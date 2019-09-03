Inside Abuja
‘My near death experience in the hands of one chance robbers’
Many residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, have fallen prey to the activities of “One Chance” robbers, who operate using taxi cabs. CALEB ONWE reports on a recent incident
Saturday, August 24, 2019, was a blessed day to many people, but to Chief Jude Eze, it was a day that has left him with so much unpalatable memories. It was a date that his wife and children nearly lost their bread winner and benefactor to some mindless and cruel men of the underworld.
The entire family could have been left in great pains and inconsolable hearts but for divine intervention.
Eze, who is now left with a swollen mouth and eyes, is still having speech difficulty as a result of the torture he underwent during his encounter with the robbers. However, he managed to organize his thoughts when Inside Abuja crew bumped into his house in Jahi village, one of the squatter settlements in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Federal Capital Territory.
He said he went out on that fateful day in a high spirit to his place of work, without any premonition that he was going to meet any misfortune until the unfortunate drama began in the taxi cab.
According to Eze, he left his office at the close of work and headed home as usual but experienced some delays because of the scarcity of vehicles at the bus terminal.
In line with his daily routine, he had to trek from Utako to Berger Roundabout to catch a taxi to Dutse in Bwari Area Council. However, on this fateful day, the journey plans were not as seamless as expected, due to the fact that several commuters were stranded at bus stop.
When he eventually boarded one of the painted taxis that came his way, he thought he was home and dry but it turned out that he had fallen into a trap set by a criminal gang.
As at the time he entered the taxi, there were three men, including the driver already seated inside. He thought he was the third passenger as the car zoomed off, with the driver still waving for more passengers to come on board.
As no other person came to join them, the journey continued, but in less than five minutes, the man closest to him inside the car shifted suspiciously towards him. The shifting was done in a manner that Eze could not hold his peace, but questioned the move which earned him an instant slap.
It signalled the beginning of a horrible experience that lasted for hours. Eze narrates the ordeal thus: “It was a week today, that was last Saturday that I closed from work and went to Berger junction to get a taxi back home. Unfortunately, the car I entered which already had three passengers with the driver, I didn’t know that they were robbers.
“It was not long after the car left that spot, that the people I thought were my fellow passengers started some strange behaviours, and before I could start suspecting, they have descended on me, hitting me from all sides.
“The driver was driving with one hand and was using the second hand to hit me. The other three men were also hitting and slapping me on my head and face. The Mazda car was what they used. When they closed the car windows , I noticed the car windscreen was tinted. They were also playing music very loud in the car, that even if I had shouted, nobody would have heard my voice. The more I tried to raise my head up to know the direction I was being driven to by the robbers, the more they hit my face and head.
“The beating continued to the extent that I lost stamina and finally my consciousness, but before I completely lost consciousness, I remembered they asked me to give them my ATM card, which I surrendered without argument.
“I however, gave them the wrong password, which earned me more beatings, as I could not bear the pains coupled with blood that was already gushing out of my mouth, nose and eyes, I quickly called the right password for them.
“ By this time, they had also collected my phone and ordered me never to raise my head up in the car where I was held hostage by the men who were showing me gun and dagger at intervals.
“We got to a point and they threatened to kill me if they tried the password I gave them for my ATM card and it refuses to work.
“This drama continued with the abductors conversing without my contribution but I was following their discussion, since I understood the Igbo language they were speaking. I was however, forced to speak when I overheard them saying that it was time to waste me.
“All this while, all their conversation was in Igbo language. I only spoke up when I heard them talking about killing me. It was at that point that I quickly pleaded that they should not kill me, not push me out while the car was in motion.
“When they heard me speak Igbo language, they said, “so you are Igbo and you were fucking up all this while, bear with us, we are doing this because the country is tough”.
“They reluctantly slowed down at a point and allowed me to go. I heard them say, drop him, let us go and look for a better victim. When I got down from the car, blood was still gushing out from my nostril, eyes and mouth. I managed to ask somebody to tell me where I was, and the “I tried severally to get a taxi that will take me to Jahi village where I live, but could not, because each driver that stopped where I was standing with my bleeding, they will zoomed off, saying I was a criminal.
“I managed to get a keke driver who pitied my condition and took me to a junction where I collected money from an Okada rider to pay him. After which, I boarded the Okada to my house. When I got home, my family members could not recognize me, because by then, my face had swollen up with my eyes covered.”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Mr Bala Ciroma, has admitted that the menace of ‘ one chance ‘ robbers has become one of the major sources of insecurity in the nation’s capital.
