MultiChoice re-launches ‘Step Up’ for customers

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that parents who kept their school-age children out-of-school in the state would henceforth face criminal prosecution as the State’s Child’s Right Law had provided that all children must be given access to education.

The Ekiti State government had last week commenced school enrolment drive aimed at ensuring that all school-age children must register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking in Eporo, Emure Ekiti during sensitization programme, Fayemi who called on parents and guardians to key into the free education programme of his administration, said education was not only free but compulsory in Ekiti State.

He added that it was an abuse of Child’s Right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children an opportunity to go to school, saying the state government was providing free but quality education which parents must exploit to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.

Fayemi said: “We have a Child’s Right Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school-age to be out of school during school session. If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent the child from being in school.

“The parents will have to explain to the government or the relevant institutions why that child is not in school. In order to ensure that we implement that law, we have a family court in the state that takes responsibility for children that are not in school and parents who fail their responsibility.

“For us in Ekiti, it is not enough to say we have free education. We need to enlighten our people particularly in the rural communities on the importance of education and the necessity for their wards to be enrolled because education is also compulsory in our state and we are doing this for basic education level because we have experienced some challenges in the last four years in the state.

“Enrolment figure in the state used to be the highest in the country up till 2014, and then we suffered a decrease in enrolment according to UBEC national figure. We have a duty as a government to ensure that we get the figure back to where it used to be in order to build the foundation that is solid for our children and we have a duty to ensure that we don’t just encourage them to come to school but also provide everything to make sure education is pay-less for them whether in terms of the instructional materials or the school feeding that we now offer them in primary school or the encouragement we give the teacher to deliver competently.

“All these are things we are working on, and the school environment because it is not just the teacher quality but also the learning environment that contribute to the growth and development of the average child. You cannot put children in an environment where they can’t learn properly because they have no table and chairs, no fence to protect the school premises, the teachers don’t have all they need in terms of maintaining discipline, an entire gamut of responsibilities that we have as parents.”

