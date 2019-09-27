N90bn allegation: Resign now, PDP tells Osinbajo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position as vice president and challenge the allegation of corruption against him, instead of threatening to waive his immunity.

Osinbajo, who said he instructed his lawyers to sue former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katchy Ononuju, over allegations of corruption against him, said he was ready to waive his immunity in order to allow robust determination of the case.

But the PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the vice president should vacate his office as there was no provision for waiving of immunity in the Nigeria constitution.

“The PDP holds that immunity under section 308 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is conferred on an official by virtue of his/her election into an office within a duration and cannot be waived by any means other than resignation.

“It is instructive to state that Section 308 confers immunity to the holder of the office ‘during his period in office.’ There is no provision for waiver while the holder is still in office,” the party said.

It added that Osinbajo, as a professor of law, knows that it was settled that Section 308 could only be set aside by vacating the office.

“It is not a jacket to be put on or dropped at will,” PDP noted.

The party reminded the Vice President that his pronouncement has set off a process, which is expected to terminate in his resignation.

PDP told the National Assembly to consider the pronouncement by the Vice President as an official communication to the legislature indicating his intention to vacate office.

