Man, 45, rapes minor in Niger

Goods believed to worth millions of naira were destroyed yesterday when fire gutted the popular Lagos Street Market in Benin, Edo State.

Fire broke out yesterday morning at the market which a few poles to the Oba Market in the heart of Benin.

The incident came barely one month after a midnight fire gutted over 90 shops at the Uwelu Spare Part Market.

But yesterday’s inferno razed down about 13 shops and goods.

Activities at the busy market located off Lagos Street were brought to a halt following the fire outbreak.

A warehouse housing chemicals, baby care centre, assorted drinks’ shop, food and beverages shop were among those affected.

Sadly, the owner of the chemicals warehouse popularly referred to as ‘Acting Big Man’ was said to have stocked his shop with goods worth over N9 million a few days ago.

When journalists got to the market, he was said to have been led home by sympathisers.

An old woman, Tawa Shittu, disclosed that two of the burnt shops belonging to two of her daughter-in-laws were consumed by the inferno.

The victims could not salvage anything from the two shops as all was lost before they rushed to the market.

“They called me in the midnight that there was fire here but I couldn’t come here till 5a.m. When we got here, we discovered that everything had been burnt to ashes. We were told the fire started from the back of the building.

“I have been selling here for a very long time but recently, they said they needed to renovate the place, I just came to re-open my shop about a month ago,” one of the victims said.

Another trader, who gave her simply as Risi, said she was at home when she was called that there was fire in the market.

She said: “When we got here, we could not salvage anything; we could not recover a pin. We have a chemical seller whose warehouse is also here, there is a rubber shop, wheelbarrow shop and fairly used ‘zinks,’ a baby care shop worth millions of naira goods, two shops trade on cooked food, soft drinks, two deep freezers, and assorted drinks; all got burnt.

“In the other shop, there were two deep freezers, one standing giant fridge, pepper soup spices, micro-wave, take-away packs and the money the owner just collected to take to the market, including the yearly contribution which she just collected; she could not recover anything. The other one is baby shop running into millions of naira; nothing could be recovered, including the generator. This place was renovated about four months.”

The fire, according to one of the security men, started about midnight from one of the shops as a result of high power voltage.

He said: “The fire started from Mama Sama’s shop about 12a.m., when light was restored accompanied by a spark on the electric pole. Not quite long, we were on routine patrol when we started to smelling burnt rubber. It was in the process of trying to trace the source that we discovered it was from one of the fridges in her shop.”

The guard said they immediately took steps to put out the fire but their efforts could save the situation.

He added that the security personnel within the area tried to help put out the fire but they couldn’t.

The guard also said they did not get any response from fire service in the area.

