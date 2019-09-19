Business
N165bn debt: NCC probes telcos’ accounts
…sets new reporting framework
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to beam its searchlight on the finances of telecom operators in the country, New Telegraph has learnt.
The move, it was gathered, is aimed at ascertaining the operators’ revenues from different sources and how they are meeting up with payment obligations to other service providers to address current debt debacle in the sector.
Just recently, telecoms subscribers on one of the GSM networks experienced service disruption as another operator barred them from connecting over interconnect debt.
Though the issue was later resolved, current total debts among the operators is said to be around N165 billion.
To address this and other revenue issues, the telecoms regulator said operators in the sector should adopt accounting separation framework in reporting to the commission beginning from the 2019 financial year.
Part of the reporting requirements states that “every licensee shall furnish along with the reports, the relevant portion of the manual containing description of accounting policies for allocation and apportionment of revenue, cost, assets and liabilities and the basis of cost allocation and apportionment employed.”
In the new accounting framework document, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, NCC noted that while the operators within the telecommunications sector already prepare and file financial statements as required by the law, reporting at the corporate level presents aggregate information which may not provide sufficient detail to the regulator for analysing the performance and competitiveness of the markets within the sector.
“The accounting separation framework issued by the NCC provides a comprehensive set of policies and guidelines for generating detailed Regulatory Financial Statements. The statements will assist the Regulator independently analyse revenues, costs and capital employed across different businesses, products and licenses of Operators.
“These in turn provide NCC with a basis for judging the success of its existing regulations such as interconnect obligations, tariff control etc. and determining the need for further intervention to promote the interests of all stakeholders,” the Commission stated.
NCC said operators mandated to comply with the framework were licensees with an annual turnover equal to or higher than N5 billion.
It listed the licensees to include Collocation & infrastructure sharing operators, Interconnect exchange operators, International / Submarine Cable Infrastructure providers, International Data Access operators, International Gateway operators, Internet Services Providers, Metropolitan Fiber Cable Network Operators, National Carrier operators, Unified Access Services Providers, among others.
The telecoms regulator noted that notwithstanding the N5 billion threshold, “the commission may exercise its discretion to demand that a licensee prepare submit separated accounts, where it is determined that the activities of such a licensee / service provider are deemed to be critical to the overall well-being of the Nigerian Telecommunication industry.”
Meanwhile, telecom operators during the preview of the regulation had requested for more time before the implementation of the new framework, noting that significant time would be required for the definition and implementation of a new chart of accounts, upgrade/ of their financial accounting systems and sourcing and training of personnel required to comply with accounting separation.
The operators also noted that the preparation and audit of accounting records are subject to global Standards such as the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and required clarity on how the proposed framework will interplay with those standards.
NCC, however, in its response, said the operators could continue to prepare their Financial Statements in line with IFRS or any other prescribed financial reporting standard and still fulfil the requirements of the accounting separation statements, which are to be submitted to the regulator alone.
“Accounting separation statements are subject only to the principles outlined in the draft guideline and there is no conflict envisaged between IFRS and accounting separation principles,” it stated.
On the request for extension of implementation period, the regulator said it would take the operators’ request into consideration.
“The NCC understands that the operators will require time to set up the necessary systems and processes for preparing Accounting Separation Statements and will take this into consideration in developing a transition/implementation plan for the industry,” it said.
Business
U.S. stocks edge lower as FedEx profit warning drags
U.S. stocks came under pressure on Wednesday after FedEx issued a profit warning, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates in what has been a rocky week for global markets.
Shares of the package delivery company tumbled 13 per cent and were on course for their sharpest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after the company blamed U.S.-China trade tensions and its split with Amazon.com Inc for its dismal full-year profit forecast.
According to Reuters, the stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 index and drove a 1.4 per cent drop in shares of rival United Parcel Service Inc. The broader industrial sector was off 0.57 per cent.
