Mass graves: Angry mob kills three robbery suspects in Benue community

Barely five days after the Benue State Police Command arrested and paraded a seven-man kidnapped gang for killing and burying 11 people in mass graves in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area, three armed robbery suspects on Sunday received jungle justice in the hands of angry youths in the area for staging a robbery operation.

The robbery suspects, identified as Terkaa Jabi, alias Gajere, Terkimbir Iorbunde Ahungwaor and Paul Mbailuior Damsa, were said to have incurred the wrath of the community when they trailed a vehicle coming from Cross River and attacked the passengers in the early hours of Saturday close to the house of the District Head of Mbayegh, Chief Nathaniel Hoyo in Ushongo Local Government Area.

Witnesses told New Telegraph that when news about the robbery operation filtered in to the palace of the paramount ruler in the area, Chief Hoyo, he swifly called the police on phone and also mobilised youths to chase the attackers who ran into the hills in the surrounding area and hid in one of the caves.

Our correspondent learnt that what followed was the arrival of armed mobile police team and operatives of Operation Zenda who joined the youths to comb the hills and caves where they arrested the suspects.

New Telegraph gathered that there was spontaneous outrage from the community against the suspects as their attack came few days after the scandal of 11 exhumed bodies of kidnap and robbery victims from the area which attracted the visit of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The angry mob stoned the suspects and dragged them along the road before the police took their bodies and displayed them at the Ushongo Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...