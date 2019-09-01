Metro and Crime
Man, 32, rapes minor in Minna
A 32-year-old man, Nura Abudullahi, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Suleja Local Government Area.
The suspect was trailed and arrested by a team of policemen attached to A Division Suleja following a tip-off.
It was learnt that one Yahaya Danlami of Mallam Shehu area Suleja had reported to the police on August 24, 2019, that his niece left home but did not return until next day.
Our Correspondent learnt that the suspect lured and locked her in his room and forcefully raped her till the next day not minding whether her guardians will be worried if she failed to return home.
Checks also revealed that the suspect had been abusing little girls of that area until he met his waterloo.
The suspect, told our Correspondent that his victim was bigger than her age; that was the reason “why I had sex with her not being afraid of anything.”
He added: “I had sex with her because I have been waiting for the day like this and I am ready for the consequence, let the law take its course.”
Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, on Sunday said the suspect confessed to the crime.
Abubakar said the matter would be charged to court after investigation.
Metro and Crime
Bus kills father, son going for OAU post-UTME test
- Six die, 17 injured in Anambra auto crash
A luxury bus heading to Abuja from Akure yesterday crushed a father, his son and a commercial motorcyclist to death on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway.
The accident occurred at the RCC junction on the busy road.
This was as six people also lost their lives yesterday in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles at Agulu community on the Amawbia-Agulu Expressway in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The father had accompanied his son to sit for the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) test of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at a Distance Learning Centre at Moro in Ile-Ife, Osun State.
The father and son’s identities were, however, withheld in deference to the family while the commercial motorcyclist was identified simply as Mr. Sunday.
A witness said the bus, with registration number AAA 45 XW and belonging to Ekeson Transport Company, was heading against traffic when it ran into the motorcycle marked TTD 242 QJ, killing all the three.
The remains of the victims had since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) mortuary in Ile-Ife.
The Head of Operation of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Aderibigbe Odogiyan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said: “Immediately we heard about the incident, we quickly went there, but the victims had been taken to the mortuary.”
Odogiyan warned motorists against flouting traffic rules and regulations, especially driving against traffic.
He urged them to exercise patience while driving to minimise road crashes.
Meanwhile, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed this, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 17 other people sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred about 8a.m.
Kumapayi explained that the driver of the truck with registration number XB283MBA, lost control and rammed into three other vehicles.
He identified the other vehicles as a Toyota Space Wagon with registration number XC109UKP, Toyota Corolla, marked FST939AY and a Toyota Sienna with registration number ENU837CP.
The sector commander said that 23 people were involved in the accident.
He said: “Our rescue team arrived at the scene about 10.45a.m. after we were contacted.
“A total of 23 persons were involved in the crash. Six died – five males and a female – while 17 others sustained various degrees of injury.
“The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in a general hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Agulu.’’
Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has visited the scene of the accident and the injured people in hospital.
He said: “It’s so unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this accident but we will ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment.
“The commissioner for health, who is a medical doctor, is also here to ensure that.
“It’s a very good road with no potholes but apparently, the truck, laden with steel and metal objects, lost control and hit other vehicles.
“I sympathise with the families of the dead. We will take good care of the injured.”
Metro and Crime
Magu: EFCC nabs female suspect on FBI list
- Suspect received N656m from deal
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected female internet fraudster on the list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.
The EFCC is accusing the suspect of stealing her victims’ identification numbers and forwarding same to “collaborator” in the United States.
At the last count, the anti-graft agency alleged that the suspect had received N656,371,490 as “cuts” from the fraudulent transactions.
The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who made the disclosure at a briefing in Benin, the Edo State capital, however, withheld the suspect’s identify, as investigations were ongoing.
Magu, who spoke through the Zonal Head, Muhtar Bello, added that 113 internet fraud suspects were arrested in Edo, Delta and Ondo states, in the last eight months.
He also disclosed that 53 convictions were also secured.
A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted Magu as saying that the arrested suspect, “is involved in obtaining/stealing People’s identification information which she forward to her American collaborator.
“Her collaborator uses it to file for fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service. She received as her cut, 185 Bitcoin which by current market value is N656,371,490.”
Magu said from January to August 2019, 113 internet fraud suspects were arrested in Edo, Delta and Ondo states.
He said: “Over 30 exotic cars were confiscated from the suspects. Other items recovered from them are lap tops computers, mobile phones flash, drive, internet modem and charms.”
Meanwhile, Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the State High Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted four internet fraudsters.
