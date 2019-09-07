Sports
Nadal, Williams headline party for all ages at US Open
There will be something for every age at the U.S. Open this weekend with golden oldies Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams looking for more U.S. Open Grand Slam glory and Daniil Medvedev and teenager Bianca Andreescu poised to usher in a new era.
Nadal booked his place in a fifth U.S. Open final in familiar fashion on Saturday, out-muscling big-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to set up an intriguing Sunday showdown against Russian villain Medvedev, who seems to have as many weapons in his tennis arsenal as personalities.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic having been shown the Flushing Meadows exit, Nadal is the last member of the Big Three still standing so it will be up to the Spaniard to extend the old guard’s run of 11 consecutive Grand Slam wins.
A fourth U.S. Open title would also give the 33-year-old Spaniard 19 Grand Slams moving him to within one of matching Federer’s record of 20.
“I just focus on trying to be 100% ready for it,” said Nadal, who will be contesting his 27th Grand Slam final. “When I arrived here, my goal was to produce a chance to compete for the big thing again. Here I am.
“I give myself another chance, as I did in Wimbledon, as I did in Australia, as I did in Roland Garros.
“You win, you lose. That’s part of all the sport.
“I would love to be the one who achieve more Grand Slams, but I still sleep very well without being the one who have more Grand Slams.”
In Medvedev, who will be appearing in his fourth consecutive final, Nadal will face the hottest player in the men’s game and perhaps one of the most complex.
The 23-year-old Russian, who admits to sometimes being unable to control his inner-demons when on court, has embraced the role of U.S. Open villain, smashing racquets and giving the crowd the middle finger.
But in a Jekyll and Hyde type switch Medvedev on Saturday turned into a soft-spoken apologist.
“I will not say that I’m a kind person or a good person, I can only say I’m a really calm person in life,” said Medvedev, who has picked up $19,000 in fines for his antics. “I actually have no idea why the demons go out when I play tennis.
“I’m not proud of what I did. I’m working to never do it again.”
As unpredictable as Medvedev can be, Nadal is a man of routine from the exact placing of water bottles to a twitchy pre-serve ritual.
Opponents and fans both know what they will get from the Spaniard each and every time he steps on court – relentless effort and refusal to surrender.
Medvedev will certainly be needing a better effort than the one he showed at the Rogers Cup final in Montreal in August when the Spaniard swept past him 6-3 6-0.
“Talking about Rafa, it’s tough to find words,” said Medvedev. “He’s one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He’s just a machine, a beast on the court.”
The same could be said about Williams who has shown devastating form in getting to her 10th U.S. Open final.
Before Nadal and Medvedev take center stage on Sunday the women will have their day on Saturday with 37-year-old Williams needing a win over 19-year-old sensation Andreescu to snatch a record equaling 24th career Grand Slam singles title, reports Reuters.
‘New’ Eagles seek to make a point against Ukraine
A number of circumstances compel Nigeria to put out a relatively newbreed Super Eagles in an international friendly against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday night.
Long-time midfield enforcer Mikel John Obi retired from international football as curtains drew on the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, relinquishing the captain’s band. Weeks later, Odion Jude Ighalo, top scorer in the Africa Cup qualifying campaign and at the tournament proper, also put his international boots on the shelf.
Captain Ahmed Musa pulled out of the trip to eastern Europe only days from his flight, as an injury failed to heal as quickly as he expected, and he duly opted to pay more attention to that. His withdrawal followed those of defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Henry Onyekuru.
Obi, Ighalo, Musa, Omeruo, Ebuehi and Ndidi were all at the FIFA World Cup finals last year and Onyekuru only missed the party because of injury.
Given that six of them (except Ebuehi who also suffered a non-fortuitous injury) were also at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier in the summer where Nigeria finished third and with the bronze medals among 24 teams, the squad that will file out on Tuesday is largely a newbreed.
However, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr was not in any way despondent when he addressed the pre-match press conference on Monday.
“This game is a big opportunity for us to begin our build-up towards the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Some of our key players retired from the team after the last AFCON in Egypt and some others are not here owing to injuries and other issues. We have some new and young players here so it is a good opportunity to see what they can bring to the team. We hope for a good game tomorrow against a very solid team playing at home,” he said.
Stand-in captain William Ekong had this to say: “Ukraine is a strong team with a lot of very good players across Europe. I know a few of those in Italy where I play. This game is definitely going to be very tough but we will give our best and also make it very difficult for them. I believe it will be a very good game.”
Italian referee Paolo Valerie will take charge of proceedings at the 31,000 –capacity arena, with his compatriots Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio assisting, while Ukrainian Vitaliy Romanov will serve as fourth official.
Ukraine, like most jurisdictions of the former Soviet Union, broke off from the collapsed mother nation in 1991. Both the Ukraine Football Association and the country’s senior team came into existence also in 1991.
Nigeria and Ukraine have never met at senior level, but a group phase clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland earlier in the summer ended 1-1. Ukraine eventually won the championship.
A camp source told thenff.com that the young guns are however, rearing to go, seeing the situation as an opportunity to win the heart of Coach Rohr and be considered part of the mainstream going forward.
Germany-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is in camp to give Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa a stiff fight for the number one shirt, while usual suspects Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins and William Ekong will try to ward off the challenge of Semi Ajayi (listed as defender) and returnee Bryan Idowu at the rear.In the middle, Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi should be ahead of returnee Anderson Esiti and new boy Joseph Aribo. It remains to be seen how Kelechi Iheanacho will fit into the middle equation.
The fore is brimming with youth and vitality, with Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu all available, alongside new birds Joshua Maja and Emmanuel Dennis.
Report: Man City have assembled first billion-euro squad, says study
Manchester City have assembled the first billion euro squad, says a report by the CIES Football Observatory.
City, who have benefitted hugely since the Abu Dhabi group takeover in 2008, spent (1.014bn/£906m) on their current players with Paris St-Germain (913m euros) and Real Madrid (902m euros) in second and third.
The Premier League champions’ squad is worth 32 times the value of Norwich’s.
Manchester United have the second most expensive English squad (751m euros).
CIES, the football statistics research group based in Switzerland, looked at the senior players in each team in all four of Europe’s biggest leagues – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga.
Paderborn, promoted to the German top flight in the summer, were found to have the cheapest squad, valued at 4m euros (£3.57m).
The top 10
Club / squad value in euros
1. Manchester City – 1.014 billion
2. Paris St-Germain – 913m
3. Real Madrid – 902m
4. Manchester United – 751m
5. Juventus – 719m
6. Barcelona – 697m
7. Liverpool – 639m
8. Chelsea – 561m
9. Atletico Madrid – 550m
10. Arsenal – 498m
Selected others
11. Everton – 486m
12. Tottenham Hotspur – 465m
19. Leicester City – 312m
21. West Ham United – 259m
Qatar 2022: Angry fans attack footballer’s house for missing penalty
Angry fans of the Sierra Leone national team have vandalised a player’s house after he missed a decisive, stoppage-time, penalty.
In front of a huge crowd in Freetown on Sunday, team captain Umaru Bangura failed to convert the penalty that would have put Sierra Leone through to the group stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Liberia, under new coach Peter Butler, went through instead. Five places have been reserved for Africa at the tournament in Qatar.
After the game, fans reportedly smashed the windows and doors of Bangura’s home in Freetown.
Red Cross staff also came under attack after they were accused of shielding Bangura from the fans, the BBC’s Umaru Fofana says.
Four Red Cross volunteers were injured in the unrest. People also threw stones at their ambulances, which were later pictured with smashed windows.
Andreescu embraces spotlight with US Open triumph
So new is Bianca Andreescu to the Grand Slam stage that after beating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Saturday, a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front.
