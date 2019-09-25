Business
Mastercard to pay UK shops to offer cashback
P
ayment provider Mastercard is launching a new initiative to broaden cash access in the U.K., according to a press release issued by the company.
In an effort to protect access to cash on the high street, Mastercard will pay merchants to issue cash to customers. Starting April 2020, local shops and businesses will earn a small fee every time a customer requests cashback along with a purchase on a Mastercard debit card.
“By leading this new cash back initiative we aim to encourage more shops to offer their customers the option of cash back at the point of sale,” Mark Barnett, President of Mastercard in the U.K., Ireland, Nordics and Baltics, said in the release.
Mastercard hopes the effort will help compensate for the country’s shrinking pool of ATMs.
“This enhancement to retailer cash back isn’t a replacement for ATMs, but if we can add to the number of outlets where people can access cash, especially in areas without an ATM, it will be a valuable addition to the community for both consumers and local businesses,” Barnett added.
Income tax: Zenith, GTBank, 6 others pay N82.9bn
Rising
Government trying measures to boost tax revenue
A
lthough the Federal Government continues to fret that it is not getting enough tax revenue, New Telegraph’s analysis of the 2019 half year results of eight of the leading banks in the country show that they generally paid more income tax in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period of 2018.
Specifically, the eight banks – Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank and FCMB – paid a total of N82.9 billion income tax in H1 ’19, which is 10.02 per cent or N7.5 billion more than the total of N75.3 billion paid for the same period of last year.
Under Nigerian laws, Companies Income Tax (CIT) is tax on profits of incorporated entities in the country. It also includes the tax on profits of non-resident companies operating in Nigeria.
The tax is paid by limited liability companies, including public limited liability companies. It is therefore commonly referred to as corporate tax and it is one of the taxes administered and collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The CIT rate is 30 per cent and assessed on a preceding year basis (i.e. tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment).
A breakdown of the eight lenders’ H1 ’19 results indicates that Zenith Bank paid the most tax at N22.8 billion from a pre-tax profit of N111.7 billion. The tax paid by the bank during the period was, however, 11.03 per cent less than the N25.6 billion it paid in the same period of last year.
Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a tax payment of N16.7 billion from a profit before tax of N115.8 billion. This is 18.53 per cent more than the N14.05 billion it paid in the corresponding period of 2018.
UBA paid income tax of N13.5 billion from a pre-tax profit of N70.3 billion. The results show that the tax UBA paid in the first half of this year was 5.67 per cent less than the N14.4 billion it paid in the same period of last year.
Also, during the period under review, Access Bank paid a tax of N11.1 billion from a profit before tax of N74.1 billion. The amount paid as tax was 78.39 per cent more than the N6.2 billion it paid in H1 ’18.
Similarly, Stanbic IBTC paid tax of N8.4 billion from a pre-tax profit of N44.7 during the period under review. The Tier 2 lender had, in the comparative period of 2018, paid a lower tax of N7.6 billion.
FBN Holdings’ H1 ’19 results show that it paid N8.2 billion as tax from a profit before tax of N39.9 billion. The numbers further indicate that the Tier 1 lender paid more tax in the first six months of this year compared with the N5.4 billion it paid for the same period of last year.
Fidelity Bank’s results for the period under review also show that it paid a tax of N1.4 billion from a profit before tax of N15.1 billion. The figures further indicate that the lender paid more tax this year compared with the N1.2 billion it paid in the corresponding period of last year.
Of the results reviewed by this newspaper, FCMB paid the least tax of N836 million in H1 ’19 from a pre-tax profit of N8.82 billion. The amount paid by the lender was also lower than the N929 million it paid as tax in the same period of 2018.
As part of efforts to ensure that the fate of the nation’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the international oil market, the Federal Government has in recent years focused on taxation as a tool for revenue generation.
In fact, in the last two years, the government’s efforts to use foreign borrowing to meet its recurrent and capital requirements, have been severely criticised by financial experts, who argue that the country could be once again heading for a debt trap.
Still, government does not appear to be succeeding in his quest to increase revenue generation through taxes.
According to some estimates, Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest ratios of tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). That is the total amount of tax collected as a proportion of GDP – the value of the country’s goods and services.
In 2016, for instance, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) put Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio at six per cent.
The tax-to-GDP ratio in South Africa was 29 per cent, Ghana 18 per cent, Egypt 15 per cent and Kenya 18 per cent, the OECD said.