The central bank is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the second time in three months, but a deep divide among policymakers has seen traders abandon all bets on a third reduction this year.
“The focus is going to be on the policy statement, specifically, whether or not he gives any indication if this is a shift in policy or another mid-cycle rate cut,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.
Shares of interest-rate sensitive banking index slipped 0.35 per cent and were on pace for a third day of losses.
Expectations of lower rates have spurred a Wall Street rally this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 now about 1 per cent below its all-time high hit in July.
Equity markets took a hit on Monday after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery sparked concerns about a supply shortage, leading to a spike in oil prices. However, a reassurance by Saudi Arabia that it would quickly to restore full production calmed investor nerves.
ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58.42 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 27,052.38, the S&P 500 was down 9.10 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,996.60. The Nasdaq Composite was down 25.38 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 8,160.64.
Business
‘Africa has embraced IMF’s gospel’
Africa has embraced sound economic policies and even the political class has started to appreciate the importance of such policies, Kenya’s central bank governor said yesterday.
Although some economies in the 54-nation continent have recorded some of the fastest economic growth rates in recent years, critics say some policies need to be changed to deepen the growth and make it inclusive.
“Good policies are good for the economy, they are good for the people,” Patrick Njoroge told an investor forum in Nairobi that was organised by Renaissance Capital.
“There is a greater acceptance and indeed appreciation of that … There is no preaching by the IMF or what you call the Washington consensus. We are already converted in terms of solid policies.”
Kenya embraced a free market economy in the 1990s, opening up its capital markets to foreign investment without any restrictions. It also has a free-floating foreign exchange regime and a diversified economy that is underpinned by farm exports like tea and coffee, as well as tourism.
The International Monetary Fund has in the past gotten into confrontations with some African governments due to its policy prescriptions that were sometimes deemed as too painful, such as spending cuts and reduction of public wage bills.
Njoroge, who was a senior IMF adviser in Washington before taking his current job in 2015, said the growing appreciation of the need for good economic policies was spreading even to the ruling class, citing low fiscal deficits and central bank independence.
“Those are things they may not fully accept, but for the most part they understand that we need to pursue positive policies and indeed strong policies,” he said.
Kenya, where inflation expectations are well-anchored, was a good representation of what is happening on the continent, he said.
Business
CEO: Bank committed to delivering long term value
Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Yinka Sanni, has assured Nigerians that Stanbic IBTC Bank remains strong, stable and sustainable in its operations.
“We remain committed to operating to the highest level of corporate governance standards while delivering sustainable long-term value to clients and other stakeholders through world-class innovative operations and our customer-centric approach,” Sanni stated.
According to the Chief Executive, the group’s achievements are an indication that its strategy is delivering on set goals and objectives.
He assured that the organisation would continue to invest in its people, processes, and its communities to ensure business sustainability.
He added that in 30 years, Stanbic IBTC had built a culture of excellence in providing its clients with innovative financial products and services as well as contributing to the attainment of the developmental aspirations of the country.
According to Sanni, “Stanbic IBTC has grown steadily from its early days as a merchant bank to a leading end-to-end financial services provider in the country today, with a balance sheet size close to N2 trillion and a market capitalisation valued at approximately N500 billion in December 2018.”
He explained that the bank, in a clear demonstration of its confidence in Nigeria, facilitated a staggering $589.84 million capital inflow into the country during the second quarter of this year. Indeed, it ranked first among financial institutions that imported capital into Nigeria.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC posted a profit of N36 billion for the half-year which ended June 30, 2019 and rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of N10.2 billion at 100 kobo per share.
Business
Ogubunka: Charges on cash deposits may deter savings
President of the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr ‘Uju Ogbunka, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reintroduction of charges on cash deposits may discourage savings.
In a telephone chat with New Telegraph yesterday, he said that while the CBN’s move may help to promote the cashless policy, it could also deter savers.