The moment marked the end of a remarkable run for the 19-year-old Canadian, who a year ago had failed to qualify for the tournament but has gone on to become the sport’s brightest young star.
“Last year wasn’t an easy period in my life, I was going through a lot with injuries,” said Andreescu.
“I just kept believing in myself I kept working hard and I just kept that momentum and confidence.”
Despite having never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam, Andreescu arrived at Flushing Meadows with many expecting big things from her.
“You’re never going to have ups all the time,” said Andreescu after the match.
“So I think in those moments, you just have to deal with it the best that you can, which is to just keep fighting for your dreams and just stay as persistent and persevere as much as you can.
“I think it builds you as a character.”
Dropping only two sets in the entire tournament, the tenacious, power-hitting Andreescu barreled through the competition at Flushing Meadows, showing no sign of a slowdown from a blockbuster summer that included wins at Toronto and Indian Wells.
“I don’t think I’ve lost a match since March, so my confidence is sky-rocketing right now,” Andreescu told reporters. “I just don’t want to take anything for granted because there’s going to be weeks where you’re going to lose. So right now I’m just on cloud nine.”
Ending 2018 with a year-end ranking of 178, she had rocketed to 15th when she arrived at the year’s final major, a meteoric rise that stunned even her coach.
“When I play my game I think nobody really likes that because I play a lot different than other players on tour,” Andreescu said. “I like to change up the rhythm and I’ve always been like that and I just kept improving it.”
Andreescu, who said she is a voracious reader of Tony Robbins and other self-help authors, acknowledged that much of her improvement had come from developing mental discipline.
“I don’t think I was ever as composed as I am now, or even a year ago,” said Andreescu. “I would get really down on myself and I would get very negative thoughts going through my mind.
“I would smash racquets. I’d just yell at myself during matches.”
Her surge into the game’s elite culminated on Saturday with a 6-3 7-5 victory over 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Williams.
And the upstart said she is not planning on slowing down any time soon, reports Reuters.
“I love this feeling way too much,” Andreescu said in a televised interview after the match, as her loyal Canadian fanbase cheered behind her on the plaza outside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I’m really looking forward to what I can do in many years to come.”
Buhari congratulates D’Tigers on victory over China
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated D’Tigers for securing a Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket courtesy of their 86-73 victory over China at the FIBA World Cup 2019.
A State House statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the President praised the team’s energy and resilience that ensured Nigeria picked the Olympics ticket.
The statement said: “President Buhari congratulates the team for the energetic, resilient and skilful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.
“The President commends officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.
“As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari notes that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.”
Euro 2020: Use your pace more effectively, Southgate tells Rashford
Marcus Rashford has been encouraged by England’s coaching staff to modify his style and make better use of his speed in an attacking trio that Gareth Southgate now believes is as accomplished as any strikeforce in international football.
Southgate and his colleagues believe the Manchester United forward could be more effective if he spends less time dropping back to look for the ball and concentrated instead on using his phenomenal pace to get behind opposition defences.
The England manager was full of praise for the impact of his three-pronged attack, with Harry Kane flanked by Rashford and Raheem Sterling, in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat of Bulgaria but there was also some constructive criticism for a player who, by Southgate’s own admission, is not perhaps best deployed as an orthodox centre-forward.
“Although we have, for a long time, almost wanted Marcus to be that option as a [No] 9, I’m still not certain that that is where he is happiest and where he does his best work,” Southgate said. “A lot of his development at United was as a wide raider and he isn’t as strong as Harry with his back to goal and holding play up.
“A lot of his best work is in that inside-left channel, coming in off the line, and I don’t think that’s a problem. I just think we have to be aware that’s probably his profile and to get the best out of him they are the areas of the pitch that we need to get him into regularly.