The average for OECD members – which includes all the advanced economies – was 34 per cent.
Analysts attribute Nigeria’s low tax to GDP ratio to factors such as lack of expansion of the tax net, partial enforcement of tax laws, bureaucratic tax procedures and lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the country’s tax authorities.
Processing fee: Unruffled CBN battling oppositions
Despite the public outcry over its sudden re-introduction of processing fees on cash deposits and withdrawals on certain thresholds by individual and corporate bank customers in six states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is showing no sign of backing down, writes Tony Chukwunyem
C
learly, apart from the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave rates unchanged at the end of its meeting last Friday, the other issue that made the headlines at the traditional post-meeting press conference held by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was his response to criticisms that had trailed the abrupt announcement, a fortnight ago, that it had reintroduced processing fees on cash deposits and withdrawals on certain thresholds by individuals and corporate bank customers in some states.
The CBN had in a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs), released late on September 17, directed that as from September 18 (the following day), three per cent processing fees would be paid for withdrawals and two per cent for cash deposits of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts will attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3 million.
The CBN said the charges would be in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals and will be aimed at encouraging its cashless policy.
The statement said the charge on deposits would for now apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the apex bank, the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy will take effect from March 31, 2020.
Reactions
The announcement immediately sparked outrage among bank customers and financial experts, while the organised private sector (OPS) urged the CBN to rethink its directive.
In a chat with New Telegraph, for instance, the President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr ‘Uju Ogbunka, warned that the reintroduction of charges on cash deposits may discourage savings.
He said that while CBN’s move may help to promote cashless policy, it could also deter savers.
Ogubunka said: “The move is a two edged sword. While it is intended to promote the cashless policy, it could also deter savings. While should people be charged for saving their money in their bank accounts. Leaving money in banks is helping the business of the banks. So people will not be happy with the new charges on cash deposits.
“Indeed, although the move is intended to reduce the use of cash, it could have the opposite effect as people will prefer to be leaving their cash at home and be spending it gradually instead of taking the cash to the bank and be charged fees for it.”
He further noted that the timing of the move was wrong as the Nigerian economy is still in doldrums and people struggling to survive.
“If you discourage people from saving, that is not going to help the economy,” the BCAN president said.
Also in his reaction, the Director-General, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Timothy Olawale, stated that the directive would most severely affect retail businesses and other medium-scale retailers in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.
He contended that while the directive was purportedly aimed at helping the CBN achieve its cashless policy, adequate notice ought to have been given to bank customers.
According to the NECA D-G, “although the overall aim of reducing cash transactions is good, the policy will, however, increase the cost of doing business and force organisations and individuals to start multiple deposits and withdrawals in order to beat the charges.”
Similarly, the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, said the notice given by the CBN for implementation of the directive was too short, adding that it would have disruptive effects on bank customers and other stakeholders.
He said: “The latest circular by the CBN should have given a much longer notice to economic players. The notice given for the effective date is extremely short. The circular was dated 17th of September while the effective date was September 18.
“This is just a notice of one day. This would have short-term disruptive effects. We implore the CBN to give at least two months to allow for players in the economy to adequately prepare themselves. This is particularly so for investors who are major players in the retail segment of the economy.”
He also pointed out that it was difficult to justify the decision to penalise cash depositors, arguing that the CBN’s emphasis should be on discouraging cash transactions and withdrawals, which was more in line with the objectives of the cashless policy.
House of Reps’ motion
Significantly, the House of Representatives last Thursday joined calls for the CBN to suspend the charges imposed on cash deposits.
The call for the suspension was contained in a motion unanimously adopted during plenary, which was moved by Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Benjamin Kalu.
The motion was entitled, “Need to Suspend the Implementation of the Cashless Policy on Deposits by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
Adopting the motion, the lawmakers resolved to urge the CBN to “suspend the implementation of the cashless policy on deposits which has taken effect from Wednesday, 18th September, 2019, until appropriate and extensive consultative process is concluded.”h
They also resolved to mandate the House Committee on Banking and Currency to interface with the CBN to: “Ascertain the propriety, relevance and the actual need for the implementation of that aspect of the cashless policy at this time, considering the prevailing economic situation of the country and to report back to the House within four weeks.”
Kalu, while moving the motion, said the House was against implementation of the policy as it would cause more hardships for Nigerians.