Ciroma said that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force was aware of the frequent incedents of the “One Chance” robbers and warned residents of Abuja to be security conscious as the criminals were on the prowl.
The FCT Police boss, who spoke at a Town Hall Meeting, organized by FCT chapter of Nigerian Union Journalists to address the challenges of insecurity, said the one chance robbery syndicates usually operated in unpainted taxi cabs.
Ciroma stated that the police had identified both the hideouts of these criminals and their operational methods and was working hard to flush them out of the city.
He urged residents to cooperate with all security agencies in finding a lasting solution to the menace of “one chance” robbers as well as other crimes.
Inside Abuja
Rewarding selflessness, empowering less privileged
The Unity Fountain, the popular village square in the heart of Abuja, recently played host to a multitude of personalities, including physically challenged persons, as a group, Juremi Foundation, honoured some security, paramilitary personnel and fallen heroes for their meritorious service. REGINA OTOKPA reports
Be it under the scorching sun or heavy rain, every day is a beautiful day for Sergeant Selbol Audu, the famous dancing traffic warden at Rita Lori Junction, in Garki 2. He adds grace and flavour while controlling traffic and directing vehicles with his smooth, effortless and unique dance moves.
A father of three and an indigene of Plateau State, Audu started the journey of a traffic warden 27 years ago as a constable with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), after his dreams of becoming a lawyer was shattered with the sudden death of his parents.
With a selfless spirit, he continued to devote his time and energy to his job, not minding the poor attitude of some Nigerians, who sometimes spit at him or talk down at him in the course of his duty. No little wonder, he has been gaining lots of recognition for himself including five awards from the House of Representatives, notable schools in the FCT and from other organisations.
Few days ago, Juremi foundation added another feather to his cap when he was singled out alongside few other men and women of the Nigerian police force and paramilitary, to recognise and show appreciation for a job well-done in their different capacities.
An excited Audu, who spoke to Inside Abuja, said his dream of projecting his image around the country has been fulfilled with the series of awards he has received. “Initially, I wanted to become a lawyer. I sat for IJMBE. I got admission but my parents died immediately. So, I decided since the Nigerian police which was part of the laws but I did not join the conventional police. I want to be a traffic warden who works in the city where I will get to know people and people will know me.
“This is the fifth time I will be honoured. I have served for almost 27 years. I feel great and happy. Wherever you find yourself, do it with all your might and in your capacity.”
With eight more years of active service to go, Sgt. Audu, who said he will miss the job when he retires, however maintained that he would not allow any of his children take after his footsteps career wise.
“I may not like my children to do this because they do not usually promote us like conventional policemen. I would have been an officer by now if I were a conventional policeman.”
Speaking to Inside Abuja, the founder Juremi fondation, Engr. Amen Rochas Okorocha, explained that the day was also a special day for honouring the gallant men of the NPF, who laid down their lives in the course of national duty, and also in reaching out to the downtrodden to give them a sense of belonging in society.
With lots of food items and empowerment packages such as sewing machines, cash and mobile phones, the foundation indeed put a smile on the faces of the mammoth crowd drawn from across all area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to him, the foundation through its skills acquisition centre located at Karonmajiji, has”trained over 60 persons for free; they have graduated and started their small shops all over Karonmajiji. We are already planning on expanding our scope.
“Everybody is important everybody can be somebody tomorrow all they need is a little push,” he said.
Supporting his son who was taking his footsteps, the former Governor of Imo State and presently a senator in the ninth Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was all smiles as he and his wife in the midst of the heavy downpour, shared in the moments and series of activities mapped out to make the day a memorable one.
According to him, it was everybody’s business to reach out to the less privileged and physically challenged in every little way to give them a sense of belonging in every way possible.
Commenting on his feats as a philanthropist, he told Inside Abuja that “I started this about 22 years ago and they said it was politics but I said then that if politics is giving help to the less privileged let everyone be a politician, so that it will be well with the society.
” I am happy to see my son do precisely what I was doing many years ago before I went into the establishment of schools. This is what is called the reach out and touch programme where we meet with the less privileged; those that have been neglected by society.
“This gives them a sense of belonging not even necessarily just the giving of material gifts but also we are able to interact with them and give them hope like giving hope to the hopeless.
“I am very happy my son, Juremi Foundation is doing this, giving to humanity and I expect that everyone in this country who is privileged, to do same to help the downtrodden. Our nation needs people of good spirit to help the poor. There are many of them around us. We could pretend they don’t exist but they exist; they are around us everywhere in every nook and cranny of this country.”