“I think he can threaten teams in behind more. When he opens his legs and he runs in behind defences that’s the last place they want to be. What happened with the penalty [for England’s second goal], that’s what you want to see. Sometimes he wants to come to the ball [when] I’d be happy with that as a defender. We are encouraging our players to use their strengths.”
The emphasis, according to Southgate, is for Rashford to think more about his game positionally, taking up parts of the pitch where he can take advantage of his speed, rather than working on the areas where he is not necessarily so strong.
“I can remember Kevin [Keegan] trying to get Michael [Owen] to come to the ball and hold it up,” Southgate said. “It was throwing Michael a little bit because his game was to get in behind teams and that’s where his goals had come from.
“It’s hard because a player’s attributes are formed relatively early. You can work on things and improve things, for sure. But, by 18, 19 or 20 their super strengths are there. The other bits, you can hone a bit, or polish a bit, but their outstanding attributes have already developed.”
Kane’s hat-trick against Bulgaria puts him 14th in England’s all-time list of scorers, with 25 goals, while Sterling has scored seven times in his last seven appearances for his country, reports The Guardian.
Southgate was asked whether any other nation had a better strikeforce and replied: “I think they’re as exciting as anything. They possibly don’t because they sometimes don’t view themselves as others do. They have great humility. But we have to remember, as a coaching team.
“Very often it’s easy to work with the team and find what they can’t do well and, whenever we’re judging games, all of us look at what hasn’t gone well. Sometimes you can overlook the brilliant things that they do, that maybe other countries don’t have. And we have [Jadon] Sancho and [Callum] Hudson-Odoi who are going to push, and really push, so I think it is exciting.”
Southgate, preparing for Tuesday’s game against Kosovo in Southampton, also confidently expects Kane to overhaul Wayne Rooney’s record total of 50 goals for England. “It will just be about fitness and avoiding lengthy injuries – things that are out of your control – but everything else is there for him to challenge it.
“There’s a reason that only Bobby [Charlton] and Gary [Lineker] and Wayne have got there [about 50 goals], because it’s such a hard challenge to stay fit, the number one choice, focused and motivated for the long period that you need to be able to get the g
ames and get those goals. But if anybody has that strength of mentality, it’s Harry.”
Nadal: Love of game, not Grand Slam record motivating me
Rafa Nadal moved within one Grand Slam title of tying Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 20 on Sunday but even after adding a fourth U.S. Open to his collection the Spaniard said it was his love of the game, not records, that motivates him.
Nadal fended off a late comeback from Daniil Medvedev to win a five-set classic at Flushing Meadows, winning a 19th slam that also took him three clear of Novak Djokovic’s 16 titles.
“I am playing tennis because I love to play tennis,” Nadal told reporters.
“I can’t just think about Grand Slams. Tennis is more than Grand Slams. I need to think about the rest of the things.
“I play to be happy. Of course, the victory of today makes me super happy.”
It is anyone’s guess who among the ‘Big Three’ will finish their career with the most slams.
At 33, Nadal may have the edge on Federer, the 38-year-old Swiss crashing out of the U.S. Open in the quarter-finals and failing to add to his Grand Slam titles since winning the 2018 Australian Open.
If nowhere else, Nadal will be a hot favorite at the French Open, where he has won a record 12 titles including the last three, reports Reuters.
He said that while he was honored to be part of the battle to be crowned the greatest of all time, and thrilled if it attracted more fans to the game, he would still sleep well if he comes up short.
“You can’t be all day looking next to you about if one having more or one having little bit less because you will be frustrated,” he said.
“All the things that I achieved in my career are much more than what I ever thought and what I ever dream.
“I would love to be the one who have more. But I really believe that I will not be happier or less happy if that happens or not happen,” he said.
“What gives you the happiness is the personal satisfaction that you gave your best.
“In that way I am very, very calm, very pleased with myself.”
US Open: Nadal survives Medvedev to win 19th Grand Slam
Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam title after holding off Russian Daniil Medvedev’s exhilarating fightback in one of the greatest US Open finals.
