Malami: Nigeria’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to shield country from $9bn claim
Nigeria’s government will do “whatever it takes” to protect its economy from a more than $9 billion arbitration claim over a failed gas project, policy makers said, but the government will not rule out a settlement with a firm registered in the British Virgin Islands.
In August, a judge in London granted Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to attempt to seize some $9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over the gas project. The sum would be one of the largest financial penalties imposed on Nigeria, representing 20% of the currency reserves of Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer.
“We will do whatever it takes to ensure the protection of the interests of the Nigerian government and the Nigerian people,” Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, told Reuters.
Asked if the country would be open to an out-of-court settlement, Malami said he was not ruling out any possibilities, though Nigeria had not been approached formally by P&ID.
The company said earlier this month that if the government would “come to the negotiating table, P&ID is ready for serious talks.” It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Malami is part of a sizeable Nigerian delegation that travelled to London to meet investors, financial institutions and energy firms ahead of a hearing on Thursday, after which the court is expected to rule on the state’s efforts to fight the August decision.
“One of the arguments we are putting up is that the court is not supposed to grant the application of P&ID relating to the attachment of Nigerian international assets,” said Malami.
The little-known company founded by two Irishmen was awarded $6.6 billion in an arbitration decision over a failed project to build a gas processing plant in the southern Nigerian city of Calabar. It was based on what P&ID could have earned during the two-decade long agreement as part of a deal struck in 2010.
The judge’s decision converted the arbitration award to a legal judgment and the sum, including interest accrued since 2013, soared to more than $9 billion.
Once the court issues a ruling, P&ID could start targeting assets such as real estate, bank accounts or any kind of moveable wealth. However, it has to prove the property is unrelated to Nigeria’s operations as a sovereign state.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed, also on the delegation, said he expected most assets would not be affected but said the government was assessing for vulnerabilities.
Last week, one former petroleum ministry official was charged with accepting bribes and failing to follow protocol, while two men linked to P&ID pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and tax evasion on behalf of the company.
“Investigations are ongoing,” said Ibrahim Magu, chief of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele warned that having assets to the tune of $9 billion seized would have ramifications well beyond the economic impact on Nigeria.
“You can imagine what sort of refugee situation it will create as Nigeria has the largest populated country in Africa,” he said. “This should not be allowed to happen. If it happens… what you’ll see with refugees through Libya will be a small thing.”
Atiku files 66-point appeal against Buhari
D
ays after his petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was dismissed, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday approached the Supreme Court with 66 grounds of appeal on why President Buhari’s victory must be invalidated.
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed petitions initiated by Atiku to challenge the February 23 presidential election, which produced President Buhari.
In the appeal, Atiku insisted that a five-man panel, led by Justice Umar Garba, erred in law to hold that President Buhari did not need to attach his academic qualification with Form CF 001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Atiku and his party had, after the election, approached the tribunal to challenge alleged irregularity and non-qualification of Buhari to contest the election.
The tribunal had, however, on September 11, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition on the grounds that the petitioners could not prove their case beyond any reasonable doubt, saying Atiku had no case in his petition.
Besides, the tribunal held that Buhari was not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification, hence, it consequently threw out the petition in its entirety.
However, Atiku, who was taking advantage of the provisions of the Electoral Act, which allows 14 days to lodge an appeal before the Supreme Court, argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that the 2nd respondent’s Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.
Particularly, Atiku submitted that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not pleaded by Buhari, who was the second respondent, insisting that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not frontloaded as no leave of court was sought pursuant to paragraph 41 (8) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to receive Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 in evidence.
He said: “My firm view is that Section 76 of the Electoral Act is clearly inapplicable to the issues under consideration. The form referred to is the form to be used in the conduct of the election as Form CF001 had been taken care of in Section 31 of the Electoral Act and the said Form CF001 is tied to the steps laid down in the said Section 31 of the Electoral Act.
“More importantly, the law is firmly settled that a candidate is not required by the Constitution or the Electoral Act to attach his certificates to Form CF001 before the candidate can be considered or adjudged to have the requisite educational qualifications to contest election.
“The conduct of election by INEC, which is 1st respondent, starts with the screening of candidates.
“No candidate can be screened unless he completes Form CF001 (Exhibit P1).
“In Form CF001, under the column for ‘Schools Attended/Educational Qualification with dates,’ there is the clear provision: “attach evidence of all educational qualifications.
