Martins eyes Eagles recall, silent on night club business

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins has denied plans to hang his boots anytime from now as he is still very much thirsty of playing again at club level, which should see him make a returnn to the Nigerian national team. Obagol is also keeping silent on reports that he is planning to float a hotel in Lagos, Despite being touted by fans and analysts at home and abroad as having seen his last days in the game, after being released early last year by Shanghai Shenhua of China, on account of a troublesome injury, Martins says he is still eager to play again and disclosed that he is already in the process of getting another club to star for this season.

The striker believes he can still get another shot at adding to his international caps with Nigeria, but admitted that would only be possible once he gets another club deal, which he says his agents are already working on for him. Martins told Goal: “I’m 34 but I feel like a teenager, and with this, I can still play for any big team across the world. I’m thankful for what I have achieved in football but I thirst for more.

“After my career-threatening injury in China, many people advised me to quit but I told myself I still have a lot to offer the beautiful game. Football is my life; I eat, drink and sleep football, so I don’t see any reason to call time on something that makes me happy. “That desire is still there, the desire to score more goals and win more titles. For my next move, I have got offers from the United States, China and Saudi Arabia but I will only move when I see the right bargain.”

Martins, though, was silent on reports that he is set to open hotel and night club on Victoria Island, Lagos in December, with sources insinuating that he plans to give Quilox and DNA a run for their money in the red light districts of Lekki Peninsula. Speculation about his venture into the hospitality business heightened when ‘The Weapon of Mass Destruction’ was seen with some Chinese workers at a construction site, which is said to be the latest venture of the former Eagles top scorer, who has equally invested heavily in real estate projects at Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Garden City (VGC), FESTAC Town, Ikeja, Iju and Lagos Mainland.

The dark-skinned Lagos-born star, who started his career with FC Ebedei of Shagamu and went on to hit 18 goals from 42 outings in Nigeria’s senior national team, including appearances at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and 2010 FIFA World Cup, says he feels younger than his true age.