He said: “The House is deeply worried that the implementation of cashless policy on withdrawals has negative impacts on micro, mini, small and medium scale enterprises, which are clearly the engine room for growth of the economy and employment generation, thereby throwing many of them out of business and sending more Nigerians into poverty, forcing more traders and micro investors to carry cash about with its attendant security challenges.”
Besides, he said: “The House is aggrieved that while the impact of the cashless policy on withdrawals is still staring us all in our faces as well as other numerous burdensome charges by Nigeria’s Money Deposit Banks heavily impacting on businesses, the CBN deemed it necessary to impose the implementation of cashless policy on depositors, without due consultations with all shades of stakeholders who will be impacted by the policy.
“The House is concerned that this overbearing burden aimed at closing down majority of micro, mini, small and medium businesses in Nigeria, is also aimed at enriching Nigeria’s Money Deposit Banks owned by a privileged few without any known financial contribution to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.”
Emefiele’s stance
But responding to the criticisms during his press conference last Friday, Emefiele was reported as saying that the cashless policy was not new, adding that since the policy was introduced in 2012 and deposit on charges withdrawn in 2014, Nigerians have had five years to bring their cash into the banking system.
He emphasised that while he “sympathies and regret the inconvenience the cashless policy will cause bank customers,” the CBN would continue to implement the policy in line with its mandate to ensure an efficient payment system.
He reportedly stated that contrary to claims in some quarters that many Nigerians would suffer the negative impact of the policy, only about five to ten per cent of bank customers would be affected.
According to him, if the Nigerian economy is to compete effectively with those of developed countries, then a payment system that encourages the use of other non-cash channel was desirable.
The CBN governor was quoted as saying “fees on excess cash withdrawals are not new and have been in place since July 2012. Deposit fees are also not new. They have been in place since inception but later withdrawn in 2014 following feedback on the need for stake holders to fully embrace electronic payment before implementation
“We believe that after five years and with all the options and channels that are currently available that we need to really embrace the best practices by saying we should go cashless in Nigeria,” he added.
Citing data covering 2012 and 2018, Emefiele said the cost of currency management in 2014 reduced by 13 per cent following the first introduction of the policy including charges on both deposits and withdrawal in the “six cashless states” throughout 2013.
He disclosed that due to the suspension of the policy on deposit charges in 2014, currency management cost went up from 2015 and increased year-on-year basis to 2018 at an annual rate of 33 per cent.
The CBN boss further noted that the cashless policy was put in place to encourage the use of electronic means of transaction and reduce but not eliminate cash-based transactions.
“It is in the public’s interest to promote an efficient payment system via the cashless policy which helps to reduce the punitive cost of cash processing passed on to money deposit banks,” he said.
He also noted that since the pilot of the cashless policy took off, electronic transactions had increased substantially within the Nigerian economy.
According to Mr. Emefiele: “POS transactions increased to about N2.27 trillion from just N48.6 billion in 2012 to N2.3 trillion at the end of 2018.”
He added that electronic transfers increased significantly to N76.5 trillion from N3.8 trillion in 2012 to N80.4 trillion in 2018, while cheque transactions reduced by 32 percent by about N2.45 billion from 7.48 billion in 2012 to 5.03 billion in 2018.
In addition, he pointed out that the strategy would help promote an open and transparent system because “cashless policy also improves transparency in financial dealings and reduction in crime such as advanced fee fraud, graft, ransom fee payment, and extortions.”
Last line
However, despite the CBN’s seeming tough stance on the issue, some analysts say that it will not come as a surprise to them, if after discussions with the House of Representatives, the apex bank decides to back down.
For instance, as analysts at Cardinalstone Research put it: “We, however, note that the CBN had previously backtracked on attempts at nationwide implementation of similar initiatives in the past, and we do not rule out the possibility of similar occurrence come March 2020.”
Nigeria cuts raw sugar imports to N162.8bn
Failure
Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in sugar is not feasible by 2020
I
mportation of raw sugar from Brazil to Nigeria has dropped by 58 within the last five years from N280.7 billion ($769.17 million) to N162.8 billion ($446.2 million).
However, importation from China between 2017 and 2018 increased by 16.1 per cent from $26.9 million to $32.07 million.
Already, the country has invested N157 billion in sugar sector under Federal Government’s Backward Integration Programme (BIP) in order to create 114,000 jobs and produce 1.7 million tonnes of sugar annually.
