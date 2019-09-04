News
Minister blames school managers over sexual assault, cultism
T
he Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello, has blamed the recent reported cases of sexual assault and cultism in secondary schools within the nation’s capital on the failure of public education managers to provide quality leadership.
Bello, who spoke yesterday when he received briefs from heads of various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies, called on managers of public education to show more commitment in order to redeem the bastardised image of public education.
He said: “ On the issue of alleged sexual assault and cultism in FCT schools, the Minister said that this was failure of management at the school levels by the leadership and challenged principals to take proper charge of their schools”.
It would be recalled that recently, some teachers were accused of sexually assaulting some blind students in Abuja’s school for the blind. While investigation is still pending, the teachers involved have been suspended.
The Minister stated that he cannot stop appreciating the values he obtained from public institutions, which made him what he is today.
He charged the teachers and school administrators to be more committed to their duties, saying, “we owe it to God and humanity to change the system.”
Bello emphasised that education was the vehicle that would drive the agenda of change in the FCT and reiterated that teachers should develop a passion for the profession, which he described as noble.
He challenged the heads of the boards and departments that they should show more commitment to duty as he intends to see positive changes over the next two years.
He further assured them that his second tenure in office would see to the completion of all ongoing projects in the education sector within the territory, as a sign of his administration’s commitment to up lifting public education.
“The Administration intends to complete all ongoing projects in the sector over the next 18 months. Administrators and heads of departments and agencies must put in extra work. You as line managers must go the extra mile. You must put in that extra effort” he said.
News
Kebbi to mobilise 200 women on SMEs
Kebbi State government yesterday said arrangements have been concluded by the government to successful mobilise 200 women to attend a seminar and exhibition by the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASMEs) on Youth Entrepreneurship: “How to Get Access to Finance for Your Business.”
Addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting with acting 21 sole administrators, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, said the programme was to reduce the suffering of the people and fight against poverty.
The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Arugungu, said the Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo, would be the special guest of honour at the occasion. He explained that the programme, which was coming up on September 21, 2019, was to empower women and youths on how to get access to finance for your business. He urged the people of Kebbi State to remain lawabiding.
News
Lawyers adopt final addresses at Sokoto tribunal
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general and supplementary elections, Aminu Tambuwal, should not have been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a paltry vote differential of 342, according to Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN, lead counsel to the petitioners, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Aliyu, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the election and the party, had on April 11, 2019, dragged INEC, Tambuwal and the PDP before the 2019 Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, challenging the declaration of Tambuwal as the winner of the election.
The petitioners cited myriad of cases of over voting and substantial non-compliance with laid down electoral laws and guidelines, thereby prayed the tribunal to de- clare Ahmed Aliyu as the winner of the election. Izinyon spoke yesterday during the adoption of final written addresses by counsel of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, as well as the petitioners. He said: “What brought the petition was the vote differential of 342 votes, which is equivalent to a polling unit, with not more than 500 voters.
“There was no landslide vote differential like 10,000 votes, to warrant the declaration of Tambuwal as winner. “If things were done rightly, we will have been returned as the winners. The petitioners have proved their case on balance of probability, beyond reasonable doubt.”
News
Deputy Governor: Varsities not doing enough to develop Africa
C
ross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, has challenged African universities to explore every opportunity to develop the continent through the deployment of science and technology.
This was as Esu, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, said there was the urgent need to reverse the “Eurocentric approach currently in place in the continent,” adding that the approach had continued to inhibit progress of the continent at intellectual and economic levels.
The Deputy Governor disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the 7th U6+ Consortium International Conference of African Universities, which began yesterday at the University of Calabar.
Esu, who chaired the five-day conference with the theme:
News
Delta releases N1.5bn UBEB counterpart fund
D
elta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved a total sum of N1.5 billion as counterpart funding of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to expand greater opportunities in the state’s education sector.
Also, the governor has approved the building of new primary and secondary school in Asaba, the state capital, in order to decongest the over-bloated school enrolment in the metropolis.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Youth Development Ministry, Ifeanyi Uguyinga, as well as the Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeijika, to brief reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, said Directorate of Project Monitoring, a special interventionist initiative was established to facilitate speedy projects execution, evaluation and ensure their delivery to specification.
He said since the construction of drainage on Ikpide-Iri Road in Isoko South Local Government Area had been completed, proper work on the road would commence as soon as possible as the state government had reviewed its contract.
