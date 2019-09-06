Minister: Nigeria to revisit bilateral agreements with Brazil

The Federal Government yesterday expressed intention to revisit pending bilateral investments agreement with the Government of Brazil.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, who disclosed this in Abuja when he received Brazilian Embassy delegation on courtesy visit to his office, said the Nigeria government would revisit the agreement.

A statement by Deputy Director (Information) of the ministry, Ibrahim Haruna, revealed that the delegation was led by Mr. Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, the Brazilian Ambassador and Mr. Jackson Lima, Deputy Head of Mission.

He said the Federal Government was willing to spread Nigeria’s trade and investment tentacles across the world in line with the economic blueprint of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“This government believes in investment drive and we will leave no stone unturned in considering those multilateral and bilateral investment agreements capable of showcasing Nigeria’s investment potential to the world.

“In line with the blueprint of the Buhari administration, we will look into all the documents submitted today by the Brazilian delegation with a view to seeing how they can assist our people in job creation, capacity building and technology transfer,” the minister said.

In his earlier remarks, the ambassador congratulated the minister on his recent appointment and said that the agreement, which began in January 2016 under the Cooperation and Facilitation Investment Agreement, would offer Nigeria loan facility to the tune of $1.1 billion.

He said the agreement covered areas like agriculture, trade, investment and industrialisation.

He also said the initiative had the capacity to create 100, 000 new jobs for youths across various sectors.

He said Brazil had signed a similar agreement with countries like Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Morocco and Ethiopia, including United Arabic Emirate (UAE), which was the most recent.

He urged the minister to set all technical frameworks in motion ahead of the first exchange of information between the two countries towards further negotiations scheduled for 9th to 13th September, 2019.

He added that under its Global Value Chain, Brazil would use its position as one of the five top agriculture producers in the world to improve Nigeria’s food sector.

He also noted that reviving the nation’s cotton industry through modern technology would be included under the programme.

He described Nigeria as the largest investment destination in the African continent and attributed this to why Brazil was giving it top priority.