Data obtained from international trade statistic portal on Nigerian imports indicates that in 2014, the country imported some raw sugar valued at $769.17million; 2015, $565.52 million; 2016, $732.9 million; 2017, $540.57 milion and 2018, $446.17 million.
Raw sugar imported from China in 2014 was $30.96 million; 2015, $10.63 million; 2016, $17.34 million; 2017, $26.91 million and 2018, 32.1 million.
This year, importers have ordered for some 1.89 million metric tonnes of raw sugar because of the dwindling local production estimated at 80,000 tonnes.
However, the total sugar production under the National Sugar Master Plan between 2013 and 2019 stood at 505, 000 metric tonnes.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the Lagos Port Complex alone had taken delivery of some 935,000tonnes of sugar valued at N109.7 billion ($300.46 million) in the last six months.
The imports were discharged at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) between February and June 2019.
Statistics provided by the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) also revealed that global price of the commodity had reached $321.35 per tonne as at September 2019.
The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr Latif Busari, had explained that the country was currently producing only five per cent of its total demand, while it depends on importing the rest.
The Council’s objective was to boost domestic production of sugar to attain self-sufficiency by 2020, but currently, the country was able to meet only 4.96 per cent or 80,000 tonnes of the projected sugar production.
The Federal Government’s Nigerian Sugar Master Plan, which started in 2013, aims to achieve local sugar production level of about 1.7 million metric tonnes by 2023.
Government had in 2012 said that no sugar would be allowed to come into the country from 2019 but the country was unable to meet the projected 1.66 million metric tonnes of the commodity under the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
In the plan, government introduced 20 per cent import duty and 75 per cent levy on refined sugar in 2019.
Parz of the incentives to boost domestic production of sugar include a five-year tax for investors in the value chain; 10 per cent import duty and 50 per cent levy on imported raw sugar; 20 per cent duty and 60 per cent levy for imported refined sugar.
Domestic investors stake N729bn in 8 months
LOW SENTIMENT
Nigerian stock market is still held down by many factors that are affecting investment in equities
T
otal domestic transactions carried out in the nation’s bourse between January and August 2019 amounted to N728.51 billion, a 22.55 per cent higher than N594.46 billion staked by international investors.
A report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange by this newspaper revealed the actual performance referenced 2019A (2019 Actual) shows that total foreign transactions carried out year-till-date (YTD) is about N594.46 billion, while total domestic transactions YTD is about N728.51 billion.
Further checks showed that as at August 30, 2019, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 7.51 per cent from N113.47 billion (about $370.4 million) in July 2019 to N121.99 billion (about $398.0 million) in August 2019.
The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in the same period (August 2018) of the prior year revealed that total transactions decreased by 8.85 per cent.
In August 2019, the total value of transactions executed by foreign investors outperformed transactions executed by domestic investors by 4.00 per cent.
A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (July 2019) revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 5.39 per cent from N55.69 billion in July to N58.69 billion in August 2019.
The value of domestic transactions executed by institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 8.00 per cent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (July 2019) revealed that retail transactions decreased by 5.97 per cent from N25.44 billion in July 2019 to N23.92 billion in August 2019.
However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 12.95 per cent from N30.25 billion in July 2019 to N34.17 billion in August 2019.
Highlights of the market performance over the last decade showed that over a 12-year period, domestic transactions decreased by 66.68 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.185 trillion in 2018 whilst foreign transactions increased by 97.88 per cent from N616 million to N1.219 trillion over the same period.
Total foreign transactions accounted for about 51 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2018, whilst domestic transactions accounted for about 49 per cent of the total transactions in the same period.
Despite various initiatives by the regulators, the Nigerian stock market is still hobbled by a number of factors from investing in the equities market.
One factor is the relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, which many investors have yet to recover from. There is also the issue of wrong investment time horizon as most Nigerians expect their investment to generate returns within three months and cannot relate with the fact that investment in the capital market is of long-term nature.
Other factors include the near complete lack of credit for investment in the capital market and the persistent bear run, which has further scared the few retail investors.
During the meltdown, retail investors, who mostly operated as ‘sheep,’ were largely abandoned to their own devices as the market tumbled.
According to Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, to encourage more investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates. There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market.
“The current CBN policy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed market makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity,” he said.
