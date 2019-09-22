‘My mother’s benevolent spirit inspired Milroqzee #FiftyByFive project’  

Orok Efiom, a lawyer who is the brains behind the Milroqzee #FiftyByFive Project, has said helping the benevolent spirit of his late mother inspired the project which is now about helping indigent Nigerians through social media platforms.

Having started officially in January this year as a more structured effort to reach the indigent through social media platforms, Efiom said the digital charity platform currently serves the indigent including widows, orphans and other people needing assistance on the Nigerian social media space.

“The charity was set up in honour of my late mother and is reflective of the grassroots’ benevolence that she devoted her life to. I am a lawyer by training and have a 15-year career in legal practice including roles as a director of a multinational company. I have my membership of the Institute of Directors in view and I remain a member of good standing with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA),” he said.

Speaking of the project, he said: “We organise monthly reference-based grants to other charities undertaking front facing field work for the under privileged. These funds go towards supporting their commendable efforts and ensures there is no duplication of objectives.

“We have received growing attention for our efforts and the monthly give-aways are now a staple on twitter. In addition, we run a primary website www.milroqzee.com for the sole purpose of request intakes from the public. There are direct requests for assistance and we choose on a case by case basis with the minimum due diligence required.

“To ensure uninhibited access to the support and to meet our objectives, we have no eligibility criteria for support and as at today we have issued over a million naira in direct support to an audience spread across students, traders, and others. Our aim is to expand it to other digital platforms and begin to put up a physical structure to migrate this support to persons without access to the internet in remote areas of Nigeria.”

According to him, there has not been any issue regarding accountability because of the measures of openness and transparency that have been adopted by himself and the team behind it.

“To date we have kept accurate and transparent records of all monies given out by the charity and you can see the figures and recipients on the website homepage. This openness means that the public can audit us at any time by reaching out to the disclosed beneficiaries and it has helped our credibility greatly.

“Eventually, the plan is to scale up progressively by first getting financial support from private friends who buy into the vision and then add more structure like physical assets and office space before making proposals to local and international funding agencies that are minded to extend some support our way,” he concluded.

