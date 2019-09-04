Minister blames school managers over sexual assault, cultism

T

he Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello, has blamed the recent reported cases of sexual assault and cultism in secondary schools within the nation’s capital on the failure of public education managers to provide quality leadership.

Bello, who spoke yesterday when he received briefs from heads of various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies, called on managers of public education to show more commitment in order to redeem the bastardised image of public education.

He said: “ On the issue of alleged sexual assault and cultism in FCT schools, the Minister said that this was failure of management at the school levels by the leadership and challenged principals to take proper charge of their schools”.

It would be recalled that recently, some teachers were accused of sexually assaulting some blind students in Abuja’s school for the blind. While investigation is still pending, the teachers involved have been suspended.

The Minister stated that he cannot stop appreciating the values he obtained from public institutions, which made him what he is today.

He charged the teachers and school administrators to be more committed to their duties, saying, “we owe it to God and humanity to change the system.”

Bello emphasised that education was the vehicle that would drive the agenda of change in the FCT and reiterated that teachers should develop a passion for the profession, which he described as noble.

He challenged the heads of the boards and departments that they should show more commitment to duty as he intends to see positive changes over the next two years.

He further assured them that his second tenure in office would see to the completion of all ongoing projects in the education sector within the territory, as a sign of his administration’s commitment to up lifting public education.

“The Administration intends to complete all ongoing projects in the sector over the next 18 months. Administrators and heads of departments and agencies must put in extra work. You as line managers must go the extra mile. You must put in that extra effort” he said.