Shippers succumb to liners’ unfair trade practices
Weak regulations by Nigeria and other West and Central African countries have forced shippers to succumb to unfair trade practices introduced by shipping lines and their agents, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
A
fter its failure to tackle shipping lines and their agents for imposing unapproved surcharges, Nigeria has decided to go a step further by reporting the challenges faced by importers to the global shippers’ forum (GSF), which will be meeting in London soon.
Apart from Nigeria, other 16 countries in the umbrella of Union of African Shippers’ Forum (UASF) in West and Central Africa have also been hit hard with a lot of surcharges from shipping lines over some flimsy excuses for many years.
They were forced to succumb to the dictation of ship owners in order to remain in business as government agencies failed to rescue them from exploitation.
Surcharges
Some of the surcharges imposed on shippers by shipping lines include bunker adjustment factor, currency adjustment factor, war risk surcharge, congestion surcharge, peak season surcharge, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operation recovery surcharge.
For instance, just between August and September this year, CMA CGM, one of the liners calling at the country’s seaports, imposed many surcharges on imports coming from United States, Asia, ISC & Gulf, Canada and South America.
Also, cargoes coming to Lagos and Tincan Island ports from China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh, Indian sub-continent and Middle East Gulf were affected.
The liner said that the importers must pay extra charges on their consignments without giving any reason.
The surcharge, which is called Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) quantum, was introduced after several warning by government that no liner should slam illegal surcharge on Nigerian importers.
However, CMA CGM insisted that imports from the above mentioned countries to Nigeria would attract $600 per container from September 10, 2019, which is the date of loading.
Cargoes
Affected are dry, reefer, out of gauge and break bulk cargoes.
Also, it said that cargoes coming from China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh, Indian sub-continent and Middle East Gulf to ports in Apapa and Tin Can would attract $750 per dry, reefer, OOG and break bulk containers.
In August this year, the liner introduced the same surcharge on importers using Onne Port following long queue and delay of vessels at the Port Harcourt anchorage.
Another liner, Hapag-Lloyd, in March 2019, reviewed its charges and reimposed PSS on importers using Lagos and Tincan Island ports for no justification.
The liner imposed surcharges of $700 on a 20-feet and 40-feet on containers originated from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau and on all containers from anywhere in the world to ports in Lagos.
Reactions
Reacting to the implication of the surcharges, a cargo consolidator, Mr Olatunde Jayeola, described the surcharge a as an unfortunate development.
He explained that both importers and consumers would always be at the receiving end as government failed to correct the anormalies with a penalty.
Jayeola, who is the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, said that foreign shipping lines had been exploiting some loopholes in the country’s port operations to extort money illegally.
He noted that government should address the problem of inadequate berths and security on Nigeria waters.
Jayeola said that importers would continue to incure losses on their consignments if adequate provisions and regulations are not put in place for efficient trade facilitation at the ports.
He, however, explained that some surcharges were allowed temporarily by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s provisions as the situation in the ports changes.
However, he noted the various surcharges introduced at the nation’s seaports by some shipping lines had been converted to permanent charges.
Complaints
Worried by the arbitrary surcharges, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) recently complained at a meeting of the Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC) in Abuja that most of the surcharges, which are supposed to be temporary measures to address some issues, were still being collected even when those problems had been solved.
At the meeting, UASC said it would explore the option of taking the matter to the global shippers’ forum.
The Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, stressed the need to curtail the excesses of the ship owners and their agents.
Bello said that it was time for member states to confront the foreign ship owners to save individual shippers as well as the economies of the sub-region.
Bello advised that individual shippers, who are always ready to pay such surcharges, must first ask questions on their components and be satisfied before making payment.
He said that shippers’ councils in West and Central Africa region should be ready to use legislation if ship owers refuse to negotiate such charges with individual countries.
Legislation
Bello said: “We can do a lot of things through legislation. If the shipowers remain on their feet that we cannot be part of the negotiation, we use legislation. But there is no law that say we cannot talk to them.
“If we cannot negotiate charges, if we cannot reduce charges, if we cannot fight arbitrary charges not only on behalf of shippers for our national economies, then we should be dissolved. These charges are affecting our national economies.
“If there is monopoly then we don’t have choice. So, we are doing this not only for the shippers but also for the service providers. We should work towards having the law so that we can do what we ought to do.”
Last line
Government should empower its agencies with appropriate legal instruments to discharge its duties in order to create fair trade practice at seaports and borders.
CBN targets 9% inflation rate for interest rate cut
Tony Chukwunyem with agency report
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wants to see inflation at nine per cent or below before considering cutting its key rate, and that will likely only happen next year, Bloomberg reported the apex bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as saying yesterday.