Commending the efforts of the foundation, one of the beneficiaries who is crippled, Adikko Musa, lamented the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of persons living with disabilities, especially at the rural areas.
“Government should pick a cue from Juremi foundation; they shouldn’t see it that it is only in the office they can operate. When they come out as Juremi has done, they will see the special needs of the special people and only then will they understand and follow the direction rather than stay in their offices and use other people.”
Also speaking, a visually impaired beneficiary, Adamu Abubakar, called on government to stop taking decisions on behalf of the disabled without consulting and allowing their voices be heard. While lamenting that the visually impaired were suffering within the FCT, he explained that they resort to begging in order to cater for their needs and family.
“We, blind people are suffering especially in the FCT. Some of us don’t like to go begging people for money. Rochas’ Foundation is supposed to tell our problems to government. They should ask us what we like and what we need.
“We know you have tried to help us the disabled in getting work to do, pay our children’s school fees but we are challenging our government and leaders to do the right thing. Let our voice be heard.”
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid more attention to persons living with disabilities in the country than any other President has ever done.
He disclosed that the procedure for the establishment of the disability commission was in full gear saying, “very soon, the commission will be established, governing council will be approved and by this time in few weeks’ time, things will have changed.
“We are very optimistic that the example the president has set is trickling down to all levels and we are raising the advocacy in this second tenure so that everybody that is supposed to be involved in the governance structure for the improvement of the lives of people living with disabilities will be encouraged without much compulsion or duress,”Ankeli said.
Inside Abuja
We’ll move gender issues to next level –Paulen Tallen
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Paulen Tallen, has assured the women folk of improving their lot and moving gender issues to the next level. Tallen gave the assurance at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said that President Mohammadu Buhari has reasons for sending her there. She noted that President Buhari was aware of complaints by women of not being carried along in his administration, stating that things would improve not only for women but for all citizens.
“This is a wholistic ministry as the woman takes care of the home, children and husband. I’m giving you all a charge that things will be done differ-ent henceforth but we must set out targets and work towards achieving it. We must make history and make undelible mark on the sands of history.
“You have severally bombarded Mr. President about the role women played in his political carrer. He is not unmindful of that and I want to assure you that he has a very good reason of sending me to this ministry,”she said. “You will see the enormous surpoort and corporation we are going to enjoy from him. We all resolved to work as a team from our recent retreat. This ministry is multi facet and has a lot of responsibility. To touch the lives of the vulnerable. “We have an uphill task to meet up with mandate of the ministry and demand of the president.”
Inside Abuja
Tackling issues of migration on internal security
The Department of State Services (DSS) recently organised a seminar to address the menace of transhumance activities in the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports on the off takes of the programme
The concept of globalisation has compelled most nations of the world to waive certain economic, social, cultural and other privileges that defined their existence, in an effort to meet the contemporary demands of accommodating migrant populations.
As a result, several treaties and protocols have been signed in the past, and are still being endorsed, as part of the requirements for the sustenance of bilateral or multilateral relations among countries.
As a regional and global player, Nigeria had signed-on to several agreements, one of which is the ECOWAS Protocol on free movement of people, goods and services (Transhumance).
This instrument, which was intended to serve as “manure” for regional integration, has remained a potential threat to national security, as seen in the cross-border activities of the nomadic pastoralists in Nigeria and across West Africa.
It was in recognition of the threats that transhumance activities and international migration were constituting to Nigeria’s internal security, that the Department of State Services (DSS) held a seminar last week, to chart a definitive course.
The seminar, which held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), witnessed presentation of lectures to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 12) of the research and policy institute.
In a lecture entitled, “Transhumance and International Migration: Implication on Nigeria’s Internal Security”, the DSS’ Director, Crisis Management Centre, Mr. Mr. Abba Adams, said the programme would afford participants – whose membership was drawn from the Service, military, police, para-military organisations, as well as senior government officials – the opportunity to discuss the effect of transhumance and other cross-border activities, with a view to finding the way forward.
As a background, Adams said transhumance activity is an aspect of international migration widely distributed across the continent of Africa. He said its origin could be traced to the Fulani, who migrated from Senegambia in the 14th Century eastwards in search of pasture for their cattle.
According to him, the continued desert encrochment along the Sahel region as a result of climate change was one of the major factors responsible for seasonal migration of herdsmen from one region to the other.
