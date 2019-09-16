Arts & Entertainments
Musician, Dammy Krane, arraigned for threatening Merrybet staff members
A popular Nigerian singer and composer, Johnson Oyindamola, popularly known as ‘Dammy Krane’, was on Monday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos for allegedly threatening staff members of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited.
The 27-year-old singer was arraigned on a three count charge of conspiracy, threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, preferred against him by the police
Dammy Krane was alleged to have threatened the lives of the staff members on July 29 and also posted an audio and video message on Cool FM 96.9
However, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector J .I Enang, told the court that the singer posted, on the internet, an audio and video recording accusing the company of owing him, after threatening them.
The prosecutor said: “Oyindamola and others at large on July 29, 2019, at Cool FM in Lagos, conspired with others at large to commit felony to wit: Conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threat to life.
“Oyindamola and others at large on the same date, time and place, threatened the life of the staff of Merrybet Gold Limited.”
Arts & Entertainments
Nazi satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ wins Toronto film festival’s Oscar-bellwether award
New Zealander Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” on Sunday won the audience award given at the end of the Toronto International Film Festival, which has in many past years been a bellwether for Academy Award winners.
“Jojo Rabbit” is a comic satire about a 10-year-old German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) during the World War Two, who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and turns for help to his imaginary friend Adolph Hitler (Waititi).
Last week, Waititi was awarded the Toronto International Film Festival’s new Ebert Director Award, with the festival’s co-head Cameron Bailey hailing his “razor-sharp humor, faultless style and boundless generosity.”
Among the most popular films by the half-Maori, half-Jewish director is “Thor: Ragnarok,” a 2017 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor. He is also known for “Boy” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”
In the past 20 years, the Grolsch People’s Choice Award winner, selected based on voting by audiences at the Toronto festival, has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture five times — “Green Book” last year, “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “American Beauty.”
Two Toronto runner-ups, “Spotlight” and “Argo,” have also won Oscars during that time and Toronto award winners have been nominated for best picture Oscars in all but one of the past 10 years reports Reuters.
The prize offers C$15,000 in cash and a custom award. The runners-up are Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s “The Platform” won the festival’s Midnight Madness genre film award, and the documentary award went to Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave.”
Show Biz
Kevin Hart moved to therapy facility 10 days after car crash
Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, has been released from hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
His release from the medical facility where he has been under intense watch and has had to undergo surgery came 10 days after a road accident that left him shaken. TMZ reports that he has been moved to a physical therapy facility where he would be undergoing further treatment, with the report further indicating that Kevin Hart is keeping a positive attitude and is “grateful to be alive.” It was revealed that he suffered three spinal fractures in last Sunday’s road accident but doctors had stated that they expected him to make a full recovery.
Behind the wheel when the accident occurred at Mulholland Highway, Malibu Hills was his friend, Jared Black, who also suffered major back injuries in the crash while Rebecca Broxterman, Hart’s personal trainer, as well as wife, were also in the vehicle.
Show Biz
Eedris Abdulkareem celebrates Sowore’s wedding anniversary
Activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, still in the custody following his arrest early last month owing to a nationwide movement termed #RevolutionNow he championed but he marked his 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Making it known was rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, in an Instagram post on Thursday, as he prayed for bliss in Sowore’s marriage to his wife, Opeyemi, in the face of his “sacrifice for Nigeria today”. Remembering the activist’s 15th wedding anniversary, Abdulkareem wrote: “Fifteen years ago, you tied the nuptial knots that still binds you till date in love and oneness!
“Love so real and so compassionate as yours makes the world go round and of course, it breaks through any manmade barriers like subjugation, gagging, imprisonment and utterly dehumanising intimidation and treachery. “So, as you sacrifice for Nigeria today, may this anniversary sprout out a bountiful, blessed and glorious tomorrow for you! Happy anniversary once again! Many more conjugal bliss ahead as years come and ago!!! Freedom…”
Sowore’s wife, Opeyemi, had in an interview on a TV show in the US, Democracy Now!, said the Federal Government pinned its grievance on Sowore on a meeting he had with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra leader (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. “They also mentioned he may have taken money from international countries, and he met them in Dubai.
He has never been to Dubai before, which was an interesting statement on the Nigerian government’s part. And no money, basically, has been found with him,” she said.
Show Biz
AY, wife visit Toyin Abraham weeks after giving birth
Comedian and moviemaker, AY Makun, and his wife, Mabel Makun, paid a surprise visit to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her child, Ire and also gave them gifts! Toyin Abraham actress announced their visit on Instagram and also shared a photo.