“Certificates are evidence of educational qualifications.
“The reasonable inference or plausible meaning attachable to the above provision of Electoral Act 2010 as amended is that a candidate can list information concerning evidence of his qualifications or other relevant information(s) about himself. The demand or information required in Form CF001 cannot be more or higher than the statutory requirements.
“The prescription in Form CF001 for a candidate to attach evidence of all educational qualifications is part of statutory requirements.
“Form CF001 is made pursuant to statutory provisions.
“There was/is no pleadings in the Petition to the effect that 2nd Respondent’s failure to attach his certificates to Form CF001 amounts to lack of educational qualification to contest the election.
“In other words, the issue of failure to attach certificates, which has been flogged throughout the length and breadth of the Petitioners Address (es) in Reply to 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents final written address, is not the case of the Petitioner in the pleadings. No issue was joined on non-production of certificates or failure to attach them as an infraction of section 131, 137 and 138 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
“All submission about failure to produce certificates or attach same to CF001 is hereby discountenanced. Even if it can be said that the submissions made are in tandem with the Petitioners’ Pleadings on issues 1 and 2 the fact remains that none of the facts pleaded were proved or established as required by law.”
Specifically, in the particulars of error, Atiku submitted that “clearly, the appellants pleaded and proved the allegation that the 2nd respondent gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The issue raised above was done suo motu by the court below without affording the appellants a hearing on it.
“The court below set out in full, the pleadings in the petition under the heading: Grounds 4 and 5: “Non-Qualification and giving of false Information”, which paragraphs 388 – 405 of the Petition cover.
“Paragraph 396 thereof is predicated on the 2nd Respondent’s claim that all documents relating to his academic qualification “are currently” with the Secretary to the Military Board.
“The appellants also pleaded thereof that the Nigerian Military denied that it held or was in possession of the 2nd Respondent’s certificates.
“Paragraph 399 thereof pleads that the Appellants will contend that the 2nd Respondent was not qualified to contest the said election.
“The failure of the 2nd Respondent to produce his certificates or attach same to Form CF001, in the face of unequivocal denial by the army that his certificates were not with them, went to the root of the allegation against the 2nd respondent that he gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The appellants pleaded and proved the allegation that the 2nd Respondent gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The finding above is perverse.”
On Ground five, the appellant argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they failed to consider and apply the recent case of A.A MODIBBO v MUSTAPHA USMAN AND ORS, an unreported decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No SC/790/2019 delivered on 30th July, 2019, cited and relied upon by the appellants wherein the principles enunciated therein have direct bearing on the petition.
In the particulars of error, Atiku said that “in the above judgment, the apex court, in clear and unequivocal terms, stated the meaning and standard of proof of “false information.”
He went on: “By the above decision, the petitioners were only required to prove that any of the information in Exhibit P1 was contrary to truth or fact that is to say untrue simpliciter.
“In reviewing the appellants’ case, the court below referred to the said judgment of the Supreme Court five times, but failed to consider and apply same.
“The judgment considered “false information” in relation to the contents of Form CF001 verified on Oath and the definition of “false.”
“By the principle of stare decisis, the court below was under an obligation to consider and follow the principle of law enunciated therein relevant to the issue of the non-qualification of the 2nd respondent canvassed by the appellants.
“The lower court failed to do so and no reason was given.”
The appellant further submitted that the Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they held as follows:
“There is no evidence before the court to disclaim or prove that the 2nd respondent lied that he went to Primary School, Secondary School and that he joined the Army in 1962 with RW1 and many other persons in the 2nd respondent’s C.V. attached to Exhibit P1 tendered by the petitioners.
“Page 1 thereof shows conclusively that he attended Primary School and that he attended Katsina Provincial Secondary School (no Government College), Katsina in 1956 – 1961 and went to Nigerian Military Training from 1961 – 1963.
“The evidence of RW1 and RW2 bear testimony to the aforesaid facts. The said RW1 and RW2 establish beyond doubt that 2nd Respondent had educational qualifications he filled in FORM CF001 on 8/10/2018.”
However, in the particulars of error, Atiku said that “the educational qualifications of the 2nd respondent claimed in Exhibit P1 are “Primary School Certificate”, “WASC” and “Officer Cadet.
“The 2nd respondent did not predicate his educational qualifications on any other certificate or ground.
“The 2nd respondent appreciated that he was under an obligation to attach evidence of the certificates/qualifications he claimed in Form CF001.