This development, the director submitted, has continued to have reverberatory effects, as seen in spread of infectious diseases, conflict, proliferation of small arms and light weapons among others.
“Transhumance activities as an aspect of international migration pose real threat to the internal security of Nigeria.
“More than ever before, animal disease, infections and conflicts are becoming increasingly rampant due to transhumance activities.
“Nigeria is a standard theatre for herders and farmers conflict. The theatre of conflict is very pronounced in states like Benue, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Adamawa and Kaduna amongst others.
“The clashes affected the 2017 to 2018 harvests seasons because it started when farmers were harvesting their crops…”, Adams said.
Proliferation of small arms and light weapons
In his estimation, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons features as one of the underlying effects of transhumance activities on Nigeria’s Internal security. According to him, the destruction recorded in the various herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria was an indication that the use of lethal weapon by opposing militia groups is on the increase.
He recalled that the Federal Government had made efforts in the past, to address the threats associated with transhumance activities.
Among other interventions, according to Adams, were military operations, the Great Green Wall Agency, livestock development plan, as well as proposed cattle ranching system.
Constraints
Notwithstanding Federal Government’s interventions, as enumerated above, the senior official said some factors had continued to militate against such efforts.
He identified those constraints to include’ obsolete land tenure system, climate change, weak policing, ungoverned border areas, and weak national identity system.
As part of measures towards addressing challenges associated with pastoralist activities, the Federal Government has been charged on the urgent need to: review the Land Use Act, improve policing, ensure the development of border areas, establishment of a national climate change commission, development of an effective national identity system, and development of a modern cattle ranching system.
Inside Abuja
NAF commissions reference hospital for trauma care, others
The Nigerian Air Force has continued to up the ante in medical service delivery, to demonstrate that beyond bombs lies its priority for humanity. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), one of the tripods upon which the nation’s Armed Forces derives existence, has the core mandate to project the country’s air power. Conceived and structured as a “tactical force”, the NAF provides exclusive air cover needed to sustain the inviolability of Nigeria”s territorial integrity.
In the prosecution of the aforesaid mandate, however, the NAF has taken into consideration the compelling need to enthrone a tradition of enhanced welfare for its personnel, especially those engaged in counter-insurgency and other operations across the country, that bring them to close “romance” with danger.
A vivid expression to the welfare needs of personnel was recently given, with the establishment of the Nigeeian Air Force Reference Hospital (NAFRH).
The development has thrown personnel into wild jubilation, as the tertiary facility will provide the much- needed trauma care for personnel on active duty, especially those engaged in various theatres of operation.
The NAFRH, which has since been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, is further equipped to meet the healthcare needs of officers and personnel, their dependents as well as other members of the Armed Forces and the general public.
According to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the NAFRH was further equipped with two state-of-the-art operating theatres, an intensive care unit, medical laboratory, eye and dental clinics and a physiotherapy department, amongst other facilities.
The CAS said, in addition to providing needed advanced medicare, the health facility would also serve as the Teaching Hospital for the NAF School of Medical Science and Aviation Medicine.
Other facilities available in the Hospital include; Special Baby Care, Renal Dialysis, Ophthalmic, Dental, Maternity and Antenatal units, as well as a Cancer Screening Centre.
Also available are, the Accident and Emergency Unit and a robust Radiology Department with complete digital X-ray, mammogram, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and computerized Tomography Scan Machines.
The Hospital is also equipped with modern diagnostic, life support and surgical equipment intended to provide an ideal facility for the care of critical cases such as soldiers wounded in action.
Speaking to Inside Abuja at the NAF Headquarters, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said President Muhammadu Buhari had commissioned the tertiary health facility August 15.
Daramola quoted the President as reminding the staff of the hospital, that to whom much was given, much was expected.
He said:”President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a 60 bed ultra-modern Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital (NAFRH) in Daura, Katsina State. The Reference Hospital, which was commissioned on 15 August 2019, would go a long way in meeting the healthcare needs of NAF personnel, their dependents as well as other members of the Armed Forces and the general public.
“Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Special Guest of Honour, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, assured the NAF of the Federal Government’s support and commitment in ensuring that the Hospital functions effectively for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“The President stated that the commissioning of the Hospital was another critical milestone in the resolve by the nation’s Armed Forces to provide the best possible healthcare for service men and their dependents as well as the host community. While congratulating the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for embarking on the laudable and noble project, the President noted that the state-of-the-art medical equipment provided in the hospital would minimize the need for people in Daura, to travel to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja or even overseas to receive medical care.