“Thank you Daddy @aycomedian and mummy @midas_interiors for coming and thanks for the…………………..,” she wrote.
Excited Dad, Kola Ajeyemi, also shared same on his Instagram page. Toyin Abraham welcomed her son, Ire, in August, few weeks after her wedding introduction to actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi. The couple held naming ceremonies for their son in London and Lagos
Show Biz
Writing songs for Davido was big opportunity for me –Teni Makanaki
Teniola Apata has become a strong force in the Nigerian entertainment arena in about two years. Known widely as Teni Entertainer or Teni Makanaki, her emergence is one nobody saw coming. She told ADEDAYO ODULAJA that she shares such sentiments.
Your emergence can hardly be compared to that of any other. How do you see it?
I have always been an entertainer. It was not about music alone; but everything entertainment. I have always done music. It has always been my passion since I was young. I played the drums. I was always there doing my thing, but maybe people didn’t see me until I came out. It got to a level when I decided that I needed to take it seriously, and luckily God did it for me.
What songs can one find on your playlist that can be said to inspire or inform your lyrics?
I listen to King Wasiu Ayinde, Ebenezer Obey, Pasuma, King Sunny Ade, Ayinla Kollington and Sir Shina Peters. Basically, I listen to all of the old guys.
It doesn’t look like you took a cue from any of them. I was waiting for you to mention Pasuma.
If you listen deep enough you will hear all of them in my music. It’s just me being able to coin it perfectly.
What about songwriting?
I have always loved to put words and melodies together, God just did the rest. Honestly, I feel that writing is one of the most interesting things I do. You look at the words, what people are going through, what you are going through and you put it together. For me, that is fun.
Writing for Davido was one of your highpoints before emerging as a star in your own right. How did it happen?
It was through Shizzy. Shizzy is Davido’s producer and he was the one who gave me the opportunity. It was a big opportunity to write for that calibre of artiste.
Do you have a particular description for your kind of music?
It’s good music. Period.
But it must be said that you have a way of insinuating certain things in your lyrics
I sing about what other people are not confident to sing about. I just sing about people’s everyday life. For example, the song ‘Fargin’. A lot of women are being forced to do things that they don’t want to do and that is what I sang about ‘Askamaya’. I just sing about what is going on in everybody’s everyday life.
What is the meaning of the word, Askamaya and what inspired it?
Askamaya is whatever you want it to be.
Would you say it doesn’t have a deeper, dirty meaning as some people think?
That is their definition of it, what is yours? Because Askamaya is an open word for everyone to just think. Interpret it however you want to.
Your lyrics talk about red spots like Pekas, Allen Avenue, do these places bring out the real you?
But then you can see that I also talk about people like Anita Baker. Anita Baker is an American singer and songwriter. In that song, I was talking about a guy and a girl living a prominent life. The song is just meant to be interpreted the way you like.
How would you describe your person?
I am a happy person, I am a free person and I don’t like trouble, I don’t like stress.
What was your upbringing like in the Okota part of Lagos where you grew up?
I grew up very sheltered. There were policemen in our house, I wasn’t allowed to go out, I went out with an escort. So, I don’t know how I became what I am, but I am just being myself.
A girl who is well sheltered doesn’t end up becoming what you are today, how did it happen?
I have always been a rebel since I was in high school. I was the number one noisemaker in the classroom, but it wasn’t that I was bad. I didn’t believe in someone telling me what to do and how to do it. I believed in doing my thing my own way. That is the best way anyone can ever do anything, by doing it your own way and calling all the shots, by living your life by your own rules. Maybe people took it and the street loved it. Our parent didn’t like the idea of having two musicians in the family, but they don’t have a choice.
Are you aware that some people don’t really like your kind of person, how do you feel about this?
Well, there a lot of people who love me, so I am focusing on them.
Do you subscribe to the notion that you are a tomboy or you see yourself as a lady?
I am a girl; I am a young lady with dreams. I am just a girl living my life the way I want to, in the best possible way.
Your fashion sense can be really suspect, what inspires it?
Comfort. Mainly comfort. As you see, I am wearing a T-shirt, shorts, my socks, and my shoes. I am very comfortable.
In terms of plans, when should your fans expect something from you?
Maybe singles but the album will probably be coming out in 2019.
Show Biz
AMARA MADUKA; Sex toys can’t replace men
Actress, showbiz enthusiast and brazen queen of social media, Amara Maduka, in this interview with AKINSETAN AKINRELE spoke candidly about her goals, relationship and sundry issues.
2019 is gradually coming to an end, how has it been for you?