“The 2nd respondent did not attach any of them and claimed that they “are currently” with the Secretary to the Military Board in an affidavit he deposed to on 24th November, 2014.
“The appellants led evidence that the military denied being in possession of the certificates.
In addition, the appellant submitted that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they held, as follows:
“The petitioners’ learned counsel had argued that the evidence led to prove that 2nd respondent attended secondary school or a primary school or that he attended some courses, is irrelevant because he did not rely on any of those qualifications in Exhibit P1.
“With profound respect to the Learned Senior Counsel, his position is faulty because the said FORM CF001 specifically asked 2nd Respondent the schools he attended with qualifications attained or obtained in order to determine whether the 2nd Respondent has been educated up to at least the School Certificate level or its equivalent which is part of the qualifications stipulated in Section 131 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”
In the particulars of error, the appellant submits that “the 2nd respondent from the contents of Exhibit P1 did not rely on the alternative qualifications canvassed by the respondents in the lower courts.
“Form CF001 not only asked the 2nd Respondent to state the schools he attended, but also mandatorily required him to attach the certificates obtained by him from the said schools.
“The qualification relied upon by the 2nd Respondent under Section 131(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) is that he obtained a First School Leaving Certificate, WASC and Officer Cadet.”
US Speaker: House will start formal impeachment inquiry of Trump
* “Can you believe this?” Trump tweets
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, reports al-Jazeera.
Pelosi said “no one is above the law”.
Trump lashed out following the announcement, calling an impeachment inquiry “Witch Hunt garbage” on Twitter.
“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage,” Trump tweeted. “Can you believe this?”
Keyamo removed as Niger Delta minister, redeployed to labour
The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one month after his assumption of office.
A statement from the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.
The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved of the swap.
It added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.
“Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.
“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.
“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.”
Oyetola nominates Femi, Bisi Akande’s son, Egbemode, 33 others as Commissioners, Special Advisers
The name of Mrs Funke Egbemode, the President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, topped the list of 35 nominees for the positions of commissioners and special advisers submitted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the State Assembly on Tuesday.
Mrs Egbemode, an indigene of Ijabe, a town in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun state, is the current Managing Director of New Telegraph newspapers.
The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye read the list at plenary.
Also on the list are; Femi Akande, son of the former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adebisi Akande, Mr Remi Omowaiye, the incumbent Supervisor for Works and Mr. Nathaniel Agunbiade, who represented Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.
Mr. Yemi Lawal, running mate of Senator Iyiola Omisore, the 2018 governorship Candidate of SDP in Osun and Taiwo Akeju, the spokesperson of the SDP also made the list.
Buhari to address UNGA today
President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari will, today, address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on the progress being made by Nigeria in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The President departed Abuja for New York, United States of America on Sunday to participate at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President, Femi Adesina had, in a statement, explained that Buhari, during the event, would underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in an exclusive interview, shortly before his departure, told New Telegraph that few issues, including the current insecurity challenge in parts of the country and the level of the implementation of the SDGs, would feature in the President’s presentation to the world leaders.
He said: “There are many things that Nigeria hopes to get from the United Nations. Peace and security is one of them, illicit financial flows is another one of our priorities; implementing our Sustainable Development Goals agenda is one of them, especially the Lake Chad area and also the climate change issue is another area that we are focusing on, ” he noted.
Onyeama continued: “The theme is of course, inclusiveness, poverty alleviation and education. Those are also areas that we will be pushing and meeting with different actors in New York during the General Assembly to achieve all our objectives.”
The presidency has, however, confirmed that during the event, President Buhari will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.
These include: SDGs’ Integration – Bridging the policy planning – Budget gap for the achievement of SDGs, organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on assets recovery and return to foster sustainable development, organized by the Office of the National Coordinator/CEO.
Others are: African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) in collaboration with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption bodies.
President Buhari will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders, as well as chief executive officers of large companies with interests in investing in Nigeria.
President Buhari is accompanied to the UN meeting by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu; and Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola.
Others members of his delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Farouk; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
How retiring NASS’ civil servants fleece FG
- It’s speculative, says Assembly’s Information Director
Retiring top civil servants at the National Assembly have been accused of duping the Federal Government of millions of naira through some last minute office furniture contracts.
The special purpose contracts are designed as in-house deals meant to deliver the furniture procured for the office to the home of the retiring staff.
