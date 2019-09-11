N50bn bond not for Akeredolu’s second term bid – Ojogo

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in this interview with ADEWALE JIMOH, speaks on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration and the state’s bid for a N50 billion bond, among other issues

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will be clocking three years in office by February next year. How will you assess his administration?

So, far we can say that the current administration under Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has fared well. The feat so far achieved is commendable and I think it is encouraging enough to say that we are on a very high pedestal. In the area of agriculture, what we met on ground was a sorry state. Cocoa used to be a flourishing component of the economy of the South-West and you see what has happened to that sector in the last 10 to 15 years. But, this government has distributed over 600,000 cocoa seedlings to people. Cassava farming has been transformed with the cassava ethanol project that is going on at Okeluse. Farmers were shortchanged in the last 10 to 15 years, now farmers are smiling to the bank.

In the education sector, over 840 primary schools out of 1,008 have been renovated and reconstructed with modern facilities within two and a half years. You can imagine what will have happened after the full cycle of four years. Government is also giving capital grants to tertiary institutions in the state. It has never been stopped unlike the case with the previous government. If you look at the South, the star project of this government is the Ore flyover, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been struggling vainly as a Federal Government project. In any case, it is not a Federal government Project.

The records are there. That is what the governor has done for the people of Ondo South Senatorial district. It reduces time for those travelling; it eradicates permanently the issue of gridlock in that area during festive period. It will also enhance the local economy of that area. No project came more than that. Then you look at the Araromi-Lekki road that the government has initiated in partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In 20 minutes you will get to Lagos from Ilaje. We have acquired licenses of bitumen exploration and we are dealing with serious-minded private investors. Look at what is going on at the Ore Industrial Park. A minimum of 5,000 direct and indirect workers are going to be engaged. The Ore industrial park is an industrial hub, where we have a textile company, plywood industry among others.

What is your take on allegations by the PDP that the governor gets N900 million every month as security vote and that it has not impacted on the security situation in the state?

Thank God you said PDP said it, I am not privy to who actually said it in PDP and I may not want to delve into the reason for that outburst from whoever said. But the truth remains that this is the time we must allow PDP to say whatever they want to say. But we cannot because they are in the opposition, when they say certain things that are not compatible with acceptable norms; we need to put the records straight. To say the least, it is the most preposterous of all allegations. It demeans even those alleging, it diminishes every thought of mankind. It also reduces those alleging. But the truth of the matter is where is the evidence that he is collecting N900 million.

To say the least, this shows the inconsistency of the PDP. We are not surprised and we won’t be surprise if they come out tomorrow to say that the governor collects N2 billion as security vote. If they don’t talk now, when will they talk? This is the time for them to say whatever they want to say. In any case, just last week, one of the spokesperson of PDP alleged that the governor collects N800 million. Another one said he collects N500 million. Now, someone says he collects N900 million. That is inconsistency. It is a wicked lie. The truth is that when the governor came on board; he did not increase his security vote. It is left for you journalists to conduct discreet investigation of how much goes into the purse of the governor. In any case, I want to say that what goes into the governor’s purse is not enough.

One area the Akeredolu administration claims it has performed is road construction, but it is alleged that the total road projects are slightly over 100 kilometres compared to the achievement of the previous administration…

If the PDP said road project is only happening in Akure, first and foremost, they have to thank God. One of the spokespersons of the PDP is from Idanre. The selected roads in Idanre are about 2.7 kilometres and they have been completed. Do they want to say road construction is not going on? What they are alluding to is that it is not enough. Even for us in government; we believe that it is not enough. We are praying for our revenue to rev up, so that we will do more of the things we intend to do for the people of the state. It can never be enough. There is no way the government can say we have done enough for the people because the people always yearn for development.

Recently, recruitment of medical doctors was done in the state and there have been allegations that the Igbo were given priority over qualified indigenes, which were attached to the influence of the governor’s wife, who is an Igbo woman…

There is no way the first lady will not be attacked. It is also impossible for us to think with what the wife of the governor has done in sensitising women, particularly young girls in the secondary schools in so many areas of social and mental empowerment. It is one of the ingredients of democracy. But where the foolishness of anybody will come into is when fact is not addressed. The facts are there in the Ministry of Health and the Health Management Board.

The facts are there with any agency saddled with the responsibility of engaging these persons you are talking about. So, it is not something for them to say in public. As a government, we are responsible to talk and speak with fact. The irresponsibility of the PDP can also be permitted because they are permitted and allowed by the fact of being in opposition to speak without facts. So, when they are talking, we know the motivation for talking, we know they must talk if they don’t talk now, when will they do that?

The Ondo State House of Assembly recently approved a request of the governor to get a N50 billion bond, but some people are claiming that the bond is part of strategy to raise slush fund for the forthcoming governorship election in the state. How would you react to that?

I would have been surprised if you didn’t ask about that. First, I want to show the appreciation of the executive arm of the government to the state House of Assembly for showing understanding. Without mincing words, we have one of the most vibrant assemblies in recent times. The stakeholders in the state House of Assembly are a bunch of young, vibrant, forward looking, focused, intelligent and unwavering personalities as far as legislative duties are concerned. They are not people anybody can cow. They must have seen the reason for this N50 billion bond. Here again, financial and economic illiteracy comes in. People who don’t know what they are talking about are bound to say what they think must be said.

There is a difference between a bond and a loan. This bond is going to be assessed in two tranches. The first tranche will be N30 billion and these things are projects specific. They are tied to projects, no money, not even 50 cents out of the N50 billion bond is coming into the coffers of government. People are coming in to stake their funds; it not possible for any government that does not have integrity to access a bond of even N50,000, how much more N50 billion. Public funds are involved, they believe that these projects are completed; they will go a long way in helping to develop the state. If they say it is because of the 2020 election that we are trying to access that, let them know that there is a difference between a bond and a loan.

The Mother and Child Hospital used to render free services for expectant mothers during the last administration. Why is your government now charging N75,000 for delivery?

It is an unpardonable lie. What this government has come to say is don’t lie to the people, say exactly what it is. We cannot be telling people that we are changing something free; meanwhile what the patients are going through is more than N100,000 per attention that they get. It was a fraud. We met a fraud, monumental fraud in the health sector. Yes, one of the very resounding successes of the immediate past administration for which the governor has always given accolades to the very sound initiatives of Olusegun Mimiko. We are not surprised because as a medical expert, he may have decided to give priority to that sector. But, the truth of the matter is that so much was going on that could not be said in public. It was fraudulent.

While the man had good intentions, the operators were using that opportunity to perpetrate massive fraud. We have come to block leakages and the leakages that have been blocked are so much. The state, which used to generate N500 million per month in the area of Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), now generates nothing less than N1.5 billion every month. The only way an IGR can rise is for the people to have confidence in government. They are seeing what Akeredolu is doing with the taxes, levies, and tariffs that are collected in the state. So, there is confidence. The bond of this government is the integrity of the governor, which he has staked in the governance of the state.

