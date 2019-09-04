NCP seeks continuous celebration of Fawehinmi, other martyrs

Boris Johnson called for a snap election tonight after he suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of Remainers.

The Prime Minister lost a crunch vote that gives a rebel alliance control of Commons business – with the aim of passing a law to stop No Deal.

The victory for pro-EU MPs – by a big margin of 328 to 301 – came despite Johnson threatening to end the careers of Tories who joined the revolt by deselecting them.

Some 21 Conservatives – including eight former Cabinet ministers – took part in the mutiny.

They face being brutally ejected from the party in what one government source described as a ‘bloodbath’.

Speaking after the result, Johnson said Parliament was ‘on the brink of wrecking’ the Brexit negotiations.

‘The people are going to have to choose,’ he said.

‘I can confirm tonight we are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.’

A motion to trigger a poll is being this evening, and will be put to another crucial vote Wednesday night.

However, the law dictates that two-thirds of the Commons must agree to hold an early election, meaning he needs Opposition support.

And despite spending years demanding a poll, Jeremy Corbyn said tonight that the No Deal legislation must be passed before a snap poll can happen.

The scale of the Tory rebellion was larger than many had expected at Westminster, with the ‘aggressive’ government tactics failing to whittle down numbers.

The combative attitude of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg during the debate on the business motion seemed to infuriate many who were wavering.

The roll call of rebels included ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has already vowed to fight efforts to deselect him, as well as former ministers Justine Greening and Alistair Burt – who both pre-empted their punishments earlier by announcing they would be standing down at the election, reports The Daily Mail.

Other Cabinet veterans were Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve, Ken Clarke, Greg Clark, Rory Stewart, and Caroline Nokes. Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also rebelled.

A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘The Chief Whip is speaking with those Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government this evening. They will have the whip removed.’