The Commissioner for Youth said a new vista of opportunities in job creation sustainability had been opened for the youths in agriculture, commerce and industry, after their training in a selected chosen field.
He said Governor Okowa had created the enabling environment for evolving youths to be taken off the streets and granted starter-packs to excel, saying that over 40,000 direct beneficiaries of the training were taken off the unemployment shelve between 2015 and 2019.
News
Nasarawa gov tasks journalists on unity
Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday pledged his administration’s readiness to partner journalists covering the state to carry out their reportorial duties with ease. He said as critical stakeholders in the business of governance, government would continue to encourage them to play their role as watch dogs of society.
The governor made the pledge when he received in audience executives and members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, at the Government House, Lafia. Sule, who denied claim that his administration encouraged division among members of the chapel, tasked journalists in the state to unite and work as a team if they must earn the trust and support of his administration. “I can confirm to you that no way, I, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, would have any interest in dividing you, rather if there is anything I can do, it is to unite you so that you can work as a team. I will be happier working with you as a team.
“I believe strongly in the media; the media helped me when I went to African Petroleum Company, then I found the situation very bad and my dream was that let the company not die in my hands and I can tell you that the situation in our civil service in Nasarawa State. “Our civil service is in comatose and I am working hard to revive it,” the governor said.
News
Bauchi: Gov opens, closes defence at tribunal
The second respondent in the petition filed by former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent governor, Bala Mohammed, in the last governorship election in the state before the tribunal in the state yesterday opened and closed his defence. Our correspondent gathered that the governor was at the tribunal in person to witness the opening of his defence.
Counsel to the governor, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court that the business of the day was for his client to open his defence and went ahead to invite their star witness in the person of Alhaji Tanko Dutse.
He was asked to identify his statement on oath as evidence in chief and urged the tribunal to admit same in evidence in the matter. Other exhibits tendered by the defence witness included his PDP membership card, his letter of appointment as the state collection agent for the governor, print out copy of the congratulatory letter to the incumbent governor by the former governor. The witness was cross examined by counsel to the petitioner, Ishaka Dikko (SAN).
Meanwhile, both the petitioners and respondents had closed their case during the session. Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Salihu Shuaibu, adjourned sitting to October 2, 2019, for the adoption of the final written addresses by the two parties.
News
Tribunal dismisses APC’s petition against Suswam’s election
The National Assembly Election Petitions’ Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday dismissed the petition filed by Mimi Orubibi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Senator Gabriel Suswam.
Suswam, who was representing Benue North- East in the Senate on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 148,645 votes in the senatorial election to defeat Orubibi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came second with 81, 603 votes and Senator Barnabas Gemade of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came a distant third having scored 32, 534 of the total votes cast.
But Orubibi, not satisfied with the outcome of the results, dragged the former governor to the tribunal on allegation that Suswam’s election was marred by corrupt practices and criminality such as over voting, falsification of results, infractions, use of thugs as well as snatching of ballot boxes.
She also alleged that vote inflation occurred during the transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding also that there were over voting of 4,993 votes in Katsina- Ala and Logo Local Government Areas.
But distilling the issues for determination, the tribunal harped on ground two of the petition on whether the first respondent (Suswam), was duly returned by majority of lawful votes cast during the election held on 23 February, 2019. Chairman of the tribunal, Justice R. Odugu, who read the over twohour judgement, said the petitioners had a duty to proof by polling units and council ward, adding that it must be done on a balance of probability.
The petition did not proof the issue of falsification of results before the tribunal to enable it resolve the issue in their favour. Over voting cannot be proven by card reader alone, but the use of voter register. How the result will swing in favour of the petitioners is still a mirage to the tribunal as margin of leas is enormous. “The petition is not worth wasting judicial effort on. It is helpless and hopeless and is hereby, dismissed for lacking in merit. I award a cost of 100, 000 to each of the respondents.”
News
NCP seeks continuous celebration of Fawehinmi, other martyrs
The National Conscience Party (NCP) has called on Nigerians to continue to celebrate late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and other martyrs, who fought selflessly for a just cause, sacrificed all they got and paid the supreme price with their lives to ensure a better country.