If I’m going to answer honestly, I’ll say everything is new. I don’t feel like my old self anymore. I have a new movie I did with Martinz Jr Studios coming out soon. It’s a project I’m very excited about and I know you all will love it. It’s called ‘Ordinary Couple.’ You should look out for it and thank me later. I starred alongside Antonio and Nancy Isime. It’s a once in a lifetime comedy story I know everyone would love.
What are you up to now?
I’m fully into the entertainment industry. I write and presently I’m working on starting up my own production company. And for me it’s everything inclusive, even music eventually. But I’m kicking off with a show.
You often flaunt your curves on social media, don’t men harass you over that?
Well, honestly I’m of the opinion that a man who is irresponsible is irresponsible. What a woman wears doesn’t and shouldn’t affect a man who is responsible to himself. Just as we hear about of paedophilia in the news lately. It has nothing to do with the kids. If you’re an adult, there are things you should learn for yourself. You don’t harass a woman because she is flaunting her butt, that’s not an invitation.
This could lead to rape, doesn’t it bother you?
How a woman dresses has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped. People just don’t get it. An adult must learn self control or they’ll always land in trouble. As women, we see men wear really tight pants and have their huge crotch showing up but we don’t come to rape them. Even though some of us just admire the thing and move on because as adults we know IT IS NOT AN INVITATION! Not physically though. But I see them on Instagram. Sadly we can mostly see those online cos we don’t have men with such eggplant in Nigeria. Most of our men with the big eggplant have follow Onyibo go, leaving us with few or nothing. And this should be treated as a national emergency, by the way. Well, on an average, the size doesn’t matter but the usage does. Then again, if it’s too small, wetin we gain?
Are you in relationship?
I’m currently self-dating. I take myself out, I buy myself stuff, I spoil myself, I orgasm myself. Those toys are amazing and ladies should try it sometime. And they don’t give you drama. You don’t share them with others. They don’t cheat too!
It might make you detest marriage, are you not worried?
The controversy surrounding sex toys is really unnecessary. Men act like the toys are going to replace them, but I don’t think it would. Eventually, a woman will need the warmth of a man and the toys won’t provide that. Toys are basically for emergency situations. When the human isn’t available and a girl has to help herself, a sex toy comes in handy.
So, you can do without sex toys?
Personally nothing has control over me. I can dump it in a heartbeat if I want to. I use it. It doesn’t use me. If you get what I mean. I can do without sex. A great sex is great. But then again, no be food na. I think it’s an established fact that curvy women are better lovers and great at sex. They are the juiciest so, technically, they’re the sweetest.
I come from a very loving family. And they happen to understand that it’s God that gives husband, I can’t just order one from Jumia.
My heart is big and so meek. I cry as much as I laugh. Sometimes watching a random video on the internet makes me cry. Sometimes an honest compliment can even make me cry. I absorb energy that’s why I’m careful of the energy I allow around me and things I expose myself to.
You are hardly seen at event, are you anti-social?
I’m an ambivert. But more often than not, I enjoy my own solitude. Lots of messed up people out there these days one has to be extremely careful with which energy you mix. I’m not good at honouring invitations. Which is something I’m working on too. I realised I can’t stay in the sidelines anymore.
How then do you relax?
I relax with music and being butt naked in my house. Nakedness is liberating, sis and I have influenced all my friends. Once you hang with me, you’ll learn how to love your nakedness. Clothes are stress but I’m naked only at home o.
Can you marry a man as old as your father?
I think love is a beautiful thing and it doesn’t respect age.
I’m happy Regina Daniels found someone who makes her happy. Most people talking down on that union wish they have what she does, trust me. I’m just happy she is happy. If love decides to come in an older package I’m definitely taking it.
What do you expect from your future husband?
I don’t have expectations of men. I believe in the laws of the universe, law of attraction, mostly. You attract what you are. So, I’m expecting the universe to deliver a heart like mine to me. It’s all about a person’s soul for me. I’m working to be a very wealthy woman, so a wealthy man doesn’t freak me. I can influence him into the man I want him to be if his soul vibes with mine. As for stature, I’m knowledgeable enough to know that none of us made ourselves, so I don’t look at people’s outward look. I pay attention to their inward look.
There seem to be so much hate in Nollywood, especially among actresses, what’s your take?
Women hating on women has nothing to do with entertainment.
It’s everywhere. We are our own worst enemies and it’s so sad. The entertainment industry is really putting the country on a map. And if the government paid us a little bit of attention with financial assistance, I’m sure we would soar higher.
What do you think should be done to take Nollywood to the next levels?
