Minimum wage: FG, labour moves to avert nationwide strike

The Federal Government and the organised labour have expressed commitment to resume negotiations with a view to finding a common ground in the consequential adjustment negotiations in order to avert a nationwide strike over delayed implementation of new minimum wage.

New Telegraph recalled that organised labour under the auspices of Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike without notification over the delayed implementation of the new wage for workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige, noted that following the suspension of the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Federal Government has commenced moves to reconstitute a new committee with the mandate to resolve all issues delaying an effective implementation of the wage

Ngige, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, when leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba paid him a courtesy visit on his re-appointment as labour minister, said the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) would be involved in the committee in order to speed up the process.

While stressing that the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage implementation was being sorted out, he appealed to workers on grade levels 7 to 17 and those earning above N30, 000 to be patient as the federal government was poised towards resolving issues delaying the implementation as soon as possible.

The minister noted that contrary to reports that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and the representatives of the Federal Government didn’t make any progress on wage implementation, the President has set up a Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), to consolidate on efforts made for the benefit of workers.

He said: “The issue of the national minimum wage will be sorted out for the other cadre (level 7 upward) and I am very hopeful it will be as soon as possible.

“Luckily, the President has also put in place a new committee, called Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), The former head of service reported to us on progress. It is important that we advise them that if they keep on piling debts, the federal government might go into problem of payments, the state governments that have always not been regular with payments will have problem.

“The best thing to do is for them to send down this to the state and show the example by paying. The state government as at today are duty bound, and they now have the template to pay level 1-6, and they are plenty, when we reconstitute our committee, I do not see us not agreeing, we can disagree, but we will eventually agree.

“I am one of those who believe that a workman is due his wages, if you work, in a vineyard, you will eat from that vineyard, and you will eat all of the fruits that are In the vineyard. So, it is unfortunate that the consequential adjustment negotiation was deadlocked over the issue of what percentage to pay the higher cadre, but the important thing is that we will reconvene and negotiate and come to agreement.

“So, there must be a consequential movement and government is not averse to doing the consequential movement. What we are saying is that we should try for all parties to agree that the economy is in trouble and therefore we have to cut our coat according to our cloth.

We are trying to balance the issues and we must balance them so that we don’t run into issues with the laws of the land.

“The unions of NLC and TUC have not been involved, but when we come back, we will involve you so that we can have a speedy movement in this respect.”

Speaking earlier, Wabba said the union had a mandate of tripartism to defend, promote and protect the rights of workers. He added that Congress has learnt lessons from its past and would work to ensure that democratic institutions thrive and promote industrial peace and harmony.

Wabba, who raised concerns over casualization of workers, outsourcing of jobs, and the threat of technology to the future of work, stressed the need to institutionalise social dialogue in conformity with the ILO Conventions to promote industrial harmony and peace when disagreement occurs.

