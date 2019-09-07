Man kills dad, 90, over N452

A man ‘flipped’ and killed his 90-year-old dad after being asked for money.

Michael Burns, 21, attacked his father William Burns at their family home in Netherton, Merseyside, on March 24.

Burns, who suffered fractures to his cheekbone, jaw, eye socket and ribs, was admitted to hospital three days later but developed pneumonia and died on April 6.

Police found the pensioner slumped on the floor of the living room after being called by concerned neighbours.

Burns was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court today after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to manslaughter.

Anya Horwood, prosecuting, told the court that the assault happened when Burns and his wife Diane, 58, returned home after attending church.

Mrs Burns had called up to her son in his bedroom, asking for £10 (N452) to buy food or cigarettes.

Burns shouted: “’m sick of this, I’m always giving you money.

Ms Horwood said the defendant then came downstairs and ran towards his father, who was standing near the front door, with clenched fists.

She said: “He began to punch his father to the face and side of body.”

The attack ended when Mrs Burns intervened, the court heard.

When Burns was arrested he told officers he had ‘just flipped’ and admitted hitting his father on previous occasions.

Lloyd Morgan, defending, said Burns had autistic spectrum disorder.

He said: “He is a young man wracked with guilt, shame and horror that his actions have killed the father he loved and have caused his mother such pain and despair.”

He added: “No matter what sentence is passed upon him today, he will be suffering a sentence for the rest of his life – the knowledge he took the life of his father.”

The court heard Mrs Burns had written a statement in which she spoke of the loss of her husband but also of her ‘heartbreak’ at the thought of losing her son.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC said: “I recognise that your mother is desperate about the predicament in which you are now placed.

“I’m satisfied that you do not represent a significant risk to others in the future and are not, therefore, to be regarded as dangerous.”

But the judge said he could not ignore the level of violence used against a ‘frail’ Burns.

Burns, from Salford, who is now a father to a two-month-old child, shook in the dock as he awaited his sentence.

A number of family members in the public gallery were in tears as he was jailed.

* Courtesy: metro.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...