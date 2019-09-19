Minister summons NFF to full-day meeting

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has summoned a meeting with the board of the Nigeria Football Federation in line with the new direction his stewardship is expected to take in the sports sector.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick and all the members of his executive board are expected to be at the crucial meeting

Authoritative sources in the NFF told our correspondent that the meeting which was at the instance of the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare is scheduled to take place on Friday in Abuja.

The source also added that the meeting would be a full-day meeting aimed at throwing light into many grew areas the new minister should know about.

Our correspondent exclusively leant that the proposed meeting had only three major issues on the cards for discussion.

“The minister is very disturbed about the state of the Nigerian League and that is top on the agenda while the welfare and development national team players are other issues expected to be ironed out.

“Evaluation of the technical ability of all national team coaches is the third item on the agenda even as the problem between the NFF and Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby is expected to come to the fore.

“Football is key in Nigerian sports and the meeting is in line with the new direction Sunday Dare wants the sports sector to follow in the weeks ahead.”

Our correspondent also learnt exclusively that after a meeting on Tuesday with three key board members of the NFF, the football federation had invited Falcons Coach Dennerby to a meeting billed to take place weekend in Abuja.