The CBN had in a circular to banks, on Tuesday, announced that as from yesterday, September 18, cash deposits and withdrawals from individual bank accounts would attract additional charges.
According to the apex bank, henceforth three per cent processing fees would be paid for withdrawals and two per cent for deposits of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts will attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3 million.
The CBN said the charges would be in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals and will be aimed at encouraging its cashless policy.
The statement, however, said the charge on deposits shall apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
The nationwide implementation of the cashless policy will take effect from March 31, 2020, it said.
But reacting to the announcement, Ogubunka said: “The move is a two- edged sword. While it is intended to promote the cashless policy, it could also deter savings. While should people be charged for saving their money in their bank accounts. Leaving money in banks is helping the business of the banks. So people will not be happy with the new charges on cash deposits.
“Indeed, although the move is intend to reduce the use of cash, it could have the opposite effect as people will prefer to be leaving their cash at home and be spending it gradually instead of taking the cash to the bank and be charged fees for it.”
He further noted that the timing of the move was wrong as the Nigerian economy is still in doldrums and people struggling to survive.
“If you discourage people from saving, that is not going to help the economy,” the BCAN president said
Business
Drop in FDIs: Need to re-inject life into telecoms
After hitting $70 billion, foreign investments in the country’s telecommunications market seem to have stagnated, thus raising concerns about its attractiveness. This has prompted repeated calls for government to address issues facing the sector. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
With over 170 million active subscriptions, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is seen as one of the fastest growing markets globally.
Operators in the business had also, over the years, demonstrated strong commitment to the business by investing more on infrastructure to enhance the quality of their services, thus, by early 2018, investments in the country’s telecoms was said to have hit $70 billion.
Unfortunately, the tempo of investments in the sector has slowed down over the last four years, raising fears that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is no longer attractive to investors.
While there have been no announcements of new investments as it used to be in the heydays of the market, data from the country’s statistics agency, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), further confirmed that there had been consistent decline in foreign investments into the sector.
Worrying statistics
From the latest NBS statistics of capital importation in the country for the second quarter of this year, foreign direct investments (FDIs) into the country’s telecommunications sector fell by 60 per cent.
According to the report, total investment inflow to the sector between April and June stood at $4.5 million, a significant drop from $11.1 million recorded in the same period last year.
Emerging as one of the least considered sectors by investors, the NBS data showed that the sector attracted only 0.08 per cent of the total $5.8 billion that entered the economy in the three-month period.
Quarter-on-quarter, FDI into the sector declined by 86 per cent as the figure for Q1 2019 stood at $32.3 million. The Q2 2019 record, according to NBS data, came as the lowest quarterly investments to be recorded by the sector in the last five years.
Again, combining the FDI’s for the two quarters amounts to a total of $36.8 million for the half year, which when compared with a total of $98.3 million recorded in half year 2018, was also a 62 per cent decline.
The second quarter record was a continuation of the declined investment that had set in since 2015 amidst economic uncertainties and peculiar challenges facing the sector.
Last year, capital importation into the sector plunged to its lowest in five years as it declined by 62.6 per cent, having attracted $203.6 million in 2018 as against $544.6 million in 2017.
The 2017 figure was also 41 per cent decline from $931.2 million recorded in 2016. In 2015, capital importation into the sector had decreased from $994.3 million in 2014 to $938.1 million, representing 5.7 per cent drop.
Need for more investments
Despite the increase in the number of mobile subscriptions and the growth in the number of internet users in the country, about 40 million Nigerians are said to be unconnected as at this year, thus creating a wide gap digital gap between the connected and unconnected.
To bridge this gap, a former Minister of Communications in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, declared recently that Nigeria would need huge funding, which the private operators may not be able to provide as they did initially.
According to her, as at 2015, a study carried out by her Ministry showed that the country would need $14 billion to bridge ICT infrastructure gap. She noted that the gaps are wider now with the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies, meaning that the country would need far more than the projected amount to develop ICT infrastructure.