“The President disclosed that the Federal Government has, in the last four years, invested considerable resources in the health sector by increasing budgetary allocation to the health sector from N259 billion in 2015 to over N340 billion in 2018. According to him, significant strides have been made to improve life expectancy and reduce some of the killer diseases associated with child and maternal mortality to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by the Year 2030, as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
“The President said, despite significant investment in the health sector, many more efforts were needed to fully eradicate a wide range of diseases and many persistent and emerging health issues in the society. Therefore, to achieve sustainable healthcare delivery, efforts would need to be redoubled and focused to providing more efficient funding of the health sector, improved sanitation and hygiene and increased access to medical care in rural areas in order to save the lives of millions of Nigerians.
“Speaking further, the President said the Hospital would assist the Federal and state governments in providing standard and affordable health services to the people of Daura and other adjoining towns and villages, with a view to supplementing the existing secondary and tertiary facilities. It would also serve as a centre for medical research, where medical practitioners collaborate to find solutions to public health challenges in the country.”
In his remarks, the CAS expressed profound appreciation to the President for his steadfastness in ensuring that the NAF is better equipped to fulfill its statutory responsibilities, even as he explained that it became necessary to establish full-fledged trauma hospitals in close proximity to conflict areas for the treatment of life-threatening battle injuries.
He said it was for this reason that the NAF took the bold step of establishing Reference Hospitals in Port-Harcourt and Bauchi. He noted that the newly commissioned NAFRH in Daura would complement the already existing NAF hospitals in providing medical care for NAF personnel and their dependents as well as members of the host communities.
According to the CAS: “Extending the services to our host communities in various locations where our hospitals are located is intended to boost the existing cordial relationship between the NAF and members of the host communities, whilst at the same time increasing NAF contribution towards the improvement of our National health care delivery services.”
He further disclosed that the establishment of the NAFRH and upgrade of other NAF hospitals was part of the modest efforts by the NAF to reform healthcare in the Service and ensure that personnel and their families get the best medical attention, in order to spur them to greater dedication and performance.
In line with this objective, the CAS said, the NAF recently embarked on a deliberate upgrade of other medical facilities through enhancement of existing infrastructure, provision of modern hospital equipment, recruitment of appropriate medical professionals to bridge manpower deficiencies and retraining of own medical personnel. He stated that all the 38 NAF medical facilities had accordingly been provided with critically needed equipment and medical personnel to enhance their service delivery.
Aside prioritising the health needs of personnel, the NAF has continued to expand to the frontiers of service delivery, through medical outreach programmes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in Abuja and other places in the North, where displacements occasioned by war and other disasters, had occurred.
At a recent briefing in Abuja, the CAS had disclosed that the Service had, through its outreach programmes across the country, provided medical care to over 323,000 IDPs and beneficiaries.
The CAS further disclosed that since 2016, the Service had recruited a total of 9 medical consultants, as well as 61 general medical practitioners and dentists.
Inside Abuja reports that the recruitment was done through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) programme, which had ultimately enhanced the capacity of the Medical Services Branch to provide quality healthcare to personnel.
Inside Abuja
Brutalised: 12-year-old babysitter recounts ordeal
Illusions of escaping from poverty to enjoy a better life in the city beclouded sound judgement and culminated in disaster. CALEB ONWE reports
When little Miss Chinyere joyfully followed her Aunty, Mrs. Chioma Anyima, from their village to Abuja, she may have concluded that an angel had appeared to rescue her from the scourge of poverty and hardship associated with living in the rural areas.
In her wildest imagination, she couldn’t have sensed any form of danger, especially, as the supposed ‘angel’ is said to be her mother’s sister, who lives in Dei-Dei, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.
It was not impossible that she may have had many sleepless nights ruminating over all the promises her Aunty had made in order to lure her away from her mother’s warm embrace. However, her joy of coming to the city to enjoy a better life did not last, as it fizzled away so soon.
Her aunt wasted no time in baring her fangs and maltreating her at the slightest provocation. The scars all over her body are attestations to her ordeal. Although, it is often said that blood is thicker than water, Chinyere was brutally abused by her aunt.
The abominable cruelty of her aunty was exposed when she was eventually rescued and brought to Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
When her shirt was removed from her body, the allegations by their neighbours, that her aunt was always flogging her with an electric cable was confirmed.
Only the stone-hearted people did not shed tears at the sight of her bruised body. But for the sympathetic neighbours, who live around them and raised the alarm, the little girl would have died.
