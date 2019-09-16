National Youth Games: Ondo athletes, coaches protest unpaid allowances

O

ndo State athletes and coaches yesterday protested against the leadership of the state’s sports council following the non-payment of their allowances at the ongoing National Youth Games currently being held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It would be recalled that the NYG

which is a 10-day event for athletes whose ages are not more than 15 years started on September. 7 and will end on 17.

One of the coaches, Moses Usifo, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the aggrieved athletes and coaches, accused the state government and the management of the sports council of negligence.

According to Coach Usifo, the act could simply be described as “wicked and barbaric.”

“Its still shocking that most of our athletes at the ongoing national youth games in Ilorin are starving, yet competing,” he said.

The boxing coach revealed that the athletes and coaches had not been given a dime since the commencement of the event and efforts to solve an imminent crisis proved abortive.

“We were told to wait till the month end before we get the allowances but we have resolved to stop competing and remain in Ilorin until we are paid,”

The national youth games tagged ‘Kwara 2019’ ends on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Sport and Youth Development, Dotun Owanikin, said “To the best of my knowledge, this information is not true.

“I know you will discover at the end of the day that the remainder of the officials allowances had been scheduled for payment shortly after the games while the athletes had been fully paid.

“Fully paid. l mean all athletes. The officials will receive their balance of allowances when they return to Ondo state.”