The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, also confirmed this recently, noting that licensed mobile network operators (MNOs) would need to double their investments to $140 billion over the next 10 years.
He said this would help meet the growing demand for affordable and accessible broadband services, promote the growth of businesses across all sectors of the economy and create employment for the teeming youth.
Speaking at a recent telecoms forum in Lagos, the EVC said the $70 billion investment recorded so far in the sector was huge, but it was by no means adequate for one of the fastest growing telecommunications markets in the world.
“The capital intensity of the industry, the need for service providers to increase their infrastructure deployment to satisfy the ever-increasing demand, create room for double the size of this investment in the next 10 years,” he said.
Militating factors
Stakeholders have, however, attributed declining investments in the sector to instability in the nation’s economy.
According to the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, regulatory issues such as multiple taxation and levies imposed by government at the federal, state and local government levels are unattractive to investors.
He said: “This is due in part to challenges of our economy which makes the investors recalculate risks before further new investments are made in the sector. It may be that our policy environment is still considered unstable and unpredictable due to issues of multiple taxation and unclassified levies against the operators.”
Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke, had also recently raised the alarm that prospective investors who are genuinely willing to invest in the country are seen to be retreating when they look at the economics of investing in the broadband sector.
She said: “Investors are willing to come to Nigeria. I have seen a lot of them who looked at the size of the Nigerian economy and wanted to come in, but once they start looking at the economics they pull out. They will tell you they have done it in Kenya, Ghana and other African countries, so, why is it too expensive to do here in Nigeria? The conditions are not just conducive at the moment to make such investment.”
She said the remedy was for government to bring down the cost of infrastructure; be it RoW or main infrastructure, adding that low purchasing power of Nigerian consumers has had a negative impact on the telcos.
According to the President of the Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, the lull in foreign direct investment into the telecoms sector is also affecting operators’ efforts to deepen broadband penetration in the country, even with the 30 percent target at stake.
Teniola noted that Nigeria, more than any other time, currently needed FDI in the telecom sector to bridge infrastructure gap.
According to him, there are about 225 markets/communities that are yet to receive or make a voice call in Nigeria. The people in those areas, he said, represent almost 20 million Nigerians without internet facilities.
“One of the things we need to do continuously is to ensure that we make our industry attractive to FDI by ensuring we have a very conducive and stable environment. The stable environment will mean that policies have to be consistent and seen to be working,” he said.
Last line
While much have been said on the sector’s challenges over the years with less done to address them, the impact is reflecting in the dwindling investments in the sector, a pointer to the fact that it is becoming less attractive for investors.
Beyond attending international forums to woo investors, Nigeria must clean its house and remove all impediments to smooth running of telecommunications business.
Business
VAT increase: Evaluating manufacturers’ plight
As the Federal Executive Council (FEC) proposes an increase in value added tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) believes it will build-up inventory of unsold goods and erode profitability in the manufacturing sector. Taiwo Hassan writes
Literally, the country’s economy has moved out of recession based on slight improvement in some key sectors of the economy (oil sector and non-oil sector).
Realistically, there are no signs to show that Nigerians are enjoying the dividend of the economy being out of recession since the various sectors of the economy are still grappling with low optimal performance following low purchasing power among average Nigerians.
Consequently, the slow economy has ticked further improvements in the country’s real sector thereby, propping up continued high inflation, unemployment, exacerbated prices of good items, skyrocketing in prices of foodstuff and low standard of living among Nigerians.
Additionally, the country’s manufacturing sector still remains the worst hit as it is yet to recover from the multiplier effects of the contractions in the economy during recession period in 2016/17.
However, as the country’s local manufacturers battle for survival, the sudden pronouncement by Federal Government, proposing 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax, came as a shock to many private sector operators.
MAN’s position
Speaking in an interview with this newspaper in Lagos, MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that MAN, as a strategic stakeholder in the nation’s development agenda, appreciateed the need for government to generate more revenue to fund its developmental initiatives amidst declining revenue from oil.
