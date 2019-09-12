MAN: Time to revisit executive order on local goods

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the compliance level of Federal Government’s Executive Order (EO) on made-in-Nigeria goods among the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), among others. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, manufacturers under the aegis of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria [MAN] have been intensifying efforts to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari scale up its commitment to the ease of doing business agenda.

The move is to ensure a reduction in cost of doing business in the country.

The association believes that there are still many challenges confronting the country’s business community, thereby stressing that prioritising ease of doing business agenda via the introduced executive order will go a long way in tackling challenges in the business environment.

According to MAN, Federal Government’s executive order on patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods is not yet a success following anomalies and the non-challant attitude among the country’s MDAs and some security agencies that have been flouting the directive.

MAN’s stance

Speaking at the just concluded MAN 47th annual general meeting in Lagos, the President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said that the association’s advocacy on patronage of made-in-Nigeria products had been a success so far in ensuring that the local operators or SMEs participation rate in all public procurement in line with the government’s executive order.

According to him, the association has been engaging government in the monitoring and evaluation of procedures for executive order to ensure proper implementation in the country’s manufacturing sector.

However, Ahmed alluded to the fact that the association was not satisfied with the level of compliance on made-in-Nigeria goods despite the Federal Government’s commitment.“The MAN advocacy on patronage of made-in-Nigeria products has been successful. Yes, the executive order of the Federal Government was directly informed by our recommendations.

“Specifically, the 40 per cent SME participation rate in all public procurement was MAN’s proposition that was borne out of our rigorous researches and studies.

“It is important to note that advocacy remains in continuum until the objective is achieved. We are still strongly engaging the Government in monitoring and evaluation of procedures for executive order to ensure proper implementation.

“The patronage of made in Nigeria has been a concern for all Nigerian as I know and I believe that in particular, government itself has shown more seriousness and commitment than the previous governments.

“You will recall that two years ago this government issued an executive order which is supposed to ensure that government itself is using made-in-Nigeria products.

“ Now, this is of course, an ongoing thing, there are areas for instance, like textile government consume a lot of textiles, particularly through the uniform agencies; customs, police, army and whole range of para-military and if we can start using made-in-Nigeria for their uniform, that will have tremendous impact on the textile industry.

“So, we have been working through various fora particularly at the industrial council, the PEBEC, and many others in which we engage government to try and push for policy that will drive made-in-Nigeria products.

“So there are a lot of efforts going on to promote made-in-Nigeria. But I must say that we are not satisfied here because we believe that more can be done in this area.”

He said, for instance, “we had that the National Assembly wants to buy vehicles for all the new members in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, and we believe that if all those can be domesticated via the assembled of cars in Nigeria that will have tremendous impact on the auto industry in the country because it will boost their demand and they can also now create market for those that can produce inputs some of the parts that can go into the automotive industry.

“So it is an ongoing effort that we will continue to work in this regards to push the government as far as we can.”

Effects

Also speaking on implication of non-compliance, the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that currently, lots of manufacturers were battling to sell their products amid harsh operating environment and lack of access to markets.

He said that reports conducted by MAN showed that Nigerians still had preference for foreign products especially from Asian countries, thus putting local manufacturers’ produce on edge.

He said that government needed to buckle up and further look into the EO on made-in-Nigeria products, saying that the directive was being flouted by MDAs leading to huge losses on the part of the association members.

He noted that for the directive to be successful, government and its agencies must take the lead, saying that government still remained the highest spender in the economy.

Main objectives

Executive Order 5 is a demonstration of the Federal government’s efforts to promote the application of science, technology and innovation within Nigeria.

Although it is a step towards achieving the nation’s developmental goal of improving all sectors of the economy it is hoped that it will be faithfully and efficiently implemented by the federal government and all stakeholders.

Being a subsidiary legislation it is stated in paragraph 17 of Executive Order 5 that it shall be read in conjunction with extant laws, regulations and guidelines governing public procurement, process implementation and professional practice in Nigeria, as well as those that may be issued pursuant to the order.

Strategically, the main objectives of the Executive Order 5 are the harnessing of domestic talent and the development of indigenous capacity in science and engineering for the promotion of technological innovation needed to drive national competitiveness, productivity and economic activities which will invariably enhance the achievement of the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy.

Beyond recognising the need to promote made -in -Nigeria goods and services the Order lays the foundation for the promotion of local expertise in the manufacturing value chain. Indeed, for any nation to grow and reach its full potential it must make judicious use of its human and material resources.

Scope

In exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution and the Executive Order No 5 the president has directed all relevant public officers and agencies of the Federal Government to comply with the instrument by carrying out certain specific duties.

Osinbajo’s verdicts on EOs

While signing the three executive orders into law, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, explained that the development would increase patronage for locally manufactured goods.

He said that it would also remove all bureaucratic bottlenecks that stifled growth of businesses in Nigeria.

The three executive orders touch on specific instructions on a number of policy issues. They include “the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country; timely submission of annual budgetary estimates by all statutory and non-statutory agencies, including companies owned by the Federal Government; and support for local contents in public procurement by the Federal Government.”

Last line

Consequently, MAN has raised the alarm that the inability of Federal Government to enforce the executive order on made-in-Nigeria products was fueling rise in inventory of unsold goods warehouses across the country.

On this premise, therefore, there is need to revisit it once more in order to achieve a better industrialisation purposes.

Like this: Like Loading...