Minimum Wage: FG, labour move to avert strike

The Federal Government and organised labour have expressed commitment to resuming negotiations and finding a common ground in the consequential adjustment negotiations, in order to avert a nationwide strike over the delayed implementation of a new minimum wage.

New Telegraph recalls that organised labour, under the auspices of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike without notification, over delayed implementation of a new wage for Nigerian workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, noted that following the suspension of the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Federal Government has commenced moves to reconstitute a new committee with the mandate to resolve all issues delaying an effective implementation of the wage.

Ngige, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, when leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, paid him a courtesy visit on his reappointment as Labour Minister, said the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), would be involved in the committee in order to speed up the process.

While stressing that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage implementation was being sorted out, he appealed to workers on grade level 7 to 17 and those earning above N30,000 to be patient as the Federal Government was poised towards resolving all issues delaying the implementation as quickly as possible.

The minister noted that contrary to reports that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and the representatives of the Federal Government didn’t make any progress on wage implementation, the President has set up a Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), to consolidate on efforts made for the benefit of workers.

He hinted that it would be beneficial and important for the committee to fast track processes to reduce burden of arrears on Federal Government and state governments.

In his words: “The issue of the national minimum wage will be sorted out for the other cadre (level 7 upward) and I am very hopeful it will be as soon as possible.

“Luckily, the President has also put in place a new committee, called Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), the former head of service reported to us on progress. It is important that we advise them that if they keep on piling debts, the Federal Government might go into problem of payments; the state governments that have always not been regular with payments will have problem.

“The best thing to do is for them to send down this to the state and show the example by paying. The state governments, as at today, are duty bound, and they now have the template to pay level 1-6, and they are plenty. When we reconstitute our committee, I do not see us not agreeing; we can disagree, but we will eventually agree.

“I am one of those who believe that a workman is due his wages. If you work, in a vineyard, you will eat from that vineyard, and you will eat all of the fruits that are in the vineyard. So, it is unfortunate that the consequential adjustment negotiation was deadlocked over the issue of what percentage to pay the higher cadre, but the important thing is that we will reconvene and negotiate and come to agreement.

“So, there must be a consequential movement and government is not averse to doing the consequential movement. What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in trouble and, therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. We are trying to balance the issues and we must balance them so that we don’t run into issues with the laws of the land.

“The unions of NLC and TUC have not been involved, but when we come back, we will involve you so that we can have a speedy movement in this respect.”

Ngige further stressed that it was necessary for government to comprehensively consider the adjustments in line with the economic realities of the country, and agree with workers to avoid running into deep waters when it was time for payment.

He urged Nigerians and the proposed negotiation committee to be realistic in their demands as the economy was in dire need of support, even as the provisions of the fiscal responsibility law cautions government on spending and debts.

“The consequential adjustment that is following it must also be reflected. They must be done because you have impinged on other people’s scale.

“For example, you pay N30,000 to the person on level 1.1., when that N30,000 was what some other was getting when he was on level 7, it doesn’t fly. So, there must be a consequential adjustment and government is not averse to the consequential adjustment.

“What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in doldrums; that the economy has some troubles, and therefore, we have to cut our coat according to our cloth. That is the most important thing.

“There are so many things about the salaries of workers, which we as a government cannot say. Some of them can impinge on the fiscal responsibility law, because that law makes provision for what a current expenditure can be.

“And what loans government take and can be used for, those are the critical issues, and we are trying to balance them. We must do the balancing so we don’t run afoul of our laws,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Wabba said the union had a mandate of tripartism to defend, promote and protect the rights of workers. He added that congress has learnt lessons from its past and would work to ensure that democratic institutions thrive and promote industrial peace and harmony.

Wabba, who raised concerns over casualization of workers, outsourcing of jobs, and the threat of technology to the future of work, stressed the need to institutionalise social dialogue in conformity with the ILO Conventions to promote industrial harmony and peace when disagreement occurs.

He called on the minister to intervene in payment of subventions to strengthen Nigeria’s efforts at the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity, saying this would promote pan Africanism in the region.

On the partial implementation of the new minimum wage, Wabba urged the minister to speed up the processes to enable all workers benefit from the addition.