New Telegraph investigations at the weekend, revealed how retiring management staff of the National Assembly used to scheme to cart away office property at their time of retirement.
However, the Director of Information, National Assembly, Comrade Rawlings Agada, has denied knowledge of the deals, describing the allegation as speculative.
He said that he was not aware that such a thing was happening in the legislative institution.
But an aggrieved senior staff of the National Assembly, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, for fear of victimization, said the corrupt furniture contracts were real and have become a tradition which must be exposed along with other corrupt tendencies of the management staff of the parliament.
The source, who said that he was sick of the quantum of corruption going on unchecked at the National Assembly, said that senior staff, who were due for retirement, usually applied for refurnishing of their offices, two to three months before their retirement dates.
The source hinted that such requests were usually granted and the offices in question fully furnished with property worth millions of naira, when their occupants were already on their way out of service.
He further said that officers, whose offices had been furnished would, again, ask the management to allow them take away these new furniture as their own property, as that was their original motive for refurnishing the office in the first place.
The source also noted that such requests were usually granted by the management and the retiring officers would “sweep” the offices, carting away every single item in those offices for their personal use, when they proceed on their terminal leave.
New Telegraph learnt that items usually taken away by the retiring staff include complete sets of office furniture, computers, photocopiers, printers, television sets, refrigerators, water dispensers, sound systems, electric kettles and rugs, among others.
The source said that immediately after the retirees had packed all the items, fresh requests would be made from the relevant units or departments for the affected offices to be furnished again.
According to the source, when other concerned persons raise questions as to what happened to the items recently procured to equip those offices, no answers would be given, and yet the supplies would be made to refurnish the offices.
It was, however, further learnt that this fraudulent practice was not a new development as the scam was said to have become an entrenched tradition in the National Assembly over the years.
The source stressed that the civil servants working at the National Assembly were worse than the senators and the members of the House of Representatives in terms of corruption.
He further asserted that the lawmakers could never succeed in perpetrating any fraudulent transaction or activity without connivance with the civil servants, particularly those at the management cadre.
He said: “Corruption in the National Assembly starts from us, the civil servants. We are worse than politicians when it comes to corruption.
“Mark my word, politicians can never succeed in carrying out any act of corruption without the connivance of the civil servants.
“One of the corrupt practices happening in this National Assembly is that, when a management staff wants to retire, he or she will ask for refurnishing of his or her office, with millions of naira.
“The way they do it is that this request usually comes two to three months to the retirement date of the person. Then, when the retirement is due, the person will request that he or she should be allowed to pack the newly supplied items as a way of assisting him or her for retiring from service.
“This request is usually granted by the management and the person will sweep; I mean, ransack if you like, and then thoroughly sweep the office, and pack all those newly purchased items to his or her home, and start using them as personal property.
“Then, there will be a fresh request for refurnishing of the same office for the new person, who will replace the one that retired.
“When someone asks, “was it not just two months or three months ago that the office was furnished?” nobody will answer that question, and yet orders will be placed and supplies will be made for new items.
“People don’t even know the level of corruption that is going on here. If they open your eyes to the kind of corruption that goes on in the National Assembly, especially at the management level, you will weep for this country.”
The source, who was highly embittered by the rot in the federal parliament, revealed that those responsible for this high level fraud usually engaged their cronies to execute the contracts, while they collect their negotiated percentage without people noticing or suspecting their involvement in the scam.
Confirming this allegation, another senior staff of the National Assembly, who also spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said that the information was true but lamented that nobody would punish anybody since the fraud was happening at the topmost echelon of the bureaucratic ladder.
“It is true. Though I am not a management staff, I know that it has been happening over the years and there is nothing you can do about it because those who are supposed to take punitive action against the culprits are actually the culprits themselves or indirect beneficiaries of the fraud”, the source said.
When contacted by our correspondent, the Director of Information, Comrade Rawlings Agada, urged the public to discountenance the issue as a mere speculation, saying that he was not aware of the practice.
He, however, observed that certain privileges were attached to certain offices to appreciate and encourage officers, who have meritoriously served the nation in various capacities.
According to him, if certain privileges were extended to staff of the National Assembly bureaucracy, it should not be seen as a fraud.
“The information you are seeking to clarify is purely speculative. I am a director and about to retire very soon, but I am not aware that such a thing is being done. So, like I said, it is speculative.
