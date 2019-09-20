My son bid his friends final goodbye, says distraught mother

Police in Lagos have been alleged of killing two youths, Ogheneovo Ebobo, (36) and Ayodele Solaja (29) whom they accused of being armed robbers openly at Iba area of the State last week Monday.

It was learnt that the duo were alleged to be a members of armed robbery gang that had been terrorizing Ipaye area of the State, in a viral video on social media. In the video, the policemen were seen conveying the suspects to their station, in a Lagos State painted coloured commercial bus, but stopped half way.

The video, revealed how the suspects were ordered to come out of the vehicle by the Policemen.After much hesitant, one of the policemen was seen dragging the two victims out. Thereafter, another policeman, ordered his colleague inside the commercial bus to leave the scene, before he fired some shots at the suspects, killing them on the spot.

Our correspondent also gathered that when the viral video got to the Commissioner of Police, Muizu Zubairu order for the arrest of the policemen that committed the dastardly act. The, policemen are Inspector Fabiyi Omomuyiwa, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, , with two others were still at large.

The command was said to had alleged that the deceased suspects were members of a four-man robbers who operated on two motorcycles and attacked a man identified as Anugu Valentine, dispossessing him of his one iPhone max, valued at N450,000.

According to the Ogheneovo’s fiancée, ‘was wiping the tears on her cheeks with a white handkerchief, holding her protruding stomach.

She said: “The love of my life is gone; I had known Ogeneovo for three years and we are planning to get married. Little did I know he won’t live to be the father of our unborn Child? The impact of his death was too devastating.

“I don’t know who will see me through this period of pregnancy? Who will welcome our baby after delivery? Who will father the baby I also don’t know where to start from, because the death of my husband to be is bad.”

Solaja, who was a graduate of International Relations from Estam Foundation University, Benin Republic, who also had also had his Master degree in International Relations in France, before coming to Nigeria to partake of the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps.

The deceased, was said to be the Community Liason Officer, CLO in Kogi state. But he had visited his parents in Lagos and was to travel last Tuesday. But that was never to be as he was killed barely 18-hours before he embarked on the journey. His distraught mother said that he had gone to bid some of his friend’s farewell, unknown to him that was his final farewell from the surface of the earth to his friends.

She said: “my son did not die when he went to foreign countries to study. He was killed right in his father-land. Till date, I have not seen his corpse. Police have killed me. In our bid to get justice we have written to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyo Onagbanjo, (SAN).

Meanwhile, the policemen fingered in the murder of the duo of Ogheneovo and Solaja, were arraigned on a four counts charge of murder before the Ebute Meta magistrate court, last week Thursday. They were remanded in prison custody, with the case adjourned to September 23, 2019.

Reacting to the issue, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said, the matter is before a competent court of law and he cannot comment on it further.