He explained that the FEC approval of 7.5 per cent in VAT was ill-timed and would severely impact significant burden on the private sector and on the average Nigerian.
Ajayi-Kadir noted that government should thread with caution in the drive for improved revenue, saying that Nigerians had been taxed enough and this 7.5 per cent VAT would worsen their plights.
He said the precarious macroeconomic condition of the country required palliatives that will improve investment and not higher tax burden on Nigerians.
The MAN director general also noted that the prevailing high lending rate, double digit inflation, low per capital income, high unemployment rate and a low 1.91 per cent growth rate amidst 2.6 per cent population growth rate that are already cumulatively limiting competitiveness could be further worsened if the 7.5 per cent VAT proposal is allowed to take-off by NASS.
“In summary, the increase in VAT would compound the incidence of high build-up of unsold inventory, abrade the purchasing power of the average Nigerian, erode the profitability of the manufacturing sector and exacerbate its sub-optimal performance. I believe government would diligently follow-through the stakeholders’ engagement and at the end of the day should take a position that favours productivity and supports improved well-being of the average Nigerian.
“It is rather unexpected and ill-timed. Whilst it is ostensibly aimed at increasing the revenue portfolio of government, it will impose significant burden on the private sector and on the average Nigerian. The effect on market operations, especially the informal sector, will also be high.
“I said it is unexpected because I assumed that we should be preoccupied with lowering the rate of taxes and expanding the tax base. It is ill-timed because vat a regressive tax that takes a larger percentage of income from low-income earners than from high-income earners. So when this is coming at a time that the earnings of an average Nigerian are dwindling, there is cause for concern. We have been able to keep inflation rate from an alarming increase, so we should be mindful of measures that may reverse this positive trend.”
Minimum wage
The MAN director general alluded to the fact that based on the minister of finance’s statement that the new VAT regime was introduced to enable states and local governments pay the new minimum wage, it was more like ‘giving with one hand and taking back with the other.’
Although the minister expresses the hope that it will boost the capacity of the states and local government to pay the minimum wage and so on, it may very well be the case of giving with one hand and taking back with the other.
“I think government may need to reconsider this proposition. Happily, I think the minister said it will still be subject to stakeholders’ engagement and I commend her for being sensitive to the all important requirement for citizenship engagement and policy dialogue.”
Ghana tax model
The MAN helmsman explained that it was surprising to see that other neighbouring countries in the region were already reviewing downward their taxes in order to provide relief for business and re-energise the private sector.
“This is the trend amongst some neighboring countries as some have labeled such taxes as “nuisance taxes”. I recall that our Ghanaian neighbours alluded to the fact that they were reviewing downward the taxes to provide relief for business and re-energize the private sector,” he said.
Eyes on NASS
He, however, charged the National Assembly to rise and protect the average Nigerian and economy with the approved new vat.
“In any case, the National Assembly will have to concur and amend the vat Act in order to give effect to the increase. I hope these processes would highlight the inherent downsides and suggest alternative measures that Government could employ to achieve increased revenue,” Ajayi-Kadir explained.
Last line
Currently, manufacturers are actually investing in expansion or acquisition of warehouses to store unsold product amid low purchasing power or apathy for local goods. So any VAT increase would certainly accentuate this trend and in turn negatively impact productivity in the country.
Business
Paths to freeing Nigerians from poverty
A Federal Government’s declaration to lift 100 million poor Nigerians from poverty in the next 10 years, translating to lifting one million Nigerians every year, is currently being debated with a note of pessimism. Abudlwahab Isa reports
Nigeria is among the comity nations regarded as poor going by economic and social indices.
A recent report by World Poverty Clock showed that Nigeria’s poverty trajectory is on a steady rise.
In the report, WPC said Nigeria had overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.
In another report by Brooklyn institution, it also affirmed same verdict: “Nigeria overtakes India in poverty, harbouring highest number of extremely poor people.”
