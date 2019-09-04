Marathonbet treats fans to memorable Man City Trophy show

F

oremost global Sport betting company, Marathonbet, over the weekend treated its customers to a wonderful show as English champions, Manchester City rapped up the public display of trophies it won last season to soccer fans in Lagos.

The Manchester City trophy tour of Lagos was part of the global tour by the club to 15 countries including Nigeria and the intention was to bring the teeming fans of the club nearer to the trophies it achieved last season. Haven’t won all domestic titles with the Community Shield in its lasted installment.

According to the Marathonbet Country Manager, Tayo Atoloye, the aim of the brand is to ensure that Nigerian fans who by nature are passionate with football and other sports deserve wonderful treat which what Marathonbet has done with its involvement in the global tour.

“We are the best price in the market and our collaboration with Manchester City trophy tour was a unique way to bring teeming football enthusiasts and our customers closer to the Silverwares won by this great club last season.

“Our full operation in Nigeria will commence soon and we intend to operate on all channels with the hope to ensure that sports betting engagement would be more entertaining and rewarding and hopefully before the end of the year, our operation will take full shape,” Mr. Atoloye assured.

Later on Friday evening, Marathonbet treated fans and customers to a meet, greet and photo opportunity with the Trophy Ambassador and club legend, Micah Richards at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will allow many of them to take memorable pictures at close range with the iconic object.

Aside the EPL trophy, fans, courtesy of Marathonbet other five trophies won by Manchester City in 2018/19 season which is a record by English football standard included the FA Cup, the Women FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the WSL Cup and Community Shield which was won at the start of the ongoing football season.

Like this: Like Loading...