“But there are certain privileges that are attached to certain offices which are purely internal issues. Some of these things are done to appreciate officers who have served meritoriously as an encouragement to them and even to those who are still in service.
“My appeal to the media is that we should focus on discussions that will help us to move the country forward. There are many issues that we can engage in, in order to move the entire system forward rather than discussing such issues that can better be described as petty talks,” he appealed.
FG requires $3trn to close infrastructure gap -Ahmed
The Nigerian government would have to commit about $3 trillion into infrastructural investment for the next 30 years to close the infrastructure gap, according to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
She said that only by such quantum of investment, would Nigeria be able to match the pace of her rapidly growing population, and increase the current infrastructure stock from 30 per cent of the GDP to at least 70 per cent by the year 2043.
Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a one-day workshop on Maximizing Finance for Development (MFD) of Infrastructure in Nigeria organised by the World Bank Group, Ahmed added that, “it is estimated that $3 trillion infrastructure investment would be needed for the next 30 years, and provides the framework that will guide interventions, investments, as well as budgetary allocations to the sector for the period”.
“Nigeria requires an estimated sum of $3 trillion to bridge its infrastructure gap over a 30-year period. This amount to roughly $100 billion per year, with a total federal budget of less than $30 billion for 2019 and the dependency of Nigeria’s income on oil revenue with unpredictable global price fluctuation, Nigeria no doubt, lacks the fiscal space to self-finance the required infrastructure investment”, she stated.
Ahmed said that despite all the comparative advantages in natural and human resources, Nigeria’s ability to fully actualise its economic growth potential is repressed by the country’s huge infrastructure gap, recalling that it was in an effort to address the issue that the Nigeria’s National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) was approved in 2014 as a policy document which was designed to provide the roadmap for building a world class infrastructure that would guarantee sustainable economic growth and development.
Giving an overview of Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, the Honourable Minister said that Nigeria’s core infrastructure stock is currently estimated at 30 per cent of the GDP which falls far short of the international benchmark of 70 per cent. The effect of weak infrastructure, she noted, is most striking in the energy and transportation sector. The two sectors, according to her, are key to national and economic development due to their multiplier effect across all sectors of the economy.
“Nigeria has an average electricity consumption per inhabitant of 150kwh (kilowatt/hour) as against over 3000kwh world average (WBG). The current power generation of less than 10GW (Gigawatt) is less than half of the projected 20GW of generation capacity by 2018 which is expected to be increased to 350GW by 2043. To achieve this target, an excess of 10GW of generation capacity is expected to be added every year for the 30 years’ period of NIIMP (2014-2043)”.
On road network, she said Nigeria is ahead of the West African average, but behind the international and the Britain, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) benchmarks.
“Looking at the individual sectors, the largest investment needs are in energy and transport, which represent more than 50 per cent of the required infrastructure investment”, she said further.
Considering the financing plan with the infrastructure gap in mind, the Minister stated that the investment is planned to be financed through both public and private sector participation.
“The private sector is expected to cater for about 48 per cent of the investments which will account for assets that are fully owned and financed by the private sector itself. The remaining 52 per cent of the required investment is expected to be financed from a combination of public and private sector for the first phase of the implementation. The private sector is expected to play a key role in providing critical infrastructure, either directly through privatization or in collaboration with the government under public private partnership (PPP) arrangements,” she said.
She identified four primary financing options which include, governments’ budgets; public debt; other public sources (e.g. Sovereign Wealth Fund, Public Pension Fund); and PPPs, available for financing the investments.
Border closure: 500 trucks trapped at Seme –Freight Forwarders
- Customs warns comptrollers against sharp practices at ports, borders
More than 500 trucks laden with perishable goods are currently stranded at Seme since last one month.
The trucks were denied entry following the joint-border security exercise, code-named ‘Ex-Swift Response’, which led to the partial closure of the country’s borders.
The security exercise, which commenced on August 19, 2019 is being jointly conducted by the customs, immigration, police and military personnel and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser to checkmate banditry, smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition, unwholesome drugs, foodstuffs and the cross-border movement of undocumented, illegal persons into the country.
The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA) said yesterday that some of the importers of the goods who had paid their duties to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had incurred losses.
According to Seme Border Chapter Chairman of association, Mr. Bisiriyu Fanu, the stranded goods belonged to genuine importers.
He said in Seme that the trucks were parked at the border with the perishable goods.
Fanu lamented that the importers were expected to take delivery of the goods through the border when the trucks got stuck by the government policy.
