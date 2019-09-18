NBS: August inflation dips by 0.06%

D

espite recent pronouncement and action taken by Federal Government on import restriction pertaining to select food items, consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, dipped further by 0.06 per cent in month of August.

According to August inflation report obtained from the website of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the CPI settled at 11.02 per cent, compared to July inflation figure of 11.08 per cent.

According to the report, “Disinflation continued in August 2019 despite several pronouncements regarding restrictions on the import of some food items, minimum wage and the recent border closures.

“It is important to note that with respect to the latter, the border was only closed August 20, 2019 with only 11 days of 31 days for any significant impact to be felt either way on prices.”

CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people from day to day. Its construction combines economic theory, sampling and other statistical techniques, using data from other surveys to produce a weighted measure of average price changes in the Nigerian economy.

Inflation rate is also the average prices for the whole month and not only the price of goods and services in the last few days of the month.

According to NBS, the harvest season and existing weak consumer demand and their natural effect to slow down food and other prices also play major role in determining the direction of inflation.

During the month under consideration (August 2019), NBS noted that all major indices slowed except urban inflation year-on-year.

The composite food index rose by 13.17 per cent in August 2019 compared with 13.39 per cent in July 2019. This rise in the food index, it explained, was caused by increase in prices of oil and fats, meat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers as well as fish.

“On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.22 per cent in August 2019, down by 0.04 per cent points from 1.26 per cent recorded in July 2019.

“The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the 12-month period ending August 2019 over the previous 12-month average was 13.458 per cent, 0.002 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in July 2019 (13.460) per cent.

”All items less farm produce or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 8.68 per cent in August 2019, down by 0.12 per cent when compared with 8.80 per cent recorded in July 2019.

“On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.67 per cent in August 2019. This was down by 0.1 per cent when compared with 0.77 per cent recorded in July 2019.”

The highest increases, NBS said, were recorded in prices of cleaning, repair and hire of clothing, repair of household appliances, hospital services, glassware, tableware and household utensils; passenger transport by air and repair and hire of footwear.

The average 12-month annual rate of change of the index was 9.41 per cent for the 12-month period ending August 2019; this is 0.11 per cent points lower than 9.52 per cent recorded in July 2019.

However, inflation trend varies from state to state.

In August 2019, all item inflation on year-on-year basis was highest in Kebbi (14.97%), Kano (13.24%) and Bauchi (13.00%), while Cross River (8.97%), Delta (8.63%) and Kwara (8.32%) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation.

On month-on-month basis, all item inflation was highest in Ebonyi (1.59%), Bayelsa (1.59%) and Ogun (1.52%), while Niger (0.29%), Kwara (0.28) recorded the slowest rise with Kogi recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of goods and services or a negative inflation rate).

Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kebbi (17.20%), Kano (16.08%) and Adamawa (15.95%), while Bayelsa (10.22%), Katsina (9.64%) and Kogi (8.97%) recorded the slowest rise.

On month-on-month basis, August 2019 food inflation was highest in Akwa Ibom (2.56%), Enugu (2.37%) and Ogun (2.17%), while Kogi (0.09%), Benue (0.05%) and Delta (0.03%) recorded the slowest rise.