According to the people, the little girl was always locked inside the house by her aunt.
They alleged that the little girl would be beaten with electric cable to the extent that she would cry and lose her voice.
Inside Abuja learnt that an official complaint was made by the management of FCT Call Centre, following a consistent calls and reports by neighbours over the case of the babysitter.
Report of the molestation was subsequently sent to the Social Development Secretariat, as the constant beating was said to have assumed a dangerous dimension and was gradually snowballing into a life threatening situation.
It was also gathered that neighbours had to raise the alarm over the girl’s safety because the maltreatment had continued unabated, coupled with the fact that Mrs. Anyima, the child abuser became too unruly and not willing to listen to anybody.
The child abuser, who broke down in tears and went down on her kneels to apologise to her molested cousin and babysitter, also tried very feebly to justify her cruelty.
She tearfully said that her actions were targeted at making the girl to be a better person, as they are blood related.
In defending her cruelty to the little girl, she alleged that Chinyere was always assaulting her little baby, by putting her hand and injuring her daughter in the anus.
She tearfully said: “I’m not doing this thing to harm her. I just want her to change. She is the only daughter of her parents. I don’t want her to make the mistakes I made.
“I don’t want her to be useless. This thing I am doing is for her to change . Please, I am so sorry . We are the same blood. So, I cannot do anything bad to her.
“I told my husband that Chinyere is turning into something else. He was like if she is becoming a problem, take her back home and we decided to take her back home this September.”
The little girl, appeared too traumatised to give a detailed account of her ordeal but she vehemently denied molesting her aunt’s child. She claimed the only business she has with the baby’s anus was to clean it ,each time the baby’s excreted.
She revealed that her beating by her aunt was on a daily basis. According to her, she was beaten at every slightest mistake with electric cable that often inflicts her with injuries.
Inside Abuja gathered that despite the woman’s defence and apology, the Social Development Secretary, Hajiya Safiya Umar, has vowed to hand her over to the police for prosecution.
Umar, who expressed shock that a mother who knows the pain of child bearing, could maltreat another person’s child, also said that molesting children remains a very grievous offence which government can’t ignore.
She explained that, “we got the information from a concerned Nigerian. If we do not come to the aid of this girl, she may eventually be killed by the woman because she does whatsoever she wants to do, and the husband does not say anything.
“Nobody is able to talk or intervene each time the woman beats up the babysitter who is also a baby too.
“And violence like this against children, which the husband of the woman, who is a lawyer knows that it is an international offence, cannot go unpunished.
“You can’t keep a wife and the wife will batter a small girl like this and you will claim that you don’t know as the head of the house. So, the best thing we will do now is taking them up and arraigning her before the court.
“Definitely, I have already sent the police to come and go with her. They will prosecute her for that offence because when we start prosecuting people, it will serve as an example,” Umar stressed.
Inside Abuja
Minister pledges rehabilitation of National Stadium
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has pledged to ensure the urgent rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja in line with international best practice.
The minister made the pledge on Friday in Abuja when he inspected facilities at the stadium.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister inspected the main bowl, Velodrome, Media VIP center, Power house, Medical office, Technical building, dressing room among others.
He said he was impressed with some of the facilities but noted the urgent need for the rehabilitation of the main bowl, especially the football pitch which is in a deplorable state.
Dare stressed the need to come up with innovative ways to fund and maintain the facilities while hinting on plans to privatise the pitch-side perimeter boards advertising like its done in developed countries.
“We are going to be innovative to see how we can get extra funding, and how we can privatise the football pitch (Pitch-side Perimeter advertising boards).
“I don’t want to put a timeline, but it’s sufficient to say that is right at the top of our agenda,
“Because we know it’s taking sometime and Nigerians are interested to See Super Eagles play in Abuja, the stadium will be ready soon, ” he said.
He emphasised on the consistent use of the stadium while pledging to work with relevant stakeholders to make the stadium the hub of sporting activities in the country.
NAN reports that the main bowl of the stadium has been abandoned for some time, because of the poor state of the pitch.
The Super Eagles who hitherto played their home matches there have since relocated to Uyo and Asaba because of the poor playing turf.
Inside Abuja
Glitz, glamour of Eid-el-Kabir
Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Eid -el-Kabir last two weeks. Inside Abuja visited some recreation centres in Abuja to see how families celebrated this year’s festival. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
Eid Kabir is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son. Muslims around the world observe this event, as such, Eid el Kabir usually is a public holiday, a day off for the general population, schools and most businesses are closed to celebrate this Islamic festival.