It added that the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increased by six people every minute.
“According to our projections, Nigeria has already overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor in early 2018, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could soon take over the number 2 spot. At the end of May 2018, our trajectories suggest that Nigeria had about 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared with India’s 73 million.
“What is more? Extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, while poverty in India continues to fall. In fact, by the end of 2018 in Africa as a whole, there will probably be about 3.2 million more people living in extreme poverty than there is today,” Brooklyn said in report last year.
Population growth amid declining investments
Nigeria’s population leap is hugely at variance with its level of investment in necessary infrastructure.
Unarguably, the country’s uncontrolled population size is a key factor responsible for poor condition of majority of citizens.
Recently, the United States Government warned that Nigeria risked impending population explosion unless it takes remedial measures.
The warning came amidst projection by experts that Nigerian population may hit 400 million by 2050, leaving more problems to grapple in future.
A rapid population growth of such a size, without commensurate amenities and employment to sustain it, US warned, would put the country in chaos.
The United States Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, raised the alarm in Kaduna at a forum with members of Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellows.
According to him, Nigeria’s population is projected to hit 400 million by 2050. This may come without commensurate amenities to sustain it and, therefore, will become a challenge rather than an opportunity.
Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja on poverty and the looming danger of population explosion, Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, said the fear of population explosion was real.
“You have a country where a sizeable part of our brothers and sisters don’t want to go to school. The government is not investing enough in education; they are not investing enough in health. So we will continue the way we are going till 2050 when there will be an implosion, I don’t even think we will get there before we get an implosion “ he said.
Taming poverty
Government is not aloof to threat posed by poverty. Every successive administration had one or several plans put in place to hedge poverty among the larger populace.
In the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the administration in 2001 created a distinct agency, National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP). It was saddled with the sole responsibility of empowering under privileged Nigerians.
NAPEP partnered other institutions and organisations to develop plans and guidelines to achieve poverty reduction at a larger scale.
Under the watch of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, government introduced YouWin, a national business-plan competition run by the Nigerian government. to encourage enterprise; unemployed graduate youths grow small businesses and create jobs.
The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has more than one intervention policies aimed at reducing poverty.
One of the administration’s intervention schemes designed to address poverty is Social Investment Programme (SIP).
There are four-broad programmes under SIP. They are N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).
Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais, confirmed recently that from 2016 till date, Federal Government budgeted an annual sum of N500 billion for social investment,
However, in 2016, only N79.98 billion was released. Similarly, she said N140 billion was released in 2017 and N250.4 billion in 2018.
She also revealed that out of the $322 million Abacha recovered loot, which was to be used for the social investment programmes, only $22 million had been utilised by her office.
Mrs Uwais said at the end of March, the National Social Investment Programmes had made direct impacts on 12,069,153 beneficiaries, and over 30 million secondary beneficiaries, comprising the cooks, farmers, families, employees and members of the community.
The administration has another level of intervention for hedging poverty, TaderMoni. TraderMoni is a soft loan designed for petty traders. It has a minimum range of N10, 000 and maximum of N100, 000 repayable in six months. It” s part of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) scheme being administered by Bank of Industry (BOI).
The 10-year challenge
The declaration translates to lifting one million poor Nigerians from poverty trap every year.
The Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at a recent function in Kebbi State, affirmed government’s commitment to achieving the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, using various poverty intervention schemes.
“One of the very important schemes is what is called the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, which has the TraderMoni and MarketMoni.
“TraderMoni is the scheme where we give petty traders N10, 000, and when they pay back, N15,000, then N20,000 and it goes on and on to N100,000.
“The president’s desire for this programme is that every hard working citizen of this country should be able to have some support from government, no matter how little their inventory.
“The president has promised that by the grace of God, we are going to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and I believe very strongly that we are going to achieve it, but we can only achieve it with the able support of the State Governments.”
Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, assured European Union (EU) of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s commitment to the agenda of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.
However, expressing pessimism on the agenda, a former member of Senate, Shehu Sani, said that lifting 100 million out of poverty was impossible.
He said a government that only lifted five million from poverty in its first tenure could not achieve the 100 million mark in the next four years.
Sani said that even if government had all the speed it can get like the efficient Boeing Dreamliners, it cannot achieve the feat.
The Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Tony Elumelu Foundation, Chief Tony Elumelu, said the target by government was feasible and releasable if right resolve accompanied by concrete action were deployed.
Elumelu expressed confidence that Buhari’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty “is laudable and possible, though ambitious.”
To realise this commitment, Elumelu challenged the Federal Government “to abolish multiple taxes on small businesses; ease the operating environment for these employment generators by making business registration easier; prioritise training and development and entrench the rule of law.”
Last line:
Given the abundant resources, an average Nigerian ought to live a prosperous life. The task of lifting 100 million Nigerians form poverty trap in the next 10 years is achievable if sincerity of purpose is applied.
Business
Nigeria loses N30bn yearly to safety challenges, others
Following reports on rising non-compliance to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) in critical sectors of the economy with manufacturing sector topping the list, Nigeria’s economy is reported to be losing N30 billion annually to safety challenges and other forms of accidents.
Chairman, Lagos State Branch of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPN), Engr. Timothy Iwuagwu, made this known at the fifth Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence Hall of Fame (9jasafe) 2019 in Lagos recently.
He said accidents arising from non-safety compliance in the industrial sector and other sectors were costing the country’s gross domestic product N30 billion in revenue loss annually.
He explained that safety in the country was still evolving, despite peculiar challenges as a developing nation, and arguably still in the formative stage.
Iwuagwu noted that the reason for this was because there is no current national legislation that mandates stakeholders and regulators on safety adherence, saying with the absence of strict regulations, health and safety is approached and seen as actions relegated to use of common-sense practice by most employers and businesses.
According to him, most industrial firms operating in the country pay little or no attention to safety practice except multinationals that have adopted world best practices in their work places.
The Lagos chairman of the safety institute bemoaned the sorry state of safety regulation in the country, saying that failure of will power had relegated the safety sector to the background despite the laws being there.
Iwuagwu said: “In terms of naira and kobo, we are losing N30 billions if not trillions to safety challenges annually especially looking at the gross negligence among operating firms across the country.
“Remember that government cannot employ more than necessary and the bulk of those at work are self-employed people who are in the private sector, that is, informal sector and these people are mostly people who either have enough time to sit down to listen to some of the guidelines regarding safety at work place or some of them do not even know the hazards associated with the types of practice they are engaged in.
“So they become ill informed either by direct exposure to harmful situations, conditions, materials or they just assumed. You know that some assumptions are very deadly.
“I will tell you something, do you know the number of young men who are employed to work at height? Do you know that the telecoms industry has thousands of mass and they engaged Nigerians in installation of Antenna, dishes on these masses? Are you aware that they have to climb and work at height? Are you also aware that most of them have never attended any safety training on working at height because they have never bother to know the office of the institute of safety professionals of Nigeria and their employers are very happy taking advantage of their ignorance and even making sure they are not expose further to such knowledge as far as they climb and come down safely every day.”
Business
Jumia’s board member pledges support for Nigeria’s tech start-ups
A member of Jumia Board and Nigerian born American Basketball Player, Andre Iguodala, has expressed his readiness to support tech start-ups in Nigeria.
Iguodala who addressed a press conference in Lagos in company of the Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, noted that much of the difficulties encountered by start-ups in Nigeria revolved around funding and growth opportunities.
He assured that he would be working with Jumia Nigeria to lift some of the young entrepreneurs operating in the tech space.
On his role on the board of the e-commerce company, Iguodala said he joined Jumia as a board member to promote the company’s business development and technology in the United States of America.
