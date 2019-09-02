NBA cautions FG against undermining rule of law

Oluwafemi Ogunjimi studied and obtained his LL.B from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State. He was called to Bar on 28th November, 2013. In this interview, Ogunjimi shares his post-call experience with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Olaitan Oluwafemi Ogunjimi and I am from Egbeda Local Government area of Oyo State.

I had my primary school education at Omolabake Nursery and Primary School, behind Toun hospital, New Ife Road Ibadan before proceeding to Loyola College Ibadan for my Secondary School education and graduated in 2004. I obtained a Bachelor’s degree (LL.B) from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State and was called to the Nigerian Bar on 28th November, 2013.

Why law?

The quest to study law began at an elementary stage of my life when I realized my disdain for injustice.

Attending and actively participating in primary and secondary school debates further prompted me into becoming a lawyer.

The nobility of the profession was another drive and reason I studied law. The fact that law can be seen as that veritable platform to defend the defenceless in the society endeared me more to the profession. My father would always remind me of the pride and respect that comes from being a lawyer.

How would you describe your pupilage?

After my experience at the ministry of justice, I was opportune to learn a bit of commercial practice from Lakinberg Associate, a commercial law firm in Lagos before I fully moved to pure civil litigation practice.

I started my internship at J.A Ajeranti & co in Ibadan. It was not really a bed of roses then, as majority of the lawyers at the firm were already 5 to10 years in practice, when I just graduated from the university. But I used the little time I spent with the firm to understand some basic of law.

I learnt a bit of filing processes in court and was also opportune to do a bit of client interviewing at the firm before I went to law school.

My journey to practice started formally during my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) attachment with the Ogun State Ministry of Justice. My experience at the Ministry of Justice exposed me to real practice.

I was attached to the Public Prosecution Department (PPD) which was the criminal litigation department of the ministry. I was introduced to writing legal opinions and advice from simple offences’ case files.

I developed all the confidence needed to argue motions and simple applications in court through the help of my seniors at the department. My integration to practice brought me closer to the people at the grassroots level, as I was able to understand the pains, hardships and sufferings some of them go through to fight for justice.

How would you describe your law school experience?

Well, for me, law school was great; we had good lecturers at the Kano law school, even though the weather was not friendly.

I feel it can be better though. The curriculum is wide and the whole one year happens so fast. In my opinion some of the courses can be incorporated into our university syllabus to reduce the work load at the law school. Many people struggle in law school because the courses are voluminous and the lecturers are as much under pressure as the students. I just feel the system needs a complete overhaul to bring out the best in students. Law school can make you doubt your ability as a student or feel you are not at the level your colleagues are.

What was your first court appearance like?

My first time in court was quite interesting. I had attended the court proceedings with the aim of just moving an application for an adjournment, which I felt would be a lot easier on the first day.

It was my first time in court and so I felt it should be more exciting, although, I had earlier crammed the entire case file before approaching the court.

Only for me to appear before a judge, who insisted that the matter must go on for trial.

I was unaware that the court had earlier warned the other counsel handling the matter, before I came in, that the case was adjourned for trial.

From nowhere, I began sweating profusely despite the whirling ceiling fan and robust air-conditioner in court. Goosebumps immediately invaded my skin even before I attempted pleading with the judge.

Graciously, the judge realized I was a new wig, he smiled and said ‘next time read the endorsement on your file before coming to my court’.

My face suddenly leaped for joy. I was so happy when he finally granted my application for an adjournment.

How has the journey been so far in terms of challenges and achievements?

Well, the journey so far has been smooth though with few hitches. But I’ve grown in the profession, and I keep learning daily.

Challenges are inevitable but the challenges in my profession are glaring for all to see, especially the interference and undue pressure coming from the executive to the judiciary calls for a huge concern.

A lot of my colleagues have given up on the country and our judicial system; majority have relocated, while some have totally left practice for businesses and other enriching trades.

Young lawyers are underpaid by their senior colleagues. Clients hardly entrust big briefs with young lawyers because so many senior colleagues don’t give recommendations for their juniors.

The competition is so real that we get the experience, as a young lawyer, and simply set out to establish our own firm as soon as possible.

There are so many cases in court and a few judges to expedite quick trials. Cases at the court of appeal are given long adjournments which actually discourage litigants and clients generally.

Any irregular or weird event ever experienced in the judiciary?

Well, there are times, as a lawyer, you deny yourself of sleep, prepare for cases all through the night and you are already in court before 9a.m., only for the court Registrar to stroll in and inform you that the court is not sitting.

Like really! You begin to wonder and ask questions like, what happened to the court pre-informing you early enough? There are times when my boss had traveled out of jurisdiction for cases in other states, just for him to hear that the court won’t be sitting.

These are weird events that I feel should not even exist in the first place. I feel since the court’s Registrars have each counsel’s data, they ought to reach out to the lawyer in time and say, ‘please the court won’t be sitting’ instead of wasting the lawyer’s time, efforts and discouraging the litigants (clients), especially when their matters have already spent years in court.

How would you look at the principle of separation of power?

The principle of separation of powers between the three arms of government in Nigeria (legislature, Judiciary and the executive) is only a principle on the pages of a paper, as same does not reflect in the true sense of its concept. There is so much influence from the executives to the other arms of government in Nigeria, especially with the judiciary that a common man wonders if he/she can get justice when he clashes with a government establishment.

A former State Attorney-General once said “it is hard for you to bite the finger that feeds you.” What this statement simply means is that even as a judge or an Attorney-General of a State, there are levels of influence you can’t ignore or deny because when the executive come calling, you can’t totally ignore or shun them out completely.

Whether you like it or not, your remuneration comes from them and any decision the executive takes, affects the judiciary either positively or negatively. More reasons I was not too surprised at the role played by the executive in the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, who was unceremoniously whisked out of office.

I believe the three arms of government needs their independence if we truly want to see massive improvement in governance. The judiciary, most especially, needs to be independent if we want a corrupt-free country.

Do you share on mplementation of licensed vigilante Fulani herdsmen?

It’s just crazy really, and it speaks ill of how we value lives in this country. The Fulanis are normadic pastoral people who move from place to place. They have been able to move from one country to the other bearing in mind where they originated from. The Miyetti Allah is supposed to be a business organization of cattle herders but it has become very clear that they are part of a sinister plan by the cabal, some of who have transformed to herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits and militias. Now the implementation of licensed vigilante Fulani herdsmen in all states by the government is like exposing ourselves to the enemy for slaughter. It’s pertinent to ask what level of education or the intellectual prowess of these groups of people?

I feel the leaders are not being sensitive enough or they are just blindfolded by selfish interest or favoritism of some part of the country. In my opinion i don’t think this move by the government is backed by logic or the interests of the people at heart.

What’s your future ambition?

I see myself at the peak of my career in a few years to come by God’s grace. I believe this country has all it takes to be better again if we can get things right and I hope to become a Judge someday.