For many Nigerians, nothing is more relaxing than public holidays that fall on Monday through Tuesday. What that simply means is a long weekend that allows them to spend quality time with family and reunite with friends without any official distraction from their places of work.
According to Ustaz Muhirdeen Bello, an Abuja based Islamic scholar, the Eid el Kabir occurs on the 10th day of the Muslim lunar month of Dhul Hijja, and festivities often continue for four days. Another name for this festival is “Eid al Adha,” but either way, the general meaning is “Feast of the Sacrifice,” referring to the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice Ishmael on Mount Moriah, according to Islamic tradition.
Well-to-do Nigerian Muslims, who can afford it travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage to reenact the sacrifice of Ibrahim, accomplishing one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Most, however, that cannot afford to visit Mecca simply observe Eid el Kabir at home right in Nigeria.
Muslims gather on this day for prayers and sermons in outdoor areas. All are dressed up in new clothes or at least, in the finest clothes they have before going to the services. There, they greet each other with the words “Eid Mubarrak!” (Blessed Eid!).
Families also gather together and partake of a festive meal. An animal of some kind will be sacrificed, if the family can afford to pay for it, and the meat partly eaten by guests and partly distributed to the poor. The sacrificed animal is meant to represent Ishmael, who was nearly sacrificed by Ibrahim before an angel withheld his hand.” Bello said.
Later in the day after the prayers and sermon, some families visits fun centres for recreation. This, according to Musa Ahmed, is a golden opportunity for him to fulfill the desire of his children, who always request him to take them to Millennium park.
“We are grateful to almighty Allah for the grace to see this great day in Islamic calendar. I am particularly happy that this year’s festival falls within weekend. It leaves me an ample time to attend to my children’s fun need. My children are growing up children and they enjoy visiting fun zones. I do take them out once in a while. Today, we are at Millennium park. Tomorrow also is public holiday. So, we are visiting Wonderland tomorrow being Monday”.
Ishak Umar’s family is a young family of three that Inside Abuja reporter also met at the park. He recounts that this year’s Eid Kabir is the best and one of its kind as he celebrates with his wife and baby. “Last year, I celebrated the Eid el Kabir as a single man although I wedded my beautiful wife days after last year’s celebration but today, we are here in three celebrating this year’s. All I have to say is Alhamdulillah (thanks be to God).”
While many were trapped in the mood of party galore, Rebecca managed to speak with us briefly, “I am not a Muslim but I came to celebrate with my Muslim neighbor, whose daughter is marking her birthday today. I wish the baby happy birthday and happy Sallah to all Muslim worldwide”
Fatima Usman is grateful to God. “In all, I’m grateful to Allah. I wished to celebrate this year’s Eid in Holy Land (Mecca)) but I was not able to make it because of the difficulty we face as a nation”.
Rilwam Mustapha said: “Islam is peace and the sermon preached in all Muslim gathering on Eid is sacrifice. Sacrifice is love and a call for selfless lifestyle. I enjoin Muslims worldwide to live in love and peace so that almighty Allah will accept all our prayers.”
Inside Abuja
Environmentalist decries indiscriminate dumping of refuse
Mr Joseph Effiong, an environmentalist, on Friday decried indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Effiong said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
He expressed concern over the increase in illegal dump sites on FCT roads and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on drains and gutters. The environmentalist explained that indiscriminate dumping of waste was responsible for blockage of drains thereby causing flooding when it rained in some areas. According to him, I use to get worried on the way people dump their waste along the roads and gutters.
“Even inside markets and public places, they are being lazy to dispose their garbage properly; people don’t have conscience any longer. “Our environment is made to be clean and healthy, but we don’t like doing the right thing. We need to protect our environment,” he said.
Effiong said that unclean environment could spread diseases and illness causing death to people. He said that the country had weak environmental policies which left the environment unprotected.
Effiong urged the government as well as other relevant stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen the environmental protection laws. “Government and other relevant stakeholders should strengthen the environmental law and ensure that the laws are enforced and obeyed. “If anyone is caught dumping waste illegally such person should be punished. This is the only way our environment can be protected,” he said. Effiong, however, advised the public to keep their environment clean to promote a healthy country.
Inside Abuja
Nollywood stars storm Abuja for DGN anniversary
Notable Nollywood stars, last week stormed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in preparation for the celebration of Directors Guild of Nigeria ( DGN) 20th anniversary.
The visit, they said, was to seek for FCTA’s partnership to make the celebration a memorable event that would leave behind great memories and worthy legacies.
