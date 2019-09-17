Mum sleeps as son,5, shoots 4-year-old brother dead

A four-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his five-year-old brother after he found a gun in their home while their mum slept.

Truth Albright was fatally shot at his home in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

He was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital, but died just under an hour later.

Forth Worth Police said they would not file charges against Truth’s parents “at this time.”

A police spokesman said: “It has been determined that there will be no charges filed at this time. It’s a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”

No one else was hurt in the incident and the type of gun has not yet been revealed, according to officers.

Police were called about 11:45am (5.45pm BST) on Sunday and Truth died at around 12.30pm (6.30pm BST) according to medical records.

Homicide detectives, as well as detectives from the crimes against children unit and the crime scene search unit are investigating the incident.

Witnesses say the two-storey home was surrounded by police and cordoned off shortly after the incident, ‘Fort Worth Star Telegram’ reports.

Neighbour Larry Davison, who lives several houses down said he had never spoken to the people that lived in the property but he said he often saw two boys playing outside.

He said the last time emergency vehicles were on the street was when a house caught fire five-years-ago.

Truth was one of three children who were shot on Sunday in Tarrant County, which has a population of 2 million people.

In Arlington a six-year-old boy was left in “very serious” condition after he was shot at home at around 5pm (11pm BST).

A three-year-old child at the residence also was grazed or hit by shrapnel but is expected to survive.

In another incident in Arlington, an eight-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks in what police believe to be an accidental shooting.

The girl was rushed to Cook Children’s Hospital at around 12pm (6pm BST) but her injuries are not expected to be life threatening, reports mirror.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...