The news agency quoted him as saying that: “How soon do I see interest rates coming down? I’m not seeing that coming this year. During the course of 2020 we may be able to see that, but I can’t see that until we begin to see the numbers showing inflation is trending downward.”
The CBN held the Monetary Policy Rate (MPC) at 13.5 per cent last week for the third straight meeting after surprising the market in March with the first cut since 2015. While inflation in Africa’s largest oil producer has slowed from as high as 18.7 per cent in January 2017 to 11per cent in August, it’s been outside the target band of 6% to 9% for more than four years.
“Unfortunately it’s been sticky coming downwards as soon as it hit about 11per cent,” Emefiele said. “The Monetary Policy Committee would love to see it at about 9per cent before beginning to aggressively thinking about easing.”
NSE extends decline by N146bn
T
rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip following sell-off that have pervaded the market.
The local bourse recorded six gainers against 28 losers.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 298.04 basis points or 1.08 per cent to close at 27,352.24 index points as against 27.650.28 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N146 billion from N13.460 trillion the previous day to N13.314 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 154 million shares exchanged in 2,922 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 37.7 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,025 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.
Also, the banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 14.6 million shares in 347 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, ABC Transport Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.68 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share while NPF MFB Plc followed with 7.96 per cent to close at N1.22 per share. UACN Plc added 6.99 per cent to close at N7.65 per share.
On the flip side, Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the losers’ with a drop of 9.91 per cent to close at N10.45 per share while Sterling Bank Plc shed 8.64 per cent to close at N2.01 per share. Stanbic IBTC Plc trailed with 8.25 per cent to close at N39.30per share.
Leventis set to acquire Nigeria unit
A
G. Leventis (Nigeria) Pic has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that Boval S.A, acting on behalf of itself, Leventis Holding S.A., and Leventis Overseas Limited, has approached the board of directors of the company with intention to acquire the shares held by other shareholders of the company at an offer price of 53 kobo per share and subsequently delist the company from the exchange.
The offer price of 53 kobo, according to a statement signed by Bola Adebisi (Ms.), Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, represents a premium of 85 per cent to the 60-day volume weighted average share price and 104 per cent to the company’s closing share price on 23 September 2019.
The proposed transaction will be implemented under a Scheme of Arrangement in line with section 539 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap C.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
“The proposed transaction is still subject to the review and clearance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the approval of the shareholders of the company.
“The terms and conditions of the proposed transaction will be provided in the Scheme Document, which will be dispatched to all shareholders following the receipt of the “no-objection” of the regulators and an order from the Federal Hiqh Court to convene a Court-Ordered Meeting.
“Further developments will be communicated to shareholders in due course.
“AGL shareholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing in AGL’s shares until further information is provided,” she said.
AG Leventis began the 2019 in the red a loss after tax of N291.960 million for the first quarter ended March 2019 as against a loss after tax of N311.594 million reported in 2018.
According to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group also reported pre- tax loss of N429.353 million during the period under review as against pre-tax loss of N458.227 million recorded in 2018.
Revenue stood at N2.027 billion in 2019 as against N3.226 billion reported a year earlier, accounting for a drop of 37.16 per cent.
Cost of sales was N1.547 billion in 2019 from N2.548 billion reported a year earlier while administrative expenses stood at N629.118 billion as against N677.940 billion in 2018.
Chairman, AG Leventis, Ahmed Kazalma Mantey, speaking at the group’s 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM), said: “The effect of the recession in our economy continued to impact adversely on our operations as there was a reduction in credit opportunities which in turn affected our income.
“This harsh environment along with the continued lag in infrastructure especially power and road network added to our cost of doing business. Nevertheless, we strove to ensure that we continued to develop our business as much as possible.”
Fitch: Protectionism hinders global growth prospects
Caution
Rating agency revises down China, Eurozone GDP growth forecasts
T
rade policy disruptions – including the recent sharp escalation in the US-China trade war and significant risks of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit – are darkening the global economic outlook, Fitch Ratings has said.
In an update of its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) forecasts, the credit rating agency made significant downward revisions to China and Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecasts over the next 18 months.
According to Fitch, China’s growth rate is now expected to fall to 6.1 per cent in 2019 and 5.7 per cent in 2020, down from 6.2 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively, in the June 2019 GEO.