The chairman explained that the partial border closure had impacted negatively on the country’s economy.
Fanu said: “The impact of the closure is enormous. If you go to some markets in Lagos like Balogun, Idumagbo, Idumota and Oyingbo, people from neighbouring countries, who always patronize them, are no more coming. Everything as at now is at stand still even in Lagos markets.”
He called on the Federal Government to take physical examination of the trucks at the border post and allow them into the country.
Fanu said that genuine traders that had their goods at the border post for 34 days were suffering.
He appealed to the government to free the trucks to enable importers take delivery of their goods.
Fanu said: “We are begging the government to release the trailers so that the people that borrowed money from banks will be able to pay back the loan and still remain in business.”
Meanwhile, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col Hameed Ali, has warned area commands over undervaluation of cargoes at port and borders.
He noted that some officers were engaging in undervaluation of high duty cargoes in order to evade duty payment.
As at the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the service failed to respond to a message sent to find out why the goods were not released at the border.
In a circular issued by the Customs headquarters on 4th September, signed by the Deputy Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu, the service said it had uncovered misapplication and undervaluation of high duty cargoes for the purpose of duty evasion in most of the area commands.
Apparently disturbed by the trend, Alli, through the DCG Tariff and Trade, in the circular titled “T&T/2019 circular No 10. Re: Misapplication and Undervaluation of Cargoes” warned that any officer caught in the act would be severely dealt with.
It reads: “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter. Intelligence had confirmed the misapplication of classification and under valuation of high duty cargoes for the purpose of duty and levy evasion in most Area Commands.
“This act has the potential of impeding negatively on revenue generating efforts of the Service.
“In consequence, all CACs are requested to intensify and ensure 100 per cent inspection of imports. Any officer found complicit or working at cross purpose would be sanctioned in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Public Service Regulations (PSR).”
Messi wins record sixth FIFA Best Player award
Lionel Messi has been named the Best Men’s Player at the Best FIFA Football Awards, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk to the annual prize.
Messi has another 12 months to celebrate but again found the game’s top prizes out of his reach. Barcelona won La Liga once again as Messi was the top scorer across Europe and provided the most assists in Spain’s top flight.
However, a semi-final second-leg collapse at Anfield saw Barca miss out in the Champions League once again as Liverpool scored 4-0 to seal a remarkable 4-3 aggregate win.
On the international stage, Messi suffered another semi-final exit as Argentina lost 2-0 to Brazil in the Copa America in July before beating Chile in the third-place play-off.
After nine years at Real Madrid, Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer in a deal worth £100million looking for a new challenge at the age of 33 and was named Serie A’s most valuable player 10 months later after winning the Scudetto.
Ronaldo finished as club’s top scorer in every domestic competition he competed in before leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory over the summer.
The forward scored a hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland before captaining the final win over Netherlands in Porto.
Van Dijk is widely regarded as the best centre-back in the world and since he joined Liverpool, the club have been transformed from a vulnerable defence to among the best in Europe, culminating with their Champions League triumph in June of this year after finishing as runners-up 12 months prior.
Heavy marijuana use could reduce sperm quality
Scientists from Denmark said heavy cannabis users were more likely to have poor quality sperm due to the way tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the body.
These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. It acts much like the cannabinoid chemicals made naturally by the body, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
An estimated one in seven United States (US) adults uses marijuana. With more and more states legalising medicinal and recreational marijuana, it’s important to understand the effects of cannabis on sperm and if these changes hinder healthy fetal development.
Whether or not marijuana use causes fertility problems and negatively affects sperm remains inconclusive as studies on the topic were mixed.
Research has shown that moderate cannabis use can increase sperm counts, but another study found that THC in cannabis can lead to pronounced genetic changes in sperm.
In the new study, the researchers analysed testicle tissue from 15 men and pieces of the cannabis system were found within the tissue samples.
The researchers said that heavy THC use may overwhelm cannabis receptors and disrupt signaling crucial to healthy sperm development.
In contrast, moderate cannabis users may see some benefits, but heavy use could counter these benefits and lead to lower quality sperm in men.
According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), sperm defects include too few sperm, sperm that don’t move well (motility) or low-quality sperm.
There are a lot of factors that involve a man’s overall health that turn out to impair sperm production.
The study provides new evidence supporting observations that recreational cannabis can have possible deleterious effects on human testicular function,” the researchers stated in the study.