The convicts – Adeoye Oriyomi, Onabule Adedokun Kenny, Osei Amankwa Isaac and Sodeindene Oluwatosin – were arraigned by the EFCC, Lagos office, on one-count separate charges bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.
The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that on Friday the convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.
In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, E. S. Okon, informed the court that the convicts willingly entered into a ‘plea bargain agreement’ with the commission.
The fact of the cases were reviewed wherein the convicts made extra-judicial statements confessing to committing the crimes.
Items recovered from the convicts, which include a car, five mobile phones, and four laptops, were also highlighted by the prosecutor.
Okon, however, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants according to the plea bargain agreements entered into by them.
Counsel to the convicts, Z. S. Makinde and Ikhide Daniels, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as they were first time offenders and that they were remorseful about the crime committed.
Justice Oshodi, however, convicted the defendants but gave them an ‘option of fine’ of N200,000 each, which must be paid within 60 days from the day of judgement.
He also ordered that the convicts must undertake a sizx-month community service at Old People’s Home, Yaba, Lagos and that there must be monthly report from the community service unit to the court as to ensure proper supervision.
All items recovered from the convicts were forfeited to the Federal Government.
Oshodi, however, said the convicts shall be imprisoned for a term of one year if the fine was not paid within 60 days and that the term shall commence from the day of default.
Metro and Crime
Customs has abandoned us, cries missing officer’s wife
Mrs. Basirat AbdulSalam, wife of Customs Assistant II Officer, AbdulSalam Rasheed, accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of keeping mum more than one year after her husband disappeared while on duty.
Rasheed was attached to the NCS Federal Operations, Lagos.
Basirat, who is a fulltime housewife, said she had been abandoned by the Customs since her husband got missing about a year ago.
She said Rasheed had gone on an operation with his colleagues on April 14, 2018 and in the process of carrying out their official duty, they were attacked by smugglers on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, immediately after the toll gate.
She said: “My husband and his colleagues who were also attached to the Federal Operations Unit, we were told, were attacked by smugglers during the operation. He was the one that drove the Customs’ official Hilux van, which was taken for the operation. In the process, the smugglers overwhelmed the officers and they had to run away. Because my husband was driving the vehicle, he was captured by the smugglers who had blocked the road. He was said to have been taken away by the smugglers.”
Basirat said the Customs never had the courtesy of visiting the family since her husband disappered.
She added: “I was forced to visit their office in Lagos with members of my husband’s family, his younger brother, AbdulWaheed, and their elder brother, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
“During the visit, we were told that they were working on the matter. They told us that the police have arrested about 12 people. They said they have even arrested the owner of the smuggled rice. We were even shown the vehicle that the smugglers used to load the rice. The rice was still inside the yellow van in their office in Ikeja. But since then, no one is giving us information about what is happening. They have never visited us once since I went there.”
Basirat said since her husband got missing, the responsibility for the upkeep of their six children including their school fees had been on her and some family members.
She said: “When my husband got missing our last born, twins, were less than six months. Till date, they are expected to start nursery school, I do not know where to even start from. We were told that they have stopped paying his salary since December 2018. Meanwhile, they are saying they cannot declare him dead yet as his body has not been found. So why then did they stop his salary?”
Also, AbdulWaheed said his visits to the Customs office had not yielded any result.
He said: “I am surprised at the levity with which the Customs have handled the matter. It is unfortunate that one of their operatives is missing and they have been so lackadaisical about it.
“They kept saying they are working on it, but information we got was that, top officials of Customs refused to take action on the day of the incident.”
AbdulWaheed said on one of the occasions that he visited the Customs office, he was informed that the command had done its duty on the matter, having reported to the police.
He added: “They said the matter is not in their hands again. The people said to have been arrested have been granted bail. The case is in a Magistrates’ Court. It was just marking time there. Even if they had killed him, we should have his body in order to have a closure. We lost our father a few years back but my 74-year-old mother is still there asking questions we have been unable to answer.”
The SA to the former Oyo State governor, Tunji, corroborated what the family said.
He said: “I think they have done the best they can under the circumstance by reporting to the police that has the power to investigate and prosecute. I visited the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State on the same issue and he assured me that they would do all that is humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved. His Excellency equally raised the matter with the former Inspector General of Police. Since then, we have not really made headway.
“Our major concern now is to know what became of him. Has he been killed? If they had killed him, can we just have his body in order to have a closure? I am particularly concerned that no one showed interest about the upkeep of his immediate family. Is that the way Customs handles such issues of its missing personnel? That is very unfortunate.”