The way forward is finance. Everything boils down to money. We don’t have investors. All we get is criticisms and little support. Nigerians keep comparing us to Hollywood and it baffles me. We do what we do out of little or nothing and we are able to get results. Not Hollywood’s standard perhaps, but if we have half of what those guys have, we’d shake the world.
Arts & Entertainments
In ‘STASIS’, 3 artists explain meaning of equilibrium, stagnation
T
o kick off the busy Fall art season in Lagos, STASIS, a group exhibition showcasing recent works by three contemporary artists from Nigeria and Cameroon, opened to the public at Temple Muse, on September 2.
Curated by SMO Contemporary Art, the exhibition which will runs till October 18, 2019, features 47 paintings, drawings and ceramic works by Olawunmi Banjo, Kelechi Nwaneri and DjakouKassi Nathalie, who explore the meaning of balance and belonging in surreal physical and emotional landscapes.
The three artists originating from different parts of West Africa, one classically trained and two self-taught, with an age difference spanning almost 20 years, draw us into a complex dialogue from three radically different viewpoints.
“Through detailed paintings, layered and complex drawings, and experimental ceramic works, each artist explores the tension between the conscious and subconscious mind. Each artwork questions how to achieve balance despite societal pressures, mental health challenges, and the effects of climate change on our well-being,” notes the exhibition curator and Founder of SMO Contemporary Art, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago.
DjakouKassi Nathalie is a well respected mid-career ceramic artist and the most senior of the three. She studied at the ‘Institut Samba Superieur’ in Yaounde, Cameroon, on a full scholarship and has taken part in numerous exhibitions in Europe and the United States.
She won the first Africa Prize at the International Fair of Ouagadougou (SIAO) in 2012 and eventually moved to Nigeria in 2015, where she has become an active member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).
DjakouKassi’s works are earth centred, reflecting a fascination with the grandeur of nature in relation to humanity’s miniscule scale, yet hugely destructive impact on the planet. The red laterite earth of her childhood in Cameroon, is reflected in her rugged earthen vessels, wall hangings, and sculptures. Her sculpted pots, bowls, and plates are covered with symbols and masks, inspired by shared African communal values, and a quintessential tension between modernity and tradition.
In contrast, the self-taught painter, Olawunmi Banjo presents her latest series of portraits of lone figures, rendered in twisted, intertwined, and tightly woven wires and ropes.
Banjo’s hyper-realistic elegant style embraces a primarily blue colour palette and exhibits a deep sense of symmetry by creating a pathway to a deepened sense of self awareness and identity through her acrobatic figures.
She has showcased her work at international exhibitions and art fairs including at Re-Art Meets Africa, Ihlienworth, Germany (2018), Press for Progress International Women Arts Exhibition in Dubai (2018), 24thPan African Film & Art Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, USA (2016), and at the Heinrich Heine University’s 10thAfrikaTage in Dusseldorf, Germany (2015).
She was a finalist at the Global Art Awards for Painting at the Armani Hotel in Dubai (2017). Her works analyse the effects of restrictive social norms, and the constant need for external validation and the intense pressure from technology on modern society.
Emerging artist Kelechi Nwaneri’s charcoal and acrylic drawings on paper and canvas are a complex creative counter-point to the works by the two older, female artists.
Nwaneri is in his early twenties and is a graduate of Agriculture from the University of Nigeria Nsukka. His multi-layered, charged landscapes populated by masked mythical figures covered with uli, nsibidi, adinkra and adire symbols, portray an emotional depth beyond his years.
Nwaneri is inspired by pencil realism and is heavily influenced by West African iconography and allegory. Through a world rich in allegory and mythological expressions he tackles issues surrounding mental health. His muscled, male forms in combat, touch on the emotional and psychological wrestling we do to achieve balance and self-awareness.
“STASIS provides a creative platform for three artists with very different styles and philosophies to examine the concept of equilibrium and counter-balance,” said Obiago.
According to her, Kassi’s voluminous sculptural ceramics provide a fantastic counter-point to Banjo’s finely painted self-portraits and Nwaneri’s mythological, surreal landscapes.
“The diversity of media and artistic viewpoints are a refreshing start to our fall season,” the Director of Temple Muse, Avinash Wadhwani, said.
“STASIS touches on important global issues and we are delighted to provide a platform for artists to tell their stories from a contemporary African point of view.”
Show Biz
Feel fresh in lemon green sneakers
Do you know that by merely pairing the right colours, you can achieve a balanced and complete look? Nailing the right accessories colour combinations can enhance your appearance immensely so, if you want to give your style a boost, there’s no better way than to be more thoughtful in the tones you choose to wear. Lemon green can be a surprisingly versatile colour and a great addition to your wardrobe. The trick to nailing the look is to choose the right shade.