Eurozone growth is now forecast at 1.1 per cent in both 2019 and 2020 compared to 1.2 per cent for 2019 and 1.3 per cent for 2020 in June.
US growth forecasts have also been lowered to 2.3 per cent in 2019 and 1.7 per cent in 2020 compared to 2.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively, in June.
Eurozone growth prospects would be materially lower in the event of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, a risk that has risen further over the summer.
It pointed out that while the global growth slowdown witnessed over the last 12 months reflected a variety of causes – including an earlier move towards more restrictive credit conditions in China, the tightening of global dollar liquidity through 2018 and significant macro challenges in some large emerging markets – the primary cause of the deteriorating outlook for the next 12-18 months is trade policy.
Fitch specifically cited the US intensification of its tariff measures on Chinese imports over the summer which saw the Americans raising the existing tariff rate on (roughly) $250 billion of goods to 30 per cent from 25 per cent (effective from the start of October) and introducing a new 15 per cent tariff on the remaining (roughly) $300 billion of Chinese imports (to be fully phased in by December).
It noted that current US policy plans would see the overall effective tariff rate on imports from China rising to over 20 per cent by the end of this year, with virtually all goods affected.
The agency stated: “Our initial estimates suggest that this shock will reduce China’s growth in 2020 by 0.3 pp relative to our June GEO baseline, even allowing for additional policy easing, including through cuts to banks’ reserve requirement ratios.
“We continue to expect a restrained policy response, with any further credit stimulus to be relatively modest, so as not to reverse the deleveraging campaign. Domestic demand growth has remained sluggish in China with manufacturing investment curtailed by trade uncertainty, soft consumer spending growth – partly reflected in car sales, which are down by over 10 per cent yoy so far this year – and slowing housing starts,” it said.
The rating agency further notes that the impact of China’s slowdown on the global economy is increasingly pronounced and has been an important factor in recent growth disappointments in the Eurozone.
“Eurozone GDP growth was weaker than expected in 2Q19 and more recent dataflow has continued to surprise on the downside, particularly for Germany where the economy contracted in 2Q19. Germany’s economy is highly open and its large current account surplus leaves growth reliant on global demand, including in the auto sector, where global sales have been falling.
“Eurozone growth prospects are also at risk from the real possibility of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, a scenario that could spark a significant UK recession in 2020. In an illustrative ‘no-deal’ scenario that sees UK GDP fall by 1.4 per cent next year, Eurozone growth could be 0.4pp weaker than our baseline,” it stated.
Fitch pointed out that while US economic growth has shown greater resilience of late, “with robust consumption growth, tight labour market conditions and a widening federal fiscal deficit supporting domestic demand,” its manufacturing sector has slowed significantly and firms are becoming more cautious on investment spending in the face of rising trade policy uncertainties.
Business
14.75% yield’ll boost foreign investment in T-bills’
Prediction
MPC left rates unchanged at September meeting
A
s the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s decision to leave rates unchanged at its meeting last Friday continues to generate debate in financial circles, Coronation Research has said that the action will likely leave interest rates above 14.50 per cent for sometime, a development, they said, would boost foreign investment in the country’s Treasury Bills.
In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the firm, which is a subsidiary of Coronation Asset Management Limited(subsidiary of Coronation Merchant Bank), said: “Our rule-of- thumb is that risk-free one-year naira market interest rates need to be between 250-300bps above inflation, but our rule-of- thumb is subject to change.
“At the end of last week, a one-year T-bill yielded 15.10 per cent, 401bps above inflation. This may be the required level at which to attract foreign institutional investors to buy naira-denominated, risk-free OMO and T-bills in the light of fairly weak oil prices and a global investment appetite which shuns risk.
“Our estimate is that a naira denominated risk-free rate of 14.75 per cent might be enough to achieve this, implying a gentle moderation in rates. We do not expect a sharp fall in market interest rates anytime soon.”
Following the weakening of the naira on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window a few weeks ago, which was occasioned by rising capital outflows, the CBN had begun to auction T-bills at higher rates to try to lure foreign investors.
For instance, between August 15 and 16, the apex bank auctioned a total of N184billion worth of Treasury bills.
Specifically, on the 91-day T-bills, the CBN offered N4.38bn at 9.70 per cent while it offered N10bn of the 182-day tenor bill, at 11.35 per cent. It also offered N20bn of the 364-day bill at 12 per cent.