Metro and Crime
Four passengers injured as BRT buses collide
Four people were injured yesterday when two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses collided at Asolo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.
But Primero Transport Services Limited, the operators of BRT, blamed the accident on motorcyclists illegally using the BRT lane.
Its Managing Director, Mr. Fola Tinubu, made the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following the collision of the two BRT buses.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), which shared photos from the accident scene on its official Twitter handle, said the collision occurred about 7.45a.m.
LASTMA said that the accident led to build-up of traffic around the area, adding that efforts were being made to remove the vehicles from the road at the time of the tweet.
Reacting to the accident, Tinubu said that government must do something fast about the menace of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, riding on BRT lanes.
The MD said that the accident was caused by commercial motorcyclists weaving in-between buses.
He said: “We need to do something about the Okada menace because if we don’t do something about it; this kind of thing will still occur again.
“The buses were trying to evade an Okada and that was when they collided with each other.”
Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.
He added: “There were some minor injuries and all the affected have been released from the hospital and everyone of them spoke out. We thank God for that.
“However, my big concern is this Okada menace. The way they ride is as if they have more than one life. Their weaving between buses needs to be addressed.
“Government just has to do something urgently about Okada on BRT lanes.”
An accident between a BRT bus and a truck claimed three lives and left many injured in Ikorodu on August 27.
Two staff of the BRT bus and a passenger were killed when the cement truck rammed into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.
The truck had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.
Metro and Crime
Suspect held for stabbing Okada rider to death
Police said yesterday they had arrested the suspected killer of Mr. Sunday Olorunleke, a commercial motorcyclist, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Olorunleke, a father of two, was allegedly stabbed to death in his residence at Aba area of the state capital at the weekend.
He was alone in the house when the incident occurred. His wife and children were said to have travelled but returned on Saturday morning to meet Olorunleke’s body in the room.
A source said said the incident might have occurred between Thursday night and Saturday morning, adding the man was seen in the neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
“The wife of the deceased put a call across to some of the neighbours on Thursday when she could not reach her husband on the phone and they informed her that they saw him earlier that day.
“We were shocked after the wife arrived Saturday morning and met the door closed and sought the assistance of people to break the door where she found her husband’s body on the floor lying in a pool of blood,” the source said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a telephone interview with journalists.
Ikechukwu did not reveal the identity of the suspect.
The PPRO, however, said the suspected killer would soon be paraded after completion of preliminary investigations.
He said: “I can confirm that we have arrested a suspect over the killing of Mr. Sunday Olorunleke.
“We got the report of the incident over the weekend and we swung into action. Through our intelligence, we were able to get the suspect who stabbed the man. He is in our custody and we will parade him any moment from now.”
Metro and Crime
123 arrested Jigawa men slam N1bn suit on Lagos govt, others
The 123 ‘suspicious looking men’ from Jigawa State, who were arrested last week by the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), have slammed a N1 billion suit on the Lagos State Government over their alleged unlawful detention.
The truck conveying the men alongside 48 motorcycles were last week Friday intercepted by the task force along Moshalashi Road, Agege.
They were later moved to the State Police Command on the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, where they were profiled and subsequently released after nothing incriminating was found on them.
However, dissatisfied with their experience, one of the men, Abdullahi Yakubu, filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit yesterday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, on behalf of himself and others.
The Lagos State Government, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and Mr. Yinka Egbeyemi, the Chairman of the Taskforce, were joined as co-respondents in the suit.
The suit was brought pursuant to Sections 34, 35, 41, 42, 44 and 46 (1) of the Constitution as well as Order 4 Rules 3 and 4 of the Fundamental Right (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009.
Metro and Crime
Niger Groups threaten showdown with FG over deplorable federal roads
Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Niger State Civil Society Groups have given a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to mobilise contractors to fix all dilapidated federal roads in the state or face a showdown.
This is coming a week after former Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for ‘shortchanging’ Niger State after massively voting for him.
While addressing journalists on Monday at the IBB Pen House, Minna, Spokesman, Mohammed Etsu called on the Federal Government for immediate intervention saying, “if nothing is done between now and the next two weeks, we will mobilise 500,000 youths to clampdown activities and match to Abuja.”
Etsu while responding to questions, said: “Niger State voted massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all the candidates that contested on the platform at state and national level but now abandoned with all federal roads linking the state becoming death traps and nobody is doing anything about it.
“We will protest and march to Abuja to express our displeasure over the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.
“We are calling on the Federal Government to fix all federal roads or we will block all roads. The bad roads are signs that Niger State is continually being shortchanged by the Federal government.”
