Military battling security challenges in 6 zones –CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, has said that the military was battling security challenges across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He listed some of the security challenges to include terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, as well as oil theft.

The CDS, who spoke at the opening of a workshop for Defence Correspondents in Abuja tagged, “Enhancing National Security and Cohesion through Responsive Media Reportage”, however, assured Nigerians that no effort would be spared at ensuring the defeat of all threats to national security and cohesion.

To achieve this feat, the CDS called for a robust partnership between the media and the military in the ongoing military operations across the country.

The four-star General advised that, in reporting security operations, the media should place national interest above other considerations.

According to him, terrorism and associated crimes thrived on negative reportage.

“The nature of military operations demands that we maintain cordial working relationship with the media for enlightenment purpose and national security.

“Furthermore, it is imperative that we mobilize and sustain support for our operations as well as improve the mutual understanding between the military, media and general public.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to perform its constitutional roles of assisting the civilian authority to maintain law and order when called upon to do so by appropriate superior authority. In doing this, the Armed Forces will maintain its professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law and observance of human rights as enshrined in our statute books, code of conduct and rules of engagement”.

He added that: “We have made significant progress in containing numerous security challenges that confront the nation in all the six geo-political zones of the country, ranging from the terrorism/insurgency in the North East, armed banditry, kidnapping in the North West and North Central to oil theft and associated criminalities in the South West, South East and South South.

Indeed, the military is deployed in all the six geo-political zones providing support to the Police, which is the main agency for Internal Security.

“The Armed Forces, equally collaborates with other security and intelligence agencies. This collaboration with the active support and encouragement of Mr President, Commander-in-Chief have been instrumental to the successes so far achieved. I, therefore, wish to use this forum to express our appreciation to the President for his support and encouragement”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the seminar was conceptualized in response to the need to constantly enhance the capacity of media practitioners covering the Defence beat to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

This was as he further stated that, it was “in tandem with the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff, “to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped Armed Forces that are responsive to National Security Commitments”.

