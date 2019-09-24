Messi wins record sixth FIFA Best Player award

Gara-Gombe, Lawal seek better league

The Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company, the organiser of the Nigeria Professional Football League, have come under severe criticism after the Super Eagles Team B 4-1 defeat against the Hawks of Togo in the final qualifying round of the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Nigeria was drawn bye in the first round and was expected to defeat Togo or at least get a reasonable result but was disgraced by the Togolese, making the second leg an uphill task for the coach Imama Amapakabo-led team.

Speaking with New Telegraph, former Gombe State Football Association chairman, Ahmed Gara-Gombe, said the NFF and the LMC should take the bulk of the blame as the absence of active league has affected the quality of the players in the league.

“You can only reap what you planted, we are lucky that it was not more than 4-1 because they are better than us on the day,”Gara-Gombe said

“We don’t have a league at the moment and the essence of the CHAN is for an opportunity for the players in the league to be exposed.

“The result is the reflection of what our football is going through at the moment and we just have to forget everything, come back and organise our league.

“I was not surprised with the result, I will say we are lucky to get such result because I was expecting worst defeat.

“The NFF on their part are supposed to be in charge of the amateur league from where we are going to get players for the elite league but they are not doing their job, and that’s why we have been having half-backed players in the league.

“The standard and management of the league is zero, and this has affected our performance, both with the CHAN team and the country’s clubs on the continent.”

A former international, Dimeji Lawal, has absolved the coach of the team, Amapakabo of any fault in the loss.

Lawal said they didn’t plan for the game due to lack of ongoing league season as he called on the NFF and the LMC to find a way of starting the new season as soon as possible.

He added: “The first thing is to improve the domestic league. The team has not been involved in any competition in the last three months, they go around playing pre-season matches but it could be tiring and you cannot compare such matches to a proper competition like the league.”

Meanwhile, Gara-Gombe and Lawal has called for the proper improvement of the league and quick resumption to enable the players to be strong enough to perform well in continental games.