Speaking yesterday at a press conference on the 10th Gani Fawehinmi annual memorial anniversary in Lagos, the Lagos State chapter chairman of NCP, Comrade Bayo Ogunleye, described Fawehinmi, who founded NCP as legal luminary and colossus, and inimitable conscience of the nation, who fought tirelessly for the poor during his lifetime.
He said Nigeria should be seen in the comity of all nations as a pride where social justice, equity and fairness is the norm.
Ogunleye said NCP in honour of the late human rights activist has commenced the process of ensuring that state governments grant amnesty and state pardon to awaiting trial inmates of environmental sanitization and traffic offences laws in South-West states prisons.
The Lagos State NCP boss also disclosed that his party, the Gani Fawehinmi Organisation and apostles of the late human rights activist were planning a three-day programme, starting from today to celebrate their leader, adding that some of the programmes lined up for the 10th year remembrance include visitation to orphanage homes, providing legal assistance to awaiting trial inmates of environmental sanitisation and traffic offences laws in South-West with prison in Ondo State as a pilot scheme, a colloquium and Night of Tributes.
News
Imo EEDC completes projects to boost power supply
T
he Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) yesterday announcement completion of two major projects in Imo State in line with its commitment towards improving the socio-economic state of the South East region.
EEDC said the projects, estimated at over N200 million included: a dedicated 33KV line constructed for one of the company’s industrial customer, Alex Aluminium Company; and Oguta 33KV double circuit line.
The power distribution company said both lines would radiate from Egbu Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Station.
In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu, EEDC Head of Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, stated that the Alex Aluminium 33KV line had a route length of about 38 kilometers, and was designed to improve availability to the industrial customer; while the Oguta 33KV line, with the double circuit, has a route length of about 11 kilometers and will feed New Owerri, Port Harcourt Road and Onitsha Road axis.
He said: “The Oguta 33KV line caters for seven 11KV feeders, which include: Concord, Obinze, Irete, World Bank, Irete Industrial, Egbeada and Port Harcourt Road feeders.
News
Brexit: Johnson calls for snap election after suffering defeat in Parliament
Boris Johnson called for a snap election tonight after he suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of Remainers.
The Prime Minister lost a crunch vote that gives a rebel alliance control of Commons business – with the aim of passing a law to stop No Deal.
The victory for pro-EU MPs – by a big margin of 328 to 301 – came despite Johnson threatening to end the careers of Tories who joined the revolt by deselecting them.
Some 21 Conservatives – including eight former Cabinet ministers – took part in the mutiny.
They face being brutally ejected from the party in what one government source described as a ‘bloodbath’.
Speaking after the result, Johnson said Parliament was ‘on the brink of wrecking’ the Brexit negotiations.
‘The people are going to have to choose,’ he said.
‘I can confirm tonight we are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.’
A motion to trigger a poll is being this evening, and will be put to another crucial vote Wednesday night.
However, the law dictates that two-thirds of the Commons must agree to hold an early election, meaning he needs Opposition support.
And despite spending years demanding a poll, Jeremy Corbyn said tonight that the No Deal legislation must be passed before a snap poll can happen.
The scale of the Tory rebellion was larger than many had expected at Westminster, with the ‘aggressive’ government tactics failing to whittle down numbers.
The combative attitude of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg during the debate on the business motion seemed to infuriate many who were wavering.
The roll call of rebels included ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has already vowed to fight efforts to deselect him, as well as former ministers Justine Greening and Alistair Burt – who both pre-empted their punishments earlier by announcing they would be standing down at the election, reports The Daily Mail.
Other Cabinet veterans were Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve, Ken Clarke, Greg Clark, Rory Stewart, and Caroline Nokes. Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also rebelled.
A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘The Chief Whip is speaking with those Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government this evening. They will have the whip removed.’
Trending
-
Politics21 hours ago
2023 presidency: North, S’East leaders disagree on zoning
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Magu: EFCC nabs female suspect on FBI list
-
News9 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: Suspected political thug shot as PDP primary goes on amidst heavy security
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
100 days in office: Sanwo-Olu’s fulfilling electoral promises, says Lagos APC
-
News24 hours ago
Igbo residents in Benue raise the alarm over threat to lives
-
News21 hours ago
2023: Oshiomhole, el-Rufai’s presidential campaign posters flood Lagos
-
News10 hours ago
I’ve killed all my family members, 14-year-old boy tells police
-
News16 hours ago
Taraba killings: We’ll punish officers, soldiers found culpable – COAS