Dark green hues, as well as olive and khaki tones, are some of the most flattering for gents. Keeping your colour combinations simple will help to highlight your lemon green sneakers and avoid any clashing. As such, black makes an excellent option that never fails to complement lemon green. Likewise, white can also partner well. Lemon green shoes are such a fun accessory to wear. Full of colour and life, lemon green sneakers will put a smile on everyone’s face.
Their bold hue looks fantastic when paired with a simple, monochrome outfit.
They instantly become a standout feature while remaining chic and somewhat understated. Lemon green shoes also look great with all shades of blues. Navy, in particular, looks superb with yellow, especially for formal occasions
TIPS
Choose a yellow hoodie and light blue ripped skinny jeans if you are on the hunt for a look idea that conveys edgy style.
Finishing your looks with a pair of green-yellow sneakers is an easy way to inject a more relaxed aesthetic into your getup style.
A black leather biker jacket and black sweatpants are essential menswear pieces, without which our menswear arsenal would definitely be incomplete. Complete this look with lemon green sneakers to keep the look fresh.
A beige biker jacket and light blue ripped jeans are great menswear pieces to add to your daily off-duty wardrobe. To inject an element of stylish casualness into this ensemble, complement your outfit with a pair of lemon green sneakers
For something more on the daring side to finish your ensemble, introduce lemon green sneakers to the mix.
Marry a dark green jacket with blue ripped skinny jeans to achieve an extra dapper and current street style outfit. Complement your look with green-yellow sneakers to make a standard look feel suddenly fresh
Show Biz
Xenophobia: 10 South Africans dead, no Nigerian – AKA tweets again
Controversial South African rapper, AKA, is at it again, and this time he is claiming no Nigerian has been killed in the recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners, just 10 South Africans.
“The rapper, who was in the past week under serious fire on social media over his inciting posts, said now that the world knows that South Africans are the real victims of these attacks, it was time for the “entire rubbish to stop.”
He tweeted: “10 South Africans dead in last two weeks violence … zero Nigerians. Twitter made you turn on your own country. Sies. How’s about we put all this nonsense behind us and come together as AFRICANS once and for all huh? Now that we know it’s mostly South Africans who died in the past two weeks violence … it’s almost like it’s okay. We have a disgusting problem with our own self confidence and with violence. What a mess! Even South African celebrities were duped into thinking we were mass murdering foreigners. I wonder if they will now turn around and send condolences for their own dead countrymen and women.
In another news, reports have it that the South African government is frustrating the efforts to evacuate some Nigerians in the country.
Show Biz
Nigerians react as Burna Boy refunds ‘boring fan’
N
igerian sensational singer, Burna Boy, on Tuesday refunded the $100 ticket price to a fan who he noticed wasn’t vibing to his performance during his concert.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened during the Atlanta stop of his ‘African Giant’ tour on Tuesday.
In the viral video, while Burna Boy was performing, he noticed a fan standing in front standing still and not swaying to the music. He took a break from the energetic performance and called out the fan. Burna Boy went on to refund the $100 ticket price to the fan.
He also asked a bouncer to escort the fan out of the venue saying, “Your face is not encouraging.”
The event, recorded in a now-viral video, has since generated mixed reactions from fans of the ‘Anybody’ singer.
While some applauded Burna Boy for correcting the negative vibe the fan put out, others chided the singer for humiliating a fan who came to enjoy the show.
Here are some comments from Twitter that may interest you:
@Chukwufunayam: “It’s okay to humiliate a human being because it’s Burna Boy? That’s poor showmanship but what do I know.”
@Zaddy_nomso: “Not necessary though, some people might not want to dance as they don’t know how to.
“But they paid and want to see him perform. Not everyone will dance at your show, you just ignore and focus on the good energy from others.”
@Kolatoye: “This is funny really. I feel, as a performer, people pay to watch you perform. People don’t pay to come and encourage or give you any kind of energy.
“If you are lucky and blessed to have fans that light up your fire and fan your flame, beautiful, otherwise focus on your performance.”
@Dhlamini: “I’d be so embarrassed if I was the guy but at the same time, how can you not dance to Burna boy’s music?”
@Aluchinago: “So, is must that everyone must like his song. Was he the only artiste performing there? It’s not right biko”
@Nakel4rill: “Yes! Have you not seen rappers jump into the crowd to punch crazy fans and tell security to kick them out?”
@Nigeriaplatech: “You can stay at the back though” front not for people wey get sense and wey dey positive”
@Tonie: “Sharap, I’m a fan. But he was wrong! He already apologized tho.”
