 2013.

Team Lagos placed second in the medals table after garnering 72 medals which comprise 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze medals. Bayelsa came third with 45 medals after 17 gold, six silver and 22 bronze medals.

Akwa Ibom placed fourth in the table with 41 medals comprising 16 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

We commend Delta State for its consistency in the past five editions of the games. The exploits of the state did not come as a surprise. We are aware that over 12 stadia are scattered all over the state with elite and young athletes springing up at every national event. It is sad that in the past seven years, the National Sports Festival, which is an upgrade of the National Youth Games, has only taken place once. Many talents could have been lost due to the long period the event was in limbo. Abuja 2019 National Festival took place because the ministry was eager to end the long wait. The last games before that took place in Lagos in 2012. We charge the ministry to avoid a repeat of such which was largely due to financial problems from the prospective host.

Going forward, it is important to determine how these athletes are transiting from one age grade to the other. We charge the national coaches in the geo-political zones in the country to make the grassroots competitions count. The over 200 young athletes discovered in Ilorin should be exposed and taken to another level to serve as back-up for the current elite athletes.

We make bold to say youth development is a key vehicle to drive growth in the sports sector. Administrators of sports look up to the youth to prepare for the future in the country in terms of grassroots development and talent discovery.

Unfortunately, the situation is not the same in Nigeria as administrators are in a hurry to record instant results and so there is little or no place for the youth. The transition through the age groups that many Nigerians clamour for in football is also not prevalent in other sports in the country.

Coaches prefer a quick fix situation to prosecute competitions and to achieve results for the national teams. Rather than project to have some players in the national team fold in four years, the coaches prefer looking for athletes who can immediately make an impact in their respective teams.

What has been missing in the sports sector is a policy template to help in the general operations of the industry. The fire brigade approach of prosecuting competitions has become a normal practice. There should be national coaches and scouts in all youth developmental competition. This has nothing to do with whether the competition is staged by the federations or not. We make bold to say there is nothing wrong in national coaches attending a competition staged by private bodies to scout for talents.

For example, the Higher Institution Football League, which is a private initiative, is ongoing but the NFF has not shown interest to look in that direction to get talents. This is wrong. We recall that in the past, there was a Manuwa Adebajo Football Competition for all higher institutions. The event produced many notable players for the Flying Eagles. Adeolu Adekola and Nosa Osadolor were in the Chile ’87 and they earned the call up to camp from the Manuwa Adebajo tournament.

We recall that the Africa Wrestling Championship was hosted by Rivers State last year and there was a junior cadre where close to 100 wrestlers represented Nigeria. Those talents should be further exposed to prepare them for future challenges.

Athletics, table tennis and boxing are traditional sports where talents abound in the federations and there should be a deliberate effort to fish them out and expose them for future challenges.

For example, a developmental competition, the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, is billed to start on September 30 in the 25 local governments in Delta State. This is the number one state in the country in sports and we expect NFF or state football federation scouts to keep an eye on players that could be invited into the Future Eagles camp or the Eaglets.

It is good that the new Sports Minister Sunday Dare is passionate about grassroots development and we expect him to woo the corporate Nigeria to enable the ministry take advantage of all developmental events in the country. It is important to identify budding talents at tender age and take them to the next level in terms of exposure.

Like this: Like Loading...