“Part of my being in the board is to bring that awareness to the US investors to help them understand the African company and to let them know that growth potentials are here in Africa,” he said.
Andre, who praised Jumia Nigeria under Anammah, stated that he would also be helping athletes to invest in start-ups and business of their choice in preparation for their retirement.
On what the partnership would do for Nigeria, he said that the collaboration was designed for finding talents, developing the talents, creating awareness to US investors, so as to understand how ecommerce works in developing countries.
Anammah earlier said Andre’s coming was basically to talk to Nigerian youths about his life’s experiences.
“His coming is an opportunity to engage with youths, to talk about his experiences, his life and what he is doing to encourage young Nigerians and young entrepreneurs who are active in the tech space, ” Anammah disclosed.
Business
A4AI sets new standard for Internet access measurement
The global coalition for internet, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) has set new standard for internet access measurement.
The coalition, which Nigeria is also a member, said access should now be measured based on quality rather than counting the number of people who use internet on their devices.
According to the body, the current definition measures who has access by including anyone who has used the internet from any device in the past three months.
“By this measure, at the end of 2018, 51.2 per cent of the world was online, according to the International Telecommunications Union.
“The trouble with this definition is that it lumps all internet users together. Someone who uses WhatsApp on a 2.5G mobile connection once a month is considered the same as another who runs a business from her home using a super-fast fibre broadband connection.
“That’s why the Alliance for Affordable Internet has developed ‘Meaningful Connectivity’ as a new global standard that measures not only if someone has accessed the internet, but the quality of connection they have,” it said.
“Network shutdowns and limitations on device ownership, or artificial limitations like limits on data usage or excessive censorship, curb the internet’s ability to drive economic growth and human development.
“But mere access to the open internet is not enough — a meaningful connection is also necessary,” the group said in its update on the new measurement.
The coalition noted that to make a real difference in people’s lives, internet access must be of a sufficient standard, adding that if policymakers focused only on improving the single metric of basic connectivity, efforts to improve internet access and use for all would fall short and the digital divide would continue to widen.
“Meaningful connectivity provides a framework for differentiating levels of internet access so that decision makers are better able to enact policy that helps people connect to an internet that is useful and empowering,” A4AI said.
“Internet access is a necessity in today’s digital economy. The UN has called it a human right. To help make this right a reality for everyone, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) includes a target for universal internet access. The UN-UNESCO led Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development followed with clear targets for getting people online, hence we need to change how we measure access,” it added.
Highlighting factors that make a connection meaningful, A4AI said internet users must get sufficient download speeds to access multimedia and other applications that make up a full internet experience.
“Users must be able to both produce and consume content online. Mobile only access is not the same as access via a laptop or desktop, because a full physical keyboard is better suited to content creation and productivity. Lack of data should not stand in the way of individuals fully using the internet based applications they consider important. If a user can only connect to the internet every so often, it is less likely to be a meaningful tool for them,” it stated.
Meanwhile, the group said it had put in place detailed recommendations to help Nigeria achieve ubiquitous broadband.
The body in its latest report said the recommendations included the need for the country to build a responsive broadband plan towards achieving Vision 2020, Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and beyond.
“A4AI welcomes Dr. Isa Ali Pantami as the new Minister of Communications.
Dr. Patami, was recently the Head of Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
“We will soon submit our recommendations for the Nigeria broadband plan to the ministry,” it stated.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
There’s a deliberate attempt to wipe out traditional rulers in Plateau, Youth group claims
-
News7 hours ago
Buhari removes Oyo-ita, names new HoS
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
71 suspects arrested as Lagosians lament increasing cultism, robbery cases
-
Aviation20 hours ago
Bees delay flight for over two hours
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Parked tanker catches fire along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
-
News19 hours ago
US warns citizens over Saudi travel
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
How construction worker raped 39-year-old food vendor in uncompleted building
-
News16 hours ago
Liberia school fire kills at least 30 children