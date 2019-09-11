NBBF thanks Buhari, Dare for World Cup exploits

T

he Nigeria Basketball Federation has thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, after the D’Tigers booked a place in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking immediately after their victory against China at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the NBBF President, Musa Kida, said putting up a good show would not have been possible without the fatherly roles of President Buhari and the Minister.

Kida revealed that Federal Government through the Minister called minutes before the win or burst game to encourage the team as well as brace them up for the challenge ahead.

“The Minister called before the game and he actually gave a message for the team which I conveyed to them,” he said.

“The call before the game gave the boys enough motivation stepping onto the court with 200 million Nigerians behind them.

“The Minister called back after the match, spoke to them and thanked them on behalf of all Nigerians and the President.”

Kida specifically highlighted government’s financial backing which made the 2019 World Cup campaign easier for the federation.

He added that the gesture had shown the new policy direction of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports to recognize excellence.