Metro and Crime
Boko Haram kills three soldiers, injures eight, says Army
N
igerian Army yesterday said three soldiers were killed, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injury during troops’ encounter with suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram general area, Borno State.
The Army, however, noted that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who were on patrol operation when the fierce encounter occurred, “neutralised countless number” of the fighters.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in company with senior officers, had visited the fighting troops, as part of morale-boosting measures.
He said: “Troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday 30th August 2019 while on patrol dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.
“The patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralised countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.
“The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.”
Regretting the killing of three soldiers, Musa said eight others, who sustained injuries during the encounter, had been evacuated for medical treatment.
Musa added that troops’ morale remained high, even as clearance operations continued.
He said: “Sadly during the encounter, three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while eight other soldiers sustained injuries. The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated.
“The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists.”
Metro and Crime
Kaduna: Kidnapped pastor regains freedom after 15 days
A
bductors have freed Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Ungwan Makere in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State after 15 days in captivity.
New Telegraph learnt that Numan was released after the payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom to the kidnappers.
The pastor was abducted from his house by gunmen on August 14, 2019, about 2a.m., alongside his son, Emmanuel.
The bandits however later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom, initially pegged at N20M naira.
A source close to the family said the release of the clergyman followed a series of negotiations with the bandits, adding that the pastor was released on Saturday evening after the payment of an undisclosed amount of money.
The source said: “Our brother was released by kidnappers on Saturday evening after we paid the ransom. We have been suffering since he was kidnapped on August 14, also considering the fact that he was not even feeling well when they took him.
“Since the security agencies seemed to be helpless in tackling these criminals, we can only pray to God to visit His wrath upon the criminals.”
The source also revealed that the pastor was taken to the hospital for medical check-up.
Reacting, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab, also confirmed the release of the pastor.
Hayab reiterated that government and security agencies should do everything possible to address the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna State.
He said: “Rev. Elisha Numan was released on Saturday night after two weeks in captivity.
“He was released after a ransom was paid following series of negotiations with the bandits on the ransom. We thank God for His mercies. We pray for God’s intervention in the calamity that seemed to have befallen us as nation.
“We will also continue to call on the government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to stop the increasing rate of criminality across the country, especially the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna.”
Metro and Crime
Anxiety as FG Closes Lagos–Ibadan Road today
F
ear has gripped motorists and residents the partial closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction by the Federal Government begins today.
The reconstruction is expected to last three months when the road would be reopen on December 15, 2019
As at yesterday evening, the contractor, Julius Berger Plc, had already mobilised huge machinery to the Berger-Kara Bridge segment of the road, where the reconstruction is taking place
Residents and motorists, who work in Lagos, are already anticipating pains they are going to go through pending the completion of the construction.
The expressway is the busiest inter-state route in Nigeria and handles more than 250,000 motorists daily and constitutes one of the largest road networks in Africa.
Even when there is no construction taking place, one of the motorists, Mr. Taiwo Owolabi, who lives at Mowe and works on Victoria Island, Lagos, told New Telegraph that it won’t be easy at all, as he used to spend hours in traffic due to trucks breakdown on the expressway.
He said motorists would not find it easy since there was no alternative route to the expressway, planning to engage the services of commercial motorcyclists to take him through the traffic during the period.
Another resident, Kunle Ayewo, a civil servant in Lagos, said he had already secured an alternation accommodation around Ketu during the period, adding that he would only be visiting his family at weekends.
Other residents said they would leave their cars at home and use commercial bus to their workplace everyday.
The Federal Government had in July ordered partial closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Berger to Kara Bridge segment to give room for reconstruction, but later postponed till September 2, 2019 due the El-id-Kabir celebration.
According to Director, Highways South-West, Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, construction work on the segment will be completed by December 15, while the contractor will move to another segment.
Adebiyi, an engineer, said there was going to be a major diversion work on the segment of the road, but that it would forever be open to traffic.
He explained that motorists through in and out of Lagos would have at least two lanes each for passage, appealing to travelling public to slow down and adhere to traffic rules.
Adebiyi said the contractor, Messrs Julius Berger, had already carried out palliative work on the segment pending its partial closure for full reconstruction.
Sector Commanders of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in both Lagos and Ogun states, Mr. Hyginious Omeje and Clement Oladele, said they would ensure that motorists adhere to traffic rules during the construction works.
They added that arrangements had been made for standby towing vehicles for quick evacuation of breakdown articulated trucks on the road.