The President of DGN, Chief Fred Amata, said the entertainment industry in Nigeria had come of age and had contributed significantly to economic development in the country.
Amata said the DGN and its retinue of directors could boast responsibility for the biggest projects the industry started with, creating and nurturing the biggest actors, biggest structures, biggest engagements and creating the biggest icons the industry knows till date.
He also commended the FCT Administration for always supporting the industry, particularly in the establishment of the Abuja Film Village International and the staging of the annual Abuja Carnival.
Amata stressed the need for more interface between government and the Nollywood industry in order to move the industry to the desired level. The ace actor, who appealed to the government to create favourable policies for the industry, solicited the support of FCTA in the area of capacity building for artistes.
“Government policies still need to be better articulated to address challenges in the industry. We know that government recently, through the CBN, released huge money to the industry as a loan but it should be more than that. We need grants for the film industry to make it national project to make Nollywood capable of producing contents that can increase revenue for the country,” he said.
Receiving the stars, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Christian Ohaa, expressed willingness of FCT to partner with them.
Ohaa, while congratulating the DGN for its 20th anniversary, said the FCTA had all the necessary departments that could collaborate with the Directors Guild of Nigeria effectively in its quest to take the industry to greater heights.
He said: “We have different departments like the Abuja Film village, Centre for Arts and Culture, and even the FCT Archives that can collaborate with the Nollywood effectively. The Directors Guild of Nigeria can come to the FCT Archives to get a lot of information that they will use to add value to what they are doing.
“We will create an enabling environment for the Nollywood industry to thrive in the FCT and the country at large. We are also going to collaborate with you to discuss with some private organisations that have relationship with FCTA to help sponsor some of your programmes.
“You are making Nigeria proud in the world entertainment space. Virtually, most of you here are well known and a lot of Nigerians watch your films to ease the stress of living”
Notable actors who accompanied Amata for the visit included Segun Arinze, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kate Henshaw , Tony Akposheri and Francis Duru, amongst others.
Inside Abuja
Sani: We must respect rights of Abuja indigenous people
Human Right Activist and politician, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to expand the employment and appointment opportunities available to natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so as to give them a sense of belonging.
Sani stated this in Abuja, at a ceremony to mark this year’s World Indigenous Peoples Day. The ceremony was organised by the Coalition of FCT Indigenous Association in Abuja.
He decried the current situation where the indigenous people of Abuja whose forefathers donated their ancestral lands to the government for the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory, were being denied their basic rights as citizens of Nigeria.
“The Federal Government must give the FCT natives a sense of belonging; it should do so through adequate compensation, distribution of political appointments and amenities.
“The natives should be adequately compensated for the use of their lands. It will not be fair to marginalise them in the sharing of the resources.
“The problem of Abuja can be located in the general problem we face as a country and our refusal to reconfigure ourselves politically, socially and economically. This has brought us to where we are today.
“Nation building with proper legislation and adjudication in place can become a blessing to any nation when her citizens are developed as against decimation of her values.
“My submission is that government must address the plight of FCT indigenes and every other geopolitical zone. Government must be considerate. All sides must be given fair hearing,” he said.
The activist also urged government to restructure the country, so as to encourage each geo-political zone to develop along its area of best comparative advantage.
“We must restructure for peaceful coexistence and development; restructuring will return the country to the winning formula of the past that facilitated its socio-economic development.
“The North-central zone can optimise its mechanised agricultural potential and harness the Rivers Niger and Benue valleys not just for irrigation, but also for hydroponic farming.
“The zone can then transit into heavy industries, including steel manufacturing and auto-manufacturing, while also harnessing the rivers as inland waterways and tourist attractions,” he said.
Sani said that if the approach was adopted, Nigeria’s 36 states would, within 10 years, evolve into six strong federating geo-political zones and a Federal Capital Territory.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Duped Deeper Life Church pastor commits suicide
-
News23 hours ago
MultiChoice re-launches ‘Step Up’ for customers
-
Sports23 hours ago
World Cup experience helped me at African Games –Falconets’ goalkeeper
-
News23 hours ago
Tokyo conference: Buhari’s outing embarrassing –PDP
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Boko Haram kills three soldiers, injures eight, says Army
-
News23 hours ago
12 banks garner N24.3trn deposit in six months
-
News23 hours ago
Abbo accuses Fintiri of ethnic, religious agenda
-
Law23 hours ago
My agenda for judiciary, by CJN