Spain’s Nadal, 33, won 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 against the fifth seed in New York.
Nadal, seeded second, was cruising at two sets and a break up, only for Medvedev to force a decider.
But Nadal stopped his momentum to clinch a thrilling win in four hours and 50 minutes – just four minutes shorter than the longest US Open final.
Nadal’s victory moves him within one of Swiss rival Roger Federer’s all-time leading tally of Grand Slam victories.
“It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career,” Nadal said. “It has been an amazing final. It has been a crazy match.”
After taking his third match point, Nadal collapsed to the court in celebration, covering his face as contemplated another famous victory which epitomised all of his fighting spirit.
Medvedev, 23, trudged around the net to warmly congratulate his opponent, who looked on the verge of tears as he hid behind his sweat-soaked vest while taking rapturous acclaim.
“I just want to congratulate Rafa, a 19th Grand Slam title is something unbelievable, outrageous,” said Medvedev, who looked mesmerised as he watched a video montage of Nadal’s achievements.
Those lucky enough to be watching among a near 24,000 capacity crowd were regularly left open-mouthed at what they witnessed, with the majority jumping to their feet and celebrating wildly after every point, helping create an electric atmosphere on a noisy Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Medvedev had been booed by the crowd earlier in the tournament, yet heard his name loudly chanted by many as he threatened to complete an extraordinary comeback.
Ultimately it was too late as he was unable to become the first man outside Nadal, Federer and Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic to claim one of the sport’s biggest prizes since Stan Wawrinka’s victory here in 2016.
Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have won the past 12 Grand Slams after the Spaniard lifted the trophy in New York for a fourth time.
Now Nadal has the chance to draw level with 38-year-old Federer, who was nine titles better off than his long-time rival in 2007, at the Australian Open in January, reports the BBC.
Nasarawa Athletes arrive Ilorin for NYG in high spirits
N
asarawa state contingent to the fifth National Youth Games has arrived Ilorin, the Kwara state capital for the fiesta in high spirits.
The Athletes will be participating in Athletics, Karate, Darts, Golf, Boxing, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Ayo and Taekwondo.
At a farewell ceremony at the premises of ministry of Youth and Sports Development at the weekend in Lafia, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Youth, Sports and NGOs’ Matters, Yakubu Kwanta, said Government has released funds needed to cater for the welfare of both Athletes and officials taking part at the competition.
He promised that goverment would reward Athletes with mouth-watering gifts if they win medals for the state, earlier, Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Bulus Amoyi, had stated that Team Nasarawa is made up of 150 member contingent.
, including 92 Athletes, 32 Technical Officials and 26 Accompanying Staff.
Zenith Bank Basketball League: First Bank, Dolphins in ruthless start
T
he national women’s basketball League sponsored by Zenith Bank entered the second phase at the weekend with defending Champions First Bank and former champions Dolphins in devastating start.
Action restarted on Saturday in Akure, Ibadan, Zaria and Abuja where some teams are expected to drop while some others will move on in the competition.
In Ibadan, First Bank defeated Ogun Babes110-30 in a largely one sided encounter decided at the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium. The Elephant girls were in complete control of the game from the beginning to the end such that the encounter at some point was like a training session.
Dolphins in the second match of the day in Ibadan continued from where First Bank stopped.
Also in a one sided tie, Dolphins defeated Oluyole Babes 104-31 on Sunday at the same venue in Ibadan, which is the South West Zone of the 2019 edition of the competition. Ekiti Angels are the onther team in this centre.
In the Akure centre, the MFM Queens will compete with in the centre tagged South East centre with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels.
Zaria is the base of the North West centre which hosts Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT 2000 Queens, Nigeria Army Amazons and AHIP. North Central base is Abuja with Nigeria Customs, Benue Princess Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes, FCT Wings and Kanem Queens of Borno competing for honours.
The competition continue today and it ends on September 12 in the four centres.
