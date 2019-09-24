Minister tasks NBBF on international success

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development , Sunday Dare, on Monday in Abuja met with the Executive Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Musa Kida and tasked them on winning more international laurels for the country.

While addressing the board members present, the Minister tasked the Musa Kida led federation to double their efforts to achieve more successes on the international stage.

The meeting according to the ministry is part of the ongoing drive by the Minister to get all federations on the same page ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and training plan for the male basketball team D’Tigers, who have secured a ticket and the Women’s team D’Tigress, with three more games in the qualifiers, were discussed at the meeting.

There were also discussions on NBBF’s financial situation with a view to exploring new funding options as well as a report submitted by NBBF in response to a request by the ministry.

The Minister expressed excitement over the qualification of the D’Tigers for the Olympics and pledged the ministry’s support towards NBBF’s preparation for the games.

“Nigerians are now beginning to take note of the excellent performance of the various basketball teams and are eager for more,” Dare said.

In his response , the NBBF President thanked the minister for his support throughout the World Cup in China while expressing gratitude to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his support.

Kida reminded the minister about the women’s qualifiers for the Olympics starting in November.

He said the various leagues were on course while announcing the commencement of the Men’s Premier League in October which will enable Nigeria to present a team for the newly introduced FIBA Africa/NBA African championship.

Like this: Like Loading...