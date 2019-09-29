National water resources bill is RUGA in disguise –Actvist

The 9th Senate has been cautioned over its attempt to reintroduce the National Water Resources Bill, which was rejected by the 8th Senate as it is capable of polarizing the country further.

A human rights activist and author, Comrade Paul Ikechukwu Njoku, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Abia State that the bill was RUGA in disguise.

He wondered at the desperation of the federal government in seeking the control of areas that are constitutionally the rights of states rather than introduce policies that would quell insurgency, banditry, kidnapping as well as create jobs.

Njoku recalled that during the tenure of the 8th Senate the same Bill drew so much public outcry that it was ejected by the Senate and wondered why the incumbent senate president Ahmed Lawan, who was also a member of the 8th Senate would encourage its reintroduction. Recall that the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, had recently said that the National Assembly would work out arrangement for the Executive to reintroduce the National Water Resources Bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to concentrate the control of water resources around Rivers Niger and Benue which cut across some States in the hands of the Federal Government.

Comrade Njoku, described the Bill as anti people and queried “why the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government only focuses on tightening spaces and stealing privileges from the Federating Units,” adding that “based on the Nigerian Constitution, the lands and water resources belong to the States except for the mineral resources.”

“The clandestine quest to reintroducing the National Water Resources Bill is nothing but a RUGA initiative in disguise. The National Assembly should as a matter of peace and harmony of this nation, refuse to be negatively used!

The 9th Senate must be very careful not to decimate, destroy, kill and finally bury the remnant of this contraption called Nigeria.”

